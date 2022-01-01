Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carlisle restaurants you'll love

Go
Carlisle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carlisle

Carlisle's top cuisines

Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Carlisle restaurants

Consumer pic

 

The Pizza Grill 3

1007 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad$15.50
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic vinaigrette
#1 Traditional
Tomato sauce & traditional mozzarella | Add any toppings for an additional charge
Sicilian Salad
Chopped mixed greens, salami, provolone cheese, diced tomatoes, garbanzo beans & red wine vinaigrette
More about The Pizza Grill 3
Consumer pic

 

Fiddler's Bar and Grill

1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$15.50
Jumbo bone-in or boneless wings. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery
Haddock Sandwich$13.00
Freshly beer battered and served on a toasted bun
Philly Cheesesteak$11.50
Grilled with onions and topped with your choice of cheese
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Dough & Arrows image

 

Dough & Arrows

105 N Hanover Street, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE SUNDAE$7.25
Make your own sundae! Choose 3 Scoops of your favorite icecream/cookie dough and toppings!
4 SCOOPS$8.25
Choose 4 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.
ICECREAM PIE 9" LARGE PIE$19.00
**Please allow us 48hrs to make your pies for you**
A 9" ice cream pie serves about 6 to 9 people depending on how large your slice. The crust is our edible cookie dough and your favorite ice cream and toppings.
More about Dough & Arrows
Banner pic

 

Fairground Diner

1111 Spring Road, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Fairground Diner
Nothing Sweeter image

 

Nothing Sweeter Bakery

40 Noble Blvd, Carlisle

Avg 4.2 (29 reviews)
More about Nothing Sweeter Bakery
Polo Lounge & Bar image

 

Polo Lounge & Bar

1255 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle Barrack

Avg 4.1 (85 reviews)
More about Polo Lounge & Bar
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

1149 Harrisburg TPK, Carlisle

No reviews yet
More about Epicurean Feast
Restaurant banner

 

one13 Social

113 West High Street, Carlisle

No reviews yet
More about one13 Social

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carlisle

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Pies

Map

More near Carlisle to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston