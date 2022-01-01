Chicken wraps in Hoboken
Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Alfalfa Hoboken
SALADS • DONUTS
Alfalfa Hoboken
1110 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Catering Peruvian Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Min. 6 wraps (any type) per catering order. Alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], Peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso fresco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, La Fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade avocado tomatillo salsa
|Peruvian Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
More about Imposto's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.95
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and Caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and crumbled bleu cheese