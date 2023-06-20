Aral Mexican Restaurant 14N630 IL Route 25
14N630 IL Route 25
Suite A-1
Dundee, IL 60118
Menu
Aperitivos, appetizers
Aguachiles verdes
shrimp that are marinated (cooked) in chili peppers, lime juice, salt, cilantro, and mixed with slices of tomato cucumber and red onion.
Ceviche de camaron
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and cilantro
Ceviche de pescado
Tilapia cooked in lime juice, mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and cilantro
Aguachiles mango habanero
Raw shrimp marinated in citrus with mango habanero sauce.
Choriqueso Mexico City
Our signature recipe of grill chorizo pico de gallo slice of roasted poblano pepper and cheese
Esquites
Grilled corn fresh epazote mayonnaise cotiza cheese and Tajín
Empanadas de camaron
Shrim turnovers served with chipotle sauce on the side
Chicharrón de pescado
Fish fritters
Aral sampler
Fish fritters shrim turnovers flautas and nachos served with lettuce pico de gallo a side of sour cream and guacamole
Nachos Aral
Crispy tortilla chips refried black beans malted cheese topped with lettuce tomato jalapeños sour cream guacamole and your choice of meat steak al pastor tinga ground beef
Cheese Dip
32oz American cheese with Jalapeño come with a side of Chips
Antojitos Mexicanos
Tostadas Dinner (2)
Fried tortilla with your choice of meat steak al pastor or Tinga topped with lettuce cheese tomato and sour cream Served with a side of rice and black beans or fries.
Flautas
fries rolled tortilla with your choices of meat chicken or steak or potato our vegetarian version topped with sour cream lettuce queso fresco pico de gallo served with beans and rice
Quesadilla Gigante/ Big Quesadilla
Big flour tortilla 14inc with cheese and your choice of meat steak al pastor tinga or ground beef served with a side of lettuce sour cream and guacamole Served with a side of rice and black beans or fries.
Chimichanga
The famous deep fried filled with black beans rice cheese and your choice of meat steak al pastor tinga or ground beef topped with our green sauce and melted cheese.
Mexican Bowl
Grilled Mix Bell peppers green onions black beans rice choice or your meat steak or chicken with a side of sour cream and guacamole pico de gallo
De nuestra parrilla, From Our Grill
Carne asada
Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned served with green grill onion and jalapeño toreado All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas
Tampiquena
Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned one red enchilada with cheese served with green grill onion and jalapeño toreado All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas
Mar y Tierra
Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned served over ranchero sauce signature sauce and topped with guacamole and 3 grilled shrimp All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas
La Ranchera
Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned topped with melted cheese poblano pepper slice grill Mexican chorizo cactus green grill onion and jalapeño toreado All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas
Aral Burger
Grilled black angus beef patty marinated topped with American yellow cheese lettuce tomato guacamole mayonnaise and 3 jumbo shrimp on top. Served with fries
The parrillada
Our famous platter for sharing Grilled chicken skirt steak pastor chorizo and shrimp served sizzling platter of caramelized onion mix bell peppers green onion grill jalapeño and cactus All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas
Molcajete De Carnes
Grilled skirt steak grill chicken chorizo cactus sausage black beans served with green onion grilled jalapeño and fresh cheese
Carne A La Nayarit
CHARBROILED 9oz seasoned skirt steak with shrimp and octopus in our Nayarit sauce All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas
Del Mar A Su Mesa, from the Ocean to your table
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
Deep fried tortilla with shrimp ceviche avocado on top
Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado
Deep fried tortilla with tilapia ceviche avocado on top
Tostada de pulpo
Deep fried tortilla with octopus ceviche avocado on top
Filete de pescado al gusto
Tilapia fillet cooked to your liking.
Mojarra al gusto
Whole fried tilapia in classic sauce of your choice Served with rice salad fries and a piece of garlic bread
Huachinango al gusto
Whole fried red snapper cooked to your liking.
Mojarra especial
Whole tilapia fried topped with shrimp octopus in our Nayarit sauce
Huachinango especial
Fried whole red snapper topped with shrimp octopus in our Nayarit sauce
Camarones al gusto
Shrimp cooked to your liking all our shrimp are served with i side of rice and salad fries & side of garlic bread
Platillo de langostinos Nayarit
Fresh prawns in our Nayarit sauce Served with rice fries salad and a piece of garlic bread.
Piña Rellena De mariscos
Fresh half pineapple stuffed with shrimp octopus scallops surimi bell peppers and onions in our creamy sauce topped with melted cheese.
Pasta con mariscos
Linguine in our creamy sauce with shrimp octopus mussels and scallops & garlic bread
Paella
Traditional paella recipe of rice served with shrimp octopus mussels and scallops
Molcajete Cora
Seafood mix prawns mussels crab legs and shrimp in our Nayarit sauce.
Ostiones preparados
Raw oysters topped with shrimp and octopus
Botana aral
Mixed seafood crab legs mussels shrimp octopus in our special Nayarit sauce
Chapuzón
Shrimp octopus and oysters raw onion in our Nayarit sauce
Langostinos Nayarit
Prawns in our Nayarit sauce
Camarones cucaracha
Deep fried shrimp with our huichol sauce
Mejillones Nayarit
Mussels in our Nayarit sauce
Patas de jaiba Nayarit
Crab legs Nayarit style with our Nayarit sauce
Coctele de camaron
Cooked shrimp pico de gallo fresh cucumber Serrano peppers and avocado all in our signature cocktail sauce.
Coctel de camaron y pulpo
Shrimp and octopus cocktail.
Vuelve a la vida
Special mix of seafood shrimp octopus surimi raw oysters pico de gallo fresh cucumber serrano peppers and avocado all in our signature cocktail sauce.
Ostiones en su concha
Raw Oysters in its shell
Cóctel de camarón y Ostion
Shrimp cocktail with oysters Served with pico de gallo avocado In our cocktail juice.
Salmon Con Mariscos Estilo Nayarit
Grilled salmon topped with shrimp octopus served with rice avocado and steamed veggies with Nayarit sauce
Pasta Diablo
Linguine in creamy sauce with shrimp octopus mussels and scallops With a kick of Nayarit sauce
Salmón a la plancha
Grilled salmon served with rice avocado and steamed veggies
Coctel de pulpo
Sopas, Soups
Tortilla soup
Home made chicken soup topped with tortilla strips fresh cheese sour cream cilantro and avocado
Caldo de camaron
Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth and vegetables served with cilantro onion limes on the side and one slice of garlic bread
Caldo de pescado
Slowly cooked tilapia filet in our red chili broth and vegetables served with cilantro onion limes on the side and one slice of garlic bread
Caldo 7 mares
Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro onion limes on the side and one slice of garlic bread
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken breast strips. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla
Mix Fajitas
Shrimp steak and chicken. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla
Veggie Fajitas
Mixed vegetables. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla
Steak fajitas
Steak strips. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla
Platillos, Entrees
Chiles Rellenos
Soufflé battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese topped with our signature ranchero sauce or with ground beef or chicken add $3 Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans
Mole Poblano Chicken
Home made mole poblano served with your choice of meat Chicken $18 steak $23 Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans
Mole poblano steak
Home made mole poblano served with your choice of meat Chicken $18 steak $23 Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans
Pollo A La Crema
Grilled chicken in our delicious sour cream sauce onion roasted corn and poblano pepper Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans
Chilaquiles
Deep fried tortilla topped with your choice of sauce green guajillo or ranchero sour cream raw onion and queso fresco Add two eggs $3 add skirt steak 4.5oz $6
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken breast served with grilled green onion and jalapeño come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled Chicken covered with our ranchera sauce served with beans and rice
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Dinner
With your choice of meat steak al pastor chicken ground beef or veggies And your favorite sauce green Guajillo or ranchero topped with melted cheese & sour cream All our enchiladas are served with a side of salad rice and black beans
Enchiladas De Mole dinner
With your choice of meat steak al pastor chicken ground beef or veggies served with red mole topped with queso fresco sour cream and red onion. All our enchiladas are served with a side of salad rice and black beans
Enchiladas Aral dinner
Filled with sautéed shrimp. Topped with green sauce melted cheese and sour cream All our enchiladas are served with a side of salad rice and black beans
Tacos dinner
Tradicional taco dinner
Choice of meat steak al pastor chicken Tinga ground beef or veggies and your choice of two toppings Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Lomo taco dinner
Thin cut ribeye tacos include a side of guacamole grilled jalapeno and green onion Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Camaron caliente taco dinner
Shrimp tacos marinated in our huichol sauce and deep fried served with red coleslaw creamy chipotle and avocado Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Costa taco dinner
Fish tacos marinated in our huichol sauce and deep fried served with red coleslaw creamy chipotle and avocado Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
A la carte tacos
Taco de Asada/Steak
Steak taco Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Pastor/Marinated Pork
Marinated pork Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Chorizo/Mexican Sausage
Mexican sausage Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Tinga/Marinated Chicken
Marinated chicken (Tinga) Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Carne Molida/Groung Beef
Ground beef Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Vegetales/Veggie
Veggie taco Mix grilled bell peppers and green onion.
Taco de Lomo/Ribeye
Ribeye steak grilled onions and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Pollo asado con tocino/Grill Chicken And Bacon
Grilled chicken and bacon guacamole creamy chipotle and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Arrachera/Skirt Steak
Skirt steak guacamole grilled onion raw onion queso fresco and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Chile Relleno/Poblano Filled With Cheese
Soufflé battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese sour cream cilantro and avocado Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Lengua/Tongue
Beef tongue cilantro and raw onion Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge
Taco de Camaron/grill shrimp
Taco Caliente Shrimps
Burritos
Burrito Supreme
flour tortilla filled with beans rice lettuce Tomate sour cream and cheese and your choice of meat steak, Pastor, chorizo, ground beef topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans or fries
Burrito aral
Grilled shrimp grilled bell peppers and onion rice lettuce tomato cheese guacamole creamy chipotle and sour cream All our burritos are served with a side of fries
El diablo burrito dinner
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions black beans rice lettuce cilantro tomato cheese and sour cream topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese. All our burritos are served with a side of fries
Burrito suizo dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat black beans rice lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese All our burritos are served with a side of fries
Traditional burrito dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat steak pastor chicken ground beef or veggies black beans rice lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream All our burritos are served with a side of fries
Tortas
Torta de la casa
With black beans lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese choice of meat steak pastor or Tinga All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries
Torta de milanesa
Breaded steak black beans lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries
Torta de lomo de res
Ribeye steak black beans lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries
The ultimate torta la cubana
Delicious Mexican city style torta filled with milanesa black beans smoked ham sausage Mexican chorizo egg over hard lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries
Ensaladas, Salads
Taco salad
Tortilla bowl filled with refried black beans rice your choice of meat steak al pastor ground beef tinga or veggies topped with lettuce cheese tomato and sour cream
Steak salad
Spring mix tossed with 9oz charbroiled skirt steak topped with fresh cheese pico de gallo and avocado slices
Chicken salad
Spring mix tossed with grilled chicken tomate slices bell peppers and onions topped with fresh cheese & cucumber.
Aral salad
Spring mix tossed with our special marinated shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks topped with avocado red onion and fresh cucumber.
Kids menu
Kids Taco
Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.
Kids Quesadilla
Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.
Kids Burrito
Stuffed with black beans rice and cheese All meals come with a complimentary drink.
Kids Chicken tenders
Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.
Kids Hot Dogs
Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.
Kids Macaroons & cheese
With steamed broccoli and side of fruit All meals come with a complimentary drink.
Extras
Tortillas
Sour cream
Beans 8oz
Rice 8oz
Beans & rice
Nacho Cheese
Habanero Sauce
Chipotle-mayo
Ranchero Sauce 8oz
Mozzarella Cheese 8oz
Queso Fresco 8oz
Guacamole 4oz
Avocado
Fries
Salsa verde 8oz
Salsa roja 8oz
Chips
Chips & salsa 8oz
Grilled nopales
Grilled jalapeños & onions
Grilled bell peppers
Pickled jalapeños 2oz
Dressing 20z
Grilled sliced onions
Cucumber
Tomate
Lettuce
Garlic bread order
Soft Drinks
Postres/Dessert
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Vengan y disfruten!
14N630 IL Route 25, Suite A-1, Dundee, IL 60118