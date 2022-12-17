Main picView gallery

Artia Senior Living Hudson Yards

review star

No reviews yet

451 10th Ave

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Room Service

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$8.00

brown sugar, dried fruit, walnuts

Classic Breakfast

$18.00

Daily Breakfast Special

$11.00

Coterie Triple Decker

$18.00

Boar's head Turkey and ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, fries

Egg Salad

$16.00

egg salad, bibb lettuce on an everything bagel

Brass Room Burger

$26.00

French Onion Soup

$16.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Brussels + Kale

$17.00

Thai Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Pickled Shrimp

$12.00

Sesame Wings

$10.00

Old Bay Kettle Chips

$5.00

Bistro Fries

$10.00

Ice Cream Cup

$5.00

It's-It Ice Cream

$6.00

3 Babes Pie

$6.00

Daily Dessert Special

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Lunch

Shrimp Roll and Wedge Salad

$19.00

Dinner

Buttermilk Pork Chop

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

451 10th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gorin Ramen Gotham West
orange starNo Reviews
600 11th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Isla & Co. Midtown - Isla & Co. Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
25 W 38th St, New York, NY New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
ING Cafe - 1133 Avenue of the Americas
orange starNo Reviews
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036 New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Print Restaurant and The Press Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
653 11th ave. New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Empanada Mia
orange starNo Reviews
612 West 46th Street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Finn's Bagels
orange star3.5 • 77
477 10th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston