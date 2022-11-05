Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alfalfa

717 Reviews

$

1110 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Popular Items

Laguna Salad (Monday Recess)
OG Cardini Salad (Monday Recess)
Laguna Salad (Wednesday Recess)

All Saints School: 707 Washington St

All Saints School: 707 Washington St

All Saints School: 527 Clinton St

All Saints School: 527 Clinton St

The Hudson School (Hoboken)

The Hudson School (Hoboken)

Saint Peter's Prep (Jersey City)

Saint Peter's Prep (Jersey City)

Joseph F. Brandt School

Joseph F. Brandt School

Monday Salads/Wraps

Peruvian Chicken Salad (Monday Recess)

Peruvian Chicken Salad (Monday Recess)

$11.00

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Greek Salad (Monday Recess)

Greek Salad (Monday Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette

Laguna Salad (Monday Recess)

Laguna Salad (Monday Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette

OG Cardini Salad (Monday Recess)

OG Cardini Salad (Monday Recess)

$11.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, caesar dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad (Monday Recess)

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad (Monday Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch

West Coast Salad (Monday Recess)

West Coast Salad (Monday Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette

Beyond Far East Salad (Monday Recess)

Beyond Far East Salad (Monday Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle

Sunday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Delicious salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and homemade gluten-free doughnuts. Our mission is to inspire joy through balance!

Website

Location

1110 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

