Alfalfa
717 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and homemade gluten-free doughnuts. Our mission is to inspire joy through balance!
Location
1110 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Hoboken
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurant