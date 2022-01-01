Commodore Grill imageView gallery

Commodore Grill

117 Reviews

$$

259 East Main Street

East Hampstead, NH 03826

Fattoush Salad
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Hummus

Appetizers

Lebanese Festival

$15.95

Hummus

$8.95

Hummus Beiruti

$10.95

Baba Ghannuj

$9.95

Grape Leaves

$10.95

Stuffed Cabbage Leaves

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Kibbeh Balls

$10.95

Falafel Plate

$10.95

Raw Kibbeh - by REQUEST only

$12.95

Salads

Tabbouleh

$10.95

Fattoush Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Soups

Soup du jour

$4.95+

Chowder

$4.95+

Lunch Entrees

Steak Tips Plate

$15.00

Beef Shawarma Plate

$15.00

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.00

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.00

Lamb Kabob Plate

$15.00

Beef Kabob Plate

$15.00

Kafta Kabob Plate

$15.00

Baked Kibbeh Plate

$14.00

Grape Leaves Plate

$15.00

Falafel Plate

$14.00

Cabbage Plate

$14.00

Extras

Garlic Sauce

$0.50+

Tahini Sauce

$0.50+

Feta Cheese

$0.95

Lebanese Wraps

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$10.95

Lamb Kabob Wrap

$12.95

Beef Kabob Wrap

$12.95

Kafta Wrap

$11.95

Baked Kibbeh Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.95

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$12.95

Falafel Wrap

$10.95

Veggie Wrap Wrap

$8.95

Steak and Cheese Salad Wrap

$11.95

Grape Leave Wrap

$9.95

Burgers

Traditional Burger

$12.95

Fish Burger

$13.95

Chicken Burger

$12.95

Hot Subs

Steak Bomb

$12.00

Steak and Cheese

$11.95

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.95

Chicken Finger

$10.95

Veal Parmesan

$14.95

Kid's Menu

Junior Burger

$7.95

Junior Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Side Orders

Buffalo Tender

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

French Fries

$6.50

Baked Kibbeh

$8.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Feta

$2.95

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk

$1.75

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

Veal Parmesan

$22.95

Eggplant Rollantini

$18.95

House Chicken

$17.95

Honey Chicken

$15.95

Chicken Princess

$19.95

Chicken Piccatta

$19.95

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.95

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.95

Haddock Francaise

$22.95

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

House Haddock

$19.95

Baked Haddock

$20.95

Traditional Fish and Chips

$19.95

Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$19.95

From the Grill

Marinated Steak Tips

$23.95

Chicken Kabob

$18.95

Lamb Kabob

$23.95

Beef Kabob

$23.95

Kafta Kabob

$21.95

(1)Mixed Grill

$23.95

(2)Mixed Grill

$45.95

Lebanese Entrees

(1)Lebanese Combo Platter

$21.95

(2)Lebanese Combo Platter

$42.95

Grape Leave Dinner

$18.95

Stuffed Cabbage

$17.95

Baked Kibbeh

$17.95

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.95

Carot Cake

$4.95

Catering

Garden Salad

$30.00+

Fattoush

$35.00+

Greek Salad

$35.00+

Tabbouli

$50.00+

Hummus

$45.00+

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$60.00+

Baked Kibbi

$40.00+

Eggplant Parmesan

$45.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$45.00+

Chicken Broccoli Alffredo

$45.00+

Chicken marsala

$55.00+

Chicken Picatta

$55.00+

Chicken Finger

$55.00+

Chicken Wings

$60.00+

Ziti

$30.00+

Rice Pilaf

$27.00+

Lasagna (meatless)

$45.00+

Lasagna (meat)

$65.00+

Wine

Merlot

$7.50

Cabernet

$7.50

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Chardonnay

$7.50

White Zinfandel

$7.50

Chablis

$7.50

Sangria

$7.50

Pinot Noir

$7.50

Beer

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Bud Light Lime

$4.25

Coors

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Miller

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.25

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Sam Adams

$5.25

Sam Adams Light

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
