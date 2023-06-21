Alex's Place
1,328 Reviews
$$
8322 Park Road
Batavia, NY 14020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
Clams Casino - 12
Twelve Baked clams on a half shell with house-made clam & bacon stuffing
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Deep fried bacon wrapped scallops with maple glaze for dipping
Clams Casino - Six
Six Baked clams on a half shell with house-made clam & bacon stuffing
Fried Mozzarella
Creamy mozzarella, breaded and fried, served over warm marinara sauce
Fried Shrimp
Crispy butterfly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Grilled Shrimp
Skewer of grilled shrimp with pineapple‚ grilled with your choice of sauce
Cheese and Cracker Basket
Dip of the Week
Philly Crunch Rolls
Crispy Fried Green Beans
Soups
Salad
BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
A mix of romaine and iceberg topped with grilled chicken, diced tomato, bacon, cheddar, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing
Black n Blue Salad
Mixed greens topped with 5oz. of sliced sirloin steak, crumbly blue cheese and fried onion straws
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, house Caesar, grated Parmesan, and herb croutons and grilled chicken breast
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, house Caesar, grated Parmesan, and herb croutons and grilled shrimp
Steak Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, house Caesar, grated Parmesan, and herb croutons and grilled sirloin steak
Large Garden
Large Caesar
Alex's Famous Baby Back Ribs
BBQ Combos
Charcoal Grilled Favorites
Pasta Favorites
Shrimp Fradiablo
Spicy homemade red sauce over linguini with succulent shrimp
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy, cheesy homemade alfredo over linguini with grilled sliced chicken
Shrimp Alfredo
Creamy, cheesy homemade alfredo over linguini with sauteed shrimp
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of thin spaghetti, with our robust, hearty marinara sauce and whole milk Mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant served over a bed of thin spaghetti, with our robust, hearty marinara sauce and whole milk Mozzarella
-Gorgonzola Pasta
Blackened steak in a creamy blue cheese sauce served over penne
Linguini & Clam Sauce
Chopped and whole clams in a white wine and garlic sauce
Garlic & Oil Spaghetti
Spaghetti tossed with sauteed garlic and oil, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Seafood Pasta
Scallops, clams, and shrimp in a white wine sauce over linguini
Creamy Chicken Pasta
Alfredo infused marinara sauce with grilled chicken and roasted red peppers
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti with marinara sauce baked with creamy mozzarella
Steaks
Seafood
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon filet over a bed of sautéed onions and wild rice pilaf with house made teriyaki
Italian Baked Haddock
Haddock filet topped with warm tomato, garlic, Parmesan and buttery breadcrumbs
Twin 4 oz. Lobster Tails
Two steamed cold water lobster tails, served with lemon and drawn butter
Broiled Sea Scallops
8oz. dry packed sea scallops broiled with lemon and buttery breadcrumbs
Fish Fry Dinner
Golden panko breaded haddock
Broiled Fish
Sandwiches
Alex’s French Dip
Hot, thinly sliced roast beef, melted mozzarella served on a hoagie roll with au jus for dipping
Beef On Weck
Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in au jus and served on a salty weck roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese crumbles
Eggplant Parmesan Hoagie
Breaded fried eggplant with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Char-grill chicken breast served BBQ, garlic or plain on a fresh kaiser roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo
Turkey Reuben Panini
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
Burgers
Sides
Baked Potato (After 3pm)
Cheese Fries with Bacon
French Fries
Loaded Baked Potato (After 3pm)
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed W/O
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Wild Rice Medley
Side Pasta
Vegetable of the Day
Side Special
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side Salad $
Side Ceasar $
Chips
Mac Salad
Coleslaw
BBQ Beans
Desserts
Apple Pie
Banana Cream
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Cream
Pecan Tart
Whole Pie
Chocolate Lovin Spoon
Fruit pie
NY Cheesecake
Pineapple Sour Cream
Apple Cheescake
Carrot Cake
Coconut Cream Pie
Bourbon Pecan
Peanut Butter Pie
Pistachio Cheesecake
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheescake
Whole Carrot Cake
Raspberry Chocolate Cake
Pineapple Sour Cream
Flourless Chocolate Torte
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Purveyor of American BBQ, steaks & racks of renowned ribs in cozy, old-fashioned quarters with bar. Come in and enjoy!
8322 Park Road, Batavia, NY 14020