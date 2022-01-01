Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Ashland Baking Company

188 Reviews

$$

212 Chapple Ave

Ashland, WI 54806

Order Again

Everyday Breads

Pain au Levain Sourdough

Pain au Levain Sourdough

$5.20Out of stock

Our daily sourdough, naturally leavened with sourdough starter. Mild but complex, with a crisp crust. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, organic whole wheat flour, wheat bran, organic whole rye, sea salt.

Cranberry Walnut Sourdough

Cranberry Walnut Sourdough

$6.25Out of stock

Naturally leavened with sourdough starter, slightly sweet & nutty with a crisp crust, and chewy interior. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, organic whole wheat flour, dried cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), toasted walnuts, wheat bran, organic whole rye, sea salt.

Garlic Asiago (Loaf)

Garlic Asiago (Loaf)

$6.50Out of stock

A soft, chewy bread topped with plenty of fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese, made from our Italian dough. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, Asiago cheese, olive oil, garlic, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Garlic Asiago (Roll)

Garlic Asiago (Roll)

$3.25Out of stock

This soft, chewy, and cheesy bread topped with plenty of fresh garlic is a fan favorite. Made from the same dough as our Italian Country bread. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, Asiago cheese, olive oil, garlic, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Wonderful White

$4.50Out of stock

Ideal for sandwiches, this soft and light bread is made from our classic French dough. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.

French Baguette

French Baguette

$3.40Out of stock

Its crisp crust and chewy porous crumb makes this baguette an ideal companion for many meals. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Italian Country

Italian Country

$6.00Out of stock

This rustic country round loaf with just a hint of crisp crust that hides the softest interior of any bread we make. It is allowed to rise over 3 days, giving it a complex flavor and lightness, Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat

French Batard

French Batard

$4.50Out of stock

A light and airy round loaf with a crisp crust, making it a good alternative to a baguette. Made from our classic French dough. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.

French Roll

French Roll

$0.80Out of stock

A classic French hard roll with a crisp crust and soft interior. An excellent addition to any meal. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.

French Roll (Dozen)

French Roll (Dozen)

$7.85Out of stock

A crisp crust and soft interior make this classic French hard roll an excellent addition to any meal. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Roasted Red Pepper Parmesan (Loaf)

Roasted Red Pepper Parmesan (Loaf)

$6.50Out of stock

Made from our classic French dough, this is a soft, nearly crustless moist, chewy and sweet bread with roasted bell peppers and aged Parmesan stuffed inside. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, roasted red peppers (peppers, salt, citric acid), Parmesan cheese, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Roasted Red Pepper (Roll)

Roasted Red Pepper (Roll)

$3.25Out of stock

Made from our classic French dough, this is a soft, nearly crustless moist, chewy and sweet bread with roasted bell peppers and aged Parmesan stuffed inside a generous sandwich roll. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, roasted red peppers (peppers, salt, citric acid), Parmesan cheese, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Plain Ciabatta (Loaf)

Plain Ciabatta (Loaf)

$4.70Out of stock

Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Plain Ciabatta (Roll)

Plain Ciabatta (Roll)

$1.30Out of stock

Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Seeded Ciabatta (Loaf)

Seeded Ciabatta (Loaf)

$4.70Out of stock

Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. (Seeded version is topped with sesame, blue poppy, and fennel seeds.) Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Seeded Ciabatta (Roll)

Seeded Ciabatta (Roll)

$1.30Out of stock

Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. (Seeded version is topped with sesame, blue poppy, and fennel seeds.) Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Gluten Free Bread (MWOG)

$7.95

Excellent, moist GF sandwich bread, made weekly but kept sliced and frozen to reduce gluten contact. Ingredients: GF flour (rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), water, dry milk powder, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, yeast. Contains: dairy, eggs

Cranberry Walnut Stuffing Mix (1 lb)

$6.50

This toasted stuffing mix still has all the magic of the slightly sweet, nutty cranberry Walnut sourdough it is made from. This is a perfect stuffing base. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, organic whole wheat flour, dried cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), toasted walnuts, wheat bran, organic whole rye, canola oil, sea salt. Contains: wheat, tree nuts

Stuffing Mix (1 lb)

$5.50

This toasted stuffing base is made from a combination of our sourdough, wheat, Italian and French breads. Ingredients: Water, organic whole wheat flour, organic unbleached wheat flour, cracked wheat, organic whole rye,wheat bran, Unbleached wheat flour, semolina, olive oil, yeast, malt, honey, sea salt Contains: wheat

Breakfast Pastry & Bagels

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.70Out of stock

Our signature Cinnamon Roll is a decadently large spiral of laminated pastry dough, cinnamon and sugar, with a light glaze. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, cinnamon, brown sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy

Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.40Out of stock

Laminated pastry Danish filled with sweet, tangy cream cheese and filled with Raspberries. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, eggs, sugar, dry yeast, salt, butter, eggs, cream cheese, raspberry jam, apricot glaze Contains: wheat, dairy.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.40Out of stock

Laminated pastry filled with sweet and tangy cream cheese and raspberries, blueberries or seasonally available fresh fruit. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, eggs, sugar, dry yeast, salt, butter, eggs, cream cheese, blueberries, apricot glaze. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$3.40Out of stock

Laminated pastry Danish filled with cherry pastry filling. Available for a limited time! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, eggs, butter, cherries, lemon juice, sugar, brown sugar, dry yeast, salt, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla, apricot glaze. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.40Out of stock

Flaky laminated pastry window Danish with fresh apple filling. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, apples, water, sugar, brown sugar, salt, malt, butter, egg, cornstarch, cinnamon, lemon juice, vanilla. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Caramel Pecan Roll

Caramel Pecan Roll

$4.15Out of stock

This classic yeasted dough caramel roll is topped with plenty of caramel and pecans. Rich but still light and airy yeasted dough, loaded with caramel and pecans. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, pastry flour, milk, eggs, sugar, yeast, salt, butter, pecans. Contains: wheat, dairy, tree nuts

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$3.40Out of stock

Laminated pastry dough filled with dark chocolate, these flaky croissants are a patisserie classic. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, bittersweet chocolate, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Classic Croissant

Classic Croissant

$2.60Out of stock

Buttery, flaky, classic laminated crescent pastry. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.40Out of stock

Flaky laminated pastry with almond frangipane center and shaved almond topping. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, almonds, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts

Orange Cardamom Croissant

Orange Cardamom Croissant

$3.40Out of stock

Flaky, rich and sticky, this is our classic croissant glazed with orange & cardamom. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, eggs, cardamom, orange zest, orange juice, powdered sugar, heavy cream, orange extract. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Ham & Swiss Croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.15Out of stock

Savory smoked turkey and rich Swiss cheese wrapped in flaky croissant dough. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, smoked turkey, Cheddar cheese Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

The "Glickman" Pesto & Parmesan Danish

The "Glickman" Pesto & Parmesan Danish

$3.40Out of stock

A beautiful pinwheel Named for a local bakery connoisseur , this Pesto and Parmesan laminated pastry hits the savory sweet spot! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, Parmesan cheese , nut-free basil pesto, eggs, Garlic. Contains: wheat, dairy

Cherry Almond Scone

Cherry Almond Scone

$3.10Out of stock

Our scone flavors change daily, but the buttery perfect texture of our quintessential scones is as dependable as the sun. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, milk, cream, honey. Contains: wheat, dairy, *variety may contain nuts

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.10Out of stock

Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of delicious muffins we create! Contains: wheat, dairy. variety: *may contain nuts

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.10Out of stock

Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of our rich yet still light & delicious muffins! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, eggs, buttermilk. Contains: wheat, dairy. *variety may contain nuts

Herb & Parmesan Biscuit

Herb & Parmesan Biscuit

$1.85Out of stock

AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. Rich, cheesy and peppery savory buttermilk biscuits. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, baking powder, soda, salt, butter, buttermilk, Parmesan cheese, eggs, parsley, rosemary, thyme, oregano, black pepper. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Coffee Cake (Maple Walnut)

$3.25Out of stock

Delicious and moist coffeecake with cinnamon streusel topping, made daily during summer months! Ingredients: all purpose flour, milk, eggs, sour cream, butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, Canola oil, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts

Bagel (Plain)

$1.95Out of stock

Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat

Bagel (Salt & Herb)

Bagel (Salt & Herb)

$1.95Out of stock

Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with sea salt and rosemary. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat

Bagel (Everything!)

$1.95Out of stock

Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with onion, poppy, sesame and fennel seeds. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat

Bagel (Poppyseed)

Bagel (Poppyseed)

$1.95Out of stock

Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with poppy seeds. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat

Bagel (Sesame Seed)

Bagel (Sesame Seed)

$1.95Out of stock

Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with sesame seeds. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt.

Bagel (Garlic)

Bagel (Garlic)

$1.95Out of stock

Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with garlic. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat

Bagel (Onion)

Bagel (Onion)

$1.95Out of stock

Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with onions. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat

Plain Butter

$0.25

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Sweet Treats & Cakes

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (Mini)

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (Mini)

$5.95Out of stock

Ingredients: sugar, eggs, flour, butter, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, milk, cornstarch, bittersweet chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, water, cream, white chocolate, vanilla Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (6" Whole)

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (6" Whole)

$29.50

Ingredients: sugar, eggs, flour, butter, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, milk, cornstarch, bittersweet chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, water, cream, white chocolate, vanilla Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs

Flourless Chocolate Cake With Raspberry Ganache (Slice)

Flourless Chocolate Cake With Raspberry Ganache (Slice)

$5.25

Ingredients: bittersweet chocolate, semisweet chocolate, butter, sugar, eggs, cream, raspberries Contains: dairy, eggs

Flourless Chocolate Cake With Raspberry Ganache (6" Whole)

Flourless Chocolate Cake With Raspberry Ganache (6" Whole)

$25.50

Ingredients: bittersweet chocolate, semisweet chocolate, butter, sugar, eggs, cream, raspberries Contains: dairy, eggs

Cheesecake (Double Chocolate Turtle, Slice)

$5.25

GF! This flourless chocolate cookie crusted caramel cheesecake is topped with chocolate ganache and candied pecans. Ingredients: eggs, butter, sugar, cream, milk, cream cheese, brown sugar, powdered sugar, condensed milk, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, Dutch cocoa, pecans, cornstarch, corn syrup vanilla, salt Contains: dairy, tree nuts, eggs

Cheesecake (Double Chocolate Turtle, 6" Whole)

Cheesecake (Double Chocolate Turtle, 6" Whole)

$25.50Out of stock

GF! This flourless chocolate cookie crusted caramel cheesecake is topped with chocolate ganache and candied pecans. Ingredients: eggs, butter, sugar, cream, milk, cream cheese, brown sugar, powdered sugar, condensed milk, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, Dutch cocoa, pecans, cornstarch, corn syrup vanilla, salt Contains: dairy, tree nuts, eggs

Cheesecake (Maple Pumpkin, Slice)

Cheesecake (Maple Pumpkin, Slice)

$5.25

Ingredients: Graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter, cream, cream cheese, cornstarch, eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, gelatin, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, nutmeg Contains: dairy, eggs, wheat

Cheesecake (Maple Pumpkin, 6" Whole)

Cheesecake (Maple Pumpkin, 6" Whole)

$25.50Out of stock

Ingredients: Graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter, cream, cream cheese, cornstarch, eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, gelatin, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, nutmeg Contains: dairy, eggs, wheat

Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (Slice)

Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (Slice)

$5.25

Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, powdered ginger, cream, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt, baking soda, Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (6")

Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (6")

$25.50

Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, powdered ginger, cream, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt, baking soda, Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Orange Cranberry Cake (Slice)

Orange Cranberry Cake (Slice)

$5.25

Orange Cake With Cranberry Jam And Cream Cheese Frosting

Orange Cranberry Cake (6" Whole)

Orange Cranberry Cake (6" Whole)

$25.50Out of stock

Orange Cake with Cranberry Jam and Cream Cheese Frosting

Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Banana Bread w/ Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.95

Our classic chocolate chip banana bread, topped with cinnamon spiced sweet cream cheese frosting. Ingredients: Bananas, brown sugar, canola oil, eggs, flour, whole wheat flour, chocolate chips, butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla, Cinnamon Contains: wheat, eggs, dairy

Assorted Cookie (6 Pack)

Assorted Cookie (6 Pack)

$6.85Out of stock

2 peanut butter, 2 chocolate chip & 2 snickerdoodle cookies. Perfect for the days you can't decide which kind sounds best. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, flour, pastry flour, salt, baking powder, (chocolate chips, vanilla, cinnamon, peanut butter) Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.30Out of stock

Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda. Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat

Peanut Butter Cookie (6 Pack)

Peanut Butter Cookie (6 Pack)

$6.85Out of stock

Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda. Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.30Out of stock

Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat

Chocolate Chip Cookie (6 Pack)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (6 Pack)

$6.85Out of stock

What's better than one chocolate chip cookie? how about six! Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.30Out of stock

Classic cinnamon spiced, chewy, sweet and addictive cookies. Ingredients: butter, sugar, eggs, pastry flour, baking soda, cinnamon. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat

Snickerdoodle Cookie (6 Pack)

Snickerdoodle Cookie (6 Pack)

$6.85Out of stock

Our classic cinnamon spiced snickerdoodles are chewy, sweet and addictive. Ingredients: butter, sugar, eggs, pastry flour, baking soda, cinnamon. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat

Chai Shortbread

Chai Shortbread

$1.85Out of stock

Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, black pepper, coriander, earl grey tea Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat

Chai Shortbread (4 Pack)

Chai Shortbread (4 Pack)

$7.35Out of stock

Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, black pepper, coriander, earl grey tea Contains: nuts, eggs, dairy, wheat

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

$1.85

Gluten Free. Ingredients: sugar, eggs, coconut flakes. Contains: eggs, tree nuts

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon (4 Pack)

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon (4 Pack)

$7.35Out of stock

Gluten Free. Ingredients: sugar, eggs, coconut flakes. Contains: eggs, tree nuts

Double Chocolate Flourless Cookie

Double Chocolate Flourless Cookie

$1.85Out of stock

Naturally gluten free, delicious, chewy and rich. Ingredients: powdered sugar, Dutch Cocoa, cornstarch, salt, eggs, vanilla, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy

Double Chocolate Flourless Cookie (4 Pack)

Double Chocolate Flourless Cookie (4 Pack)

$7.35Out of stock

Naturally gluten Free, delicious chewy and rich. Ingredients: powdered sugar, Dutch Cocoa, cornstarch, salt, eggs, vanilla, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bar

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bar

$2.95

Rich, crunchy and sweet, an instant classic! Ingredients: butter, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, gluten free flour (rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), oats, condensed milk, peanut butter. Gluten Free. Contains: tree nuts, dairy

Chocolate Pecan Raspberry Oat Bar

Chocolate Pecan Raspberry Oat Bar

$2.45

Naturally gluten free & Vegan

Lemon Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet and delightfully tangy, this classic lives up to the hype. Ingredients: Butter, Sugar, Flour, Eggs, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

German Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar (GF)

$2.95

Rich, nutty and naturally Gluten Free, these bars are a crowd pleaser! Ingredients: gluten-free flour (rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), powdered sugar, cocoa, butter, semisweet chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, coconut, pecans Contains: tree nuts, eggs

Deli

Salad (Cranberry Walnut Blue Cheese Salad)

$7.85

green salad served with balsamic viniagrette

Salad (Green Goddess Garden Salad)

$7.85Out of stock

Mixed greens salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, quinoa, feta cheese and sunflower seeds and dressed with a fresh Green Goddess vinaigrette. Ingredients: mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, quinoa, feta cheese, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette (sour cream, mayo, avocado, lemon juice, green onions, red onions, parsley, basil, canola oil, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, pepper). Gluten Free. Contains: dairy

Chili Crisp Sesame Noodles

Chili Crisp Sesame Noodles

$6.30

A sweet and spicy noodle salad served cold, with cucumber, bell pepper, green onion and microgreens. Ingredients:linguine pasta, peanut butter, chili crisp oil (soybean oil, chili, onion, fermented soybean, monosodium glutamate, salt, sugar, pepper), soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, red bell pepper, green onion, cucumber, microgreens. Contains: wheat, soy

Hummus (8 oz)

$4.25

V & GF Middle Eastern spread made from blended chickpeas, tahini, garlic, cumin, olive oil, and lemon juice. Ingredients: garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt, black pepper, cayenne.

Cucumber Cream Cheese (8 oz)

$3.75

Cream Cheese blended with cucumber, green onion, and a touch of cayenne Ingredients: Cream Cheese (pasteurized milk, cream cheese cultures salt, carob bean/xanthan or guar gum), cucumber, green onion, salt, cayenne. Contains: dairy

Jalapeno Sweet Chili Cream Cheese (8 oz)

$3.75

The perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Popular with our bagels. Ingredients: Cream Cheese (pasteurized milk, cream cheese cultures salt, carob bean/xanthan or guar gum), Jalapenos, green onions, salt, cayenne. Contains: dairy

Muhammara (8 oz)

$4.00

V & GF A Syrian, alternative to hummus, made with roasted red peppers and walnuts. Ingredients: roasted Red pepper, walnuts, bread crumbs (wheat flour, rye flour, salt, water), lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, pomegranate molasses, cumin, paprika, black pepper, salt, cayenne. Contains: wheat

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.30

Cherry Berry Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Tart cherry and berry sauce layered with plain Greek yogurt and our housemade maple almond granola. Ingredients: cherry jam, raspberry jam, blueberry jam, yogurt, oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, salt, brown sugar, vegetable oil, maple syrup. Gluten free. Contains: dairy

Quiche (Spinach Feta) (Serves 6)

Quiche (Spinach Feta) (Serves 6)

$26.00

Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees. Ingredients: flour, butter, water, salt, free-range eggs, spinach, half & half, heavy cream, Feta cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh basil Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.

Quiche (Bacon Mushroom & Leek) (Serves 6)

$26.00

Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees. Ingredients: flour, butter, water, free range eggs, tetzner’s milk, heavy cream, mushrooms, bacon, leeks, broccoli, nutmeg, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, cheddar cheese. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs,

Bread (Sat)

Fougasse (Kalamata Olive & Feta)

$6.75Out of stock

Classically shaped to resemble an ear of wheat, this French flatbread has a maximum of crispy crust, stuffed with Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. Perfect for pairing with cheeses, charcuterie, or wine. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.

Fougasse (Sundried Tomato & Feta)

$6.75Out of stock

Classically shaped to resemble an ear of wheat, this French flatbread has a maximum of crispy crust, stuffed with either sundried tomato and pesto. Perfect for pairing with cheeses, charcuterie, or wine. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt, sundried tomato .)

Delta Diner Sourdough

Delta Diner Sourdough

$6.00Out of stock

Made with a combination of sourdough starter and cracked wheat, this light but flavorful loaf is made specially for the locally-famous Delta Diner, but this bread is too popular to keep secret! Ingredients: Water, organic whole wheat flour, organic unbleached wheat flour, cracked wheat, organic whole rye, sea salt. Contains: wheat

Coffee/Tea

Brewed Coffee TO GO 12oz

Brewed Coffee TO GO 12oz

$1.75

Daily rotating variety of coffee roasted by Luna Coffee Cafe, in De Pere WI.

Brewed Coffee TO GO 16oz

Brewed Coffee TO GO 16oz

$2.00

Daily rotating variety of coffee roasted by Luna Coffee Cafe, in De Pere WI.

Tea

Tea

$1.50

We stock English Breakfast, Peach green, Tulsi Breakfast and Double-Spiced Chai (all caffeinated) as well as caffeine free Peppermint, Lemon ginger, Wild Raspberry Hibiscus and deaf Green Tea.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland, WI 54806

