Carlisle restaurants you'll love
Carlisle's top cuisines
Must-try Carlisle restaurants
More about The Pizza Grill 3
The Pizza Grill 3
1007 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$15.50
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic vinaigrette
|#1 Traditional
Tomato sauce & traditional mozzarella | Add any toppings for an additional charge
|Sicilian Salad
Chopped mixed greens, salami, provolone cheese, diced tomatoes, garbanzo beans & red wine vinaigrette
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Fiddler's Bar and Grill
1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.50
Jumbo bone-in or boneless wings. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery
|Haddock Sandwich
|$13.00
Freshly beer battered and served on a toasted bun
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.50
Grilled with onions and topped with your choice of cheese
More about Dough & Arrows
Dough & Arrows
105 N Hanover Street, Carlisle
|Popular items
|LARGE SUNDAE
|$7.25
Make your own sundae! Choose 3 Scoops of your favorite icecream/cookie dough and toppings!
|4 SCOOPS
|$8.25
Choose 4 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.
|ICECREAM PIE 9" LARGE PIE
|$19.00
**Please allow us 48hrs to make your pies for you**
A 9" ice cream pie serves about 6 to 9 people depending on how large your slice. The crust is our edible cookie dough and your favorite ice cream and toppings.
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
1149 Harrisburg TPK, Carlisle
More about one13 Social
one13 Social
113 West High Street, Carlisle