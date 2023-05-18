  • Home
  • New York
  • Bagel Market - William St - 168 William Street
Bagel Market - William St 168 William Street

Bagel Market - William St 168 William Street

No reviews yet

168 William Street

New York, NY 10038

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Coffee Menu

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$2.35

Single, double, triple or quad shot

Americano

$2.55

Hot water, espresso

House Blend Drip

$1.95

Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla

Cappuccino

$3.30

Whipped milk, milk, espresso

Latte

$3.30

Whipped milk, milk, espresso

Mocha

$3.75

Whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.65

Cocoa powder, milk, whip cream

Tea

$2.15

English & herbal teas

Cup Hot Milk

$1.95

Cup Cold Milk

$1.95

Iced Coffee

Iced House Blend

$2.75

Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla

Greek Frappe

$3.45

Greek instant coffee, whipped

Greek-Style Freddo Espresso

$3.45

Ice, espresso, blended in frother

Greek-Style Freddo Cappuccino

$3.45

Ice, espresso, milk, blended in frother

Iced Espresso

$2.35

Ice, espresso

Iced Cappuccino

$3.30

Ice, espresso, frothed milk

Iced Latte

$3.30

Ice, espresso, frothed milk

Iced Americano

$3.30

Water, ice, espresso

Iced Mocha

$3.45

Ice. whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso,

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.95

Available in peach, lemon & unsweetened

Bagels & Sandwiches

Create Your Own

Custom Bagel/Sandwich

Create your very own custom bagel or sandwich, from the fillings and spreads, right down to the bread

Set Favorites - Breakfast Menu

#1 Bacon Sausage & Egg

$9.25

Bacon, sausage, fried egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel

#2 BLT

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo on your choice of bagel

#3 Salmon, Avocado & Egg

$12.95

Salmon, fried egg, avocado & cream cheese on your choice of bagel

#4 Sausage & Scrambled Egg

$8.95

Sausage, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel

#5 Avocado Egg Salad

$9.25

Avocado chopped and mixed with boiled egg, onion, lettuce & mayo on your choice of bagel

#6 Spinach Omelette

$8.75

Spinach omelette, tomato & Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel

The Legends

AB & J

$5.25

Almond butter & strawberry jam on your choice of bagel

Milk & Honey

$7.25

Ricotta, apple & honey on your choice of bagel

The Spicy Pig

$5.75

Chipotle cream cheese & sliced bacon on your choice of bagel

The GC Club

$9.75

Chicken salad, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato romaine lettuce & Dijon mustard, on your choice of bagel

The Elvis

$6.75

Peanut butter, jelly & bacon on your choice of bagel

The Spicy BLT

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle cream cheese on your choice of bagel

The Grilled Cheese

$6.25

American & cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel

The Classic Lox

$12.45

Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, capers & tomato on your choice of bagel

The Traditional

$12.45

Nova Salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onions & capers on your choice of bagel

The Bella

$12.45

Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, onions, caper & arugula on your choice of bagel

The Grand

$12.95

Everything seeded salmon, scallion cream cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel

The Nocacado

$13.45

Lox, onions, capers, tomato, lemon juice & avocado on your choice of bagel

The Max

$8.75

Smoked whitefish salad, tomatoes & red onion on your choice of bagel

H & C

$5.25

Ham & melted cheese on your choice of bagel

The Central

$6.45

Egg white, turkey bacon & swiss cheese on your choice of bagel

The Cali

$7.25

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, avocado & tomato on your choice of bagel

The Jersey

$6.45

Tailored ham, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel

The Leo

$12.45

Nova Salmon, scrambled egg & plain cream cheese on your choice of bagel

The Bern

$7.25

Turkey sausage, scrambled egg, gruyere cheese & tomato on your choice of bagel

The Geneva

$8.25

Maple turkey, scrambled egg, Swiss cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel

The Vermont

$6.45

Bacon, scrambled egg & Vermont cheddar cheese on you choice of bagel

Assorted Bagels

Choose any selection of bagels

Bagel Selection

Bakers Dozen (13 Bagels)

Bagel Selection

$21.00

Choose a selection of 13 bagels (Baker's Dozen)

Indulgence - Ultimate Bagels

#1 Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

Pulled pork in a sweet BBQ sauce with lettuce, carrot & onion

#2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Two Angus beef patties, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & coleslaw

#3 Corn Beef

$12.95

Slow cooked beef brisket, mustard & pickle

#4 Cheesy Fried Chicken

$12.95

Fried chicken fillet, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

#5 Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese

#6 The J-Frost

$12.95

CHICKEN CUTLET, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ROASTED PEPPERS, MIXED GREENS, MAYO, ON BAGEL OF CHOICE

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Classic

$6.25

American & Cheddar Cheese

Maple Bacon

$8.25

Bacon, Cheddar & Gruyere Cheese

Alps

$9.25

Sauteed Mushroom & Onions, Fontina & Gruyere Cheese

Tijuana

$9.25

Bacon, Guacamole, Jack & Cheddar Cheese

The Truffle Melt

$7.25

Muenster, Mixed Greens & Black Pepper

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$10.75

With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing

Chicken Salad Club

$10.75

With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Roast Beef Club

$10.75

With Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Coleslaw

White Tuna Salad Club

$10.75

With Hard-Boiled Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken

$10.75

With Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo

Deli Sandwiches - Set Lunch Menu

#1 Crispy Chicken & Mozzarella

$9.75

With artichokes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes & pesto on your choice of bread

#2 Smoked Turkey & Cheddar

$9.75

With avocado, tomatoes & chipotle spread on your choice of bread

#3 Roast Beef & Cheddar

$9.75

With caramelized onions & thousand island dressing on your choice of bread

#4 Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto

$9.75

With sun-dried tomatoes on your choice of bread

#5 Smoked Turkey & Brie

$9.75

With lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard on your choice of bread

#6 Roast Beef & Coleslaw

$9.75

With Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on your choice of bread

#7 Assorted Grilled Veg

$9.75

With mozzarella cheese on your choice of bread

#8 Grilled Chicken

$9.75

With lettuce, tomatoes & Italian dressing on your choice of bread

#9 BBQ Chicken

$9.75

With muenster cheese, roasted red peppers & lettuce on your choice of bread

#10 Salami & Ham

$9.75

With roasted peppers, provolone, lettuce & Italian vinaigrette on your choice of bread

#11 Tuna Salad

$9.75

With red onions, arugula & avocado on your choice of bread

#12 Prosciutto

$9.75

With hot peppers & arugula on your choice of bread

Wraps & Paninis

Wraps

Vegetable Wrap

$9.25

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, red and green peppers, red onions, balsamic dressing in a spinach wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.25

Shredded carrots, celery and mayo in a wrap

Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, in a whole wheat wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.25

Roasted turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, & mayo

Fajita Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, roasted onions and peppers & salsa with cheddar cheese

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette in a whole wheat wrap

Cajun Wrap

$9.25

Grilled cajun chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo in a sun dried tomato wrap

Paninis

Cubano Panini

$9.50

Roast pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mustard, spinach pesto, gruyere cheese

Tuna Melt Panini

$9.50

Solid white tuna with celery & mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes

Chicken Parm Panini

$9.50

Breaded chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil & parmesan cheese

Fajita Panini

$9.50

Grilled chicken, roasted onions and peppers, & salsa with cheddar cheese

Egg Platters

Create Your Own

Custom Egg Platter

Create your very own egg platters, with your choice of eggs, fillings and base

Set Platters

Western Omelette

$9.25

Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheddar Over Potatoes

Vegetable Omelette Platter

$8.25

Egg Whites, Onion, Mushrooms & Spinach Over Grilled Veggies

Greek Omelette

$8.25

Feta, Spinach, Tomatoes & Onions Over Quinoa

The Lox Platter

$11.75

Lox, Eggs Over Easy & Goat Cheese Over Kale

Avocado Breakfast

$9.50