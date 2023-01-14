Bollywood Grill
1038 N Jackson St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Chilli
White chicken sauteed with onion, green pepper, and chilli garlic sauce.
Samosa
(2 pieces) Turnover stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, deep fried. (vegan)
Paneer Tikka (Kebab)
Chunks of homemade cheese marinated in chef's secret spices cooked in the tandoor. (gluten free)
Vegetable Pakora
(6 pieces) Vegetable fritters made from chickpea flour. (vegan)
Chilli Paneer
Homemade cheese sauteed with onion, green peppers, and chilli garlic sauce. (gluten free)
Gobi Manchurian
Battered cauliflower and sauteed with onion, green pepper, and chilli garlic sauce. (vegan)
Papadum
Crispy, spicy lentil wafers (chips). (vegan)
Chicken Pakora
Boneless chicken dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried.
Fish Pakora
(6 pieces) Fish, boneless, skinless, marinated with indian spices and lemon juice, deepn fried.
Meat Platter
Chicken Pakora, Fish Pakora, Seekh Kebab.
Mix Vegetable Platter
Vegetable Pakora, Paneer Pakora, 1 Samosa, Aloo Tikki.
Chicken Mint Malai Kebab
White chicken marinated in cream, mint sauce, cooked in the tandoor oven. (gluten free)
Aloo Tikki
Seasoned potato patties, gram flour, deep fried. (vegan)
Paneer Pakora
Cheese stuffed with mint and tamarind, battered, deep fried.
Masala Papad
Papadum topped with onion, tomato, lemon flavor. (vegan)
Chilli Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with onion, green pepper, garlic chilli sauce. (gluten free) (no dairy)
Onion Bhaji
Battered onions, spices in gram flour batter, deep fried. (vegan) (gluten free)
Chicken Wings Tandoori
(5 pieces) Spicy Indian style chicken wings. (gluten free) (no dairy)
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken cooked with onions, spices, chilli garlic sauce, mustard seeds, curry leaves. (no dairy)
Paneer Sesame
Homemade cheese sauteed with onion, green peppers, sesame seeds, chilli garlic sauce. (gluten free)
Gobi Sesame
Battered Cauliflower and sauteed with onion, green pepper, chilli garlic sauce, sesame seeds. (vegan)
French Fries Manchurian
Spicy French Fries sauteed with onion, green pepper, chilli garlic sauce. (vegan)
French Fries
French Fries deep fried. (vegan)
Keema Samosa
Chaats / Appetizers
Sev Poori / Dahi Poori
Shells stuffed with cold spiced potatoes and chick peas, cold spicy water
Paani Poori
Shells stuffed with cold spiced potatoes and chick peas, cold spicy water
Dahi Bhalla
Spiced lentil ball, deep fried, and dipped in sweet cold yogurt with tamarind
Aloo Tikki Chaat
(3 tikkis) Spiced potato patties, spiced hot chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind, onions, cilantro
Samosa Chaat
(2 samosas) turnover, spiced hot chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind, onions, cilantro
Bhel Poori
Crispy, puffed rice, chickpea flour chips/noodles, tamarind, onions
Papdi Chaat
Papdi shells, spiced potatoes, yogurt, tamarind
Soups / Salads
Vegetable Soup
Yellow lentils broth, vegetables, spices
Lentil Soup
(8oz) Yellow lentils broth, spices
Sweet Corn Soup
(8oz) Sweet corn broth
Tomato Soup
(8oz)Spiced tomato puree broth
Chicken Soup
(8oz) Spiced chicken broth
Sambhar Soup
(8oz) Spicy tangy vegetable soup
Garden Salad
Lettuce, onions, cucumbers, green peppers
Bollywood Salad
Lettuce, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, indian croutons
Vegetarian Curries
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in cream, herbs, cashews garnish
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls, fried, cooked in a creamy tomato onion gravy, nuts garnish
Mattar Paneer
Homemade cheese pieces and green peas in a spiced onion tomato gravy
Aloo Mattar
Green peas and potatoes in a spiced onion tomato gravy
Saag Paneer
Grounded spinich cooked with homemade cheese pieces
Palak Aloo
Grounded spinich cooked with poatoes
Mix Vegetable Curry
Mixed vegetables, green peas, potatoes, onions, cauliflower, zucchini, green pepper
Aloo Chole
Chickpeas cooked with potatoes in a delicious spiced sauce
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked with spiced onions, green peppers
Aloo Vindaloo
Potatoes cooked in a spiced tomato gravy
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions and spices
Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked in a creamy tomato gravy, garlic, raisins, nuts
Dal Makhni
Black lentils gravy and a sprinkle of kidney beans cooked in butter, onions
Paneer Jalfrezie
Homemade cheese cooked with mixed vegetables, onions, green peppers
Saag Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms cooked in grounded spinich.
Vegetable Mango
Mixed vegetables, green peas, potatoes, onions, cauliflower, zucchini, green pepper, mango flavor
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer cooked in creamy masala sauce
Baingan Bhartha
Mashed baked eggplant cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, green peas, spices
Mushroom Masala
Fresh mushrooms cooked in a creamy onion tomato gravy
Paneer Bhuna
Homemade cheese cooked with tomatoes, onion, and green peppers
Kadi Pakora
Chickpea flour, yogurt, and vegetable fritters
Paneer Bhurji
Crumbled cheese sauteed with onion, cumin, and green peppers
Palak Kofta
Ground spinich cooked with vegetable balls
Bean Potato Masala
Green beans and potato, cooked with onion, ginger, garlic
Beans Porial
Green beans cooked with coconut and curry leaves
Palak Chole
Ground spinich cooked with chick peas
Mattar Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms and green peas cooked in a spiced sauce
Yellow Dal Tadka
Moong and Masoor lentils, cooked with spices then pan fried with onion, garlic, ginger, tomato
Bagara Baingan
Baby eggplant cooked with mustard seeds, grounded peanut, curry leaves
Rajma Masala
Kidney beans cooked with onion, tomato, ginger and garlic sauce
Aloo Methi
Fenugreek seasoned potatoes, cooked with onions, spices
Aloo Jeera
Spiced potatoes cooked with cumin seeds
Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with north indian spices
Chilli Paneer
Paneer Tikka Masala
Beef Curries
Beef Curry
Beef cooked in onion, garlic, ginger, spices
Beef Jalfrezie
Beef curry cooked with mixed vegetables, onions, peppers
Beef Shahi Korma
Beef curry cooked in cream with spices
Beef Vindaloo
Beef with potatoes in tomato gravy, vinegar, spices
Beef Masala
Beef cooked in rich cream and creamy tomato and onion sauce
Beef Bhuna
Beef with tomato, onion, green pepper, soy sauce
Beef Mango
Beef cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, and mango sauce
Beef Madras
Beef with roasted garam masala, coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves
Beef Achari
Beef with onions tomato, ginger, indian pickle, tangy sauce
Beef Saag
Beef in grounded spinich
Beef Coconut
Beef cooked with coconut milk and spices
Chicken Curries
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooked in a thick creamy tomato onion gravy
Butter Chicken
Dark meat chicken cooked in a thick buttery, creamy, tomato onion gravy
Chicken Jalfrezie
Chicken with mixed vegetables and onions
Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, spices
Chicken Mango
Chicken cooked in onion, garlic, ginger, and mango sauce
Chicken Chilli
Chicken sauteed with onion, green pepper, sweet spicy garlic sauce, spices
Chicken Bhuna
Chicken with tomatoes, onions, green peppers
Chicken Mughlai
Chicken cooked with mushrooms, cream sauce
Chicken Saag
Grounded spinich cooked with chicken
Chicken Rogan Josh
Chicken cooked in a yogurt based sauce and kashmiri spices
Chicken Achari
Chicken cooked with tangy sauce, mixed pickle, spices, onions, tomato, garlic
Chicken Mushroom
Chicken with mushrooms, spices, tomatoes
Chicken Shahi Korma
Chicken cooked in a creamy sauce and cashews
Chicken Madras
Chicken with coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves, coriander, cumin
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices
Chicken Patiala
Boneless chicken, punjabi style curry
Chicken Coconut
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, spices
Chicken Kadahi
Boneless chicken cooked with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, spices
Lamb & Goat Curries
Lamb Curry
Lamb with onions, tomato, ginger, garlic
Lamb Achari
Lamb with indian mixed pickle, onions, tomato, ginger, garlic
Lamb Madras
Lamb cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, coconut, cumin
Lamb Shahi Korma
Lamb with cream, herbs, spices
Lamb Masala
Lamb cooked in masala sauce
Lamb Bhuna
Lamb cooked with tomatoes, onions, green pepper, soy sauce
Lamb Jalfrezie
Lamb with mixed vegetables, onions
Lamb Mushroom
Lamb with mushrooms, spices, onions, tomatoes
Lamb Saag
Grounded spinich cooked with lamb
Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb with yogurt based sauce and kashmiri spices
Lamb Coconut
Lamb cooked in coconut milk and spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices
Lamb Mango
Lamb with onions, garlic, ginger, mango sauce
Goat Bhuna
(with bone) tomato, onion, green pepper, soy sauce
Goat Masala
(with bone) cooked in masala sauce
Goat Curry
(with bone) cooked in tomato, ginger, garlic, onion, spices
Goat Kadahi
(with bone) tomato, onion, green pepper
Goat Vindaloo
(with bone) potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices
Goat Rogan Josh
(with bone) cooked in yogurt based sauce and kashmiri spices
Seafood Curries
Fish Chilli
Fried fish tossed with chilli garlic sauce, onions
Goan Fish Curry
Fished cooked with coconut milk and spices
Fish Masala
Fish in masala sauce, spices
Fish Vindaloo
Fish with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked with ginger, garlic, curry sauce
Shrimp Saag
Grounded spinich cooked with shrimp
Shrimp Jalfrezie
Shrimp cooked with mixed vegetables, curry sauce
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp with potatoes, tomato gravy, vinegar, spices
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp cooked in masala sauce
Shrimp Bhuna
Shrimp with tomatoes, onions, green peppers
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp with creamy sauce, cashews
Biryani (rice) Specials
Chicken Biryani
Spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken chunks
Lamb Biryani
Lamb cooked with spiced basmati rice
Beef Biryani
Beef cooked in spiced basmati rice
Vegetarian Biryani
Mix Vegetables in spiced basmati rice
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp cooked in spiced basmati rice
Goat Biryani
Goat cooked with spiced basmati rice
Egg Biryani
Spiced basmati rice with hard boiled egg
Special Bollywood Biryani
Chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp, in spiced basmati rice
Basmati Rice
(Small) Plain White Basmati Rice (vegan) (gluten free)
Basmati Rice
(Big) Plain White Basmati Rice (vegan) (gluten free)
Indian Bread
Poori
(2 pieces) whole wheat, crispy fluffy-puffed, deep fried
Chapatti
Thin whole wheat bread made on tawa (flat griddle)
Roti
Crispy and soft whole wheat baked in tandoor
Garlic Naan
Unleavened white bread topped with garlic and cilantro, baked in tandoor
Chicken Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with chicken, baked in tandoor
Keema Naan
Stuffed with ground lamb
Aloo Naan
White bread stuffed with potatoes
Bollywood Special Naan
Stuffed with potato, onion, garlic, cauliflower, ginger
Onion Kulcha
White bread stuffed with onions
Ginger Naan
Baked bread with ginger
Paneer Naan
Stuffed with homemade cheese
Peshawari Naan
Stuffed with cashews, raisins, coconut
Naan
Unleavened white bread baked in the tandoor clay oven
Plain Parantha
Multi-layered freshly made with butter or oil
Aloo Parantha
Multi-layered, stuffed with potatoes, freshly made with butter or oil
Gobi Parantha
Multi-layered, stuffed with cauliflower, cooked on griddle, freshly made with butter or oil
Jaipuri Parantha
Multi-layered, stuff with fenugreek, spices
Paneer Parantha
Multi-layered, stuffed with homemade cheese, spices
Bhatoora
Deep fried bread
South Indian Specials
Plain Dosa
(vegan) savory crepe, served with sambhar soup
Masala Dosa
(vegan) savory crepe, stuffed with spiced potatoes, served with sambhar
Flavored Rice
(vegan) Choose between delightful and spicy flavors, tomato, lemon, or tamarind
Uthapam
(vegan) Savory lentil rice pancake, topped with onions, cilantro, served with sambhar
Idli
(vegan) steamed lentil rice patties, served with sambhar soup
Medu Vada
(vegan) (3 pieces) Deep fried, lentil donuts with curry leaves, spices, served with sambhar
Kids Menu
Desserts
Kulfi
8oz Traditional Indian Ice Cream, Pistacchio Flavored
Mango Ice Cream
8oz Mango Ice Cream
Gulaab Jamun
(4 pieces) Non fat dry milk and cottage cheese fried ball soaked in simple syrup (pancake balls)
Kheer
8oz Traditional Indian rice pudding, cooked in sweetened milk and nuts
Ras Malai
8oz Cottage cheese patties in flavored milk, pistaccio nuts powder
Falooda Kulfi
8oz Traditional Kulfi with condensed milk, vermicelli noodles, rose syrup, garnished with pistaccio dust, indian jellies
Sooji Halwa
8oz Cream of wheat cooked with butter, sugar, cashews, raisins
Gajar Halwa
8oz Fine shredded carrots, silvered almonds, raisins, ricotta cheese, cooked in sweetened milk and butter
Condiments
Indian Mix Pickle
8oz Spicy fermented fruits and vegetables
Tamarind Chutney
8oz Sweet and Sour sauce made from Tamarind
Mint Chutney
8oz Grounded fresh mint, cilantro, onion
Onion Chutney
8oz Chopped onions in a special spicy tomato paste
Mango Chutney
8oz Sweet and tart mango chunks
Plain Yogurt
8oz Homemade fresh yogurt
Raita
8oz Savory homemade yogurt with shredded cucumbers, carrots, potato, and dried mint
Half Masala Sauce
8oz Creamy Tomato Onion Gravy
Full Masala Sauce
16oz Creamy Tomato Onion Gravy
Tandoori Specials
1/2 Tandoori Chicken
(4 pieces) Marinated chicken cooked in clay oven
Tandoori Chicken Full
(8 pieces) Marinated chicken cooked in clay oven
Chicken Shashlik
Mild, tender chicken breast pieces, marinated in cream, lemon, with onions, peppers, cooked in clay oven
Chicken Kebab
Chicken marinated with spices, with onions, peppers, cooked in clay oven
Seekh Kebab
Finely minced lamb, seasoned with chopped onions, herbs, spices, then baked on skewers in clay oven
Tandoori Mix Grill
Combinations of tandoor specialties, tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, shrimp, fish tikka, seekh kebab, served with onions and lemon
Rack of Lamb
Seasoned and tandoor roasted rack of lamb, garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, grounded black pepper
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated and cooked in clay oven
Paneer Shashlik
Homemade cheese with bell peppers, onions, cooked in charcoal clay oven
Soda
Indian Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202