Azteca Restaurant MKE 901 Milwaukee Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

901 Milwaukee Avenue

South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Appetizers

Guacamole with Chips

$9.50

An artisan blend of ripe avocado, tomatoes, cilantro and onions

Nachos Azteca

$9.00

A full late of tortilla corn chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, avocado slices and jalapeños

Tostadas De Ceviche

$13.75

Two tostadas layered with avocado and fresh shrimp, marinated in lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.25

Shredded cheese, shrimp, onions, cilantro and tomatoes

Calamari Basket

$12.99

Tender calamari rings dipped in our special homestyle batter and fried to perfection

Bean Dip

$10.99

A large bowl of refried beans topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream

Salads & Soups

Strawberry Salad

$13.75

Mixed greens topped with goat cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries and pine nuts. Served with our house dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.75

Grilled strips of chicken on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and avocado. Served with your choice of ranch or Italian dressing

Caldo De Pollo

$12.75

Delicious chicken soup with vegetables

Caldo De Res

$14.25

Delicious beef soup with vegetables

Sopa Azteca

$7.50

Medium bowl of tortilla soup

Vegetarian

Flautas De Papa

$14.50

Three hard rolled corn tortillas fried to golden crispness stuffed with potatoes and topped with lettuce, queso fresco (Mexican cheese), and sour cream

Azteca Veggie Fajitas

$15.95

Grilled slices of onions, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli and carrots. Served with your choice of tortillas

House Specialties

#1 Enchiladas Rojas Dinner

$12.95

Three rolled up corn tortillas stuffed. Topped with mild red sauce, melted cheese and sour cream on the side

#2 Enchiladas Suizas Dinner

$12.95

Three rolled up tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with medium-hot green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and sour cream. Cheese and onion

#3 Flautas Dinner Dinner

$14.95

Three hard-rolled corn tortillas fried to golden crispness, stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, queso fresco (Mexican cheese) and sour cream

#4 Chimichangas Dinner

$13.75

Order of 2. A deep fried burrito stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side

#5 Burrito Dinner

$13.50

Large burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with guacamole on the side

#6 Taco Salad Dinner

$13.50

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and sour cream

#7 Taco Dinner Plate

$13.25

Three tacos with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese or Mexican style

#8 Lomo De Res en Chile De Arbol Dinner

$18.25

Chopped steak simmered in exotic chile de arbol sauce (very hot) with your choice of flour or corn tortillas

#9 Carne Asada Dinner

$18.95

Butterfly cut tender skirt steak done to your taste with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

#10 The Azteca Fajitas Dinner

$18.25

Grilled slices of onions, green bell peppers, and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

#11 The Combo Azteca Fajitas Dinner

$21.95

Steak, shrimp and marinated chicken breasts with grilled slices of onions and green bell peppers. Guacamole, sour cream and tortillas on the side

#12 Tamales Dinner

$13.75

Two tamales filled with your choice of chicken or pork

#13 Tostada Dinner

$14.50

Order of 2. Two open-face deep fried corn tortillas, topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream

#14 Cochinita Pibil

$17.25

A Yucatan peninsula iconic dish. Slow cooked pork in banana leaves, marinated with achiote, orange juice, spices and topped with pickled red onions. Served with black beans, rice and tortillas

#15 Pollo a La Mexicana Dinner

$16.95

Chopped chicken breast simmered in your choice of mild or hot red tomato sauce with jalapeños, onions and cilantro

#16 Bistec a La Mexicana Dinner

$18.95

Chopped skirt steak simmered in your choice of mild or hot red tomato sauce with jalapeños, onions and cilantro. Served with your choice of tortillas

#17 Quesadillas Dinner

$11.99

Large flour tortilla folded over and filled with melted shredded cheese with your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side

#18 Pollo en Mole Poblano Dinner

$16.95

Chicken leg quarter topped with our delicious homemade mole poblano sauce

#19 Enchiladas De Mole Dinner

$15.50

Three rolled up corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with our delicious mole poblano sauce, queso fresco (Mexican cheese) and sour cream

#20 Carne Asada a La Tampiqueña Dinner

$20.95

Charcoal-grilled tender beef steak. Served with a cheese enchilada, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

#21 Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$16.25

Two poblano peppers stuffed with chicken, ground beef or cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried to perfection. Served on top of a mild salsa roja. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas

#22 Tostadas De Tinga Dinner

$16.95

Order of 2. Shredded chicken and onions, simmered in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served on crunchy tostadas, topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

#23 Tacos Azteca Dinner

$18.50

Order of Three. Outside skirt steak strip grilled to order, topped with cilantro, onions, avocado and radish. Served on corn tortillas

Seafood

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.95

Shrimp prepared in exotic chile de arbol sauce, very hot. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas

Camarones Al Ajo

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed with garlic salt, pepper, lime juice and butter. Served with rice and French fries

Camarones a La Plancha

$18.95

Grilled butterfly shrimp served with rice and French fries

Camarones a La Mexicana

$18.95

Shrimp simmered in a mildly-hot red tomato sauce with jalapeños, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$17.50

Combinations

Combinación Azteca

$14.25

One al pastor pork taco, one cheese enchilada, and one chicken burrito

Combinación South

$14.50

One quesadilla sincronizada ham and bacon, one steak chimichanga, and one chicken flauta, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream

Combinación Veracruz

$15.50

One chicken tostada, one ground beef chimichanga, and one cheese chile relleno

Mini Combinations

Mini Combinación 1

$13.00

One chicken chimichanga, and one shredded beef flauta, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream

Mini Combinación 2

$12.50

One cheese enchilada and one steak taco

Mini Combinación 3

$12.50

One chicken tostada and one ground beef taco

Side Orders

Side Refried Beans

$3.50

Side Spanish Rice

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$2.25

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Tortillas

$2.25

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side French Fries

$4.25

Side Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Side of Chile Toreado

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.25

Side of Lettuce

$2.75

Sandwiches

1/4 Lb Hamburger and Fries

$8.75

1/4 Lb Cheeseburger and Fries

$9.75

1/2 Lb Hamburger and Fries

$10.25

1/2 Lb Cheeseburger and Fries

$11.25

Tortas

$9.50

Mexican sandwich. Choice of ham, pork, chicken, steak or chorizo

Torta Dinner

$13.75

Your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans

A La Carte

Taco (1)

$3.00

Chimichanga (1)

$5.25

Small Burrito (1)

$4.95

Large Burrito (1)

$8.00

Enchilada (1)

$4.25

Tostada (1)

$6.00

Flauta (1)

$3.95

Tamale (1)

$3.50

Chile Relleno (1)

$6.50

Small Quesadilla (1)

$4.95

Large Quesadilla (1)

$8.00

3 Birria Tacos with Consomé

$12.00

Consomé cup (1)

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.75

Served with rice and beans

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.75

Served with French fries

Kids One Ground Beef Taco

$6.75

Served with rice and beans

Kids Hamburger

$6.75

Served with French fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with with French fries

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.75

Served with French fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Azteca Churros

$7.00

Sides Special

Chips and Salsa

$6.75

Chips And 8 Oz Creamy Sauce

$7.25

Chips and 16 Oz Creamy Sauce

$12.00

16 Oz Mild Sauce

$4.50

Chips and Tomatillo Sauce 8 Oz

$6.50

Chips and 32 Oz Pico De Gallo

$11.00

16 Oz Creamy Sauce

$10.00

8 Oz Arbol Sauce

$5.75

8 Oz Arbol Sauce and Chips

$7.75

Breakfast

Breakfast Menu

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.75

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Huevos a La Mexicana

$12.95

Food by Trays

Full Tray of Beans

$70.00

Full Tray of Rice

$60.00

Half Tray of Rice

$30.00

Half Tray of Beans

$35.00

Taco Tray (20)

$55.00

Family Tray

$55.00

3 pork tamales, 3 chicken chimichangas, 3 shredded beef flautas, 3 ground beef burritos, rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole

Drink Menu

Beverages

Mexican Coca-cola

$3.50

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican soda. Choice of fruit punch, mandarin, lime, guava, grape fruit, pineapple, tamarindo, sangria or sidral

Sprechers Root Beer

$3.50

Smoothies

$6.25

Strawberry, mango, peach or guava

Horchata

$3.50

Horchata Large

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Margaritas

Azteca Margarita

$13.00

Azteca Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Mezcalita

$11.00

Lime Margarita

$8.00+

Rainbow Margarita

$10.00+

Mango Margarita

$9.00+

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00+

Raspberry Margarita

$9.00+

Piña Colada Margarita

$9.00+

Pomegranate Margarita

$9.00+

Peach Margarita

$9.00+

Blue Coconut Margarita

$9.00+

Guava Margarita

$9.00+

Banana Margarita

$9.00+

Wild Berry Margarita

$9.00+

Passion Fruit Margarita

$9.00+

Orange Cream Margarita

$9.00+

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00+

Blue Raspberry Margarita

$9.00+

Tamarindo Margarita

$9.00+

Green Apple Margarita

$9.00+

Cucumber Margarita

$9.00+

Specialty Cocktails

Azteca Mojito

$10.00

Muddled mint leaves, fresh lime juice with simple syrup, Bacardi rum, and club soda. Minty refreshing drink. Cuban favorite!! Strawberry, Mango, Guava, Coconut, Raspberry, or Cucumber.

Azteca Sangria

$10.00

A perfect blend of fresh-squeezed lime juice, brandy, gin, a splash of club soda, and Merlot. Quite a treat!

Azteca Paloma

$11.00

Tequila Cazadores reposado, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, topped with squirt soda.

Cantarito

$13.00

A classic Mexican Cocktail made with tequila Corralejo reposado multiple varieties of fresh citrus juice, and grapefruit soda.

Daiquiris

$10.00

A frozen drink of light rum, triple sec, lime juice, sugar, and most importantly flavor (Strawberry, Mango, Peach, Raspberry or Banana).

Azteca Piña Colada

$10.00

A delicious frozen drink made with coconut rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream.

Paloma Oaxaqueña

$12.00

Los Amantes reposado mezcal, fresh lime and squirt, served with a salted rim. The most popular drink in México.

Michelada

$8.00

It is a Mexican Cerveza preparada made with your choice of beer, lime juice, a mixture of sauces, spices, and clamato.

Azteca Margarita

$13.00

Tequila Corralejo añejo with freshly squeezed lime, blue agave nectar and a touch of Cointreau Orange Liqueur, Can't get any better than this!

Azteca Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Don Julio reposado, fresh lime, jalapeño, and sour mix.

Mezcalita

$11.00

Fresh lime, mezcal La Penca, orange liqueur, sour mix

Cocktails

Daiquiri

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Paloma Oaxaqueña

$12.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Non-alcoholic Cocktails

Mojito Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Piña Colada Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Frozen Margarita Non-Alcoholic

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Directions

