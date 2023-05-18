Bagel Market - William St 168 William Street
168 William Street
New York, NY 10038
Coffee Menu
Hot Drinks
Espresso
Single, double, triple or quad shot
Americano
Hot water, espresso
House Blend Drip
Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla
Cappuccino
Whipped milk, milk, espresso
Latte
Whipped milk, milk, espresso
Mocha
Whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso
Hot Chocolate
Cocoa powder, milk, whip cream
Tea
English & herbal teas
Cup Hot Milk
Cup Cold Milk
Iced Coffee
Iced House Blend
Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla
Greek Frappe
Greek instant coffee, whipped
Greek-Style Freddo Espresso
Ice, espresso, blended in frother
Greek-Style Freddo Cappuccino
Ice, espresso, milk, blended in frother
Iced Espresso
Ice, espresso
Iced Cappuccino
Ice, espresso, frothed milk
Iced Latte
Ice, espresso, frothed milk
Iced Americano
Water, ice, espresso
Iced Mocha
Ice. whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso,
Ice Tea
Available in peach, lemon & unsweetened
Bagels & Sandwiches
Create Your Own
Set Favorites - Breakfast Menu
#1 Bacon Sausage & Egg
Bacon, sausage, fried egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel
#2 BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo on your choice of bagel
#3 Salmon, Avocado & Egg
Salmon, fried egg, avocado & cream cheese on your choice of bagel
#4 Sausage & Scrambled Egg
Sausage, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel
#5 Avocado Egg Salad
Avocado chopped and mixed with boiled egg, onion, lettuce & mayo on your choice of bagel
#6 Spinach Omelette
Spinach omelette, tomato & Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel
The Legends
AB & J
Almond butter & strawberry jam on your choice of bagel
Milk & Honey
Ricotta, apple & honey on your choice of bagel
The Spicy Pig
Chipotle cream cheese & sliced bacon on your choice of bagel
The GC Club
Chicken salad, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato romaine lettuce & Dijon mustard, on your choice of bagel
The Elvis
Peanut butter, jelly & bacon on your choice of bagel
The Spicy BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle cream cheese on your choice of bagel
The Grilled Cheese
American & cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel
The Classic Lox
Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, capers & tomato on your choice of bagel
The Traditional
Nova Salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onions & capers on your choice of bagel
The Bella
Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, onions, caper & arugula on your choice of bagel
The Grand
Everything seeded salmon, scallion cream cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel
The Nocacado
Lox, onions, capers, tomato, lemon juice & avocado on your choice of bagel
The Max
Smoked whitefish salad, tomatoes & red onion on your choice of bagel
H & C
Ham & melted cheese on your choice of bagel
The Central
Egg white, turkey bacon & swiss cheese on your choice of bagel
The Cali
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, avocado & tomato on your choice of bagel
The Jersey
Tailored ham, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel
The Leo
Nova Salmon, scrambled egg & plain cream cheese on your choice of bagel
The Bern
Turkey sausage, scrambled egg, gruyere cheese & tomato on your choice of bagel
The Geneva
Maple turkey, scrambled egg, Swiss cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel
The Vermont
Bacon, scrambled egg & Vermont cheddar cheese on you choice of bagel
Assorted Bagels
Bakers Dozen (13 Bagels)
Indulgence - Ultimate Bagels
#1 Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork in a sweet BBQ sauce with lettuce, carrot & onion
#2 Bacon Cheeseburger
Two Angus beef patties, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & coleslaw
#3 Corn Beef
Slow cooked beef brisket, mustard & pickle
#4 Cheesy Fried Chicken
Fried chicken fillet, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
#5 Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese
#6 The J-Frost
CHICKEN CUTLET, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ROASTED PEPPERS, MIXED GREENS, MAYO, ON BAGEL OF CHOICE
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Club
With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing
Chicken Salad Club
With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Roast Beef Club
With Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Coleslaw
White Tuna Salad Club
With Hard-Boiled Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken
With Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo
Deli Sandwiches - Set Lunch Menu
#1 Crispy Chicken & Mozzarella
With artichokes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes & pesto on your choice of bread
#2 Smoked Turkey & Cheddar
With avocado, tomatoes & chipotle spread on your choice of bread
#3 Roast Beef & Cheddar
With caramelized onions & thousand island dressing on your choice of bread
#4 Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto
With sun-dried tomatoes on your choice of bread
#5 Smoked Turkey & Brie
With lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard on your choice of bread
#6 Roast Beef & Coleslaw
With Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on your choice of bread
#7 Assorted Grilled Veg
With mozzarella cheese on your choice of bread
#8 Grilled Chicken
With lettuce, tomatoes & Italian dressing on your choice of bread
#9 BBQ Chicken
With muenster cheese, roasted red peppers & lettuce on your choice of bread
#10 Salami & Ham
With roasted peppers, provolone, lettuce & Italian vinaigrette on your choice of bread
#11 Tuna Salad
With red onions, arugula & avocado on your choice of bread
#12 Prosciutto
With hot peppers & arugula on your choice of bread
Wraps & Paninis
Wraps
Vegetable Wrap
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, red and green peppers, red onions, balsamic dressing in a spinach wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap
Shredded carrots, celery and mayo in a wrap
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, in a whole wheat wrap
Turkey Club Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, & mayo
Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted onions and peppers & salsa with cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette in a whole wheat wrap
Cajun Wrap
Grilled cajun chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo in a sun dried tomato wrap
Paninis
Cubano Panini
Roast pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mustard, spinach pesto, gruyere cheese
Tuna Melt Panini
Solid white tuna with celery & mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
Chicken Parm Panini
Breaded chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil & parmesan cheese
Fajita Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted onions and peppers, & salsa with cheddar cheese
Egg Platters
Create Your Own
Set Platters
Western Omelette
Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheddar Over Potatoes
Vegetable Omelette Platter
Egg Whites, Onion, Mushrooms & Spinach Over Grilled Veggies
Greek Omelette
Feta, Spinach, Tomatoes & Onions Over Quinoa
The Lox Platter
Lox, Eggs Over Easy & Goat Cheese Over Kale