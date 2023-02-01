- Home
- /
- American Fork
- /
- Apollo Burger - American Fork
Apollo Burger American Fork
No reviews yet
504 900 West
American Fork, UT 84003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apollo's Favorites
Apollo Burger
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami & American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty with American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, IcebergLettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Cheeseburger
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Double Cheeseburger
Two Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patties topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Golden Burger
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on Toasted Garlic Butter Texas Toast
Hamburger
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled Mushrooms with Melted Swiss Cheese on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped bun.
Patty Melt
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty in between Deli Sliced Marble Rye Bread and Melted American Cheese
Texas Bacon Cheeseburger
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese, Crispy Breaded Onion Rings, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Hickory BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Veggie Burger
Vegan Black Bean Patty with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Iceberg Lettuce and Apollo Sauce.
Signature Burgers
Athenian Burger
Fresh 1/4lb Flame Ground Beef layered with Broiled Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, and our Homemade Tzatkiki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions and Iceberg Lettuce
Hawaiian Teriyaki Burger
Broiled Pineapple Slices Glazed with Teriyaki Sauce over Thinly Sliced Black Forest Ham and Swiss Cheese on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Onions on a Cornmeal Topped Bun.
Impossible Burger
The Impossible™ Burger Tastes, Cooks, and Smells Like Meat but is Plant Based. Each Burger Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Apollo Sauce.
Tangy Bleu Bacon Burger
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun.
Utah Burger
Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gyro & American Cheese, on a Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Tasty Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese melted between two slices of Grilled white bread.
BLT
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Iceberg Lettuce, on White Deli Sliced Bread.
Broiled Chicken Sandwich
Mediterranean-Marinated Chicken Breast with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Mayonnaise on a Cornmeal topped Bun.
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Diced Mediterranean-Marinated Chicken with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
Deluxe Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled, Thinly-Sliced Black Forest Ham with Melted American cheese between Two Pieces of Thick-Sliced Buttered Bread. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breasts with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun
Gyro Sandwich
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
Halibut Fish Sandwich
Breaded Halibut Filet Finished with Fresh Tarter Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce and Freshly Sliced Tomatoes. Served on a Lightly Toasted Cornmeal-Topped Bun
New York Steak Sandwich
Made to Order 6 oz New York Steak with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Deli Style Bun.
Reuben Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Apollo Sauce on Rye Bread.
Roasted Turkey & Avocado
Thinly-Sliced Roast Turkey Breast with Sliced Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise on Thick Whole Wheat Deli Sliced Bread.
Pastrami Sandwich
Golden Turkey
Fresh Salads
Broiled Chicken Salad
Diced Mediterranean-marinated chicken over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers finished with sliced hardboiled eggs and a carrot flame
Chef Salad
Julienned black forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese and American cheese over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced hardboiled eggs finished with a carrot flame and lightly seasoned croutons
Cobb Salad
Crumbled Bleu cheese, marinated diced chicken next to chopped Applewood Bacon, freshly diced Roma tomatoes, avocado, and finely diced hardboiled egg over freshly chopped romaine salad mix finished with a sliced carrot flame
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Diced Chicken over a Freshly Chopped Romaine Salad Mix, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Green Peppers Finished with Sliced Hardboiled Eggs and a Carrot Flame.
Greek Salad
Crumbled Greek Feta cheese, finely chopped red onions, over freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers finished with pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, and a sliced carrot flame with sprinkled oregano throughout
Garden Dinner Salad
Side Salad with Shredded Cheese, Tomato and Cucumber
Junior Appetites
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese melted between two slices of Grilled white bread.
Jr. Apollo
Pastrami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Apollo Sauce
Jr. Burger
Junior sized Burger with lettuce, Tomato and Apollo Sauce
Junior Apollo Combo
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Junior Cheeseburger Combo
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Junior Chicken Tender Combo
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Junior Corn Dog Combo
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Junior Grilled Cheese Combo
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Platters
Appetizing Sides
Chicken Tenders (3pc)
Choice of Dipping Sauce
Corn Dog
Fried Mushroom
Served with Ranch Dressing
Fried Zucchini
Served with Ranch Dressing
Regular French Fries
Large French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Ranch Dressing or Marinara
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Garden Dinner Salad
Side Salad with Shredded Cheese, Tomato and Cucumber
Combo
Drinks
Side Items
Add American Cheese
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Add Feta Cheese
Add Ham
Add Hamburger Patty
Add Hamburger Patty w/Cheese
Add Mushrooms
Add Pineapple
Add Swiss Cheese
Side of Bacon
Side of Chicken Breast
Side of Fish
Side of Garlic Toast
Side of Gyro Meat
Side of Ham
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Olives
Side of Pastrami
Side of Pepperoncini
Side of Pita Bread
Side of Sausage
Side of Toast
Sub Chicken Breast
Sub Gluten Free Bun
Sub Impossible Burger
Sub Veggie Burger
Extra Dipping Sauces / Dressings
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
504 900 West, American Fork, UT 84003