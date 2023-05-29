Restaurant header imageView gallery

GTK

review star

No reviews yet

1014 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Catering Setup & Disposables

Everything you need to host!

Serving Utensils

$15.00

Tongs, Spoons

Disposable Chafing Wire Rack

$25.00

Per Tray Setup

Sterno Fuels

$5.00

Two Each (good for one tray setup)

Disposable Sustainable Plates

$15.00

Per 20 People

Disposable Sustainable Silverware

$15.00

Per 20 People

Disposable Takeout Containers-Sealable

$20.00

Small size #1 Kraft disposable take out boxes (50)

Disposable Tablecloths

$30.00

Per tablecloth

Staff Setup

$50.00

Staff will set up sternos, and chafing dishes

All we do is WING WING WING

Min. 24 hour notice. 72 hours recommended to guarantee order. Wings are smoked and then grilled. Orders come with our herbed ranch and smoked bleu cheese dressings.
50 Wings

50 Wings

$65.00

Wings are smoked and then grilled. Orders come with our herbed ranch and smoked bleu cheese dressings. One flavor.

100 Wings

100 Wings

$120.00

Wings are smoked and then grilled. Orders come with our herbed ranch and smoked bleu cheese dressings. TWO Flavors, write second flavor in special instructions.

200 Wings

200 Wings

$210.00

Wings are smoked and then grilled. Orders come with our herbed ranch and smoked bleu cheese dressings. FOUR Flavors. Write additional 3 flavors in special instructions.

Baked Empanadas

All empanadas are handmade and baked. Served with Chipotle Aioli

BBQ Pulled Pork Empanadas

$80.00+

Baked, not fried. 20, 50, 100

Mushroom and Cheese Empanadas

$70.00+

Baked, not fried. 20, 50, 100

Chicken and Cheese Empanadas

$80.00+

Baked, not fried. 20, 50, 100

Jerk Chicken Empanadas

$85.00+

Baked, not fried. 20, 50, 100. Comes with Chipotle Aioli on the side.

BBQ Chicken Empanadas

$85.00+

Baked, not fried. 20, 50, 100. Comes with Chipotle Aioli on the side.

Vegan Empanadas

$75.00+

Baked, not fried. 20, 50, 100. Comes with VEGAN Chipotle Aioli on the side.

GTK Salads

Half Trays. Feeds 8-12

Kale Caesar Salad

$55.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12. Organic Kale, Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Scratch Caesar.

Chopped "Wedge" Salad

Chopped "Wedge" Salad

$60.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12. Chopped Organic Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon Crumbles, Smoked Bleu Cheese Dressing. GF. Min.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$60.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12. Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mint, Feta, Mediterranean Vinaigrette. GF.

Mac and Cheese

Half Tray feeds 8-12. Can request it served cold to be baked at home
GTK Original Mac and Cheese

GTK Original Mac and Cheese

$60.00

Half Tray. Feeds 6-12.

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$85.00

Half Tray. Feeds 6-12

Bacon Mac and Cheese

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$85.00

Half Tray. Feeds 6-12

Garlic Mac and Cheese

Garlic Mac and Cheese

$70.00

Half Tray. Feeds 6-12

GTK Proteins & Sides

Ready for a chaffing dish or the oven

Half Tray Jerk Chicken (5 lbs)

$100.00

Half Tray Jerk Tofu

$85.00

Half Tray Curry Chicken

$110.00

Half Tray Curry Tofu

$95.00

Half Tray BBQ Pulled Pork

$80.00

Half Tray Smoked & Sliced Turkey Breast

$105.00

Half Tray Turmeric Coconut Rice

$50.00

Half Tray White Rice

$35.00

Half Tray Mashed Potatoes

$55.00

Half Tray GTK Slaw

$30.00

Half Tray Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$65.00

Pint Cranberry Goodness

$10.00

Pint Smoked Gravy

$10.00

Quart Cranberry Goodness

$20.00

Quart Smoked Gravy

$20.00

Cornbread

Stone Ground Cornmeal and Organic Eggs
Cornbread Stuffing Catering

Cornbread Stuffing Catering

$45.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12

Cornbread Catering

Cornbread Catering

$35.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12. Local Stone Ground Cornmeal and Organic Eggs. Vegetarian. Don't forget to add Cranberry Goodness!

Sandwich & Burrito Platters

No mix and match.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Platter

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Platter

$130.00

10 Sandwiches. Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Crumbles, House Slaw, Pretzel Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Platter

Pulled Pork Sandwich Platter

$130.00

10 Sandwiches. Sticky BBQ, House Pickles, Pretzel Bun.

Bahn-Yu Sandwich Platter

Bahn-Yu Sandwich Platter

$140.00

10 Individual Sandwiches. Choice of Chicken, Pulled Pork, Steak or Tofu, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo.

Baby Pulled Pork Burritos

$110.00

20 Burrito Pieces. All burritos stuffed with peppers, onions, jalapenos, yellow rice and chipotle mayo

Baby Veggie Burritos

$100.00

20 Burrito Pieces. All burritos stuffed with peppers, onions, jalapenos, yellow rice and chipotle mayo

GTK Teriyaki Fried Rice

Half Tray Feeds 12-15. Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, Scallions Contains Sesame and Soy.

Teriyaki Tofu Fried Rice

$85.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12

Teriyaki Chicken

$100.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12

Teriyaki Steak

$130.00

Half Tray. Feeds 8-12

Mushroom Fried Rice

$100.00

Seasonal Veggie Vegan Fried Rice

$100.00

GTK Hot Noodles

Full Tray. Feeds 15-20

Plain Hot Noodles

$120.00

Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Chili Oil

Chicken Hot Noodles

$170.00

+ Teriyaki Chicken

Tofu Hot Noodles

$145.00

+ Teriyaki Tofu

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your go-to kitchen is here!

Website

Location

1014 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Margherita's - 740 Washington st
orange starNo Reviews
740 Washington st Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Olivia's
orange starNo Reviews
1038 Garden Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
The Brick
orange star3.7 • 542
1122 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Saku Hoboken
orange star4.0 • 282
936 Park Ave Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Dolce & Salato
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Grand St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Alfalfa
orange star4.8 • 717
1110 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hoboken

honeygrow - Hoboken
orange star4.4 • 4,335
120 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Northern Soul
orange star4.6 • 2,622
700 1st St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
orange star4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Bar - 205 Washington St
orange star4.0 • 1,427
205 Washington St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Alfalfa
orange star4.8 • 717
1110 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Artichoke Basille's Pizza - Hoboken
orange star4.3 • 699
96 Hudson St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hoboken
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston