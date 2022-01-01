Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baker & Wife

2157 Siesta Dr

Sarasota, FL 34239

Specials

Truffle Burger

$37.00

Seafood Alfredo

$35.00

Rib Eye A La Oscar

$65.00

Crisp Calamari

$15.00

Lamb Shanks

$34.00

Baked Brie

$19.00

Osso Buco

$34.00

RIB EYE MARROW BUTTER

$50.00

Appetizers & Salads

Focaccia

$6.00

olive oil, garlic, parmesan, za’atar

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

chimichurri rub, balsamic reduction, blue cheese, parmesan, arugula, potato strings

Brussels & Sausage

$12.00

sweet sausage, banh mi, pickled vegetables

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$16.00

yellowfin tuna, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, sriracha, avocado, mango, wonton chips

Crispy Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

sriracha-yuzu mayo, mixed greens, furikake

Slow Roast Beets

$12.00

basil pesto, parmesan, roasted pine nuts, goat cheese, arugula

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan, sourdough croutons, anchovies

Eggplant & Hummus

$13.00

Za'tar, sesame, pomegranate syrup, crispy chickpeas, heirloom carrots

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

red romaine, olive oil, oregano, mint, dill, parsley

Pizza

Oh Cheesus!

$14.00

tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil

Pepperoni

$16.00

pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, fresh basil

Clemenza

$18.00

spicy calabrese salami, sweet italian sausage, garlic confit, calabrian chili, goat cheese, maple syrup, arugula

Fugetaboutit

$20.00

Oh Cheesus with meatball, sweet italian sausage, ricotta

Quilted Shroom

$18.00

white sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella, arugula, topped with prosciutto

Dinner Plates

Catch of the Day

$38.00

Our special fish of the day. Ask your server.

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

tomatillo sauce, avocado, haricot verts, grilled corn, fresh tomato, arugula, lemon

Jumbo Shrimp & Peanut Noodles

$32.00

broccoli slaw, spinach, crispy shallots, thai mint and basil

Chicken Breast

$28.00

heirloom carrots, roast potatoes, creamy corn puree, lemon-caper jus

Bakers Burger

$20.00

applewood smoked bacon, balsamic onions, gruyere, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries

Skirt Steak

$44.00

herb roasted potatoes, haricot verts, chimichurri butter

Meatloaf

$26.00

herb mashed potatoes, bbq sweet-n-sour sauce, beer battered onion rings

Beef Short Rib Fettucinne

$27.00

braised beef ribs, mushrooms, green peas, parmesan, sour cream, dill

Mushroom Rigatoni

$24.00

untraditional meatless bolognese, maitake, oyster, baby bella, and porcini mushrooms, garlic, shallots, tomato and herbs, tossed in parmesan

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Burger

$16.00

Desserts

Banoffe

$11.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$11.00

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Ricotta Cheesecake Ice Cream

$14.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Sides

Add Avocado

$5.00

Add Bacon

$5.00

Add Prosciutto

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Truffle Freis

$8.00

Sparking

Prosecco

$10.00

Cremante, Rose

$11.00

Moet&Chandon

$16.00

White by the BTL

CHATEAU MONTAUD, ROSE

$40.00

CAILOU BLANC, CHARDONNAY

$40.00

ZIOBAFFA, PINOT GRIGIO

$40.00

RESERVE DURAND, SAUV BLANC

$40.00

HIRUZTA GETARIAKO, TXAKOLINA

$48.00

WILLM, RIESLING

$55.00

LA CRAIE , SAUV BLANC

$55.00

DOMAINE DES HERITIERES, CHABLIS

$55.00

AXR CHARDONNAY

$70.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Red by the BTL

ROBERT DEBUISSON, PINOT NOIR

$40.00

CHATEAU LES MILLAUX, MERLOT

$40.00

BRICCO AL SOLE, MONTEPULCIANO

$40.00

SANTA MARTA, CAB SAUVIGNON

$40.00

AGUARIBAY, MALBEC

$40.00

GEVEREY- CHAMBERTIN, PINOT NOIR

$52.00

CHATEAU DE PANIGON, Medoc

$70.00

CONFIDENCE DE PRIEUR- LICHINE, MARGAUX

$85.00

FAMIGLIA CASTELLANI, SANGIOVESE

$55.00

ROCCA GIOVANNI, BAROLO

$85.00

VIGNA MANAPETRA, BRUNELLO

$95.00

HACIENDA LOPEZ DE HARO, Rioja

$60.00

ESCUDO ROJO, CAB SAUVIGNON

$55.00

FLECHAS DE LOS ANDES, MALBEC

$70.00

AXR-PROPRIETARY RED

$75.00

Corkage Fees

$25.00

House Cocktail

New Snowbird Old Fashion

$15.00

Basil-cucumber Martini

$13.00

B&w Old Fashioned

$15.00

Blood And Sands

$13.00

Strawberry Mint Julep

$13.00

Tajin Paloma

$13.00

Raspberry Beret

$14.00

Passion Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Vesper

$12.00

Bramble

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Pumpkin Pisco Sour

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Classic Daiquiri

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Limoncello Martini

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

New New York

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Martini Cocktails

Dirty Gin Martini

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

Dry Martini Cocktail

$11.00

Naked Martini

$11.00

Naked Gin Martini

$11.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Bottle

Clauthaler

$5.00

Guinnes

$5.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

Michelob

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Amreicano

$3.50

Employee Coffee

$2.00

Galliano Shot

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Chamomile Tea

$3.50

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Panna

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Club soda

$3.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
BAKER & WIFE is a comfortable, casual cafe committed to fresh, high-quality food and driven by our passion for handcrafted cuisine and cocktails. Inspiration is sourced globally, ingredients are sourced locally. This unique perspective on comfort food is the epitome of baker & wife: simple, delicious, and it just feels good.

2157 Siesta Dr, Sarasota, FL 34239

Directions

