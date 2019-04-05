  • Home
Atkinson House of Pizza & Roast Beef 51 Island Pond Road

51 Island Pond Road

Atkinson, NH 03811

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Pastrami
Chicken Rice Bowl

ROAST BEEF

Junior Beef

$7.50

Regular Beef

$8.50

Super Beef

$9.50

Roast Beef Sub

$9.00+

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.00

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Chicken Finger

$9.00

Chicken Wing

$9.00

Buffalo Finger

$9.50

Buffalo Wing

$9.50

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Pizza Roll

$2.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Served with side homemade marinara.

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Side Chicken Parm

$8.00

Side Eggplant Parm

$8.00

Side Sausage Parm

$8.00

Side Meatball Parm

$8.00

Side Veal Parm

$8.00

PIZZA

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

1/2 & 1/2 Speciality Pizza

$13.00+

House Special Pizza

$13.00+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, hamburger.

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00+

Ham and pineapple.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00+

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and hamburger.

Tuscan Pizza

$12.00+

A customer favorite! Fresh picked basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze.

Chef's Favorite Pizza

$12.00+

Marinated grilled chicken, chopped garlic, fresh tomato slices and eggplant.

Roma Pizza

$12.00+

Fresh tomato slices, chopped garlic, marinated grilled chicken, and broccoli.

Mediterranean Pizza

$12.00+

Fresh tomato slices, feta cheese, sliced black olives, and spinach.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Marinated grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, with a sprinkle of cilantro on top.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00+

A ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch drizzle on top. (No red sauce)

Veggie Pizza

$13.00+

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Tomato, Broccoli, and sliced black olives.

Margarita Pizza

$12.00+

Fresh chopped garlic, tomato slices, freshly picked basil, parmesan cheese sprinkled over the top. (No red sauce)

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$12.00+

A creamy, homemade alfredo sauce, marinated grilled chicken, and chopped broccoli. (No red sauce)

Heart Smart Pizza

$12.00+

Fresh tomato slices, chopped garlic, broccoli and spinach.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Marinated grilled chicken and buffalo sauce.

Mountain Pizza

$13.00+

Grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers mixed together with our flavorful shaved steak, on top of a cheese pizza.

The Island Pond

$12.00+

Carmelized Onions, Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.

South of the Border

$12.00+

Polo

$11.00+

COLD SUBS

Italian

$8.00+

Provolone cheese, genoa salami, hot ham, and cooked salami.

American

$8.00+

American cheese, ham, and cooked salami.

House Special Sub

$9.00+

Turkey, ham, bacon, roast beef and American cheese. Includes your choice of veggies.

Turkey

$7.75+

Ham & Cheese

$7.75+

Tuna

$7.75+

Chicken Salad

$7.50+

Cold Veggie

$7.50+

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, and broccoli.

B.L.T

$8.50+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.

Salami

$7.75+

HOT SUBS

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.00+

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.00+

Veal Parm Sub

$8.00+

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.00+

Sausage Parm Sub

$8.00+

Kabob Sub

$8.00+

Buffalo Kabob Sub

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.00+

Chicken Finger Sub

$8.00+

Buffalo Finger Sub

$8.00+

Hamburger Sub

$8.50+

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.75+

Chicken Bomb Sub

$8.00+

Pastrami Sub

$8.50+

Steak Tip Sub

$9.50+

Fotis Sub

$8.50

Hot Veggie Sub

$7.50+

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$7.75+

Haddock Sub

$9.50

WRAPS

Cali Guy Wrap

$9.50

Turkey, , avocado, bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, home made cilantro lime mayo.

Grecian Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken,, red onion, feta cheese, sliced tomato, house dressing.

Grecian Steak Wrap

$11.50

Southern Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.

Chicken Coop Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard.

Honey Turkey Wrap

$9.50

Turkey, sliced tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and honey mustard.

Caprese Wrap

$9.50

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, sliced tomatoes, grilled chicken, balsamic glaze.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Peppercorn Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, with parmesan peppercorn dressing.

Tip Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Finger Caesar Wrap

$9.50

CLUBS

Roast Beef Club

$13.00

B.L.T Club

$12.00

Cheeseburger Club

$12.50

Hamburger Club

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Club

$12.00

Tuna Club

$12.00

Chicken Salad Club

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$9.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, green pepper, red onion, and purple cabbage.

Greek Salad

$10.50

A garden salad served with feta cheese & kalamata olives.

Kabob Salad

$13.50

House marinated grilled chicken served on top of a garden salad.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, served with caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, served with caesar dressing.

Steak Tip Salad

$17.00

House marinated 100% black Angus steak tips served on top of a garden salad.

Finger Caesar Salad

$13.50

Tuna Caesar Salad

$12.50

Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$17.00

House marinates 100% black Angus steak tips, fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, served with caesar dressing.

Buffalo Finger Salad

$13.50

Crispy chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, served on top of a garden salad.

Buffalo Kabob Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, served on top of a garden salad.

Buffalo Finger Caesar Salad

$13.50

Buffalo Kabob Caesar

$13.50

Finger Salad

$13.50

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.00

A generous portion of homemade chicken salad, served on top of a garden salad.

Tuna Salad

$13.00

A generous portion of house made tuna, served on top of a garden salad.

Chef Salad

$13.50

A Turkey, ham, roast beef & provolone cheese rollup served on top of a garden salad with a scoop of tuna.

Antipasto Salad

$13.50

A genoa salami, hot ham, cooked salami & provolone cheese rollup served on top of a garden salad. Served with pepperoncini peppers, and pepperoni.

Roast Beef Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

PASTAS

Pasta With Sauce and Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Parm Pasta

$12.50

Meatball Parm Pasta

$12.50

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$12.50

Veal Parm Pasta

$12.50

Sausage Parm Pasta

$12.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.50

SEAFOOD

Fish N' Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Broiled Haddock

$15.00Out of stock

Side Broiled Haddock

$9.00Out of stock

CALZONES

Small Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Large Cheese Calzone

$14.00

SPECIALTY CALZONES

Chicken Parm Calzone

$12.00+

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.00+

Served with bleu cheese.

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$12.00+

Steak Bomb Calzone

$13.00+

Grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions, salami.

Spinach & Feta Calzone

$12.00+

Italian Calzone

$12.00+

Italian cold cuts, grilled mushrooms, peppers & onions.

House Calzone

$12.00+

Ham, grilled chicken, feta cheese & house dressing. Served with a side house dressing.

Meatlovers Calzone

$13.00+

pepperoni, meatball, ham, sausage, bacon. Served with marinara sauce inside and on the side.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$12.00+

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$12.00+

Eggplant Parm Calzone

$12.00+

Meatball Parm Calzone

$12.00+

Veal Parm Calzone

$12.00+

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.00+

Sausage Parm Calzone

$12.00+

STEAK SUBS

Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.50+

Steak & Pepper Sub

$8.00+

Steak & Mushroom Sub

$8.00+

Steak & Onion Sub

$8.00+

Steak Bomb Sub

$9.00+

Grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions, cooked salami, and melted american cheese.

Steak & Egg Sub

$8.50+

Egg Sub

$7.50+

SANDWICHES

Regular Pastrami

$8.00

Super Pastrami

$9.00

Haddock Sandwich

$8.75

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Bacon Hamburger

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Hotdog

$3.00

Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

B.L.T Sandwich

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

DINNERS

Roast Beef Dinner

$14.50

Super Beef Dinner

$15.50

Steak Tip Dinner

$15.50

Pastrami Dinner

$14.50

Cheeseburger Dinner

$14.50

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.50

Buffalo Finger Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Wing Dinner

$15.00

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$15.50

Kabob Dinner

$14.50

Side Kabob

$6.00

Side Tips

$9.50

RICE BOWLS

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.50

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, and olives.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Grilled peppers, onions.

Steak Tip Rice Bowl

$12.50

Veggie Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Veggie Steak Tip Rice Bowl

$13.50

Chicken & Steak Rice Bowl

$15.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Hotdog & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta and Meatballs

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce and cheese.

Kids Cheesburger & Fries

$8.50

DRINKS

Dasani Water

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Fresca

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite Zero

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Peace Tea

$2.50

Red Powerade

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

2 LTR Smart Water

$3.00

2 LTR Coke

$2.75

2 LTR Fresca

$2.75

2 LTR Diet Coke

$2.75

2LTR Fanta

$2.75

2LTR Ginger Ale

$2.75

2LTR Sprite

$2.75

DESSERTS

OSWEET COOKIE!

$3.50

Tiramisu

$3.99

Small Plain Chip

$1.00

Small Sour Cream & Onion Chip

$1.00

Small Salt & Vinegar Chip

$1.00

Small BBQ Chip

$1.00

Kettle Cooked Chip

$2.00

Large Plain Chip

$2.50

Large Sour Cream & Onion Chip

$2.50

Large Salt & Vinegar Chip

$2.50

Large BBQ Chip

$2.50

Whoopie Pie

$2.50

MISCELLANEOUS

WREATH RAFFLE 🎄

$2.00

Cheese Slice

$2.00

Roni Slice

$2.50

Specialty Slice

$3.00

SIDE DRESSING

Side Pita

$0.50

Small Dough Ball

$1.00

Large Dough Ball

$1.50

BIG HOUSE DRESSING

$5.50

BIG SIDE COLESLAW

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up the best north shore inspired Roast Beefs and Pizza around!

Location

51 Island Pond Road, Atkinson, NH 03811

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

