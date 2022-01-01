Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar

1,153 Reviews

$$

209 East Lakeside Avenue

Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Popular Items

Dinner Salt Roasted Beet Salad
Autumn Pear Tart
3 pc. Fish & Chips

Appetizers

Hamachi Shots (4 Pack)

$11.00

A set of 4 Hon Hamachi shots, avocado, shaved jalapeno, red radish, puffed rice & yuzu soy sauce

BBQ Pork Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Slow roasted BBQ pork, crispy bacon, pickled jalapenos, mornay cheese sauce & buttery cracker topping

Crab Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Blue crab lump & claw meat, scallions, mornay cheese sauce & a buttery cracker topping

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Blue crab, corn-jicama relish, red pepper aioli & lime zest

Soup of the Moment

$9.00+

Rotating selection of Chef's choice summer soups

Pork Belly Bites

$16.00

Seaweed salad, cucumber tsunomono, Kabayaki sauce, togarashi aioli & nori powder

Side Caeser

$7.00

A well-dressed Caesar; Chopped romaine, marinated tomatoes, rustic croutons, Parmesan crisp *GF

Side Salad

$7.00

Our house salad served on a bed of spring mix, with dried cranberries and dried apricots, marinated tomatoes, shredded baby carrots, candied pecans, and housemade croutons.

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Togarashi spice, lime, sea salt

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Lightly breaded, wild pacific calamari, pepperoncini's, peppadew peppers & pomodoro dipping sauce

Handhelds

-Blue crab with jalapeno corn relish & tartar -Beef with bacon, cheddar & tartar -Pork Belly, Sriracha aioli, house made kimchi

Pub Burger

$17.00

House ground Northwest Angus brisket and chuck blend, special sauce, Tillamook cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle & side

Wild Mushroom & Gruyere Burger

$18.00

House ground Northwest Angus brisket and chuck roast blend, black truffle aioli, caramelized onions, roasted wild mushrooms, Gruyere, mornay cheese sauce & fresh rosemary fries

Beyond Wild Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Better BLT

$16.00

Toasted sourdough, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, herb aioli & fresh fries

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$16.00

Nashville hot glazed fried chicken breast, Southern coleslaw, herb aioli & fresh fries

Extraordinary Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Artisan sourdough bread, herbs, pecorino, cheddar, cream cheese, tomato basil dip & side

Beyond Pub Burger

$17.00

Beyond patty, special sauce, Tillamook cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle & side

2 pc. Fish & Chips

$16.00

PNW ale-battered rock fish with fresh fries, tartar sauce & lemon

3 pc. Fish & Chips

$19.00

PNW ale-battered rock fish with fresh fries, tartar sauce & lemon

Slider Trio

$18.00

- Blue crab with lemon aioli & coleslaw - Beef with bacon, cheddar & special sauce - Pork belly, carrot coriander puree & kimchi

Individual Slider

$7.00

- Blue crab with garlic aioli & crispy onions - Beef with bacon, cheddar & special sauce - Pork belly, togarashi aioli & cucumber tsunomono

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Special sauce, avocado, candied bacon, tomato, lettuce & side

Specialties

Peppercorn Crusted New York Steak

$39.00

Black pepper crusted, pan seared NY strip loin served with roasted wild mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce, beef butter & crispy rosemary fries

The Italian Affair

$28.00

Grilled chicken breasts smothered with Pomodoro sauce, baked with fresh mozzarella, served with calamarata pasta alfredo "impanato," roasted broccoli, parmesan cheese & toasted pine nuts

Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Locally grown Gem State mushrooms, zucchini, crooknecked squash & shaved Parmesan cheese *GFA

Grilled Idaho Lake Trout

$30.00

Harissa spiced local trout, sauteed zucchini and crookneck squash, crispy redskin potatoes, maple-harissa vinaigrette, toasted spiced pumpkin seeds

Columbia River Steelhead

$28.00

Pan-seared skin on steelhead fillet, roasted sunchokes, crispy Brussels sprouts, brown sugar-bourbon glazed carrots & lemon aioli

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$26.00

Louisiana style fried chicken, crispy red potatoes, brown sugar-bourbon glazed baby carrots, ham hock braised kale & 'Red Eye' gravy

Beef Short Rib Stroganoff

$29.00

Slow red wine braised NW boneless short rib, egg noodles, sauteed wild mushrooms, scallions, housemade crème fraiche & a brown butter bechamel

Salads/Soups

Dinner Caesons

$14.00

A well-dressed Caesar; Chopped romaine, marinated tomatoes, rustic croutons, Parmesan crisp *GF

1/2 Ceasons

$11.00

A well-dressed Caesar; Chopped romaine, marinated tomatoes, rustic croutons, Parmesan crisp *GF

Soup & Salad

$15.00+

Roasted Corn Soup or French Onion Soup with option of side Bistro or Caesar salad

Dinner Bistro

$13.00

Soup of the Moment

$9.00+

Rotating selection of Chef's choice summer soups

Side Caeser

$7.00

A well-dressed Caesar; Chopped romaine, marinated tomatoes, rustic croutons, Parmesan crisp *GF

Side Salad

$7.00

Our house salad served on a bed of spring mix, with dried cranberries and dried apricots, marinated tomatoes, shredded baby carrots, candied pecans, and housemade croutons.

Dinner Fall at the Farmers Market

$14.00

Fuji apples, autumn greens, aged Tillamook white cheddar, spiced walnuts, crasins & a cider house vinaigrette

1/2 Fall at the Farmers Market

$11.00

Fuji apples, autumn greens, aged Tillamook white cheddar, spiced walnuts, crasins & a cider house vinaigrette

Dinner Salt Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Golden & red beets, autumn greens, braised orange lentils, Marcona almonds, golden balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled goat cheese & toasted focaccia

1/2 Salt Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

Golden & red beets, autumn greens, braised orange lentils, Marcona almonds, golden balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled goat cheese & toasted focaccia

Desserts

Autumn Pear Tart

$11.00

Almond-pear tart, poached pears, pear butter, brown butter gelato, Marcona almonds & local honey

Coconut Tres Leches

$10.00

Coconut rum & sweet cream soaked yellow cake, grilled pineapple compote, caramelized coconut cream, toasted coconut & pineapple lime sorbet

From the Oven with Love

$10.00

Apple Pie Tacos - Cinnamon-sugar dusted crispy tortilla shells, cheesecake pastry cream, Fuji apple pie filling, smoked caramel sauce, cinnamon meringue cookies & horchata gelato

Ala Mode

$1.50

Ice Cream Scoops

$3.00

Cup of gelato

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Mini Burgers

$7.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid Spag Butter

$5.00

Kid Chicken Grilled

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Side Sauces

SD Bleu Chz Dressing

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Chile Aoli

$0.50

SD Fry Sauce

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

SD Tartar

$0.50

SD Tomato Basil

$0.50

SD Yam Sauce

$0.50

SD Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Proteins

Bacon

$3.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Chicken Grilled

$7.00

Fried Chix

$6.00

Cod Pc

$5.00

BEYOND Patty

$5.00

Pork Belly

$9.00

4 oz Salmon

$10.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Steak On A Plate

$29.00
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Intimate dining room, vibrant bar, or quiet fireplace lounge | Live Music | Happy Hour | Join us in house or take a delicious meal to go!

209 East Lakeside Avenue, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

