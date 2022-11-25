Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

201 W Martin St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Smoked Mozzarella Salad
Shrimp n' Grits
Fried Brussels

Small Plates

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$12.00

sprouts, pickled red onion, radish, pop glaze. gluten free, vegan

Crispy Broccoli

Crispy Broccoli

$14.00

beer battered, grated parmigiano, beet peppercorn dressing. vegetarian

Boiled Peanuts

$7.00

spice-boiled, pickled peppers

Chef's Board

Chef's Board

$20.00

housemade & artisanal cheeses, cured meats, pickled veggies, whole grain mustard, housemade preserve, toasted bread, crackers

Farm Cheese

Farm Cheese

$15.00

housemade cheese, poached egg, smoked thyme oil, sumac, baguette

Cracklin' Biscuits

$7.00Out of stock

buttermilk biscuits, pork cracklin', smoked cream cheese

Bowl of Fries

$7.00

herb & sea salt seasoned battered fries served with house-smoked ketchup

Hummus

$10.00

rich & creamy, topped with smoked thyme oil, sumac, micro greens, served with housemade pickled veggies and crackers

Turkey Wings

$18.00Out of stock

Lunch Large Plates

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

buttermilk & sweet tea breast, sweet mustard bbq, bread & butter pickles, toasted bun – choice of side

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$19.00Out of stock

apple smoked fontina cheese, tomato, vesta aioli, basil, mint, grilled bun – choice of side

Shrimp n' Grits

Shrimp n' Grits

$16.00

nc shrimp, stone ground yellow grits, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon tomato gravy. Gluten Free

BBQ Platter

BBQ Platter

$17.00Out of stock

chopped nc pork, east v west sauce, creamy coleslaw, house b&b pickles, choice of side

Smoked Mozzarella Salad

$15.00

local greens, house smoked mozzarella, grape tomato, croutons, pickled red onion, citrus & champagne vinaigrette. Vegetarian

Spiced Honeycrisp Salad

$13.00

beet purée, shaved fennel, local apples, spiced pecans, chai vinaigrette. Vegetarian, gluten free

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$15.00

three grain blend, smoked beet, squash, asparagus, vegan herb crema. Vegan

Harvest Stew

$14.00

seared pork, smoked chicken, farro, winter wheat berries, root vegetables, topped with popped sorghum and pickled peppers

Side Plates

Bowl of Fries

$7.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Xtra Chef Bread

$3.00

Xtra Farm Bread

$3.00

Xtra Crackers

$2.00

Add Texas Toast

$2.00

Add Fried Chicken

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Local Green Salad

$4.00

Add Union Special Baguette

$3.00

Add Sautéed Shrimp

$8.00

Lamb Patty

$8.00

Add BBQ

$7.00

Sweet Plates

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

vegan lemon cake, maple bourbon glaze

Shoo Fly Pie

$9.00

pecans, molasses, soft cream, bourbon caramel, maldon salt

Bottled

Allagash White

$6.00

Belgium Wit

Anderson Valley Barney Flats

$6.00

Bell's Hopslam

$8.00

Bell’s Official 16oz

$7.00

Hazy IPA

Bell’s Two Hearted 16oz

$7.00

IPA

Birdsong Wake Up Porter

$8.00

Boulevard BBA Quad

$11.00

BBA Quad

Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout

$10.00

BA Imp Stout

Bull City Off Main

$6.00

Cider

Burial Surf Wax

$6.00

W Coast IPA

Edmunds Oast Special Dark Lager

$8.00

Fonta Flora Cranberry Topsy

$6.00Out of stock

Foothills Festival Express

$6.00

Juicy IPA

Foothills Oktoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Mango Wheat

Guinness

$6.00

Stout

Highland Gaelic Ale

$5.00

Jackie O's Dark Apparition

$9.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$10.00

BBA Ale

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Vanilla

$7.00

Cream Ale

Miller High Life

$2.00

Lager

Moosehead Lager

$5.00

New Belgium Oakspire

$7.00

Noda Gordgeous

$10.00

Omission GF Golden Ale NA

$5.00

Ommegang Rare Vos

$8.00

Ommegang Rosetta

$8.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Mexican Lager

Partake N/A

$5.00

RBC Bash Holiday Lager

$6.00

RBC Hell Yes Ma’am

$6.00

Golden Ale

Steel String Dad Fuel

$6.00

Steel String Holiday Ale

$10.00

Steel String No Quarter

$6.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.00

Untitled Art Orange Peel Wit NA

$7.00Out of stock

Upland Champagne Velvet

$5.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00

Sour Tripel

Wicked Weed Burst

$6.00

Fruited Sour

Wicked Weed Milk & Cookies

$7.00

From the Cellar

Goose Island Bourbon Co '19

$24.00Out of stock

Imp BBA Stout

Goose Island Bourbon Co '20

$22.00Out of stock

Imp BBA Stout

Goose Island Bourbon Co '21

$16.00Out of stock

Imp BBA Stout

Guinness Stock Ale '19

$11.00Out of stock

Stock Ale

NH Dragon's Milk: Solera '20

$14.00Out of stock

BBA Stout

Beverage

Red Bull

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Water

Bottle Water (Still)

$3.00

Bottle Sparkling

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
One part Whiskey bar, one part world-class Southern kitchen.

201 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601

