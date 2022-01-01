Hoboken bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Hoboken

Northern Soul image

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Turkey Burger$15.95
Salmon Avocado BLT$17.95
More about Northern Soul
Saku Hoboken image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Saku Hoboken

936 Park Ave, Hoboken

Avg 4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp Gyoza$14.00
Seared Shrimp, Garlic & Ginger served with Spicy Bang Bang Sauce
choice of Pan Seared or Fried
Crispy Rice$19.00
Fried Crispy Rice, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Sweet Sake, Sesame, Ginger and Soy Sauce (4 pieces)
Crunch Drunk Love Roll$15.00
Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Avocado & Crunch
Out: Salmon, Avocado & Crunch
Sauce: Spicy Mayo
More about Saku Hoboken
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Pilsener Haus & Biergarten

1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.2 (1718 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatlovers Pretzel$25.00
w/ Bratwurst, Kielbasa, BBQ Pulled Pork, Sauerkraut, Liptauer Cheese & Bavarian Mustard.
Haus Wings$15.00
Your choice of Dry Rub, BBQ Sauce or Buffalo Sauce w/ Blue Cheese
Bratwurst$16.00
Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries
Traditional Hofbräu Sausage made mainly of pork, with beef and veal.
More about Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
Farside Tavern image

BBQ • GRILL

Farside Tavern

531 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DA'BURGER$14.00
QUESADILLA$11.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about Farside Tavern
Belo Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Belo Bar

104 Hudson St, Hoboken

Avg 4.1 (119 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Milanese$23.00
Belo Mule$12.00
Margarita
More about Belo Bar
Gringo's Food Truck image

 

Gringo's Food Truck

1301 sintra drive, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Gringo$13.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
2 Gringo$9.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
2 Al Pastor$9.00
Adobo roasted Bell&Evans chicken thighs topped with pickled red onion, roasted pineapple, salsa verde, crema and cilantro. Served on a soft corn tortilla
More about Gringo's Food Truck
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

GRILL

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

1405 Grand St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing
California Burger$16.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
Black Bear Bar image

GRILL

Black Bear Bar

205 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled buffalo chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with blue cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
More about Black Bear Bar
Olivia's image

 

Olivia's

1038 Garden Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Olivia's

Map

