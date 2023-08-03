PPC Kitchen & Bar
133 Plaistow Road
Plaistow, NH 03865
PPC MENU
10" Italian Style Pizzas
Sm BBQ Chicken
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Sm Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
Sm Chicken Cordon Bleu
Sm Chicken Florentine
Sm Chicken Pesto
Sm Fried Pickle
Sm Garden Pesto
Sm Greek
Sm Greek Chicken
Sm Hawaiian
Sm House Special
Sm Loaded Mashed Potato
Sm Mac and Cheese
Sm Margherita
Sm Meat Lovers
Sm Mediterranean
Sm Ranchero
Sm Steak Bomb
Sm Veggie
Sm White
16" Italian Style Pizzas
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lg Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lg Cheese Pizza
Lg Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Lg Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Lg Chicken Florentine Pizza
Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza
Lg Fried PIckle Pizza
Lg Garden Pesto Pizza
Lg Greek Pizza
Lg Greek w/ Chicken Pizza
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Lg House Specialty Pizza
Lg Loaded Mashed Potato Pizza
Lg Mac & Cheese Pizza
Lg Margherita Pizza
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Lg Mediterranean Pizza
Lg Ranchero Pizza
Lg Steak Bomb Pizza
Lg Veggie Pizza
Lg White Pizza
Calzones
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Chicken Florentine Calzone
Chicken Pesto Calzone
Fried PIckle Calzone
Garden Pesto Calzone
Greek Calzone
Greek Chicken Calzone
Hawaiian Calzone
House Special Calzone
Loaded Mashed Potato Calzone
Mac and Cheese Calzone
Margherita Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Mediterranean Calzone
Ranchero Calzone
Steak Bomb Calzone
Veggie Calzone
White Calzone
Chicken Parm Calzone
Starters
New England Clam Chowder
Black Brook Chili
Housemade Tortilla Chips
served with salsa
Fried Calamari
Fresh cut calamari and banana peppers hand breaded and fried. Served with marinara
Sampler Platter
Chicken tenders, potato skins, and mozzarella sticks
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh shrimp in a white wine sauce with tomatoes, scallions, mushrooms, and feta
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Fresh sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with vermont maple syrup.
Thai Chicken Wings
Marinated and grilled wings with a thai chili rub served with a homesyle peanut sauce
Loaded Cheese Fries
Golden fries topped with bacon, scallions, Jack and cheddar cheeses served with sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Fresh Bite size pieces of chicken breaded and fried, tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese
Potato Skins
Homemade crispy potato skins topped with bacon, scallions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream
Loaded Tater Tots
Six stuffed tots, served with sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with housemade marinara
Garlic Bread
Italian Roll smothered with garlic butter and melted cheese. Served with marinara
Bruschetta
Crostini topped with diced tomatoes, fresh basil, diced red onion, and fresh mozzarella
Toscana Calamari
Spinach, Jalapenos, garlic, and fresh parsley in a garlic white wine sauce. Served with garlic bread
Mussels Bianca
Fresh mussels in a garlic white
Jalapeno Poppers
with cream cheese filling. Served with ranch dressing
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Breaden and golden fried, served with our housemade marinara
Fried Pickles
Fresh cut dill pickle rounds breaded and fried, served with ranch dressing
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with spicy grilled chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, and melted cheese. Served with salsa anf sourcream
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Fresh cut zucchini sticks breaded and fried. Served with housemade marinara
PPC Nachos
Our fresh tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, olives, chilli, and melted cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Wing App
Juicy chicken wing, your choice of plain, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ
Chicken Tender App
Fresh breaded chicken tenders Your choice of Plain, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ
Insalatas
Garden Salad
Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives, green peppers, red onions and pepperoncini
Antipasto Salad
Our garden salad topped with ham, salami, Genoa salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese
Chef Salad
Our garden salad topped with ham, turkey, pepperoni and provolone cheese
Greek Salad
Our garden salad topped with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives and greek oregano
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and our homemade croutons
Cobb Salad
Our garden salad topped with crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, grilled chicken and shredded mozzarelle
Dinners & Plates
Baked Haddock
Fresh Haddock topped with buttery crumbs served with rice and veggies
Baked Scallops
topped with out buttery crumbs , served with rice and veggies
Fried Haddock
served with french fries and coleslaw, with our homemade tartar
Fried Scallops
served with french fries and coleslaw, with our homemade tartar
Fried Shrimp
served with french fries and coleslaw, with our homemade tartar
Fishermans Combo
Haddock, shrimp, and scallops breaded and fried. Served with french fries and cole slaw, with our homemade tartar
Grilled Salmon
Shrimp and Scallop Combo
Fresh scallops and shrimp breaded and fried. Served with french fries, cole slaw, and homemade tartar
Steak Tip Dinner
House marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and sauteed veggies
Grilled Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken breast served with olive tapenade and your choice of 2 sides
Surf & Turf
Grilled Sirloin tips with your choice of baked or fried shrimp, scallops, or haddock
Baby Back BBQ Ribs
Slow Roasted and topped with BBQ. Served with french fries and cole slaw.
Classic Gyro Platter
with french fries, and a greek salad
Chicken Gyro Platter
with french fries, and a greek salad
Chicken Wing Dinner
Our breaded chicken wings with french fries and cole slaw and a side of ranch dressing
Buffalo Tender Dinner
Boneless buffalo tenders served with french fries and cole slaw with bleu cheese for dipping
Chicken Tender Dinner
Crispy Chicken tenders served with french fries and cole slaw, with a side of sweet and sour.
Shrimp Stir Fry
Shrimp sauteed with carrot, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli in teriyaki sauce, served over a bed of rice
Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken sauteed with carrot, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli in teriyaki sauce, served over a bed of rice
Classic Pastas
Chicken Marsala
Veal Marsala
Chicken Piccata
Shrimp Scampi
Penne Al Ferro
Pan Seared Haddock
in a lemon butter sauce over pasta
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli
Chicken Cacciatore
Seafood Fra Diavlo
Baked Zitti Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Classic Chicken Parmesan
Veal Parmesan
Meat Lasagna
Stuffed Shells
Tournee Di Italia
Shrimp & Scallops Mornay
Chicken Mushroom Ravioli
Crispy Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Nona's Pasta Marinara
Pasta con Pesto
Tuscan Chicken
Tuscan Salmon
Mac & Cheese Dinner
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
BUFFALO Chicken Mac n' Cheese
Handheld Classics
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders drizzled with our fiery buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken served with lettuce and tomato
Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich
Fresh fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Fresh Fried Haddock served with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tartar sauce
PPC Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomato and pickles
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted for hours and seasoned with angry orchard BBQ rub topped with our homemade coleslaw and pickles
PPC BLT Club Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on club white bread
Turkey Club Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on club white bread
Classic Gyro
Served on a greek pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Chicken Gyro
Served on a greek pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing served in a white wrap
Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap
Honey BBQ chicken tenders, topped with a cheese blend, our homemade coleslaw, tomatoes and lettuce
Grilled Cheese & Fries
The perfect blend of cheeses grilled to a golden brown
Grilled Chicken Kabob Sub
Fresh grilled chicken with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and american cheese
Steak & Cheese Sub
Extra lean shaved steak grilled and topped with melted american cheese
Steak Bomb Sub
Extra lean shaved steak grilled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, salami and melted american cheese
Steak Tip Bomb Sub
Marinated steak tips served with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, salami and melted american cheese
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Our homemade meatballs topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Fresh sliced breaded eggplant, fried and topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken cutlet fried and topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone
Veal Parmesan Sub
Breaded veal cutlet fried and topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone
Grilled Chicken Sub
Fresh grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
Steak Tip Sub
Marinated steak tips served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo
Chicken Tender Sub
Breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and provolone
Buffalo Tender Sub
Fresh fried chicken tenders served with our fiery buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato
BLT Sub
Crispy beacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Pastrami & Cheese Sub
Extra lean shaved pastrami, grilled and served with melted provolone
Italian Sub
Ham, cooked salami, genoa salami and provolone cheese
Veggie Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Turkey Sub
Oven roasted turkey breast and provolone cheese
Tuna Sub
Tuna salad with your choice of toppings
Jr. Provisioners
Sides
Lg Fries
Lg Onion Rings
Side Xtra Dressing / Sauce
Sausage
Asparagus
Spinach
Cole Slaw
Sauteed Veggies
Sm Onion Rings
Rice pilaf
Baked Potato
Pasta w/ Marinara
Sweet Potato Fries
Sm Fries
Mashed Potato
SD Caesar
SD House
Meatballs
Potato Chips
LUNCH MENU
Lunch
Lunch Chicken Marsala
Lunch Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Lunch Chicken Piccata
Lunch Chicken Parmesan
Lunch Baked Zitti Parmesan
Lunch Chicken Cacciatore
Lunch Pasta w/ Marinara
Lunch Fried Shrimp
Lunch Baked Haddock
Lunch Baked Scallops
Lunch Fried Haddock
Lunch Fried Scallops
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Locally inspired Italian / American cuisine.
133 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, NH 03865