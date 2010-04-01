Pilsener Haus & Biergarten imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Pilsener Haus & Biergarten

1,718 Reviews

$$

1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Popular Items

Warm Bavarian Pretzel
Haus Wings
Bratwurst

Snacks and Salads

Warm Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Served w/ Liptauer Cheese & Grainy Mustard

Mussels

$15.00

Pilsner, Garlic, Lime, Red Pepper & Butter Served with Pretzel Sticks.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Served with parmesan pretzel chip croutons and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fresh Fried Chicken Tenders served with Fries

Crab Cake Sliders

$13.00

Jumbo Lump Southern style with Cucumber, Arugula, & Lemon Aioli

Extra Liptauer Cheese

$1.00

Extra Mustard

Extra Pretzel Sticks

$3.00

Flammkuchen

$11.00

Flatbread with Shaved white onions, Bacon, & creme fraiche.

Haus Salad

$9.00

Haus Wings

$15.00

Your choice of Dry Rub, BBQ Sauce or Buffalo Sauce w/ Blue Cheese

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Zucchini, Carrots, Celery, Artichoke, Green, Bell & Roasted Pepper, Served with Pita

Kielbasa In A Blanket

$12.00

Wrapped in a Filo dough w/ Dijon Mustard

Meatball Sliders

$11.00

Meatlovers Pretzel

$25.00

w/ Bratwurst, Kielbasa, BBQ Pulled Pork, Sauerkraut, Liptauer Cheese & Bavarian Mustard.

Pickle Jar

$4.00

Jar of Pickles, served with Thyme, Rosemary, and Cocktail Onions

Pierogies

$11.00

Caramelized Onions, Sour Cream, Chives & Bacon

Potato Pancakes

$11.00

Served w/ Apple Sauce, Sour Cream & Chives

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge with bacon blue cheese dressing with corn, tomato, cucumber, & red onion

Grill

Bratwurst

$17.00+

Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries Traditional Hofbräu Sausage made mainly of pork, with beef and veal.

Cheddar Brat

$17.00+

German Pork Sausage with smooth Cheddar Cheese. Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries

Chicken Sausage

$17.00+

Chicken Sausage with Cracked Pepper, Basil, & Herbs Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries

Curry Brat

$17.00+

Hofbräu Sausage topped with Berlin style Currywurst Sauce Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries

Frankfurter

$17.00+

Beef & Pork Hardwood smoked dogs in crisp casing Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries

Knackwurst

$17.00+

Northern German style sausage of smoked beef and pork. Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries

Smoked Polish Kielbasa

$17.00+

Traditional Smoked Polish coarsely ground sausage with garlic and spice. Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries

Bratwurst Handheld

$12.00

Traditional Hofbräu Sausage made mainly of pork, with beef and veal On Bun w/ Fries

Cheddar Brat Handheld

$12.00

German Pork Sausage with smooth Cheddar Cheese. On Bun w/ Fries

Chicken Sausage Handheld

$12.00

Chicken Sausage with Cracked Pepper, Basil, & Herbs On Bun w/ Fries

Curry Brat Handheld

$12.00

Hofbräu Sausage topped with Berlin style Currywurst Sauce On Bun w/ Fries

Frankfurter Handheld

$12.00

Beef & Pork Hardwood smoked dogs in crisp casing On Bun w/ Fries

Knackwurst Handheld

$12.00

Northern German style sausage of smoked beef and pork. On Bun w/ Fries

Smoked Polish Kielbasa Handheld

$12.00

Traditional Smoked Polish coarsely ground sausage with garlic and spice. On Bun w/ Fries

Between the Bread

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Zesty Orange Slaw & Sweet Pickles

Beef Burger

$15.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Honey Aioli.

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Brioche Bun

Portobello & Gruyere Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated & Grilled

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Black Bean, Quinoa, Corn, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Brioche Bun.

Entrées

Available after 3:00 PM

BBQ Ribs

$25.00+

Babyback ribs with fries, coleslaw, & corn

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Malt Vinegar, Tartare Sauce, Lemon & Fries

Mac & Cheese w/ Pretzel

$17.00

Elbows in creamy cheddar with a mini pretzel

Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

Served with Sourdough Bread & Fries

Schnitzel

$18.00+

Breaded cutlet served with Cucumber Red Onion Salad, German Potato Salad and Lingonberry Sauce.

Spätzle Cheese & Bacon

$17.00

Spätzle, Onions, Bacon, Gouda cheese with salad.

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$10.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Warm Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, wet Walnuts, & Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

w/ Fries

Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

German Potato Salad

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Cucumber Red Onion Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Pickle Jar

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Choose from over 20 premium drafts and 50 European & American craft Biers, alongside the best dining in the region- including our famous warm Bavarian pretzels!

Website

Location

1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

