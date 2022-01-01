Baker & Wife
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
BAKER & WIFE is a comfortable, casual cafe committed to fresh, high-quality food and driven by our passion for handcrafted cuisine and cocktails. Inspiration is sourced globally, ingredients are sourced locally. This unique perspective on comfort food is the epitome of baker & wife: simple, delicious, and it just feels good.
Location
2157 Siesta Dr, Sarasota, FL 34239
