Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Plaistow)

review star

No reviews yet

160 Plaistow Road

Suite 4

Plaistow, NH 03865

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

MadSicilian
Moe's Original
Turkey

Signature Sandwiches

Moe's Original

$6.39

Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Turkey

$6.39

Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Ham

$6.39

Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Tuna

$6.39

Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives. Cheese is not included in the price!

Chicken Salad

$6.39

Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!

Veggie

$5.99

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Capicola

$6.39

Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Genoa

$6.39

Genoa, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Premium Sandwich

Madmoe

$7.49

Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MadSicilian

$7.49

Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MoeZilla

$7.99

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball

$7.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean

Pastrami

$8.49

Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard

Drinks

20 oz Soda

$2.29

Peace Tea- Peach

$2.99

Peace Tea - Caddyshack

$2.99

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$2.99

Chips

Lays Plain (small)

$1.49

BBQ (small)

$1.49

Sour Cream & Onion (small)

$1.49

Salt and Vinegar (small)

$1.49

Plain (large)

$2.99

BBQ (large)

$2.99

SC&O (large)

$2.99

Salt and vinegar (large)

$2.99

Cape Cod

$1.49

Desserts

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.59

Whoopie Pie

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.59

Pickle

Pickle

$0.99

Kids Meal

kids meal

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
