Bars & Lounges
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
1,718 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Choose from over 20 premium drafts and 50 European & American craft Biers, alongside the best dining in the region- including our famous warm Bavarian pretzels!
Location
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Gallery