Pizza
Salad
Italian

Alfy's Pizza - Granite Falls

343 Reviews

$

401 N Granite Ave

Granite Falls, WA 98252

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Medium 2 Topping Pizzas
Garlic Breadsticks
Med BYO Pizza

Build Your Own Pizzas

Personal BYO Pizza

$6.30

Sm BYO Pizza

$8.80

Med BYO Pizza

$11.60

Lg BYO Pizza

$14.00

XL BYO Pizza

$15.60

*Sm 1/2 Specialty

*Med 1/2 Specialty

*Lg 1/2 Specialty

*XL 1/2 Specialty

Classic Pizzas

Sm Alfy’s Special

$15.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Sm BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Sm BBQ Cowboy

$15.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Sm Coachman

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Sm Four Cheese

$15.99

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Sm Garlic Chicken

$15.99

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Sm Hawaiian Supreme

$15.99

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Sm Highwayman

$15.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Sm Humdinger

$15.99

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Sm Italiano

$15.99

Sm Meat Eater’s

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Sm Midnight Special

$15.99

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Sm Pepperoni Plus

$15.99

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Sm Hog Heaven

$15.99

Sm Ranch Chicken

$15.99

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Sm Royal Alfy’s

$15.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes.Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Sm Taco Pizza

$15.99

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream. 3

Sm Veggie Lovers

$15.99

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Med Alfy’s Special

$19.09

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.09

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Med BBQ Cowboy

$19.09

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapeños

Med Chicken Alfredo

$19.09

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Med Coachman

$19.09

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Med Four Cheese

$19.09

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Med Garlic Chicken

$19.09

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Med Hawaiian Supreme

$19.09

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Med Highwayman

$19.09

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Med Humdinger

$19.09

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Med Italiano

$19.09

Med Meat Eater’s

$19.09

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Med Midnight Special

$19.09

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Med Pepperoni Plus

$19.09

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Med Hog Heaven

$19.09

Med Ranch Chicken

$19.09

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Med Royal Alfy’s

$19.09

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Med Taco Pizza

$19.09

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Med Veggie Lovers

$19.09

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Lg Alfy’s Special

$23.69

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Lg BBQ Chicken

$23.69

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Lg BBQ Cowboy

$23.69

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapeños.

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$24.69

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Lg Coachman

$23.69

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Lg Four Cheese

$23.69

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Lg Garlic Chicken

$23.69

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Lg Hawaiian Supreme

$23.69

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Lg Highwayman

$23.69

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Lg Humdinger

$23.69

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Lg Italiano

$23.69

Lg Meat Eater’s

$23.69

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Lg Midnight Special

$23.69

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Lg Pepperoni Plus

$23.69

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Lg Hog Heaven

$23.69

Lg Ranch Chicken

$23.69

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Lg Royal Alfy’s

$24.69

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Lg Taco Pizza

$23.69

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Lg Veggie Lovers

$23.69

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

XL Alfy's Special

$25.79

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

XL BBQ Chicken

$25.79

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

XL BBQ Cowboy

$25.79

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapeños

XL Chicken Alfredo

$26.79

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

XL Coachman

$25.79

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

XL Four Cheese

$25.79

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

XL Garlic Chicken

$25.79

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

XL Haw Supreme

$25.79

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

XL Highwayman

$25.79

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Humdinger

$25.79

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Italiano

$25.79

XL Meat Eater’s

$25.79

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

XL Midnight Special

$25.79

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Pepperoni Plus

$25.79

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

XL Hog Heaven

$25.79

XL Ranch Chicken

$25.79

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

XL Royal Alfy’s

$26.79

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

XL Taco Pizza

$25.79

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

XL Veggie Lovers

$25.79

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Personal Alfy's Special

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Personal BBQ Chicken

$9.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Personal BBQ Cowboy

$9.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Personal Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Personal Coachman

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Personal Four Cheese

$9.99

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Personal Garlic Chicken

$9.99

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Personal Hawaiian Supreme

$9.99

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Personal Highwayman

$9.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Humdinger

$9.99

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Italiano

$9.99

Personal Meat Eater's

$9.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Personal Midnight Special

$9.99

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Pepperoni Plus

$9.99

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Personal Hog Heaven

$9.99

Personal Ranch Chicken

$9.99

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Personal Royal Alfy's

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Personal Taco Pizza

$9.99

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Personal Veggie Lovers

$9.99

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Grinders & Calzones

Alfys Calzone

$8.29

Alfy's pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice. Great meal for one person.

Hawaiian Grinder

$8.29

Canadian bacon, pineapple, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Meatball Grinder

$9.29

Meatballs wth sweet italiano sauce, mozzarella & parmesan.

Ranch Chicken Grinder

$9.29

Chicken with ranch dressing, red onions, mozzarella & bacon bits.

Meatlover Grinder

$9.29

Pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, mozarella and mayonaise.

Veggie Grinder

$8.29

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, mozzarella and mayonaise.

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$9.29

Chicken, green and red onions, pineapple, mozzarella and mayonaise drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Desserts

Cinna Sticks

$6.19+

Pizza Cookie

$7.29

More than a half pound of scrumptious chocolate chip cookie dough, just slightly baked in a 6" pizza pan, topped with vanilla ice cream. *Ice cream not available for take out / delivery.

Rasp Sticks

$6.19+

Sides/Wings

Garlic Bread

$6.19

Basket of 6 slices; buttered with our own garlic spread recipe.

Cheese Bread

$9.29

Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.19+

Original pizza crust with our own garlic spread; served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Dip Sticks

$7.29+

Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$13.39+

Comes with one side of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

$11.29+

Comes with one side of dipping sauce.

Dipping Sauces (Each)

$0.49

Choose from pizza sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, bbq and alfredo sauces.

Parm Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Side Dipping Sauce

$0.49

Side Paper Bag (1ct)

$0.25

Soups & Salads

TOGO Salad

$10.29

UBAKE Pizzas

Small Alfy's Special Ubake

$11.89

Small BBQ Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$11.89

Small Build Your Own Ubake

$7.40

Small Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$11.89

Small Coachman Ubake

$11.89

Small Four Cheese Ubake

$11.89

Small Garlic Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$11.89

Small Highwayman Ubake

$11.89

Small Humdinger Ubake

$11.89

Small Italiano Ubake

$10.89

Small Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$11.89

Small Midnight Special Ubake

$11.89

Small Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$11.89

Small Hog Heaven Ubake

$10.89

Small Ranch Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small Royal Alfy's Ubake

$11.89

Small Taco Pizza Ubake

$11.89

Small Veggie Lovers Ubake

$11.89

Medium Alfy's Special Ubake

$14.39

Medium BBQ Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$14.39

Medium Build Your Own Ubake

$8.80

Medium Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$14.39

Medium Coachman Ubake

$14.39

Medium Four Cheese Ubake

$14.39

Medium Garlic Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$14.39

Medium Highwayman Ubake

$14.39

Medium Humdinger Ubake

$14.39

Medium Italiano Ubake

$13.39

Medium Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$14.39

Medium Midnight Special Ubake

$14.39

Medium Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$14.39

Medium Hog Heaven Ubake

$13.39

Medium Ranch Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium Royal Alfy's Ubake

$14.39

Medium Taco Pizza Ubake

$14.39

Medium Veggie Lovers Ubake

$14.39

XL Alfy's Special Ubake

$17.49

XL BBQ Chicken Ubake

$17.49

XL BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$17.49

XL Build Your Own Ubake

$9.90

XL Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$18.49

XL Coachman Ubake

$17.49

XL Four Cheese Ubake

$17.49

XL Garlic Chicken Ubake

$17.49

XL Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$17.49

XL Highwayman Ubake

$17.49

XL Italiano Ubake

$16.49

XL Humdinger Ubake

$17.49

XL Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$17.49

XL Midnight Special Ubake

$17.49

XL Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$17.49

XL Hog Heaven Ubake

$16.49

XL Ranch Chicken Ubake

$17.49

XL Royal Alfy's Ubake

$18.49

XL Taco Pizza Ubake

$17.49

XL Veggie Lovers Ubake

$17.49

Bottled Beverages

20oz Bottle

$2.99

2 Liter Bottle

$3.99

Alfy's Rootbeer

$3.99

12oz bottle of old-fashioned style root beer.

Juice

$3.09

Beers / Bottled Alcohol

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

6 Pack Bodhizafa (12oz)

$14.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

6 Pack Coors (16oz)

$11.00Out of stock

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

Truly

$3.49

Truly Lemonade

$3.49

Whiteclaw - Black Cherry

$3.49

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

Whiteclaw - Mango

$3.49

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

Dinner Specials

2 Medium 2 Topping Pizzas

$15.99

Large 1-Topping Pizza $11.99

$11.99

Tues/Thurs Dinner Specials

Lg Thurs $15.99 Special

$15.99

XL Thurs $18.99 Special

$18.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 N Granite Ave, Granite Falls, WA 98252

Directions

Gallery
Alfy's Pizza image
Alfy's Pizza image
Alfy's Pizza image

