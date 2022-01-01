Ashland Baking Company
188 Reviews
$$
212 Chapple Ave
Ashland, WI 54806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Everyday Breads
Pain au Levain Sourdough
Our daily sourdough, naturally leavened with sourdough starter. Mild but complex, with a crisp crust. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, organic whole wheat flour, wheat bran, organic whole rye, sea salt.
Cranberry Walnut Sourdough
Naturally leavened with sourdough starter, slightly sweet & nutty with a crisp crust, and chewy interior. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, organic whole wheat flour, dried cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), toasted walnuts, wheat bran, organic whole rye, sea salt.
Garlic Asiago (Loaf)
A soft, chewy bread topped with plenty of fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese, made from our Italian dough. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, Asiago cheese, olive oil, garlic, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Garlic Asiago (Roll)
This soft, chewy, and cheesy bread topped with plenty of fresh garlic is a fan favorite. Made from the same dough as our Italian Country bread. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, Asiago cheese, olive oil, garlic, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Wonderful White
Ideal for sandwiches, this soft and light bread is made from our classic French dough. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.
French Baguette
Its crisp crust and chewy porous crumb makes this baguette an ideal companion for many meals. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Italian Country
This rustic country round loaf with just a hint of crisp crust that hides the softest interior of any bread we make. It is allowed to rise over 3 days, giving it a complex flavor and lightness, Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat
French Batard
A light and airy round loaf with a crisp crust, making it a good alternative to a baguette. Made from our classic French dough. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.
French Roll
A classic French hard roll with a crisp crust and soft interior. An excellent addition to any meal. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.
French Roll (Dozen)
A crisp crust and soft interior make this classic French hard roll an excellent addition to any meal. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Roasted Red Pepper Parmesan (Loaf)
Made from our classic French dough, this is a soft, nearly crustless moist, chewy and sweet bread with roasted bell peppers and aged Parmesan stuffed inside. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, roasted red peppers (peppers, salt, citric acid), Parmesan cheese, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Roasted Red Pepper (Roll)
Made from our classic French dough, this is a soft, nearly crustless moist, chewy and sweet bread with roasted bell peppers and aged Parmesan stuffed inside a generous sandwich roll. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, roasted red peppers (peppers, salt, citric acid), Parmesan cheese, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Plain Ciabatta (Loaf)
Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Plain Ciabatta (Roll)
Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Seeded Ciabatta (Loaf)
Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. (Seeded version is topped with sesame, blue poppy, and fennel seeds.) Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Seeded Ciabatta (Roll)
Perfect for sandwiches or dipping in hummus, the soft, porous interior of this flatbread is balanced by a crisp crust. (Seeded version is topped with sesame, blue poppy, and fennel seeds.) Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, semolina, olive oil, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Gluten Free Bread (MWOG)
Excellent, moist GF sandwich bread, made weekly but kept sliced and frozen to reduce gluten contact. Ingredients: GF flour (rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), water, dry milk powder, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, yeast. Contains: dairy, eggs
Cranberry Walnut Stuffing Mix (1 lb)
This toasted stuffing mix still has all the magic of the slightly sweet, nutty cranberry Walnut sourdough it is made from. This is a perfect stuffing base. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, organic whole wheat flour, dried cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), toasted walnuts, wheat bran, organic whole rye, canola oil, sea salt. Contains: wheat, tree nuts
Stuffing Mix (1 lb)
This toasted stuffing base is made from a combination of our sourdough, wheat, Italian and French breads. Ingredients: Water, organic whole wheat flour, organic unbleached wheat flour, cracked wheat, organic whole rye,wheat bran, Unbleached wheat flour, semolina, olive oil, yeast, malt, honey, sea salt Contains: wheat
Breakfast Pastry & Bagels
Cinnamon Roll
Our signature Cinnamon Roll is a decadently large spiral of laminated pastry dough, cinnamon and sugar, with a light glaze. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, cinnamon, brown sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy
Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish
Laminated pastry Danish filled with sweet, tangy cream cheese and filled with Raspberries. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, eggs, sugar, dry yeast, salt, butter, eggs, cream cheese, raspberry jam, apricot glaze Contains: wheat, dairy.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Laminated pastry filled with sweet and tangy cream cheese and raspberries, blueberries or seasonally available fresh fruit. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, eggs, sugar, dry yeast, salt, butter, eggs, cream cheese, blueberries, apricot glaze. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Cherry Danish
Laminated pastry Danish filled with cherry pastry filling. Available for a limited time! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, eggs, butter, cherries, lemon juice, sugar, brown sugar, dry yeast, salt, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla, apricot glaze. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Apple Danish
Flaky laminated pastry window Danish with fresh apple filling. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, apples, water, sugar, brown sugar, salt, malt, butter, egg, cornstarch, cinnamon, lemon juice, vanilla. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Caramel Pecan Roll
This classic yeasted dough caramel roll is topped with plenty of caramel and pecans. Rich but still light and airy yeasted dough, loaded with caramel and pecans. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, pastry flour, milk, eggs, sugar, yeast, salt, butter, pecans. Contains: wheat, dairy, tree nuts
Pain au Chocolat
Laminated pastry dough filled with dark chocolate, these flaky croissants are a patisserie classic. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, bittersweet chocolate, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Classic Croissant
Buttery, flaky, classic laminated crescent pastry. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Almond Croissant
Flaky laminated pastry with almond frangipane center and shaved almond topping. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, almonds, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts
Orange Cardamom Croissant
Flaky, rich and sticky, this is our classic croissant glazed with orange & cardamom. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, eggs, cardamom, orange zest, orange juice, powdered sugar, heavy cream, orange extract. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Savory smoked turkey and rich Swiss cheese wrapped in flaky croissant dough. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, smoked turkey, Cheddar cheese Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
The "Glickman" Pesto & Parmesan Danish
A beautiful pinwheel Named for a local bakery connoisseur , this Pesto and Parmesan laminated pastry hits the savory sweet spot! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, Parmesan cheese , nut-free basil pesto, eggs, Garlic. Contains: wheat, dairy
Cherry Almond Scone
Our scone flavors change daily, but the buttery perfect texture of our quintessential scones is as dependable as the sun. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, milk, cream, honey. Contains: wheat, dairy, *variety may contain nuts
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of delicious muffins we create! Contains: wheat, dairy. variety: *may contain nuts
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of our rich yet still light & delicious muffins! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, eggs, buttermilk. Contains: wheat, dairy. *variety may contain nuts
Herb & Parmesan Biscuit
AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. Rich, cheesy and peppery savory buttermilk biscuits. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, baking powder, soda, salt, butter, buttermilk, Parmesan cheese, eggs, parsley, rosemary, thyme, oregano, black pepper. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Coffee Cake (Maple Walnut)
Delicious and moist coffeecake with cinnamon streusel topping, made daily during summer months! Ingredients: all purpose flour, milk, eggs, sour cream, butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, Canola oil, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts
Bagel (Plain)
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat
Bagel (Salt & Herb)
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with sea salt and rosemary. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat
Bagel (Everything!)
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with onion, poppy, sesame and fennel seeds. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat
Bagel (Poppyseed)
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with poppy seeds. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat
Bagel (Sesame Seed)
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with sesame seeds. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt.
Bagel (Garlic)
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with garlic. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat
Bagel (Onion)
Our bagels are made traditionally: shaped by hand, boiled and baked to a golden brown, fresh every morning. Topped with onions. Ingredients: High gluten wheat flour, water, unbleached wheat flour, sugar, sea salt, yeast, malt. Contains: wheat
Plain Butter
Cream Cheese
Sweet Treats & Cakes
Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (Mini)
Ingredients: sugar, eggs, flour, butter, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, milk, cornstarch, bittersweet chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, water, cream, white chocolate, vanilla Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs
Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Cake (6" Whole)
Ingredients: sugar, eggs, flour, butter, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, milk, cornstarch, bittersweet chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, water, cream, white chocolate, vanilla Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs
Flourless Chocolate Cake With Raspberry Ganache (Slice)
Ingredients: bittersweet chocolate, semisweet chocolate, butter, sugar, eggs, cream, raspberries Contains: dairy, eggs
Flourless Chocolate Cake With Raspberry Ganache (6" Whole)
Ingredients: bittersweet chocolate, semisweet chocolate, butter, sugar, eggs, cream, raspberries Contains: dairy, eggs
Cheesecake (Double Chocolate Turtle, Slice)
GF! This flourless chocolate cookie crusted caramel cheesecake is topped with chocolate ganache and candied pecans. Ingredients: eggs, butter, sugar, cream, milk, cream cheese, brown sugar, powdered sugar, condensed milk, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, Dutch cocoa, pecans, cornstarch, corn syrup vanilla, salt Contains: dairy, tree nuts, eggs
Cheesecake (Double Chocolate Turtle, 6" Whole)
GF! This flourless chocolate cookie crusted caramel cheesecake is topped with chocolate ganache and candied pecans. Ingredients: eggs, butter, sugar, cream, milk, cream cheese, brown sugar, powdered sugar, condensed milk, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, Dutch cocoa, pecans, cornstarch, corn syrup vanilla, salt Contains: dairy, tree nuts, eggs
Cheesecake (Maple Pumpkin, Slice)
Ingredients: Graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter, cream, cream cheese, cornstarch, eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, gelatin, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, nutmeg Contains: dairy, eggs, wheat
Cheesecake (Maple Pumpkin, 6" Whole)
Ingredients: Graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter, cream, cream cheese, cornstarch, eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, gelatin, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, nutmeg Contains: dairy, eggs, wheat
Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (Slice)
Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, powdered ginger, cream, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt, baking soda, Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Gingersnap Chocolate Cake (6")
Ingredients: flour, Dutch cocoa, ebony cocoa, sugar, water, canola oil, eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, powdered ginger, cream, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt, baking soda, Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Orange Cranberry Cake (Slice)
Orange Cake With Cranberry Jam And Cream Cheese Frosting
Orange Cranberry Cake (6" Whole)
Orange Cake with Cranberry Jam and Cream Cheese Frosting
Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Banana Bread w/ Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
Our classic chocolate chip banana bread, topped with cinnamon spiced sweet cream cheese frosting. Ingredients: Bananas, brown sugar, canola oil, eggs, flour, whole wheat flour, chocolate chips, butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla, Cinnamon Contains: wheat, eggs, dairy
Assorted Cookie (6 Pack)
2 peanut butter, 2 chocolate chip & 2 snickerdoodle cookies. Perfect for the days you can't decide which kind sounds best. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, flour, pastry flour, salt, baking powder, (chocolate chips, vanilla, cinnamon, peanut butter) Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
Peanut Butter Cookie
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda. Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
Peanut Butter Cookie (6 Pack)
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda. Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal. Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Chocolate Chip Cookie (6 Pack)
What's better than one chocolate chip cookie? how about six! Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Classic cinnamon spiced, chewy, sweet and addictive cookies. Ingredients: butter, sugar, eggs, pastry flour, baking soda, cinnamon. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Snickerdoodle Cookie (6 Pack)
Our classic cinnamon spiced snickerdoodles are chewy, sweet and addictive. Ingredients: butter, sugar, eggs, pastry flour, baking soda, cinnamon. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Chai Shortbread
Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, black pepper, coriander, earl grey tea Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Chai Shortbread (4 Pack)
Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, black pepper, coriander, earl grey tea Contains: nuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon
Gluten Free. Ingredients: sugar, eggs, coconut flakes. Contains: eggs, tree nuts
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon (4 Pack)
Gluten Free. Ingredients: sugar, eggs, coconut flakes. Contains: eggs, tree nuts
Double Chocolate Flourless Cookie
Naturally gluten free, delicious, chewy and rich. Ingredients: powdered sugar, Dutch Cocoa, cornstarch, salt, eggs, vanilla, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy
Double Chocolate Flourless Cookie (4 Pack)
Naturally gluten Free, delicious chewy and rich. Ingredients: powdered sugar, Dutch Cocoa, cornstarch, salt, eggs, vanilla, chocolate chips. Contains: eggs, dairy
Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bar
Rich, crunchy and sweet, an instant classic! Ingredients: butter, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, gluten free flour (rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), oats, condensed milk, peanut butter. Gluten Free. Contains: tree nuts, dairy
Chocolate Pecan Raspberry Oat Bar
Naturally gluten free & Vegan
Lemon Bar
Sweet and delightfully tangy, this classic lives up to the hype. Ingredients: Butter, Sugar, Flour, Eggs, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
German Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar (GF)
Rich, nutty and naturally Gluten Free, these bars are a crowd pleaser! Ingredients: gluten-free flour (rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), powdered sugar, cocoa, butter, semisweet chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, coconut, pecans Contains: tree nuts, eggs
Deli
Salad (Cranberry Walnut Blue Cheese Salad)
green salad served with balsamic viniagrette
Salad (Green Goddess Garden Salad)
Mixed greens salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, quinoa, feta cheese and sunflower seeds and dressed with a fresh Green Goddess vinaigrette. Ingredients: mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, quinoa, feta cheese, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette (sour cream, mayo, avocado, lemon juice, green onions, red onions, parsley, basil, canola oil, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, pepper). Gluten Free. Contains: dairy
Chili Crisp Sesame Noodles
A sweet and spicy noodle salad served cold, with cucumber, bell pepper, green onion and microgreens. Ingredients:linguine pasta, peanut butter, chili crisp oil (soybean oil, chili, onion, fermented soybean, monosodium glutamate, salt, sugar, pepper), soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, red bell pepper, green onion, cucumber, microgreens. Contains: wheat, soy
Hummus (8 oz)
V & GF Middle Eastern spread made from blended chickpeas, tahini, garlic, cumin, olive oil, and lemon juice. Ingredients: garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt, black pepper, cayenne.
Cucumber Cream Cheese (8 oz)
Cream Cheese blended with cucumber, green onion, and a touch of cayenne Ingredients: Cream Cheese (pasteurized milk, cream cheese cultures salt, carob bean/xanthan or guar gum), cucumber, green onion, salt, cayenne. Contains: dairy
Jalapeno Sweet Chili Cream Cheese (8 oz)
The perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Popular with our bagels. Ingredients: Cream Cheese (pasteurized milk, cream cheese cultures salt, carob bean/xanthan or guar gum), Jalapenos, green onions, salt, cayenne. Contains: dairy
Muhammara (8 oz)
V & GF A Syrian, alternative to hummus, made with roasted red peppers and walnuts. Ingredients: roasted Red pepper, walnuts, bread crumbs (wheat flour, rye flour, salt, water), lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, pomegranate molasses, cumin, paprika, black pepper, salt, cayenne. Contains: wheat
Potato Chips
Cherry Berry Yogurt Parfait
Tart cherry and berry sauce layered with plain Greek yogurt and our housemade maple almond granola. Ingredients: cherry jam, raspberry jam, blueberry jam, yogurt, oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, salt, brown sugar, vegetable oil, maple syrup. Gluten free. Contains: dairy
Quiche (Spinach Feta) (Serves 6)
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees. Ingredients: flour, butter, water, salt, free-range eggs, spinach, half & half, heavy cream, Feta cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh basil Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
Quiche (Bacon Mushroom & Leek) (Serves 6)
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees. Ingredients: flour, butter, water, free range eggs, tetzner’s milk, heavy cream, mushrooms, bacon, leeks, broccoli, nutmeg, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, cheddar cheese. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs,
Bread (Sat)
Fougasse (Kalamata Olive & Feta)
Classically shaped to resemble an ear of wheat, this French flatbread has a maximum of crispy crust, stuffed with Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. Perfect for pairing with cheeses, charcuterie, or wine. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.
Fougasse (Sundried Tomato & Feta)
Classically shaped to resemble an ear of wheat, this French flatbread has a maximum of crispy crust, stuffed with either sundried tomato and pesto. Perfect for pairing with cheeses, charcuterie, or wine. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, yeast, malt, sundried tomato .)
Delta Diner Sourdough
Made with a combination of sourdough starter and cracked wheat, this light but flavorful loaf is made specially for the locally-famous Delta Diner, but this bread is too popular to keep secret! Ingredients: Water, organic whole wheat flour, organic unbleached wheat flour, cracked wheat, organic whole rye, sea salt. Contains: wheat
Coffee/Tea
Brewed Coffee TO GO 12oz
Daily rotating variety of coffee roasted by Luna Coffee Cafe, in De Pere WI.
Brewed Coffee TO GO 16oz
Daily rotating variety of coffee roasted by Luna Coffee Cafe, in De Pere WI.
Tea
We stock English Breakfast, Peach green, Tulsi Breakfast and Double-Spiced Chai (all caffeinated) as well as caffeine free Peppermint, Lemon ginger, Wild Raspberry Hibiscus and deaf Green Tea.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland, WI 54806