Alex's Place

1,328 Reviews

$$

8322 Park Road

Batavia, NY 14020

Popular Items

Two Meat Combo

$19.99

Choose 2 meats, served with coleslaw and a side

Half Rack of Ribs Dinner

$18.99

Beef On Weck

$12.99

Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in au jus and served on a salty weck roll


Starters

Clams Casino - 12

$15.99

Twelve Baked clams on a half shell with house-made clam & bacon stuffing

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.99

Deep fried bacon wrapped scallops with maple glaze for dipping

Clams Casino - Six

$10.99

Six Baked clams on a half shell with house-made clam & bacon stuffing

Fried Mozzarella

$10.99

Creamy mozzarella, breaded and fried, served over warm marinara sauce

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Crispy butterfly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Skewer of grilled shrimp with pineapple‚ grilled with your choice of sauce

Cheese and Cracker Basket

$4.99

Dip of the Week

$12.99

Philly Crunch Rolls

$14.99

Crispy Fried Green Beans

$12.99

Soups

French Onion Soup

$4.99+

Traditional onion soup topped with house made croutons and Swiss cheese

Danish Onion Soup

$5.49+

A new flavorful twist on an old tradition; onion soup topped with Swiss and crumbly blue cheeses

Salad

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$16.99

A mix of romaine and iceberg topped with grilled chicken, diced tomato, bacon, cheddar, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

Black n Blue Salad

$17.99

Mixed greens topped with 5oz. of sliced sirloin steak, crumbly blue cheese and fried onion straws

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Crispy romaine, house Caesar, grated Parmesan, and herb croutons and grilled chicken breast

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.99

Crispy romaine, house Caesar, grated Parmesan, and herb croutons and grilled shrimp

Steak Caesar Salad

$17.99

Crispy romaine, house Caesar, grated Parmesan, and herb croutons and grilled sirloin steak

Large Garden

$10.99

Large Caesar

$10.99

Alex's Famous Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs Dinner

$18.99

Full Rack of Ribs Dinner

$29.99

Super Rack of Ribs Dinner

$39.99

Half Rack of Ribs Ala Carte

$15.99

Full Rack of Ribs Ala Carte

$26.99

Super Rack of Ribs Ala Carte

$37.99

BBQ Combos

Two Meat Combo

$19.99

Choose 2 meats, served with coleslaw and a side

Three Meat Combo

$25.99

Choose 3 meats, served with coleslaw and a side

Charcoal Grilled Favorites

BBQ Half Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Charcoal grilled half chicken

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$16.99

Eight delicious grilled shrimp on a skewer with pineapple chunks

Grilled Pork Chops

$17.99

Two 6oz. grilled boneless center cut pork chops

Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.99

Two 6oz. charcoal grilled chicken breast

Pasta Favorites

Shrimp Fradiablo

$20.99

Spicy homemade red sauce over linguini with succulent shrimp

Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Creamy, cheesy homemade alfredo over linguini with grilled sliced chicken

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.99

Creamy, cheesy homemade alfredo over linguini with sauteed shrimp

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of thin spaghetti, with our robust, hearty marinara sauce and whole milk Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.99

Breaded eggplant served over a bed of thin spaghetti, with our robust, hearty marinara sauce and whole milk Mozzarella

-Gorgonzola Pasta

$26.99

Blackened steak in a creamy blue cheese sauce served over penne

Linguini & Clam Sauce

$23.99

Chopped and whole clams in a white wine and garlic sauce

Garlic & Oil Spaghetti

$13.99

Spaghetti tossed with sauteed garlic and oil, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Seafood Pasta

$26.99

Scallops, clams, and shrimp in a white wine sauce over linguini

Creamy Chicken Pasta

$20.99

Alfredo infused marinara sauce with grilled chicken and roasted red peppers

Baked Spaghetti

$14.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce baked with creamy mozzarella

Steaks

Twin 4oz Filets

$26.99

12oz Center Cut New York Strip Steak

$29.99

16oz Ribeye

$43.99

10 oz Cab Sirloin

$27.99

Seafood

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.99

Grilled salmon filet over a bed of sautéed onions and wild rice pilaf with house made teriyaki

Italian Baked Haddock

$18.99

Haddock filet topped with warm tomato, garlic, Parmesan and buttery breadcrumbs

Twin 4 oz. Lobster Tails

$32.99

Two steamed cold water lobster tails, served with lemon and drawn butter

Broiled Sea Scallops

$29.99

8oz. dry packed sea scallops broiled with lemon and buttery breadcrumbs

Fish Fry Dinner

$15.99

Golden panko breaded haddock

Broiled Fish

$15.99

Sandwiches

Alex’s French Dip

$14.99

Hot, thinly sliced roast beef, melted mozzarella served on a hoagie roll with au jus for dipping

Beef On Weck

$12.99

Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in au jus and served on a salty weck roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese crumbles

Eggplant Parmesan Hoagie

$12.99

Breaded fried eggplant with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Char-grill chicken breast served BBQ, garlic or plain on a fresh kaiser roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.99

Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo

Turkey Reuben Panini

$12.99

Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Classic

$14.99

8oz. burger, bacon and cheddar

Cheeseburger

$13.49

8oz. burger and American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

8oz. burger, mushrooms and Swiss

Black & Blue Burger

$13.99

8oz. burger, cajun seasoned and blue cheese crumbles

Sides

Baked Potato (After 3pm)

$2.99

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato (After 3pm)

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99Out of stock

Mashed W/O

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$2.99Out of stock

Wild Rice Medley

$2.99

Side Pasta

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Side Special

$1.99

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Salad $

$2.00

Side Ceasar $

$2.00

Chips

$2.99

Mac Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

BBQ Beans

$2.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.50

Banana Cream

$5.50

Cherry Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Cream

$5.50

Pecan Tart

$5.50Out of stock

Whole Pie

$35.00

Chocolate Lovin Spoon

$6.00

Fruit pie

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Pineapple Sour Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Apple Cheescake

$4.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.50

Bourbon Pecan

$6.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50

Pistachio Cheesecake

$6.50

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheescake

$6.50

Whole Carrot Cake

$50.00Out of stock

Raspberry Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Pineapple Sour Cream

$4.50

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Purveyor of American BBQ, steaks & racks of renowned ribs in cozy, old-fashioned quarters with bar. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8322 Park Road, Batavia, NY 14020

Directions

Gallery
Alex's Place image
Alex's Place image
Alex's Place image
Alex's Place image

