Small Plates

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Freshly roasted brussel sprouts and bacon tossed in a homemade Korean BBQ sauce.

Sharables

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Our oversized pretzel served with brewhaus mustard and warm cheddar dip.

Brew Wings (CB)

$14.00

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh hand cut fries. Choice of single or sharable size serving.

Sm Fries - Poutine

$7.00

Sm Fries - Truffle

$6.00

Sm Fries - Garlic

$6.00

Sm Fries - Campfire

$7.00

Sm Fries - Trad.

$4.00

Share Fries - Poutine

$11.00

Share Fries - Truffle

$10.00

Share Fries - Garlic

$10.00

Share Fries - Campfire

$11.00

Share Fries - Trad.

$7.00

Soups & Salads

Campfire Chili Crock

$8.00

Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.

Campfire Chili Cup

$6.00

Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.

Cheddar Ale Crock

$6.00

A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.

Cheddar Ale Cup

$4.50

A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.50

We grill half a head of romaine right on the grill for flavor, and serve it intact with croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. (Traditional caesar salad available, too!)

Malt Haus Salad

$11.50

Crisp greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cheddar jack cheese and croutons.

Power Bowls

Cosado Bowl

$15.00

Marinated chicken in a coconut ABC Island Rum sauce with sauteed peppers, onions, black beans, along with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Thai Peanut Bowl

$15.00

Marinated chicken in a spicy ABC Ginger Beer Thai peanut sauce with black beans, sauteed peppers and onions. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Handhelds

Epic Angus Beef

$15.50

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef burger, grilled and topped with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.

Epic Black Bean

$15.50

House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Choice of toppings. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).

Epic Chicken Breast

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.

Epic Turkey Burger

$15.50

Harrisburger Angus Beef

$13.00

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Harrisburger Black Bean

$13.00

House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of cheese. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).

Harrisburger Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Harrisburger Turkey Burger

$13.00

Hog Wild

$12.50

‘Jolly Scot’ seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder, served on a toasted brioche roll with our hand-crafted Appalachian Root Beer BBQ sauce.

Traditional Fried Chicken

$14.50

Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Chips

Spicy Fried Chicken

$14.50

Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Jalapeno pickle slaw & Sriracha Aioli

Bratwurst Sandwich

$14.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$12.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a crispy flatbread brushed with a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with romaine lettuce lightly coated in dressing.

Harvest Flatbread

$13.00Out of stock

A roasted butternut squash and garlic spread on a crispy flatbread. Topped with sausage, caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese.

Brewhaus Classics

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Crispy fried, beer-battered haddock served with Brewhaus fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Brewers Mac & Cheese

$13.00

ABC five-cheese blend packed with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cavatappi pasta and topped with panko breadcrumbs.

Desserts

Elephant Ear

$7.50

Hand stretched crispy fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with sweet caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Root Beer Float

$5.00

A bottle of our famous ABC Root Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Birch Beer Float

$5.00

A bottle of ABC White Birch Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Orange Cream Float

$5.00

A bottle of ABC Orange Cream Soda, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Sides

Lg. Basket of Chips

$3.50

Side - Brown Rice

$2.00

Side - Chips

$2.00

Side - Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Sm. Basket Fries

$2.50

Sm. Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Sm. Basket Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side - Gravy

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.95

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95Out of stock

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Pasta w/ Sauce

$7.95

Kid's Sliders

$7.95