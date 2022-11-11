Sam Jones BBQ Raleigh
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
Sam Jones BBQ comes from a long line of BBQ folks here in eastern NC. With the tradition of multiple wood fired meats coupled with making everything fresh everyday, you are sure to find something that is to your liking.
Location
502 W. Lenoir Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
