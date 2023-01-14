Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bollywood Grill

1038 N Jackson St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kebab
Samosa

Appetizers

Chicken Chilli

$12.95

White chicken sauteed with onion, green pepper, and chilli garlic sauce.

Samosa

$4.95

(2 pieces) Turnover stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, deep fried. (vegan)

Paneer Tikka (Kebab)

$12.95

Chunks of homemade cheese marinated in chef's secret spices cooked in the tandoor. (gluten free)

Vegetable Pakora

$4.95

(6 pieces) Vegetable fritters made from chickpea flour. (vegan)

Chilli Paneer

$12.95

Homemade cheese sauteed with onion, green peppers, and chilli garlic sauce. (gluten free)

Gobi Manchurian

$12.95

Battered cauliflower and sauteed with onion, green pepper, and chilli garlic sauce. (vegan)

Papadum

$2.50

Crispy, spicy lentil wafers (chips). (vegan)

Chicken Pakora

$6.95

Boneless chicken dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried.

Fish Pakora

$9.95

(6 pieces) Fish, boneless, skinless, marinated with indian spices and lemon juice, deepn fried.

Meat Platter

$9.95

Chicken Pakora, Fish Pakora, Seekh Kebab.

Mix Vegetable Platter

$9.95

Vegetable Pakora, Paneer Pakora, 1 Samosa, Aloo Tikki.

Chicken Mint Malai Kebab

$12.95

White chicken marinated in cream, mint sauce, cooked in the tandoor oven. (gluten free)

Aloo Tikki

$4.95

Seasoned potato patties, gram flour, deep fried. (vegan)

Paneer Pakora

$6.95

Cheese stuffed with mint and tamarind, battered, deep fried.

Masala Papad

$4.50

Papadum topped with onion, tomato, lemon flavor. (vegan)

Chilli Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp sauteed with onion, green pepper, garlic chilli sauce. (gluten free) (no dairy)

Onion Bhaji

$4.95

Battered onions, spices in gram flour batter, deep fried. (vegan) (gluten free)

Chicken Wings Tandoori

$12.95

(5 pieces) Spicy Indian style chicken wings. (gluten free) (no dairy)

Chicken 65

$12.95

Boneless chicken cooked with onions, spices, chilli garlic sauce, mustard seeds, curry leaves. (no dairy)

Paneer Sesame

$12.95

Homemade cheese sauteed with onion, green peppers, sesame seeds, chilli garlic sauce. (gluten free)

Gobi Sesame

$12.95

Battered Cauliflower and sauteed with onion, green pepper, chilli garlic sauce, sesame seeds. (vegan)

French Fries Manchurian

$9.95

Spicy French Fries sauteed with onion, green pepper, chilli garlic sauce. (vegan)

French Fries

$5.95

French Fries deep fried. (vegan)

Keema Samosa

$6.95

Chaats / Appetizers

Sev Poori / Dahi Poori

$7.95

Shells stuffed with cold spiced potatoes and chick peas, cold spicy water

Paani Poori

$6.95

Shells stuffed with cold spiced potatoes and chick peas, cold spicy water

Dahi Bhalla

$4.95

Spiced lentil ball, deep fried, and dipped in sweet cold yogurt with tamarind

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.95

(3 tikkis) Spiced potato patties, spiced hot chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind, onions, cilantro

Samosa Chaat

$9.95

(2 samosas) turnover, spiced hot chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind, onions, cilantro

Bhel Poori

$4.95

Crispy, puffed rice, chickpea flour chips/noodles, tamarind, onions

Papdi Chaat

$7.95

Papdi shells, spiced potatoes, yogurt, tamarind

Soups / Salads

Vegetable Soup

$4.95

Yellow lentils broth, vegetables, spices

Lentil Soup

$4.95

(8oz) Yellow lentils broth, spices

Sweet Corn Soup

$4.95

(8oz) Sweet corn broth

Tomato Soup

$4.95

(8oz)Spiced tomato puree broth

Chicken Soup

$4.95

(8oz) Spiced chicken broth

Sambhar Soup

$4.95

(8oz) Spicy tangy vegetable soup

Garden Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, onions, cucumbers, green peppers

Bollywood Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, indian croutons

Vegetarian Curries

Vegetable Korma

$15.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in cream, herbs, cashews garnish

Malai Kofta

$15.95

Vegetable balls, fried, cooked in a creamy tomato onion gravy, nuts garnish

Mattar Paneer

$15.95

Homemade cheese pieces and green peas in a spiced onion tomato gravy

Aloo Mattar

$14.95

Green peas and potatoes in a spiced onion tomato gravy

Saag Paneer

$15.95

Grounded spinich cooked with homemade cheese pieces

Palak Aloo

$14.95

Grounded spinich cooked with poatoes

Mix Vegetable Curry

$14.95

Mixed vegetables, green peas, potatoes, onions, cauliflower, zucchini, green pepper

Aloo Chole

$14.95

Chickpeas cooked with potatoes in a delicious spiced sauce

Bhindi Masala

$15.95

Okra cooked with spiced onions, green peppers

Aloo Vindaloo

$13.95

Potatoes cooked in a spiced tomato gravy

Aloo Gobi

$14.95

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions and spices

Shahi Paneer

$15.95

Homemade cheese cooked in a creamy tomato gravy, garlic, raisins, nuts

Dal Makhni

$14.95

Black lentils gravy and a sprinkle of kidney beans cooked in butter, onions

Paneer Jalfrezie

$15.95

Homemade cheese cooked with mixed vegetables, onions, green peppers

Saag Mushroom

$15.95

Fresh mushrooms cooked in grounded spinich.

Vegetable Mango

$14.95

Mixed vegetables, green peas, potatoes, onions, cauliflower, zucchini, green pepper, mango flavor

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.95

Paneer cooked in creamy masala sauce

Baingan Bhartha

$15.95

Mashed baked eggplant cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, green peas, spices

Mushroom Masala

$15.95

Fresh mushrooms cooked in a creamy onion tomato gravy

Paneer Bhuna

$15.95

Homemade cheese cooked with tomatoes, onion, and green peppers

Kadi Pakora

$14.95

Chickpea flour, yogurt, and vegetable fritters

Paneer Bhurji

$15.95

Crumbled cheese sauteed with onion, cumin, and green peppers

Palak Kofta

$15.95

Ground spinich cooked with vegetable balls

Bean Potato Masala

$15.95

Green beans and potato, cooked with onion, ginger, garlic

Beans Porial

$14.95

Green beans cooked with coconut and curry leaves

Palak Chole

$14.95

Ground spinich cooked with chick peas

Mattar Mushroom

$15.95

Fresh mushrooms and green peas cooked in a spiced sauce

Yellow Dal Tadka

$14.95

Moong and Masoor lentils, cooked with spices then pan fried with onion, garlic, ginger, tomato

Bagara Baingan

$14.95

Baby eggplant cooked with mustard seeds, grounded peanut, curry leaves

Rajma Masala

$14.95

Kidney beans cooked with onion, tomato, ginger and garlic sauce

Aloo Methi

$13.95

Fenugreek seasoned potatoes, cooked with onions, spices

Aloo Jeera

$13.95

Spiced potatoes cooked with cumin seeds

Chana Masala

$14.95

Chick peas cooked with north indian spices

Chilli Paneer

$15.95

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.95

Beef Curries

Beef Curry

$17.95

Beef cooked in onion, garlic, ginger, spices

Beef Jalfrezie

$17.95

Beef curry cooked with mixed vegetables, onions, peppers

Beef Shahi Korma

$17.95

Beef curry cooked in cream with spices

Beef Vindaloo

$17.95

Beef with potatoes in tomato gravy, vinegar, spices

Beef Masala

$17.95

Beef cooked in rich cream and creamy tomato and onion sauce

Beef Bhuna

$17.95

Beef with tomato, onion, green pepper, soy sauce

Beef Mango

$17.95

Beef cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, and mango sauce

Beef Madras

$17.95

Beef with roasted garam masala, coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves

Beef Achari

$17.95

Beef with onions tomato, ginger, indian pickle, tangy sauce

Beef Saag

$17.95

Beef in grounded spinich

Beef Coconut

$17.95

Beef cooked with coconut milk and spices

Chicken Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Chicken cooked in a thick creamy tomato onion gravy

Butter Chicken

$16.95

Dark meat chicken cooked in a thick buttery, creamy, tomato onion gravy

Chicken Jalfrezie

$16.95

Chicken with mixed vegetables and onions

Chicken Curry

$16.95

Chicken cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, spices

Chicken Mango

$16.95

Chicken cooked in onion, garlic, ginger, and mango sauce

Chicken Chilli

$16.95

Chicken sauteed with onion, green pepper, sweet spicy garlic sauce, spices

Chicken Bhuna

$16.95

Chicken with tomatoes, onions, green peppers

Chicken Mughlai

$16.95

Chicken cooked with mushrooms, cream sauce

Chicken Saag

$16.95

Grounded spinich cooked with chicken

Chicken Rogan Josh

$16.95

Chicken cooked in a yogurt based sauce and kashmiri spices

Chicken Achari

$16.95

Chicken cooked with tangy sauce, mixed pickle, spices, onions, tomato, garlic

Chicken Mushroom

$16.95

Chicken with mushrooms, spices, tomatoes

Chicken Shahi Korma

$16.95

Chicken cooked in a creamy sauce and cashews

Chicken Madras

$16.95

Chicken with coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves, coriander, cumin

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.95

Chicken with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices

Chicken Patiala

$16.95

Boneless chicken, punjabi style curry

Chicken Coconut

$16.95

Chicken cooked with coconut milk, spices

Chicken Kadahi

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, spices

Lamb & Goat Curries

Lamb Curry

$17.95

Lamb with onions, tomato, ginger, garlic

Lamb Achari

$17.95

Lamb with indian mixed pickle, onions, tomato, ginger, garlic

Lamb Madras

$17.95

Lamb cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, coconut, cumin

Lamb Shahi Korma

$17.95

Lamb with cream, herbs, spices

Lamb Masala

$17.95

Lamb cooked in masala sauce

Lamb Bhuna

$17.95

Lamb cooked with tomatoes, onions, green pepper, soy sauce

Lamb Jalfrezie

$17.95

Lamb with mixed vegetables, onions

Lamb Mushroom

$17.95

Lamb with mushrooms, spices, onions, tomatoes

Lamb Saag

$17.95

Grounded spinich cooked with lamb

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.95

Lamb with yogurt based sauce and kashmiri spices

Lamb Coconut

$17.95

Lamb cooked in coconut milk and spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.95

Lamb with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices

Lamb Mango

$17.95

Lamb with onions, garlic, ginger, mango sauce

Goat Bhuna

$17.95

(with bone) tomato, onion, green pepper, soy sauce

Goat Masala

$17.95

(with bone) cooked in masala sauce

Goat Curry

$17.95

(with bone) cooked in tomato, ginger, garlic, onion, spices

Goat Kadahi

$17.95

(with bone) tomato, onion, green pepper

Goat Vindaloo

$17.95

(with bone) potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices

Goat Rogan Josh

$17.95

(with bone) cooked in yogurt based sauce and kashmiri spices

Seafood Curries

Fish Chilli

$16.95

Fried fish tossed with chilli garlic sauce, onions

Goan Fish Curry

$16.95

Fished cooked with coconut milk and spices

Fish Masala

$16.95

Fish in masala sauce, spices

Fish Vindaloo

$16.95

Fish with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices

Shrimp Curry

$18.95

Shrimp cooked with ginger, garlic, curry sauce

Shrimp Saag

$18.95

Grounded spinich cooked with shrimp

Shrimp Jalfrezie

$18.95

Shrimp cooked with mixed vegetables, curry sauce

Shrimp Vindaloo

$18.95

Shrimp with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices

Shrimp Masala

$18.95

Shrimp cooked in masala sauce

Shrimp Bhuna

$18.95

Shrimp with tomatoes, onions, green peppers

Shrimp Korma

$18.95

Shrimp with creamy sauce, cashews

Egg Curries

Egg Curry

$14.95

Hard boiled Egg cooked in onion, garlic, ginger, spiced gravy

Biryani (rice) Specials

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken chunks

Lamb Biryani

$17.95

Lamb cooked with spiced basmati rice

Beef Biryani

$15.95

Beef cooked in spiced basmati rice

Vegetarian Biryani

$14.95

Mix Vegetables in spiced basmati rice

Shrimp Biryani

$18.95

Shrimp cooked in spiced basmati rice

Goat Biryani

$17.95

Goat cooked with spiced basmati rice

Egg Biryani

$15.95

Spiced basmati rice with hard boiled egg

Special Bollywood Biryani

$17.95

Chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp, in spiced basmati rice

Basmati Rice

$3.00

(Small) Plain White Basmati Rice (vegan) (gluten free)

Basmati Rice

$6.00

(Big) Plain White Basmati Rice (vegan) (gluten free)

Indian Bread

Poori

$4.95

(2 pieces) whole wheat, crispy fluffy-puffed, deep fried

Chapatti

$2.95

Thin whole wheat bread made on tawa (flat griddle)

Roti

$2.95

Crispy and soft whole wheat baked in tandoor

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Unleavened white bread topped with garlic and cilantro, baked in tandoor

Chicken Naan

$4.95

Unleavened white bread stuffed with chicken, baked in tandoor

Keema Naan

$5.50

Stuffed with ground lamb

Aloo Naan

$4.95

White bread stuffed with potatoes

Bollywood Special Naan

$4.95

Stuffed with potato, onion, garlic, cauliflower, ginger

Onion Kulcha

$4.95

White bread stuffed with onions

Ginger Naan

$4.50

Baked bread with ginger

Paneer Naan

$4.50

Stuffed with homemade cheese

Peshawari Naan

$4.50

Stuffed with cashews, raisins, coconut

Naan

$2.95

Unleavened white bread baked in the tandoor clay oven

Plain Parantha

$3.95

Multi-layered freshly made with butter or oil

Aloo Parantha

$4.95

Multi-layered, stuffed with potatoes, freshly made with butter or oil

Gobi Parantha

$4.95

Multi-layered, stuffed with cauliflower, cooked on griddle, freshly made with butter or oil

Jaipuri Parantha

$4.95

Multi-layered, stuff with fenugreek, spices

Paneer Parantha

$4.95

Multi-layered, stuffed with homemade cheese, spices

Bhatoora

$4.50

Deep fried bread

South Indian Specials

Plain Dosa

$13.95

(vegan) savory crepe, served with sambhar soup

Masala Dosa

$14.95

(vegan) savory crepe, stuffed with spiced potatoes, served with sambhar

Flavored Rice

$12.95

(vegan) Choose between delightful and spicy flavors, tomato, lemon, or tamarind

Uthapam

$13.95

(vegan) Savory lentil rice pancake, topped with onions, cilantro, served with sambhar

Idli

$8.95

(vegan) steamed lentil rice patties, served with sambhar soup

Medu Vada

$8.95

(vegan) (3 pieces) Deep fried, lentil donuts with curry leaves, spices, served with sambhar

Kids Menu

Full Non-Veg Meal

$13.95

Chicken Pakora, Fries, Chicken Tikka Masala, drink

Full Vegetarian Meal

$12.95

Paneer Pakora, Fries, Shahi Paneer, drink

Desserts

Kulfi

$5.95

8oz Traditional Indian Ice Cream, Pistacchio Flavored

Mango Ice Cream

$4.95

8oz Mango Ice Cream

Gulaab Jamun

$4.95

(4 pieces) Non fat dry milk and cottage cheese fried ball soaked in simple syrup (pancake balls)

Kheer

$4.50

8oz Traditional Indian rice pudding, cooked in sweetened milk and nuts

Ras Malai

$5.95

8oz Cottage cheese patties in flavored milk, pistaccio nuts powder

Falooda Kulfi

$6.95

8oz Traditional Kulfi with condensed milk, vermicelli noodles, rose syrup, garnished with pistaccio dust, indian jellies

Sooji Halwa

$4.95

8oz Cream of wheat cooked with butter, sugar, cashews, raisins

Gajar Halwa

$4.95

8oz Fine shredded carrots, silvered almonds, raisins, ricotta cheese, cooked in sweetened milk and butter

Condiments

Indian Mix Pickle

$3.95

8oz Spicy fermented fruits and vegetables

Tamarind Chutney

$3.95

8oz Sweet and Sour sauce made from Tamarind

Mint Chutney

$3.95

8oz Grounded fresh mint, cilantro, onion

Onion Chutney

$3.95

8oz Chopped onions in a special spicy tomato paste

Mango Chutney

$3.95

8oz Sweet and tart mango chunks

Plain Yogurt

$3.95

8oz Homemade fresh yogurt

Raita

$3.95

8oz Savory homemade yogurt with shredded cucumbers, carrots, potato, and dried mint

Half Masala Sauce

$7.00

8oz Creamy Tomato Onion Gravy

Full Masala Sauce

$12.95

16oz Creamy Tomato Onion Gravy

Tandoori Specials

1/2 Tandoori Chicken

$10.95

(4 pieces) Marinated chicken cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Chicken Full

$16.95

(8 pieces) Marinated chicken cooked in clay oven

Chicken Shashlik

$16.95

Mild, tender chicken breast pieces, marinated in cream, lemon, with onions, peppers, cooked in clay oven

Chicken Kebab

$16.95

Chicken marinated with spices, with onions, peppers, cooked in clay oven

Seekh Kebab

$17.95

Finely minced lamb, seasoned with chopped onions, herbs, spices, then baked on skewers in clay oven

Tandoori Mix Grill

$22.95

Combinations of tandoor specialties, tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, shrimp, fish tikka, seekh kebab, served with onions and lemon

Rack of Lamb

$21.95

Seasoned and tandoor roasted rack of lamb, garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, grounded black pepper

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.95

Shrimp marinated and cooked in clay oven

Paneer Shashlik

$17.95

Homemade cheese with bell peppers, onions, cooked in charcoal clay oven

Lunch Box

Vegetarian Lunch Box

$12.00

(Carry-out Only) Lentils, Mix Veg Curry, Saag Paneer, half naan, Basmati Rice (airplane meal size)

Non-Veg Lunch Box

$13.00

(Carry-out Only) Chicken Tikka Masala, Mix Vegetable Curry, half naan, Chicken Biryani (airplane meal size)

Soda

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Mountain Dew

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Soda (Sunkist or Fanta)

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Water Bottle

$1.50

Indian Drinks

Mango Juice

$4.95

Mango Milk Shake

$4.95

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Salt Lassi

$3.95

Strawberry Lassi

$5.95

Limca

$3.95

Thums Up

$3.95

Hot Drinks

Chai

$2.95

Black Coffee (free refills)

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Black Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Black Coffee with Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

