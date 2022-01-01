Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banana Blossom

967 Reviews

$$

500 9th St

Gretna, LA 70053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roti App
Dumplings
Chiangmai Noodle

NA Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Barq's

Barq's

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Vanilla Green Tea

Vanilla Green Tea

$3.00
Rose Lemonade

Rose Lemonade

$4.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Fiji Water 500ml

Fiji Water 500ml

$4.00
Aqua Panna 500ml

Aqua Panna 500ml

$4.00
San Pellegrino 500ml

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00
ThaiTea W/ Cocomilk

ThaiTea W/ Cocomilk

$5.00

Perrier Water 330ml

$3.00Out of stock

Small Plate

Roti App

Roti App

$6.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00
Spicy Clams

Spicy Clams

$16.00
Dumplings

Dumplings

$8.00
BBQ Oysters

BBQ Oysters

$16.00
Spicy Green Mussels

Spicy Green Mussels

$14.00
BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$15.00
Lamb Panang Appetizer

Lamb Panang Appetizer

$15.00
App Lamb & Grits

App Lamb & Grits

$14.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.00
Skinny Chicken Taco

Skinny Chicken Taco

$11.00
Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$13.00
Crab Claws

Crab Claws

$16.00
Pulled Pork BBQ Taco

Pulled Pork BBQ Taco

$12.00
Skinny Pulled Pork BBQ Taco

Skinny Pulled Pork BBQ Taco

$12.00
Pork Belly & Ramen

Pork Belly & Ramen

$14.00
Kimchi Rice & Smoked Wings

Kimchi Rice & Smoked Wings

$13.00
Kimchi Rice & Tofu

Kimchi Rice & Tofu

$12.00
Ramen & Tofu

Ramen & Tofu

$12.00
Caramel Ribs

Caramel Ribs

$14.00
Egg Rolls - Pork & Shrimp

Egg Rolls - Pork & Shrimp

$7.00
Caramel Trout

Caramel Trout

$15.00

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

Signatures

Ka Pao Gai- Chicken

Ka Pao Gai- Chicken

$16.00
Ka Pao Gai Ramen- Chicken

Ka Pao Gai Ramen- Chicken

$16.00
Ribeye Ka Pao

Ribeye Ka Pao

$25.00
Ribeye Ka Pao Ramen

Ribeye Ka Pao Ramen

$25.00
Ravioli & BBQ Shrimp

Ravioli & BBQ Shrimp

$26.00
BBQ Shrimp Pasta

BBQ Shrimp Pasta

$23.00
Hawaii 504

Hawaii 504

$21.00
BB Shrimp & Grits

BB Shrimp & Grits

$24.00
Coconut Shrimp & Ginger Rice

Coconut Shrimp & Ginger Rice

$22.00
Lamb & Grits

Lamb & Grits

$25.00
Tom Yum Pork Belly Ramen

Tom Yum Pork Belly Ramen

$23.00
Shrimp Ginger Rice

Shrimp Ginger Rice

$20.00
Lamb Chiangmai Noodle

Lamb Chiangmai Noodle

$25.00
Beef Short Rib Chiangmai

Beef Short Rib Chiangmai

$29.00
Whole Fish

Whole Fish

$48.00

Pineapple basil glaze, onion, squash, carrot, jasmine rice

Lunch

Chiangmai Noodle

Chiangmai Noodle

BB Curry Noodle

BB Curry Noodle

Thai Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Korean Ramen

Korean Ramen

Basil Spaghetti

Thai BBQ

Cashew Nut

Spicy Basil

Thai Garlic

Dinner

Chiangmai Noodle

Chiangmai Noodle

BB Curry Noodle

BB Curry Noodle

Thai Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Korean Ramen

Korean Ramen

Thai BBQ

Cashew Nut

Spicy Basil

Thai Garlic

Desserts

Sweet Roti

Sweet Roti

$8.00
Nutella Roti

Nutella Roti

$9.00

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Nutella Roti

$10.00
Fried NY Cheesecake

Fried NY Cheesecake

$8.00
Mango & Sticky Rice

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.00Out of stock
Gelato- Thai Tea

Gelato- Thai Tea

$8.00
Gelato- Chocolate

Gelato- Chocolate

$8.00
Spanish Basque Cheesecake

Spanish Basque Cheesecake

$7.00
Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$6.00
Honey Lavender

Honey Lavender

$8.00
Vanilla

Vanilla

$8.00

Coconut Ice-cream

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mousse Dome

$11.00

Hazelnut Mousse Dome

$11.00

Side Order

Side Roti

Side Roti

$2.50
Side Crispy Chicken

Side Crispy Chicken

$8.00
Side Steamed Veggie

Side Steamed Veggie

$3.00
Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$3.00
Side Jasmine Rice

Side Jasmine Rice

$1.00
Side Brown Rice

Side Brown Rice

$3.00
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$5.00
Side Crunchy Noodles

Side Crunchy Noodles

$1.50
Side Wok Ramen

Side Wok Ramen

$5.00
Side Steamed Ramen

Side Steamed Ramen

$3.00
Side Sweet Chilli Sauce

Side Sweet Chilli Sauce

$0.50
Side Red Curry Sauce

Side Red Curry Sauce

$1.00
Side Cucumber Salad

Side Cucumber Salad

$1.00
Side Steamed Chicken

Side Steamed Chicken

$6.00
Side Pork Belly 3 Pcs

Side Pork Belly 3 Pcs

$6.00
Side Of Mayo

Side Of Mayo

$1.00
Side Wings 4pcs

Side Wings 4pcs

$6.00
Side Steamed Shrimp $5

Side Steamed Shrimp $5

$5.00
Side Pasta

Side Pasta

$2.00
Side Kimchi Rice

Side Kimchi Rice

$5.00

Side Fresh Chili

$0.50

Fish Sauce & Fresh Chilli

$1.00

Side Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side Sambal

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Rice & Crispy Chicken

Kids Fried Rice & Crispy Chicken

$10.00
Kids Ramen & Crispy Chicken

Kids Ramen & Crispy Chicken

$10.00
Kid Ramen & Dumplings

Kid Ramen & Dumplings

$10.00
Kid FR & Dumplings

Kid FR & Dumplings

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

500 9th St, Gretna, LA 70053

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banana Blossom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tan Dinh
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Lafayette,Ste A Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Rivershack Gretna - 714 1st Street
orange starNo Reviews
714 1st Street Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Tony Mandina's
orange star4.8 • 1,595
1915 Pratt Street Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Ditali's Pizza Cafe
orange star4.6 • 893
1650 Manhattan Blvd Harvey, LA 70058
View restaurantnext
NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
3001 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center - Oakwood Center
orange star4.3 • 725
197 Westbank Expy Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gretna

Tony Mandina's
orange star4.8 • 1,595
1915 Pratt Street Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center - Oakwood Center
orange star4.3 • 725
197 Westbank Expy Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gretna
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston