Lil Reggie Cookies

Classic Sugar

$2.50 +

“The sweet things” aka classic sugar or brown sugar The name says it all. This cookie features two versions of our sugar cookie: classic and brown sugar which are both sure to satisfy your sugar craving. The classic is buttery, crisp on the outside, chewy with hints of vanilla and finished with a sugary top whereas the brown sugar cookie is nutty, caramel tasting and is best completed when paired with our brown butter buttercream frosting. Come on and get your sugar fix.