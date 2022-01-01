- Home
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene 2462 North Old Mill Loop
2462 North Old Mill Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Appetizer
Sweet Corn Tamales
Sweet corn bread, roasted red pepper cream sauce, sour cream, chipotle mayo, and pico de gallo.
Portobello & Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled portabello mushrooms, Spinach, mixed cheese topped with tomatillo avocado sauce. served with pepita slaw with cotija cheese.
Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp and mushroome sauteed in guajillo chile garlic butter with pico de gallo.
Southwest Grilled Quesadilla
Chicken or steak, carmalized onions and mixed cheese topped with sour cream and tomatillo avacodo sauce. Served with pepita slaw with cotija cheese.
Queso Dip
Cheese dip with Pepper Jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo. Served with chips and flour tortillas.
Nachos Supremo
Chicken, ground beef or picadillo nachos with rancho beans, melted cheddar cheese. topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Ceviche
Prawns marinated in lime juice tossed with onions, tomatoes, Avocado and cilantro. Served with tostaditas.
Botanero Sampler Platter
Chicken taquitos with sour cream, Portabello and Spinach Quesadillas with tomatillo avocado sauce, BBQ Chicken skewars and a sweet corn tamale over roasted red pepper cream sauce, sour cream, chipotle mayo and pico de gallo.
Mexican Pizza
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese and pico de gallo melteded inside flour tortillas.
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Grilled chicken, tortilla strips, avacado, Jack Cheese in a zesty chicken broth.
Poblano Chicken Chowder
Poblano peppers, carrots and roasted chicken in a creamy chowder.
SW Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Pueblo House Salad
Fresh field greans tossed in honey chipitle dressing topped with tomatoes and pickled red onions.
Soup & Salad Combo
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, Grilled chicken corn, black beans, Avocado, tomato and BBQ sauce.
SW Taco Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and salsa ranch dressing in a flour tortilla bowl.
Traditional Taco Salad
your choice ofground beef, chicken or picadillo. Lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Sierra Citrus Salad
Spring greens, Parmesesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, with mango citrus dressing. Your choice of chicken, steak or bacon wrapped shrimp.
Grande Caesar Salad
Mixed greens, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. With chicken or Shrimp.
South of the Border
Tour De Mexico
(All three items included!) Carne Asada: Thinly sliced charbroiled skirt steak. Chile Relleno: Cheese stuffed Poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Topped with Ranchero salsa and sprinkled with Cotija cheese. Southwest Enchiladas: Flout tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese smothered in a three pepper sauce. Served with southwest rice and black beans.
Desert Fire Fundido
Rolled flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken served crispy. Smothered in a jalapeno cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole, southwest rice, and black beans.
Ranchero Skillet Enchilada
Seasoned chicken in a Ranchero Sauce. Layered with flour and corn tortillas and mixed cheese. Served with southwest rice, black beans, and pico de gallo.
Southwest Enchiladas
Flour tortilla enchiladas, stuffed with chicken, mixed cheeses, green onions, and smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, southwest rice, and black beans.
Street Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken finished with white onions and cilantro. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Chicken Taquitos
Tender seasoned chicken and melted Jack cheese stuffed into a crispy flour tortilla. Topped with tomatoes and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice, black beans, sour cream, and tomatillo avocado sauce.
Flautas
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Taquitos Rancheros
Crisp Corn tortillas filled with picadillo (shredded beef & pork) or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Southwest Chicken Chile Relleno
Grilled chicken & cheese stuffed poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese & pico de gallo. Served over a bed of southwest rice.
Chille Relleno
Meat Entrees
Canyon Fajitas
Your choice of grilled Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp. Served sizzling hot over a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak carefully charbroiled to perfection. Served with a sweet corn tomalito, southwest rice, and refried beans.
Carne Asada y Camarones
Charbroiled thinly sliced skirt steak accompanied by Mojo de Ajo (slightly spicy). Served with southwest rice, rancho beans, and tortillas.
Colorado Steak Saute
Tender chunks of steak, marinated in mild Mexican Chiles, herbs, and green onions. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Fajita Burrito
Roma flour tortilla stuffed with southwest rice, refried or rancho beans, grilled onions, red and green peppers. Choice of grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp. Topped with Ranchero sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Grill for Two
Fajitas done the right way! Our sizzling platter features chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo sausage, and julienne vegetables. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Tomatillo Marinated Pork
Tender pork blended with mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada Burrito
Seafood
Shrimp Monterey
Served fajita-style on an iron skillet, fresh cilantro and garlic marinated Prawns tightly wrapped in delicious crispy bacon, baked and served over sauteed onions, carrots, and green peppers. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Served southwest rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Camarones A la Diabla
Spiced hot, deliciously sauteed shrimp, onions, peppers, carrots, and mushrooms. In our own Diablo tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Desert Fire Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp and fresh mushrooms tossed in linguine pasta with a slightly spicy jalapeno cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.
Adovo Shrimp Rice Saute
A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with sauteed shrimp and mushrooms laid over a bed of southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, onions, and Cotija cheese.
Camarones Mexicano
Succulent shrimp sauteed with roasted peppers and onions in a zesty ranchero sauce. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese, zesty shrimp and mushrooms, pepita vegetable slaw, and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and black beans.
Baja Fish Tacos
Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese, lightly battered White fish, chipotle mayo, pepita vegetable slaw, and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and black beans.
Camarones Mojo De Ajo
Delicious shrimp sauteed with mushrooms in a rich butter, chile guajillo, and fresh garlic. Slightly spicy, served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Camarones Blancos
A delectable mix of sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and carrots on top of southwest rice, smothered in a rich creamy light jalapeno sauce.
Chicken
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Charbroiled blackened chicken breast over linguine pasta with a slightly spicy jalapeno cream sauce.
Pollo Blanco
A delectable mix of grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, and carrots over paella rice. Nestled in a light creamy jalapeno sauce.
Pollo Mexicano
Strips of grilled chicken breast with roasted peppers, tomatoes, and onions sauteed in a zesty ranchero sauce. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
Adovo Pollo & Rice
Boneless breast of chicken in a spicy rich red pepper cream sauce with mushrooms and onions. Topped with fresh tomatoes, green onions, and Cotija cheese. Served over southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses.
Adovo Chicken Pasta
A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with grilled chicken, vegetables, and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.
Mexican Favorites
Dos Enchiladas Crema
Two soft corn enchiladas filled with seasoned chicken smothered with Baja cream sauce, mixed cheeses served with southwest rice, and refried beans.
Adovo Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or cheese. Smothered with a three pepper sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with ground beef. Smothered with our original enchilada sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and onions. Smothered with our original enchilada sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Macho Burrito
Grande flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, and a choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Smothered with burrito sauce and cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and Cotija cheese.
Dos Amigos Burrito
Sauteed Colorado Steak and Tomatillo Pork both in a super flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, grilled onions, and green peppers. Topped with sauce, melted cheeses, and pico de gallo.
Southwest Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Ranchero beans, southwest rice, and grilled tender chicken. Topped with roasted red pepper cream sauce, sour cream, Cotija cheese and finished with tortilla strips.
Blanco Burrito
Combinations
Poco 1 (one item)
Choose one of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Poco 2 (one item)
Choose one of the following Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Grande 1 (two items)
Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Grande 2 (two item)
Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Traditional Relleno
Add Relleno
Sandwiches
Guacamoles Burger
½ lb. Beef patty topped with chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, tomato, tossed greens and finished with our spicy adovo sauce. Served with seasoned fries.
Canyon Classic Burger
½ lb. Beef patty grilled to perfection topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, 30-spice BBQ sauce, tomatoes, and tossed greens. Served with seasoned fries.
Chicken Burger
6 oz. boneless, skinless charbroiled chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with seasoned fries.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast brushed with adovo marinade and topped with pepper jack cheese, portobello mushrooms, tossed greens, and chipotle mayo on a toasted bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Plain Cheese Burger
Veggie Entrees
Veggie Fajita
Veggie Enchilada Skillet
Grilled red and green bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes with ranchero sauce layered in corn tortillas and jack cheese. Served with paella rice, rancho beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Adovo Veggie Pasta
A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with vegetables and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Roma flour tortilla stuffed with paella rice, rancho beans, red onion, zucchini, carrots, red and green peppers topped with ranchero salsa, melted mixed cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Grilled Portobello Sandwich
Fire-grilled Portobello mushrooms, fresh greens, sliced tomatoes, chipotle remoulade, and jack cheese. Served with seasoned fries.
Little Amigo Meals
SIDE
S-CHIPS
DELUXE
SIDE SOUR CREAM
S-GUAC
LG GUAC BOWL
S-AVOCADO
PICO DE GALLO
BEAN DIP
SMALL CHIPS & SALSA
LG CHIPS BAG
12 OZ. SALSA
S-ADOVO SAUCE
S-BAJA SAUCE
S-CHALUPA
CHILI FRITO
S-BEANS
S-BURRITO
S-CHEESE
S-CHIMI
S-ENCHILADA
S-FISH TACO
S-FRIES
S-PITA SLAW
S-RELLENO
S-RICE
S-RICE & BEANS
S-SHRIMP TACO
S-SW ENCHILADA
S-TACO
S-TAMALE
S-TOMATILLO AVO SAUCE
S-TORTILLAS
DOZ TORTILLAS
SIDE SALAD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2462 North Old Mill Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814