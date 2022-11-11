Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam Jones BBQ Raleigh

502 W. Lenoir Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Plate
BBQ Sandwich
Chopped BBQ Pound

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

Chopped bbq and slaw on a potato bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked chicken pulled off the bone and topped with sauce

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced smoked turkey breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

1947 Burger

1947 Burger

$13.99

Griddled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and ketchup

Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried catfish with lettuce tomato and tartar sauce

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Sandwich Only

Plates

Jones Family Tray

Jones Family Tray

$11.99

Chopped bbq with one side and bread

Chicken Tray

Chicken Tray

$11.99

Quarter Chicken with one side and bread

BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$14.99

Chopped bbq with two sides and bread

Chicken & BBQ Plate

Chicken & BBQ Plate

$16.99

BBQ and Chicken combo with two sides and bread

1/4 Chicken Plate

1/4 Chicken Plate

$12.99

Smoked chicken with two sides and bread

1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$15.99

Smoked chicken with two sides and bread

1 lb Rib Plate

1 lb Rib Plate

$16.99

Smoked ribs with two sides and bread

2 lb Rib Plate

2 lb Rib Plate

$25.99
3 lb Rib Plate

3 lb Rib Plate

$33.99
Two Meat Combo

Two Meat Combo

$19.99

Your choice of two meats with two sides and bread

Three Meat Combo

Three Meat Combo

$21.99

Your choice of three meats with two sides and bread

Smoked Turkey Plate

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.99

Sliced smoked turkey with two sides and bread

Salads

Big BBQ Salad

Big BBQ Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped withgrape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens topped with your favorite meat, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons

Potatoes

Smokehouse Potato

Smokehouse Potato

$11.99

Oversized potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$7.99

Oversized potato loaded with your choice of meat, sauce, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon,and green onion

Wings

Smoked Wings (6)

Smoked Wings (6)

$11.99

Smoked then fried wings

Smoked Wings (12)

Smoked Wings (12)

$19.99

Smoked then fried wings

Small Plates

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Tenders with one side

Catfish Bites

Catfish Bites

$11.99

Fried catfish nuggets with one side

Pork Skins & Pimento Cheese

Pork Skins & Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Seasoned pork skins with pimento cheese

Pork Skins

$4.99

Sides

Slaw

Slaw

$3.99
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$3.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$3.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Chips

Chips

$3.99
Collards

Collards

$4.58

House Salad

$7.99

Loaded Potato

$7.99

Plain Baked Potato

$4.99

Toast Piece

$1.49

Cornbread Piece

$1.49

Muffin Piece

$1.49

Single Bun

$1.49

8oz Pimento Cheese

$5.49

Kids Menu

BBQ Slider

BBQ Slider

$5.49
Kids Tender

Kids Tender

$6.29
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey Plate

$6.49

Bulk

BBQ Family Dinner

$34.99

One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread

Turkey Family Dinner

$35.99

One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread

Chicken Family Dinner

$34.99

Whole chicken, two pint sidesand four pieces of bread

Rib Family Dinner

$49.99

Whole rack of ribs, two pint sides and four pieces of bread

Pound of BBQ with Bread and Slaw

$26.99

Pound of bbq with a pint of slaw and three pieces of bread

Chopped BBQ Pound

$15.99

Chicken Whole

$15.99

Smoked Turkey Pound

$16.99

Spare Rib Rack

$32.99

Chopped BBQ 1/2 Pound

$7.99

Smoked Turkey 1/2 Pound

$8.49

Ribs 1 lb

$11.99

Baked Beans Pint

$7.29

Baked Beans Quart

$12.59

Mac n Cheese Pint

$7.29

Mac n Cheese Quart

$12.59

Potato Salad Pint

$7.29

Potato Salad Quart

$12.59

Slaw Pint

$7.29

Slaw Quart

$12.59

Collards Pint

$10.29

Collards Quart

$15.59

Sandwich Buns

$7.99

Slider Buns

$6.99

Cornbread Cake

$6.99

Sweet Potato Muffins (8)

$8.99

Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.29

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$7.29

Half Chicken*

$7.99

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Strawberry Pudding

$5.99

Chocolate Eclair

$5.99

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.59

Tea

$2.59

Bottled Cheerwine

$3.00

Bottled Pepsi

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Evian

$3.50

Hats/Shirts

Hat

$24.99

Shirt

$27.99

Sweatshirt

$44.99

Sauce

Sweet BBQ

$7.99

Vinegar

$7.99

Seasoning

Rub Potion

$6.99

Salt Of The Earth

$6.99

For Goodness Steak

$7.99

Fish Out of Water

$6.99

Spicy Rub Potion

$6.99

Southern Starter Kit

$28.99

Book

Whole Hog Book

$29.99

Misc Retail

Peanuts

$11.99

Patch

$7.99

Sticker

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Sam Jones BBQ comes from a long line of BBQ folks here in eastern NC. With the tradition of multiple wood fired meats coupled with making everything fresh everyday, you are sure to find something that is to your liking.

Website

Location

502 W. Lenoir Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

