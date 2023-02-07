Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacchus Wine and Gourmet

501 Old Stoney Rd, Unit A

Corolla, NC 27927

Cold Sandwiches

BAC Bacchus Sub Sandwich

$11.50

Classic Italian!

CCS Currituck Club Sandwich

$11.75

Turkey, Swiss, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Apple Butter

CHIC Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Housemade Chicken salad, Lettuce & tomato

CLW Corolla Light Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ & Chipotle Mayo

MYO Make Your Own Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of meats and cheese

PINE Pine Island Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

SSS Starving Surfer Sandwich

$12.00

Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Horseradish Sauce

VD Veggie Delight Sandwich

$10.50

Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, pepperoncini & honey mustard

WHC Whalehead Club Sandwich

$11.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Hot Sandwiches

CHIP Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Onions, Chipotle Mayo

COP Copenhagen Sandwich

$10.75

Turkey, Pepper Jack, Cole Slaw & Horseradish Sauce

CRAN Cranberry Sunrise Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, housemade cranberry sauce, PepperJack & Cheddar

DSS Drifting Sands Sandwich

$10.50

Fresh Mozz, Provolone, Tomato, Pesto

FD French Dip Sandwich

$11.00

Roast Beef, Provolone & Au Jus

MC Monte Cristo Sandwich

$10.50

Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomatoes & Honey Mustard

MSH Monterey Shores Sandwich

$12.00

Salami, Ham, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, Slow Roast Tomato & Onion

REU Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

Classic with Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut & Russian

SBS Swan Beach Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken, Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce & Pesto

WM Wild Mustang Sub Sandwich

$12.00

Twist on a Turkey Cheesesteak

Salads

CHIX Chicken Caeser Salad

$12.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Grated Imported Parmesean Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Croutons with Caesar Dressing on the side

ITAL S Italian Salad

$12.50

Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Sun Dried Tomato & Balsamic!

Sides

Coleslaw

$30.00

Potato Salad

$25.00

Pickels

$0.75

Cake

$39.00

Cookies

$2.75

Baked in house

Kids

Kids Sandwich-Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese

Kids Sandwich-Meat/Cheese

$8.00

One meat, one cheese

Kids Sandwich-PBJ

$8.00

Peanut butter and Jelly

Catering

Catering Bagged Lunch

$14.50

Per Person

Catering Sandwich Platter

$10.50

Per Person, choice of 3 sandwiches from cold menu

Catering Sandwich Bar Large (feeds 40-45)

$300.00

3 Choices of Meats: Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Salami, Mortadella, Cappi Ham, Corned Beef 3 Choices of Cheeses: Provolone, Swiss, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Smoked Gouda, White American 4 Loafs of our Breads: Sourdough, White, Multi-Grain, Rye, Subs Fixings for all: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard Also includes enough Pickles and Zapp’s potato chips for everyone.

Catering Sandwich Bar Small (feeds 20-25)

$150.00

3 Choices of Meats: Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Salami, Mortadella, Cappi Ham, Corned Beef 3 Choices of Cheeses: Provolone, Swiss, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Smoked Gouda, White American 4 Loafs of our Breads: Sourdough, White, Multi-Grain, Rye, Subs Fixings for all: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard Also includes enough Pickles and Zapp’s potato chips for everyone.

Shack Sandwich

$5.63

Resale item

Cheese and Charcuterie Boards

$12.00

Per person

Antipasto Platter with Crackers

One Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$30.00

Freshly baked in House!

Kids- Catering Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Per Person

Kids- Catering PB & J

$8.00

GIFTS

One Triple Laker Chocolate Cake (Feeds 8-12)

$39.00

You may know us for our famous sandwiches, but our cakes are famous too! Each delicious cake is delivered in a Bacchus bakery box and topped with your special card. If you wish, we can also include a bottle of wine, bubbly or even fresh ground coffee to accompany your delectable treat!

Obx Bag (HT2647)

$44.00

Bacchus Select White Wine, Gourmet Sea Salt Pita Chips, Bacon Pepper Jam, OBX Snack Mix & Salt Water Taffy

Fresh Select Basket (HT2637)

$75.00

For when you really want to make an impression! Great for your returning guests and other special thank yous. Bottle of Bacchus Select White Wine and a bottle of Bacchus Select Red Wine, a selection of our fresh cut specialty cheeses and cured meats, decorative cheese board, crackers, salt water taffy, and other special items at our selection.

Cookies Gift Basket (HT1852)

$30.00

One dozen of our jumbo house baked cookies or one dozen of our decadent rock slide brownies!

Special Gift Basket (HT3106)

various prices, custom

Picnic Bag (562825957)

$44.00

Delivery Standard (HT3041)

$10.00

Obx Basket (HT2640)

$75.00

Soundview Sunset Bag (HT2639)

$44.00

Basket Wine Basket - Wine (HT1027)

$10.00

Gift Basket Black (HT1560)

$9.00

Soundview Basket (HT2643)

$75.00

Gift Basket - Hyacinth (547733311)

$19.00

Rise & Shine Basket (916042567)

$75.00

Beach Bbq Bag (HT2648)

$44.00

Set the stage for a fantastic BBQ experience at the beach! Your guests just need to add their favorite protein or veggies for their BBQ experience. Bacchus Select Red Wine, BBQ Sauce, Grilling Rub, and Salt Water Taffy.

Holiday Gift Box - Large (632958698)

$8.00

Holiday Gift Box - Small (273746329)

$6.00

Gift Basket Blue Bag (HT1693)

$3.00

Gift Basket Medium (HT2998)

$15.00

Gift Basket Small (HT3040)

$13.00
