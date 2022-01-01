Main picView gallery

Azteca - Coeur d'Alene 2462 North Old Mill Loop

2462 North Old Mill Loop

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Appetizer

Sweet Corn Tamales

$12.00

Sweet corn bread, roasted red pepper cream sauce, sour cream, chipotle mayo, and pico de gallo.

Portobello & Spinach Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled portabello mushrooms, Spinach, mixed cheese topped with tomatillo avocado sauce. served with pepita slaw with cotija cheese.

Mojo De Ajo

$18.00

Shrimp and mushroome sauteed in guajillo chile garlic butter with pico de gallo.

Southwest Grilled Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken or steak, carmalized onions and mixed cheese topped with sour cream and tomatillo avacodo sauce. Served with pepita slaw with cotija cheese.

Queso Dip

$13.00

Cheese dip with Pepper Jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo. Served with chips and flour tortillas.

Nachos Supremo

$13.00

Chicken, ground beef or picadillo nachos with rancho beans, melted cheddar cheese. topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Ceviche

$15.00

Prawns marinated in lime juice tossed with onions, tomatoes, Avocado and cilantro. Served with tostaditas.

Botanero Sampler Platter

$24.00

Chicken taquitos with sour cream, Portabello and Spinach Quesadillas with tomatillo avocado sauce, BBQ Chicken skewars and a sweet corn tamale over roasted red pepper cream sauce, sour cream, chipotle mayo and pico de gallo.

Mexican Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese and pico de gallo melteded inside flour tortillas.

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Grilled chicken, tortilla strips, avacado, Jack Cheese in a zesty chicken broth.

Poblano Chicken Chowder

$6.00+

Poblano peppers, carrots and roasted chicken in a creamy chowder.

SW Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Pueblo House Salad

$9.00

Fresh field greans tossed in honey chipitle dressing topped with tomatoes and pickled red onions.

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, Grilled chicken corn, black beans, Avocado, tomato and BBQ sauce.

SW Taco Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and salsa ranch dressing in a flour tortilla bowl.

Traditional Taco Salad

$10.00

your choice ofground beef, chicken or picadillo. Lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Sierra Citrus Salad

$16.00

Spring greens, Parmesesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, with mango citrus dressing. Your choice of chicken, steak or bacon wrapped shrimp.

Grande Caesar Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. With chicken or Shrimp.

South of the Border

Tour De Mexico

$28.00

(All three items included!) Carne Asada: Thinly sliced charbroiled skirt steak. Chile Relleno: Cheese stuffed Poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Topped with Ranchero salsa and sprinkled with Cotija cheese. Southwest Enchiladas: Flout tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese smothered in a three pepper sauce. Served with southwest rice and black beans.

Desert Fire Fundido

$18.00

Rolled flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken served crispy. Smothered in a jalapeno cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole, southwest rice, and black beans.

Ranchero Skillet Enchilada

$17.00

Seasoned chicken in a Ranchero Sauce. Layered with flour and corn tortillas and mixed cheese. Served with southwest rice, black beans, and pico de gallo.

Southwest Enchiladas

$16.00

Flour tortilla enchiladas, stuffed with chicken, mixed cheeses, green onions, and smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, southwest rice, and black beans.

Street Tacos

$16.00

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken finished with white onions and cilantro. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Chicken Taquitos

$15.00

Tender seasoned chicken and melted Jack cheese stuffed into a crispy flour tortilla. Topped with tomatoes and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice, black beans, sour cream, and tomatillo avocado sauce.

Flautas

$15.00

Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Taquitos Rancheros

$15.00

Crisp Corn tortillas filled with picadillo (shredded beef & pork) or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Southwest Chicken Chile Relleno

$17.00

Grilled chicken & cheese stuffed poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese & pico de gallo. Served over a bed of southwest rice.

Chille Relleno

$13.00

Meat Entrees

Canyon Fajitas

$18.00

Your choice of grilled Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp. Served sizzling hot over a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$27.00

Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak carefully charbroiled to perfection. Served with a sweet corn tomalito, southwest rice, and refried beans.

Carne Asada y Camarones

$27.00

Charbroiled thinly sliced skirt steak accompanied by Mojo de Ajo (slightly spicy). Served with southwest rice, rancho beans, and tortillas.

Colorado Steak Saute

$18.00

Tender chunks of steak, marinated in mild Mexican Chiles, herbs, and green onions. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Fajita Burrito

$17.00

Roma flour tortilla stuffed with southwest rice, refried or rancho beans, grilled onions, red and green peppers. Choice of grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp. Topped with Ranchero sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Grill for Two

$52.00

Fajitas done the right way! Our sizzling platter features chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo sausage, and julienne vegetables. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Tomatillo Marinated Pork

$17.00

Tender pork blended with mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Carne Asada Burrito

$27.00

Seafood

Shrimp Monterey

$25.00

Served fajita-style on an iron skillet, fresh cilantro and garlic marinated Prawns tightly wrapped in delicious crispy bacon, baked and served over sauteed onions, carrots, and green peppers. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Served southwest rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Camarones A la Diabla

$21.00

Spiced hot, deliciously sauteed shrimp, onions, peppers, carrots, and mushrooms. In our own Diablo tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Desert Fire Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Shrimp and fresh mushrooms tossed in linguine pasta with a slightly spicy jalapeno cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.

Adovo Shrimp Rice Saute

$21.00

A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with sauteed shrimp and mushrooms laid over a bed of southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, onions, and Cotija cheese.

Camarones Mexicano

$21.00

Succulent shrimp sauteed with roasted peppers and onions in a zesty ranchero sauce. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00+

Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese, zesty shrimp and mushrooms, pepita vegetable slaw, and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and black beans.

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00+

Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese, lightly battered White fish, chipotle mayo, pepita vegetable slaw, and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and black beans.

Camarones Mojo De Ajo

$21.00

Delicious shrimp sauteed with mushrooms in a rich butter, chile guajillo, and fresh garlic. Slightly spicy, served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Camarones Blancos

$21.00

A delectable mix of sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and carrots on top of southwest rice, smothered in a rich creamy light jalapeno sauce.

Chicken

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.50

Charbroiled blackened chicken breast over linguine pasta with a slightly spicy jalapeno cream sauce.

Pollo Blanco

$19.00

A delectable mix of grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, and carrots over paella rice. Nestled in a light creamy jalapeno sauce.

Pollo Mexicano

$18.50

Strips of grilled chicken breast with roasted peppers, tomatoes, and onions sauteed in a zesty ranchero sauce. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, guacamole, and tortillas.

Adovo Pollo & Rice

$19.00

Boneless breast of chicken in a spicy rich red pepper cream sauce with mushrooms and onions. Topped with fresh tomatoes, green onions, and Cotija cheese. Served over southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses.

Adovo Chicken Pasta

$19.00

A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with grilled chicken, vegetables, and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.

Mexican Favorites

Dos Enchiladas Crema

$14.50

Two soft corn enchiladas filled with seasoned chicken smothered with Baja cream sauce, mixed cheeses served with southwest rice, and refried beans.

Adovo Enchiladas

$14.50

Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or cheese. Smothered with a three pepper sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

Two corn tortillas filled with ground beef. Smothered with our original enchilada sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$14.00

Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and onions. Smothered with our original enchilada sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Macho Burrito

$15.00

Grande flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, and a choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Smothered with burrito sauce and cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and Cotija cheese.

Dos Amigos Burrito

$16.00

Sauteed Colorado Steak and Tomatillo Pork both in a super flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, grilled onions, and green peppers. Topped with sauce, melted cheeses, and pico de gallo.

Southwest Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with Ranchero beans, southwest rice, and grilled tender chicken. Topped with roasted red pepper cream sauce, sour cream, Cotija cheese and finished with tortilla strips.

Blanco Burrito

$15.00

Combinations

Poco 1 (one item)

$11.00

Choose one of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Poco 2 (one item)

$13.00

Choose one of the following Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Grande 1 (two items)

$14.00

Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Grande 2 (two item)

$16.00

Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Traditional Relleno

$14.00

Add Relleno

$7.00

Sandwiches

Guacamoles Burger

$14.00

½ lb. Beef patty topped with chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, tomato, tossed greens and finished with our spicy adovo sauce. Served with seasoned fries.

Canyon Classic Burger

$14.00

½ lb. Beef patty grilled to perfection topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, 30-spice BBQ sauce, tomatoes, and tossed greens. Served with seasoned fries.

Chicken Burger

$13.00

6 oz. boneless, skinless charbroiled chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with seasoned fries.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast brushed with adovo marinade and topped with pepper jack cheese, portobello mushrooms, tossed greens, and chipotle mayo on a toasted bun. Served with seasoned fries.

Plain Cheese Burger

$12.00

Veggie Entrees

Charbroiled seasoned vegetables, served sizzling hot accompanied with grilled Maui pineapple, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses, paella rice, rancho beans, and tortillas.

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

Veggie Enchilada Skillet

$14.00

Grilled red and green bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes with ranchero sauce layered in corn tortillas and jack cheese. Served with paella rice, rancho beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Adovo Veggie Pasta

$15.00

A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with vegetables and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Roma flour tortilla stuffed with paella rice, rancho beans, red onion, zucchini, carrots, red and green peppers topped with ranchero salsa, melted mixed cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$15.00

Fire-grilled Portobello mushrooms, fresh greens, sliced tomatoes, chipotle remoulade, and jack cheese. Served with seasoned fries.

Little Amigo Meals

BYOT

$5.25

AMIGO TACO

$5.25

AMIGO BURRITO

$5.25

AMIGO ENCHILADA

$5.25

AMIGO CHEESE NACHOS

$5.25

AMIGO QUESADILLA

$5.25

AMIGO MEXICAN PIZZA

$5.25

AMIGO CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.25

MAC & CHEESE

$5.25

CHILD DRINK

$1.00

Dessert

CHURROS

$4.99

FLAN

$3.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$4.99

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.95

SOPAPILLAS

$2.95

SIDE

S-CHIPS

$2.00

DELUXE

$2.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$2.50

S-GUAC

$3.50

LG GUAC BOWL

$7.95

S-AVOCADO

$2.99

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

BEAN DIP

$1.00

SMALL CHIPS & SALSA

$2.50

LG CHIPS BAG

$5.50

12 OZ. SALSA

$4.95

S-ADOVO SAUCE

$2.50

S-BAJA SAUCE

$2.50

S-CHALUPA

$7.25

CHILI FRITO

$1.00

S-BEANS

$4.50

S-BURRITO

$7.25

S-CHEESE

$0.50

S-CHIMI

$7.25

S-ENCHILADA

$4.95

S-FISH TACO

$8.99

S-FRIES

$4.25

S-PITA SLAW

$3.50

S-RELLENO

$7.00

S-RICE

$4.50

S-RICE & BEANS

$4.50

S-SHRIMP TACO

$8.99

S-SW ENCHILADA

$6.50

S-TACO

$3.00

S-TAMALE

$4.95

S-TOMATILLO AVO SAUCE

$2.50

S-TORTILLAS

$1.50

DOZ TORTILLAS

$3.75

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

Employee Food

EMP Enchilada

$5.00

EMP Taco

$5.00

EMP Burrito

$5.00

EMP Quesadilla

$5.00

EMP Nachos

$5.00

EMP Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.00

SET MENU

CATERING

Large PAN BEANS

$20.00

Large PAN RICE

$20.00

Family Pack

$45.00

FIESTA PLATTER

$60.00

QUESADILLA PLATTER

$64.95

Gameday Platter

$59.95

Sopapilla Platter

$29.95

Fajita Wrap Platter

$95.95

Cinco Shirt

$10.00

Set Menu

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2462 North Old Mill Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

