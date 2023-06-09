- Home
Azteca Restaurant MKE 901 Milwaukee Avenue
901 Milwaukee Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Main Menu
Appetizers
Guacamole with Chips
An artisan blend of ripe avocado, tomatoes, cilantro and onions
Nachos Azteca
A full late of tortilla corn chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, avocado slices and jalapeños
Tostadas De Ceviche
Two tostadas layered with avocado and fresh shrimp, marinated in lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shredded cheese, shrimp, onions, cilantro and tomatoes
Calamari Basket
Tender calamari rings dipped in our special homestyle batter and fried to perfection
Bean Dip
A large bowl of refried beans topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream
Salads & Soups
Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens topped with goat cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries and pine nuts. Served with our house dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled strips of chicken on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and avocado. Served with your choice of ranch or Italian dressing
Caldo De Pollo
Delicious chicken soup with vegetables
Caldo De Res
Delicious beef soup with vegetables
Sopa Azteca
Medium bowl of tortilla soup
Vegetarian
Flautas De Papa
Three hard rolled corn tortillas fried to golden crispness stuffed with potatoes and topped with lettuce, queso fresco (Mexican cheese), and sour cream
Azteca Veggie Fajitas
Grilled slices of onions, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli and carrots. Served with your choice of tortillas
House Specialties
#1 Enchiladas Rojas Dinner
Three rolled up corn tortillas stuffed. Topped with mild red sauce, melted cheese and sour cream on the side
#2 Enchiladas Suizas Dinner
Three rolled up tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with medium-hot green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and sour cream. Cheese and onion
#3 Flautas Dinner Dinner
Three hard-rolled corn tortillas fried to golden crispness, stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, queso fresco (Mexican cheese) and sour cream
#4 Chimichangas Dinner
Order of 2. A deep fried burrito stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side
#5 Burrito Dinner
Large burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with guacamole on the side
#6 Taco Salad Dinner
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and sour cream
#7 Taco Dinner Plate
Three tacos with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese or Mexican style
#8 Lomo De Res en Chile De Arbol Dinner
Chopped steak simmered in exotic chile de arbol sauce (very hot) with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
#9 Carne Asada Dinner
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak done to your taste with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
#10 The Azteca Fajitas Dinner
Grilled slices of onions, green bell peppers, and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
#11 The Combo Azteca Fajitas Dinner
Steak, shrimp and marinated chicken breasts with grilled slices of onions and green bell peppers. Guacamole, sour cream and tortillas on the side
#12 Tamales Dinner
Two tamales filled with your choice of chicken or pork
#13 Tostada Dinner
Order of 2. Two open-face deep fried corn tortillas, topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream
#14 Cochinita Pibil
A Yucatan peninsula iconic dish. Slow cooked pork in banana leaves, marinated with achiote, orange juice, spices and topped with pickled red onions. Served with black beans, rice and tortillas
#15 Pollo a La Mexicana Dinner
Chopped chicken breast simmered in your choice of mild or hot red tomato sauce with jalapeños, onions and cilantro
#16 Bistec a La Mexicana Dinner
Chopped skirt steak simmered in your choice of mild or hot red tomato sauce with jalapeños, onions and cilantro. Served with your choice of tortillas
#17 Quesadillas Dinner
Large flour tortilla folded over and filled with melted shredded cheese with your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side
#18 Pollo en Mole Poblano Dinner
Chicken leg quarter topped with our delicious homemade mole poblano sauce
#19 Enchiladas De Mole Dinner
Three rolled up corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with our delicious mole poblano sauce, queso fresco (Mexican cheese) and sour cream
#20 Carne Asada a La Tampiqueña Dinner
Charcoal-grilled tender beef steak. Served with a cheese enchilada, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
#21 Chiles Rellenos Dinner
Two poblano peppers stuffed with chicken, ground beef or cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried to perfection. Served on top of a mild salsa roja. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas
#22 Tostadas De Tinga Dinner
Order of 2. Shredded chicken and onions, simmered in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served on crunchy tostadas, topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco
#23 Tacos Azteca Dinner
Order of Three. Outside skirt steak strip grilled to order, topped with cilantro, onions, avocado and radish. Served on corn tortillas
Seafood
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp prepared in exotic chile de arbol sauce, very hot. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
Camarones Al Ajo
Shrimp sautéed with garlic salt, pepper, lime juice and butter. Served with rice and French fries
Camarones a La Plancha
Grilled butterfly shrimp served with rice and French fries
Camarones a La Mexicana
Shrimp simmered in a mildly-hot red tomato sauce with jalapeños, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Combinations
Combinación Azteca
One al pastor pork taco, one cheese enchilada, and one chicken burrito
Combinación South
One quesadilla sincronizada ham and bacon, one steak chimichanga, and one chicken flauta, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream
Combinación Veracruz
One chicken tostada, one ground beef chimichanga, and one cheese chile relleno
Mini Combinations
Side Orders
Side Refried Beans
Side Spanish Rice
Side Guacamole
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Jalapeños
Side Tortillas
Side Avocado
Side French Fries
Side Chicken Nuggets
Side Chicken Tenders
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side of Chile Toreado
Side of Tortillas
Side of Lettuce
Sandwiches
A La Carte
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Served with French fries
Kids One Ground Beef Taco
Served with rice and beans
Kids Hamburger
Served with French fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with with French fries
Kids Grill Cheese
Served with French fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Sides Special
Breakfast
Drink Menu
Beverages
Margaritas
Azteca Margarita
Azteca Jalapeño Margarita
Mezcalita
Lime Margarita
Rainbow Margarita
Mango Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Piña Colada Margarita
Pomegranate Margarita
Peach Margarita
Blue Coconut Margarita
Guava Margarita
Banana Margarita
Wild Berry Margarita
Passion Fruit Margarita
Orange Cream Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Blue Raspberry Margarita
Tamarindo Margarita
Green Apple Margarita
Cucumber Margarita
Specialty Cocktails
Azteca Mojito
Muddled mint leaves, fresh lime juice with simple syrup, Bacardi rum, and club soda. Minty refreshing drink. Cuban favorite!! Strawberry, Mango, Guava, Coconut, Raspberry, or Cucumber.
Azteca Sangria
A perfect blend of fresh-squeezed lime juice, brandy, gin, a splash of club soda, and Merlot. Quite a treat!
Azteca Paloma
Tequila Cazadores reposado, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, topped with squirt soda.
Cantarito
A classic Mexican Cocktail made with tequila Corralejo reposado multiple varieties of fresh citrus juice, and grapefruit soda.
Daiquiris
A frozen drink of light rum, triple sec, lime juice, sugar, and most importantly flavor (Strawberry, Mango, Peach, Raspberry or Banana).
Azteca Piña Colada
A delicious frozen drink made with coconut rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream.
Paloma Oaxaqueña
Los Amantes reposado mezcal, fresh lime and squirt, served with a salted rim. The most popular drink in México.
Michelada
It is a Mexican Cerveza preparada made with your choice of beer, lime juice, a mixture of sauces, spices, and clamato.
Non-alcoholic Cocktails
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
901 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI 53172