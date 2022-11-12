Lil Reggie Cookies
2161 South Wilmington Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
Chocolate Chip
“Love me some chocolate chip” aka Classic Chocolate chip The cookie that started Lil Reggie Cookies because who doesn’t love chocolate chip cookies? This classic is rich, buttery, crisp edged, soft centered while bursting with rich and chocolatey semisweet chocolate chips or chunk in every bite. So, they say, “one bite will get your appetite.” We dare you to try it for yourself.
Oatmeal Raisin
TBD aka oatmeal raisin This oatmeal-based cookie is both comforting and nostalgic. The combination of cinnamon, raisins and oatmeal makes this cookie good for both breakfast and or anytime you feel like taking a drift down memory lane.
Dark Chocolate
“For the Love of Chocolate” aka Triple dark chocolate chip OHMIGOSH, a cookie to satisfy any cookie craving. A dark chocolate cookie base combined with three quality types of chocolate throughout is soft, moist and tasty. The combination of chocolate and quality semisweet chocolate chips is match made in heaven and is sure to please all your chocolate lovers out there.
Peanut Butter
“Peanut butter overload” aka peanut butter Our peanut butter-based cookie loaded with creamy peanut butter, chopped local and organic peanuts …
Classic Sugar
“The sweet things” aka classic sugar or brown sugar The name says it all. This cookie features two versions of our sugar cookie: classic and brown sugar which are both sure to satisfy your sugar craving. The classic is buttery, crisp on the outside, chewy with hints of vanilla and finished with a sugary top whereas the brown sugar cookie is nutty, caramel tasting and is best completed when paired with our brown butter buttercream frosting. Come on and get your sugar fix.
Lil Reggie Cookie
TBD aka brookie Its everything in one, its moist, crumbly, crunchy and soft and designed for those who like their options or who have trouble deciding on just one. It combines a chocolate chip cookie, brownie and Oreo cookie to produce a sweet and decadent treat.
Macadamia Nut
TBD aka white chocolate macadamia nut A rich, nutty, and flavorful brown sugar cookie with crisp edges and a soft center melt in your mouth and pairs well with creamy white chocolate and lightly salted macadamia nuts. Delish.
Red Velvet
