Artisan

review star

No reviews yet

505 South Main Street

Elkhart, IN 46516

Popular Items

Filet
Ganache
Apple Cheesecake

Soup & Salad

Artisan Salad

$8.00

market greens, seasonal vegetables, manchego, marcona almonds, golden raisins, pear vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

spinach, strawberry, smoked mozzeralla, carmaelized pecans, gold beet, pickled onion

Beet Salad

$9.00

locally sourced heirloom tomatoes, apircot vinaigrette, red oak leaf, balsamic glaze, basil emulsion

Potato Soup

$9.00

caramelized sweet onions, house beef stock, scallion mascarpone, parmesan crisp

Small Plates

Caviar Tacos

$16.00

market fish, watermelon gazpacho, marinated orange supremes, capers

Sturgeon Tacos

$36.00

Agnolotti

$16.00

soft shell crab, togarashi tempura, miso remoulade, lemon chutney

Raw Oysters

$19.00

sumac mignonette granita, spicy thai mango

Dynamite Oysters

$22.00

kewpie mayo, sriracha, parmesan, roe, chives

Foie Flan

$17.00

duck breast, pepian, rice paper crisps, brasied papaya, roasted sunburst squash, maiz morado pico

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Entrees

Lamb

$40.00

harissa marinade, crispy polenta, broccoli florets, eggplant puree, zucchini

Branzino

$34.00

grilled, trapani couscous, kale, salmoriglio sauce, beetroot, blistered cherry tomato, kalamata gnocchi

Amish Chicken

$29.00

cornbread and spinach stuffing, maple waffle crisp, mango slaw, mashed potato cake, chili beurre blanc

Ribeye

$62.00

angus hanger steak, diane sauce, pomme dauphinoise, ratatouille

Salmon

$34.00

grilled, liquid sunshine, chili oil, cauliflower, cucumber, marble potato, cantaloupe

Verdure Con Pipurade

$25.00

black lentil, edamame puree, blistered tomato, red pepper, white asparagus, umami meringue, shiitake, dal sauce

Filet

$48.00

red wine demi, garlic whipped potato, onion petals, marinated shimeji mushrooms, roasted red pepper, white asparagus

Petite Filet

$39.00

Pasta

$32.00

ricotta, mushroom, roasted leek and nettle pesto, tenderloin tips, rhubarb gremolata

Burger

$19.00

Shrimp Risotto

$29.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Steak

$12.00

Short Rib

$33.00

Dessert

Caramel Creme Brulee

$9.00

whipped cream, meringue, caramel pudding, caramel crumble, crystallized sugar

Affogato

$7.00

strawberry, mango, honey cake, raspberry glaze

Ganache

$9.00

nutella ice cream, apricot and basil ice cream chocolate crisp pearls

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Apple Cheesecake

$9.00

Add Ons

Foi Gras

$15.00

Steak Tips

$10.00

Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp

$5.00

Mushroom

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonal. Local. Exceptional. Three words that we strive to achieve upon every visit, Artisan provides a hospitality-first approach to fine dining in Elkhart, Indiana. With menus that revolve seasonally, enjoy a finely crafted menu, broad wine selection, and fresh ingredients at your leisure.

Website

Location

505 South Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46516

Directions

