De Plantas Food Truck Tacos, Smoothies and More!

No reviews yet

1601 Garner Station Boulevard

Near Cheer Extreme

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

2 Tacos Carne Asada
Birria Ramen
2 QuesaBirria Tacos w/ Consomé

Rotating Features

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.00

traditional Mexican dish made from lightly fried corn tortillas covered in a bright and flavorful salsa verde and quesco fresco

Birria

ramen noodles in steamy consume with cilantro, onion and jalapeño
Birria Pizza

Birria Pizza

$16.00

pizza dough, vegan Queso, birria - topped with cilantro, pickled onion, and radish - served with consume for dipping!

2 QuesaBirria Tacos w/ Consomé

2 QuesaBirria Tacos w/ Consomé

$13.50

2 grilled tacos with vegan cheese & birria served with consume for dipping

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$10.00

our birria consume served with ramen noodles

Tacos

hand-made corn tortillas, choice of protein, topped with onion & cilantro, side red or green chile sauce ​
2 Tacos Carne Asada

2 Tacos Carne Asada

$11.50

handmade corn tortilla topped with onion & cilantro, side red or green chile sauce ​

2 Tacos Chorizo

2 Tacos Chorizo

$11.50

handmade corn tortilla topped with onion & cilantro, side red or green chile sauce ​

1 Taco Carne Asada

1 Taco Carne Asada

$6.00

handmade corn tortilla topped with onion & cilantro, side red or green chile sauce ​

1 Taco Chorizo

1 Taco Chorizo

$6.00

handmade corn tortilla topped with onion & cilantro, side red or green chile sauce ​

Burgers & Sandwiches

Crispy Chik'n Sando

Crispy Chik'n Sando

$9.00Out of stock

double dipped & fried chik’n, hunny mustard, pickles, brioche

Burger

Burger

$10.00

handpattied impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle sauce.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.00

handpattied impossible burger, melted chz, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle sauce.

The Pablo Burger

The Pablo Burger

$13.00

handpattied burger, jalapeno mixed in, chz, lettuce tomato and onion

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

giant flour tortilla filled with queso blanco

Cheese Chik'n Quesadilla

Cheese Chik'n Quesadilla

$9.00

giant tortilla filled with queso blanco & chik'n

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

2oz patty, chz, ketchup, mustard on brioche bun

3 Piece Wing

3 Piece Wing

$6.00

3 boneless style wings with choice of hunni mustard or ketchup

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side of Salsa Roja

$1.00

Side of Salsa Verde 🌶

$1.00

Drinks

Gatorade

Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

Juice

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission statement is simple and straightforward. We aim to create a healthier and cleaner lifestyle without sacrificing taste. At de plantas, we strive to bring all the amazing flavors from a fusion of latin culinary cuisine to the City of Oaks.

