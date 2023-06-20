  • Home
Aral Mexican Restaurant 14N630 IL Route 25

14N630 IL Route 25

Suite A-1

Dundee, IL 60118

Menu

Aperitivos, appetizers

Aguachiles verdes

$22.00

shrimp that are marinated (cooked) in chili peppers, lime juice, salt, cilantro, and mixed with slices of tomato cucumber and red onion.

Ceviche de camaron

Ceviche de camaron

$18.00+

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and cilantro

Ceviche de pescado

Ceviche de pescado

$16.00+

Tilapia cooked in lime juice, mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and cilantro

Aguachiles mango habanero

$22.00

Raw shrimp marinated in citrus with mango habanero sauce.

Choriqueso Mexico City

Choriqueso Mexico City

$10.00

Our signature recipe of grill chorizo pico de gallo slice of roasted poblano pepper and cheese

Esquites

Esquites

$8.00

Grilled corn fresh epazote mayonnaise cotiza cheese and Tajín

Empanadas de camaron

Empanadas de camaron

$11.00+

Shrim turnovers served with chipotle sauce on the side

Chicharrón de pescado

$24.00

Fish fritters

Aral sampler

Aral sampler

$20.00

Fish fritters shrim turnovers flautas and nachos served with lettuce pico de gallo a side of sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Aral

Nachos Aral

$13.00

Crispy tortilla chips refried black beans malted cheese topped with lettuce tomato jalapeños sour cream guacamole and your choice of meat steak al pastor tinga ground beef

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$8.00

32oz American cheese with Jalapeño come with a side of Chips

Antojitos Mexicanos

Fried rolled tortilla with your choice of meat chicken or steak or potato our veggies version topped with sour cream lettuce queso fresco pico de gallo and sour cream Served with a side of rice and black beans or fries.

Tostadas Dinner (2)

$13.00

Fried tortilla with your choice of meat steak al pastor or Tinga topped with lettuce cheese tomato and sour cream Served with a side of rice and black beans or fries.

Flautas

Flautas

$15.00

fries rolled tortilla with your choices of meat chicken or steak or potato our vegetarian version topped with sour cream lettuce queso fresco pico de gallo served with beans and rice

Quesadilla Gigante/ Big Quesadilla

$13.00

Big flour tortilla 14inc with cheese and your choice of meat steak al pastor tinga or ground beef served with a side of lettuce sour cream and guacamole Served with a side of rice and black beans or fries.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.00

The famous deep fried filled with black beans rice cheese and your choice of meat steak al pastor tinga or ground beef topped with our green sauce and melted cheese.

Mexican Bowl

Grilled Mix Bell peppers green onions black beans rice choice or your meat steak or chicken with a side of sour cream and guacamole pico de gallo

De nuestra parrilla, From Our Grill

Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned served with green grill onion and jalapeños toreados
Carne asada

Carne asada

$25.00

Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned served with green grill onion and jalapeño toreado All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$27.00

Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned one red enchilada with cheese served with green grill onion and jalapeño toreado All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas

Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$28.00

Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned served over ranchero sauce signature sauce and topped with guacamole and 3 grilled shrimp All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas

La Ranchera

La Ranchera

$30.00

Charbroiled 9oz skirt steak seasoned topped with melted cheese poblano pepper slice grill Mexican chorizo cactus green grill onion and jalapeño toreado All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas

Aral Burger

Aral Burger

$16.00

Grilled black angus beef patty marinated topped with American yellow cheese lettuce tomato guacamole mayonnaise and 3 jumbo shrimp on top. Served with fries

The parrillada

The parrillada

$55.00

Our famous platter for sharing Grilled chicken skirt steak pastor chorizo and shrimp served sizzling platter of caramelized onion mix bell peppers green onion grill jalapeño and cactus All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas

Molcajete De Carnes

Molcajete De Carnes

$45.00

Grilled skirt steak grill chicken chorizo cactus sausage black beans served with green onion grilled jalapeño and fresh cheese

Carne A La Nayarit

$28.00

CHARBROILED 9oz seasoned skirt steak with shrimp and octopus in our Nayarit sauce All carnes asadas come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas

Del Mar A Su Mesa, from the Ocean to your table

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$7.00

Deep fried tortilla with shrimp ceviche avocado on top

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

$7.00

Deep fried tortilla with tilapia ceviche avocado on top

Tostada de pulpo

Tostada de pulpo

$10.00

Deep fried tortilla with octopus ceviche avocado on top

Filete de pescado al gusto

$17.00

Tilapia fillet cooked to your liking.

Mojarra al gusto

Mojarra al gusto

$22.00

Whole fried tilapia in classic sauce of your choice Served with rice salad fries and a piece of garlic bread

Huachinango al gusto

$28.00

Whole fried red snapper cooked to your liking.

Mojarra especial

Mojarra especial

$24.00

Whole tilapia fried topped with shrimp octopus in our Nayarit sauce

Huachinango especial

Huachinango especial

$31.00

Fried whole red snapper topped with shrimp octopus in our Nayarit sauce

Camarones al gusto

Camarones al gusto

$20.00

Shrimp cooked to your liking all our shrimp are served with i side of rice and salad fries & side of garlic bread

Platillo de langostinos Nayarit

Platillo de langostinos Nayarit

$27.00

Fresh prawns in our Nayarit sauce Served with rice fries salad and a piece of garlic bread.

Piña Rellena De mariscos

$25.00

Fresh half pineapple stuffed with shrimp octopus scallops surimi bell peppers and onions in our creamy sauce topped with melted cheese.

Pasta con mariscos

Pasta con mariscos

$30.00

Linguine in our creamy sauce with shrimp octopus mussels and scallops & garlic bread

Paella

Paella

$27.00

Traditional paella recipe of rice served with shrimp octopus mussels and scallops

Molcajete Cora

Molcajete Cora

$45.00

Seafood mix prawns mussels crab legs and shrimp in our Nayarit sauce.

Ostiones preparados

Ostiones preparados

$19.00+

Raw oysters topped with shrimp and octopus

Botana aral

$99.00

Mixed seafood crab legs mussels shrimp octopus in our special Nayarit sauce

Chapuzón

$29.00

Shrimp octopus and oysters raw onion in our Nayarit sauce

Langostinos Nayarit

Langostinos Nayarit

$27.00+

Prawns in our Nayarit sauce

Camarones cucaracha

Camarones cucaracha

$27.00+

Deep fried shrimp with our huichol sauce

Mejillones Nayarit

Mejillones Nayarit

$18.00+

Mussels in our Nayarit sauce

Patas de jaiba Nayarit

Patas de jaiba Nayarit

$72.00

Crab legs Nayarit style with our Nayarit sauce

Coctele de camaron

Coctele de camaron

$14.00+

Cooked shrimp pico de gallo fresh cucumber Serrano peppers and avocado all in our signature cocktail sauce.

Coctel de camaron y pulpo

$17.00+

Shrimp and octopus cocktail.

Vuelve a la vida

$24.00

Special mix of seafood shrimp octopus surimi raw oysters pico de gallo fresh cucumber serrano peppers and avocado all in our signature cocktail sauce.

Ostiones en su concha

$12.00+

Raw Oysters in its shell

Cóctel de camarón y Ostion

$17.00

Shrimp cocktail with oysters Served with pico de gallo avocado In our cocktail juice.

Salmon Con Mariscos Estilo Nayarit

$27.00

Grilled salmon topped with shrimp octopus served with rice avocado and steamed veggies with Nayarit sauce

Pasta Diablo

$32.00

Linguine in creamy sauce with shrimp octopus mussels and scallops With a kick of Nayarit sauce

Salmón a la plancha

Salmón a la plancha

$22.00

Grilled salmon served with rice avocado and steamed veggies

Coctel de pulpo

$22.00

Sopas, Soups

Tortilla soup

$10.00

Home made chicken soup topped with tortilla strips fresh cheese sour cream cilantro and avocado

Caldo de camaron

$16.00

Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth and vegetables served with cilantro onion limes on the side and one slice of garlic bread

Caldo de pescado

$16.00

Slowly cooked tilapia filet in our red chili broth and vegetables served with cilantro onion limes on the side and one slice of garlic bread

Caldo 7 mares

Caldo 7 mares

$22.00

Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro onion limes on the side and one slice of garlic bread

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Chicken breast strips. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla

Mix Fajitas

Mix Fajitas

$26.00

Shrimp steak and chicken. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Mixed vegetables. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla

Steak fajitas

$23.00

Steak strips. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla.

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Shrimp. Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with your choice of grilled meat served with a side of guacamole sour cream salad rice black beans corn or flour tortilla

Platillos, Entrees

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$17.00

Soufflé battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese topped with our signature ranchero sauce or with ground beef or chicken add $3 Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans

Mole Poblano Chicken

$18.00

Home made mole poblano served with your choice of meat Chicken $18 steak $23 Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans

Mole poblano steak

$23.00

Home made mole poblano served with your choice of meat Chicken $18 steak $23 Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans

Pollo A La Crema

$17.00

Grilled chicken in our delicious sour cream sauce onion roasted corn and poblano pepper Our special recipes are served with a side of rice and black beans

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Deep fried tortilla topped with your choice of sauce green guajillo or ranchero sour cream raw onion and queso fresco Add two eggs $3 add skirt steak 4.5oz $6

Pechuga Asada

Pechuga Asada

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast served with grilled green onion and jalapeño come with side of fried beans rice salad and side of tortillas

Pollo Ranchero

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00

Grilled Chicken covered with our ranchera sauce served with beans and rice

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Dinner

Enchiladas Dinner

$15.00

With your choice of meat steak al pastor chicken ground beef or veggies And your favorite sauce green Guajillo or ranchero topped with melted cheese & sour cream All our enchiladas are served with a side of salad rice and black beans

Enchiladas De Mole dinner

$16.00

With your choice of meat steak al pastor chicken ground beef or veggies served with red mole topped with queso fresco sour cream and red onion. All our enchiladas are served with a side of salad rice and black beans

Enchiladas Aral dinner

$16.00

Filled with sautéed shrimp. Topped with green sauce melted cheese and sour cream All our enchiladas are served with a side of salad rice and black beans

Tacos dinner

Tradicional taco dinner

$13.00

Choice of meat steak al pastor chicken Tinga ground beef or veggies and your choice of two toppings Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Lomo taco dinner

$17.00

Thin cut ribeye tacos include a side of guacamole grilled jalapeno and green onion Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Camaron caliente taco dinner

$16.00

Shrimp tacos marinated in our huichol sauce and deep fried served with red coleslaw creamy chipotle and avocado Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Costa taco dinner

$16.00

Fish tacos marinated in our huichol sauce and deep fried served with red coleslaw creamy chipotle and avocado Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

A la carte tacos

Taco de Asada/Steak

$3.50

Steak taco Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Pastor/Marinated Pork

$3.50

Marinated pork Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Chorizo/Mexican Sausage

$3.50

Mexican sausage Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Tinga/Marinated Chicken

$3.50

Marinated chicken (Tinga) Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Carne Molida/Groung Beef

$3.50

Ground beef Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Vegetales/Veggie

$3.50

Veggie taco Mix grilled bell peppers and green onion.

Taco de Lomo/Ribeye

$4.00

Ribeye steak grilled onions and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Pollo asado con tocino/Grill Chicken And Bacon

$4.50

Grilled chicken and bacon guacamole creamy chipotle and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Arrachera/Skirt Steak

$4.50

Skirt steak guacamole grilled onion raw onion queso fresco and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Chile Relleno/Poblano Filled With Cheese

$4.50

Soufflé battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese sour cream cilantro and avocado Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Lengua/Tongue

$4.50

Beef tongue cilantro and raw onion Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Camaron/grill shrimp

$4.00

Taco Caliente Shrimps

$4.50

Burritos

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$16.00

flour tortilla filled with beans rice lettuce Tomate sour cream and cheese and your choice of meat steak, Pastor, chorizo, ground beef topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans or fries

Burrito aral

$16.00

Grilled shrimp grilled bell peppers and onion rice lettuce tomato cheese guacamole creamy chipotle and sour cream All our burritos are served with a side of fries

El diablo burrito dinner

$16.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions black beans rice lettuce cilantro tomato cheese and sour cream topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese. All our burritos are served with a side of fries

Burrito suizo dinner

Burrito suizo dinner

$16.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat black beans rice lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese All our burritos are served with a side of fries

Traditional burrito dinner

Traditional burrito dinner

$14.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat steak pastor chicken ground beef or veggies black beans rice lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream All our burritos are served with a side of fries

Tortas

Torta de la casa

Torta de la casa

$12.00

With black beans lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese choice of meat steak pastor or Tinga All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries

Torta de milanesa

$13.99

Breaded steak black beans lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries

Torta de lomo de res

$13.99

Ribeye steak black beans lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries

The ultimate torta la cubana

The ultimate torta la cubana

$16.00

Delicious Mexican city style torta filled with milanesa black beans smoked ham sausage Mexican chorizo egg over hard lettuce tomato guacamole sour cream and melted cheese All our tortas are served with a side of rice and black beans or fries

Ensaladas, Salads

Taco salad

$12.00

Tortilla bowl filled with refried black beans rice your choice of meat steak al pastor ground beef tinga or veggies topped with lettuce cheese tomato and sour cream

Steak salad

$17.00

Spring mix tossed with 9oz charbroiled skirt steak topped with fresh cheese pico de gallo and avocado slices

Chicken salad

$15.00

Spring mix tossed with grilled chicken tomate slices bell peppers and onions topped with fresh cheese & cucumber.

Aral salad

$17.00

Spring mix tossed with our special marinated shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks topped with avocado red onion and fresh cucumber.

Kids menu

Kids Taco

$10.00

Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$10.00

Stuffed with black beans rice and cheese All meals come with a complimentary drink.

Kids Chicken tenders

$10.00

Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.

Kids Hot Dogs

$10.00

Served with your choice of fries or black beans and rice All meals come with a complimentary drink.

Kids Macaroons & cheese

$10.00

With steamed broccoli and side of fruit All meals come with a complimentary drink.

Extras

Tortillas

$0.75+

Sour cream

$1.00+

Beans 8oz

$2.00

Rice 8oz

$2.00

Beans & rice

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.25+

Habanero Sauce

$1.75+

Chipotle-mayo

$1.25+

Ranchero Sauce 8oz

$3.00

Mozzarella Cheese 8oz

$3.00

Queso Fresco 8oz

$4.00

Guacamole 4oz

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Salsa verde 8oz

$2.50

Salsa roja 8oz

$2.50

Chips

$3.00

Chips & salsa 8oz

$5.00

Grilled nopales

$5.00

Grilled jalapeños & onions

$3.00

Grilled bell peppers

$2.00

Pickled jalapeños 2oz

$2.00

Dressing 20z

$0.99

Grilled sliced onions

$1.50

Cucumber

$2.00

Tomate

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Garlic bread order

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Aguas fresca

$3.00+

Mexican Sodas

$4.00

Agua Mineral preparada

$5.00

Sangria preparada

$5.00

Fountain soda

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

kids Drink

$2.00

Bottle water

$3.00

Postres/Dessert

Pastel 3 Leches

$10.00

Flan

$6.00

Churros con Nieve

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco de Asada/Steak

$2.50

Steak taco Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Pastor/Marinated Pork

$2.50

Marinated pork Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Chorizo/Mexican Sausage

$2.50

Mexican sausage Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Tinga/Marinated Chicken

$2.50

Marinated chicken (Tinga) Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Carne Molida/Groung Beef

$2.50

Ground beef Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Vegetales/Veggie

$2.50

Veggie taco Mix grilled bell peppers and green onion.

Taco de Lomo/Ribeye

$2.50

Ribeye steak grilled onions and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Pollo asado con tocino/Grill Chicken And Bacon

$2.50

Grilled chicken and bacon guacamole creamy chipotle and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Arrachera/Skirt Steak

$2.50

Skirt steak guacamole grilled onion raw onion queso fresco and cilantro Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Chile Relleno/Poblano Filled With Cheese

$2.50

Soufflé battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese sour cream cilantro and avocado Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Lengua/Tongue

$2.50

Beef tongue cilantro and raw onion Two free toppings are per taco extra toppings and specialty toppings have an extra charge

Taco de Camaron/grill shrimp

$2.50

Taco Caliente Shrimps

$2.50
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Vengan y disfruten!

14N630 IL Route 25, Suite A-1, Dundee, IL 60118

