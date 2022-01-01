Restaurant header imageView gallery

ANA Bar and Eatery

No reviews yet

20 Hudson Yards

2nd Fl

New York, NY 10001

Comfort

Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Take a break from adulting with our creamy gouda, white cheddar, Velveeta & shells. Feeds 8-10.

Meatballs

$50.00

All the good stuff! Beef Meatballs just the way you had the at Sunday supper. Enjoy them over Zucchini Noodles or Rigatoni Pasta. Feeds 8-10 people.

Rotisserie Chicken with with Chimichurri

$75.00

Straight off the spit three times a day from our rotisserie. Cut into quarters and topped with our Chimichurri sauce. Feeds 8-10 people.

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

$65.00

Just in time for the winter months, our short ribs are braised in red wine and mirepoix (tiny veggies), served with roasted button mushrooms, white pearl onions, and parsley. Serves 8 -10 people. Pairs with our Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes, Charred Brussels Sprouts or Salad.

Rigatoni with Olive Oil and Herbs

$35.00

Love Pasta? Our rigatoni is a great base with our grilled chicken or poached salmon. Feeds 8-10

Marinated Mozzerella

$50.00

Our bocconcini "small mouthfuls" of marinated mozzarella can be served with any salad or vegetable side. Keto friendly. Feeds 10-12 people.

Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes

$45.00

Comfort food at it's best. Creamy Yukon Gold potatoes mashed into a soft, cloud. Perfect with any protein or vegetable side. Serves 8 - 10.

Basmati Rice

$25.00

Light, fluffy Basmati rice. Great as a side for poached salmon, shrimp or any plant-based dish. Feeds 8-10.

Pizza

Whole Pie Margherita

$48.00

Our Sicilian style pie with Jersey tomatoes, our four cheese house blend of mozzarella, provolone, fontina, and parmesan. Feeds 6-8.

Whole Pie White

$48.00

Our Sicilian style pie topped generously with our four cheese house blend of mozzarella, provolone, fontina, and parmesan. Feeds 6-8.

Whole Pie Pepperoni

$48.00

Our Sicilian style pie topped with Jersey tomatoes, crispy pepperoni cups and our four cheese house blend of mozzarella, provolone, fontina, and parmesan. Feeds 6-8.

Whole Pie Hawaiian

$48.00

Not your average pizza, but our Hawaiian delight satisfies both sweet and salty cravings. Feeds 6 - 8 people.

Whole Pie Fig Balsamic

$48.00

An autumnal favorite, our Fig & Balsamic pizza has ripe, roasted figs drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Feeds 6 -8 people.

Whole Pie Prosciutto Arugula

$48.00

Eat your salad! Swirls of prosciutto are baked with roasted tomatoes and arugula on this crowd pleaser pizza. Feeds 6 - 8 people.

Proteins

Shrimp Scampi

$80.00

A fresh take on an Italian classic. Delicious, whole shrimp poached in a garlic, white wine stock. Serves 8-10. Pairs beautifully with our Basmati Rice.

Poached Salmon

$75.00

Light, fluffy poached salmon great for pescatarians, or high protein life-styles. Serves 8-10. Use the salmon as a stand alone or with salad, or basmati rice.

Grilled Chicken

$45.00

Chicken right off the grill. A perfect topper for salads, or Basmati rice or any of our vegetables sides. Keto friendly. Feeds 8 - 10 people.

Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken

$36.00

Our Teriyaki Chicken is lightly glazed, grilled and tossed with a Teriyaki seasonings. Serves 8-10. Pairs with Basmati Rice, Mixed Greens or on it's own.

Korean Pork

$68.00

Two words, Pork Belly. Yummy, spicy, crispy Pork Belly to satisfy taste buds in search of a zing. Serves 8-10. Pairs well with our Basmati Rice or Mixes Green Salad.

Marinated Mozzarella

$50.00

Our bocconcini "small mouthfuls" of marinated mozzarella can be served with any salad or vegetable side. Keto friendly. Feeds 10-12 people.

Mediterranean Tofu

$35.00

Marinated Tofu, Mediterranean style. With the sunny flavors of olives, roasted red peppers, and sundried tomatoes. Serves 8-10. Pairs with our house-made Hummus and Pita or with Basmati Rice.

Tacos

Guacamole & Chips

$56.00

As fresh as it gets. Guacamole made the old fashion way with the freshest ingredients. A great dish for lunch or dinner. Serves 8-10.

Carnitas

$65.00

This authentic Mexican street taco starts with marinated pork cooked 5-7 hours for flavor and tenderness. Served on a corn tortilla, with marinated onions, cilantro and choice of salsa. 10 tacos per order.

Grilled Chicken

$65.00

Chicken grilled from our rotisserie, with avocado, onions, cilantro and choice of salsa served on corn tortillas. 10 tacos per order.

Mojo Mushroom Taco

$65.00

A street taco twist using marinated and grilled oyster mushrooms. Served on a corn tortilla, cilantro and choice of salsa. 10 tacos per order.

Shrimp

$65.00

Baby shrimp skewered marinated for one day, then grilled. Served with avocado, radish, cilantro with mango salsa on corn tortillas. 10 tacos per order.

Steak

$65.00

We dry marinate skirt steak for one day, then grill the meat over an open flame for an authentic street taco flavor. Served on a corn tortilla, with fresh onions, radish, cilantro and choice of salsa. 10 tacos per order.

Extra Salsa Half Pint

$10.00

Are you a sauce fan? Grab a half pint of one of our house salsa made fresh daily. Choose mild, medium, hot or mango.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Craving a meatball hero? Enjoy our beef meatballs, bathed in house marinara with oregano, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan cheeses. Served on a toasted stirato from Sullivan Street Bakery and house made potato chips. Minimum of 10 sandwiches per order.

Mushroom

$15.00

Veggie sandwiches don't have to be boring! Enjoy our roasted portabella mushrooms with arugula, pickled onions, and chimichurri sauce served on toasted strecci doppio bread from Sullivan Street Bakery and house made potato chips. Minimum of 10 sandwiches per order.

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

$15.00

Our carnitas sandwich starts with pork shoulder marinated for a full day, then cooked for 5-7 hours for flavor and tenderness. Served on toasted strecci doppio bread with cabbage, radish, carrot, salsa verde, avocado, and Oaxaca cheese and house made potato chips. Minimum of 10 sandwiches per order.

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Juicy rotisserie chicken with arugula, lemon garlic aioli, red onions, in a spinach wrap. Served on a toasted strecci doppio from Sullivan Street Bakery and house made potato chips. Minimum of 10 sandwiches per order.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

A cult fav! Our grilled chicken is served with cabbage slaw, Asian pear, chili lime vinaigrette, and gochujang aioli on toasted strecci doppio bread and house made potato chips. Minimum of 10 sandwiches per order.

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad with Fried Wontons, Nuts and Orange Teriyaki Dressing

$35.00

Bored with salads? Try our twist on the classic salad with orange teriyaki dressing. Cabbages, edamame, mandarin oranges, chicken thighs. Feeds 6-8.

Caesar Salad with Caesar Dressing

$25.00

Our classic Romaine salad with croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing. Feeds 6-8.

Kale Salad with Balsamic Dressing

$35.00

A kale salad filled with radish, golden raisins, red cabbage, green cabbage, and pepitas. Serves 6-8 people. A great side salad to the Poached Salmon or Short Ribs.

Roasted Beet Salad with Oranges, Candied Walnuts and Blue Cheese

$27.00

Wraps

Rotisserie Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fresh daily, rotisserie chicken with arugula, lemon garlic aioli, red onions, in a spinach wrap. Minimum of 10 wraps per order.

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Freshly grilled chicken with cabbage slaw, Asian pear, chili lime vinaigrette, gochujang aioli in a spinach wrap. Minimum of 10 wraps per order.

Mushroom Wrap

$10.00

Pan roasted oyster mushrooms with our house-made hummus, pickled onions, arugula, chimichurri in a spinach wrap. Minimum of 10 wraps per order.

Vegetarian & Vegan

Bean Salad

$35.00

Marinated white and red beans with cucumber and roasted pepperdew peppers. A tabletop show stopper as a side or a main for the vegan guest. Serves 8 - 10 people.

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$40.00

Hate Brussels sprouts? You won't hate these! Fan favorites, we char them up, toss them with salt, pepper and a drizzle of maple syrup. Yummmm.

Chickpea Salad

$25.00

Eat the rainbow with our chickpea salad. A delicious blend of chickpeas, tomatoes and cucumbers. Serves 8-10 people.

Farro Salad

$25.00

Our whole-grain farro is tossed toss in sumac, pomegranate vinaigrette, with pomegranates, pistachios, and mint for texture. An alternative to rice or potatoes, high in protein. Serves 8-10.

Hummus

$75.00

An authentic and pure Israeli hummus made with just the right amount of tahini and Za'atar.

Kimchi

$60.00

If you've wanted to try Kimchi, this is the one to try. Our Napa cabbage is fermented with ginger, garlic and scallion. It's good for the belly and soul. Serves 12-14.

Mediterranean Tofu

$35.00

Marinated Tofu, Mediterranean style. With the sunny flavors of olives, roasted red peppers, and sundried tomatoes. Serves 8-10. Pairs with our house-made Hummus and Pita or with Basmati Rice.

Pita

$21.00

The fluffiest, most tender pita bread we've tasted. Only the best to go with our authentic, house-made hummus. Serves 12-14.

Roasted Broccoli

$25.00

Broccoli roasted tossed with olive oil, salt, peppadew peppers, and red onions. Serves 6-8 people.

Roasted Cauliflower with Spiced Yogurt

$35.00

Oven roasted cauliflower tossed with yogurt, tahini and sumac. Topped with mint and parsley. Serves 8-10.

Roasted Peppers

Peppers roasted over a slow flame brushed with olive oil until sweet. Finished with an aged balsamic glaze, oregano and parsley. Servers 8 -10.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$28.00

Sweet potatoes roasted in brown sugar, cinnamon & salt reminds us of family dinners around the table. Serves 8-10.

Soba Noodles with Sunflower Dressing

$40.00

Our soba noodles tossed with sunflower butter in a light soy sauce. Topped with red peppers and edamame. Serves 6-8. The soba noodles are a great side dish to our Grilled Ghicken or Poached Salmon.

Zucchini Zoodles

$35.00

Zoodles make a great base to most any preferred style of eating. Top with meatballs or poached salmon for protein forward diets, or serve as a compliment to any vegetable side.

Breakfast

ANA Cold Breakfast

$25.00

This traditional breakfast includes: assorted fruit platter, Greek or coconut yogurt with granola & assorted berries. Chef Choice Pastries. Mini Bagels with cream cheese, butter & jams. *Pricing is per person.

ANA Warm Breakfast

$35.00

The ANA warm breakfast includes: scrambled eggs, home fries, pork and turkey bacon. Pancakes with maple syrup & lemon ricotta. Assorted fruit platter. Chef Choice Pastries. **Note this is an onsite breakfast. Offsite breakfasts require kitchen facilities (additional charges apply). *Pricing is per person.

ANA Ultimate Breakfast

$45.00

The Ultimate breakfast includes: The Ultimate Breakfast scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage & chicken Sausage. Pancakes with maple syrup and lemon ricotta. Assorted fruit platter. Chef Choice pastries and bagels with Cream Cheese, Butter & Jams. Greek yogurt with granola and berries. **Note this is an onsite breakfast. Offsite breakfasts require kitchen facilities (additional charges apply). *Pricing per person.

Coffee & Juice

$15.00

Coffee and orange juice per person. Cups, stirrers, sugars and milk choices included.

Fruit Platter

$45.00

A seasonal platter of grapes, berries, pineapple, melon, pear or apples as available.

Platters

Crudité Small

$100.00

Fresh vegetables served with Green Goddess and Ranch dressings. Serves 10 - 12 people. The large Platter shown in photo. The small crudité will be one half size.

Crudité Large

$185.00

Fresh vegetables served with Green Goddess and Ranch dressings. Serves 15-20 people.

Charcutierie Small

$175.00

A seasonal assortment of cheese, meats and accoutrements. Served with crackers. Serves 12 - 15 people. The small charcuterie will be one half size.

Charcuterie Large

$250.00

A seasonal assortment of cheese, meats and accoutrements. Served with crackers. Serves 20 - 25 people.

Hummus, Olives, Pickled Vegetables

$90.00

Our authentic Israeli hummus is paired with light, fluffy pita bread, marinated olives and our house-pickled vegetables. Serves 8-10 people.

House Chips with Dip Small

$65.00

Our house-made chips are paired with chunky blue cheese dip. Servers 10-12 people.

House Chips with Dip Large

$150.00

Our house-made chips are paired with chunky blue cheese dip. Servers 10-12 people.

Holidays

Turkey & Stuffing

Add Turkey & Stuffing to any two sides to make your office lunch a holiday celebration. Servers 8-10 people.

Sautéed mushrooms and pearl onions

$35.00

Cranberry Sauce

Holiday Cookie Platter Small

Holiday Cookie Platter Large

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ana is the Livingroom of Hudson Yards. Join us for breakfast, lunch or a cocktail and dinner. Team events and office catering available.

Website

Location

20 Hudson Yards, 2nd Fl, New York, NY 10001

Directions

