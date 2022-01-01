Hoboken bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hoboken
GRILL
Northern Soul
700 1st St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
|Turkey Burger
|$15.95
|Salmon Avocado BLT
|$17.95
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Saku Hoboken
936 Park Ave, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp Gyoza
|$14.00
Seared Shrimp, Garlic & Ginger served with Spicy Bang Bang Sauce
choice of Pan Seared or Fried
|Crispy Rice
|$19.00
Fried Crispy Rice, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Sweet Sake, Sesame, Ginger and Soy Sauce (4 pieces)
|Crunch Drunk Love Roll
|$15.00
Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Avocado & Crunch
Out: Salmon, Avocado & Crunch
Sauce: Spicy Mayo
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Meatlovers Pretzel
|$25.00
w/ Bratwurst, Kielbasa, BBQ Pulled Pork, Sauerkraut, Liptauer Cheese & Bavarian Mustard.
|Haus Wings
|$15.00
Your choice of Dry Rub, BBQ Sauce or Buffalo Sauce w/ Blue Cheese
|Bratwurst
|$16.00
Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries
Traditional Hofbräu Sausage made mainly of pork, with beef and veal.
BBQ • GRILL
Farside Tavern
531 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|DA'BURGER
|$14.00
|QUESADILLA
|$11.00
|SHREDDED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Belo Bar
104 Hudson St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Chicken Milanese
|$23.00
|Belo Mule
|$12.00
|Margarita
Gringo's Food Truck
1301 sintra drive, Jersey City
|Popular items
|3 Gringo
|$13.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
|2 Gringo
|$9.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
|2 Al Pastor
|$9.00
Adobo roasted Bell&Evans chicken thighs topped with pickled red onion, roasted pineapple, salsa verde, crema and cilantro. Served on a soft corn tortilla
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing
|California Burger
|$16.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce
GRILL
Black Bear Bar
205 Washington St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled buffalo chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with blue cheese
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99