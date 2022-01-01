Bars & Lounges
American
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
1,153 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Intimate dining room, vibrant bar, or quiet fireplace lounge | Live Music | Happy Hour | Join us in house or take a delicious meal to go!
Location
209 East Lakeside Avenue, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
No Reviews
601 E. Front Ave. #101 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Fieldhouse Pizza & Pub- Liberty Lake
No Reviews
1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110 Liberty Lake, WA 99019
View restaurant
Hops n Drops - Spokane Valley
4.5 • 209
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182 Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurant
More near Coeur D Alene