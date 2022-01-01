Barber's Crossing North 175 Leominster Road
175 Leominster Road
Sterling, MA 01564
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day Cup
Clam Chowder Cup
Lobster Bisque Cup
Chili
baked w/ onions & cheese w/ tortilla chips
Veggie Delight
A Steamed Medly of vegetables served over rice pilaf with scampi sauce
Soup of the Day Bowl
Clam Chowder Bowl
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Baked Onion Soup
baked w/ a crouton & cheese
Quiche A La Carte
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Wedge Salad
wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, onions, carrots, hard boiled egg, crumbled bacon & blue cheese dressing
Tuna Salad Plate
Quiche & Salad
Steaks
New York Center Cut Sirloin
12 oz. Grade A USDA N.Y. Sirloin topped with three fried onion rings
Ribeye Steak
14 oz cut of steak
Tenderloin Tips
12 oz. of tips over rice pilaf w/ garlic toast
Chopped Beef Steak
grilled ground sirloin beef topped with mushroom gravy
Liver & Onions
with bacon add 1.50
12 Ounce Prime Rib
1 Pound Prime Rib
2 Pound Prime Rib Bone - In
Sirloin Au Poivre
Kona Rub Rib Eye
Seafood Entrees
Baked Haddock
w/ Ritz Cracker topping
Baked Scallops
w/ Ritz Cracker topping
Baked Seafood Trio
w/ haddock, shrimp & scallops topped w/ Ritz Cracker breading
Baked Shrimp
w/ Ritz Cracker topping
Lobster Pie
5 oz of fresh lobster meat topped with ritz cracker breading and served with choice of potato or vegetable
Broiled Haddock
a fresh filet of haddock broiled with lemon & white wine; served with choice of potato or vegetable
Broiled Sea Scallops
served with choice of potato or vegetable
Fried Sea Scallops
served with french fries and coleslaw
Fried Shrimp Platter
served w/ french fries and coleslaw
Haddock New Orleans
broiled and topped with salsa & rice pilaf
Crabmeat Stuffed Haddock
fresh haddock topped w/ homemade crabmeat stuffing then baked and served w/ choice of potato or vegetable
Jumbo Baked Stuffed Shrimp
4 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed w/ our Ritz cracker breadingserved with choice of potato or vegetable of the day
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
over choice of pasta with garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
sauteed w/ tomatoes in a garlic butter scampi sauce, over rice pilaf
Fish & Chips
hand breaded served w/ french fries & coleslaw
Baked Salmon with Ritz Cracker Breading
Plain Broiled Salmon
Maple Bourbon Salmon
Single Lobster
Plain Grilled Swordfish
Grilled Lemon Pepper Swordfish
Grilled Cajun Style Swordfish
Barnyard
1/2 Roasted Chicken
Bourbon Chicken Breast
Chicken Alfredo
tenderloins of chicken sauteed & served over fettuccine w/ garlic toast (add Broccoli 1.50)
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Scampi
sauteed in a rich scampi sauce served over a bed of rice pilaf w/ garlic toast
Chicken Tenderloins
Fried Chicken Breast
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast
Sauteed Chicken & Broccoli
served over linguini w/ garlic toast ; sauteed w/ garlic oil
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Burgers
The Burger
100% Ground USDA Sirloin Black Angus Beef w/ lettuce & tomato
Bacon Burger
topped w/ bacon & cheese
Cajun Burber
Cajun is Spicy w/ Mozzarella cheese
Cheese Burger
The Burger w/ choice of cheese
Italian Burger
Topped w/ marinara sauce, mozzerella cheese & Parmesan cheese
Maple Bourbon Burger
Topped w/ maple bourbon sauce, cheddar cheese & onion strings
Mexican Burger
topped w/ chilli, salsa & Monterey Jack Cheese
Mushroom Burger
w/ sauteed mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Texas Burger
topped w/ chili, chopped onion & Swiss Cheese
Dinner Salads
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad With Steak Tips
Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp
Garden Salad With Salmon
Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad With Steak Tips
Caesar Salad With Salmon
Wedge Salad With Grilled Shrimp
Wedge Salad With Salmon
Wedge Salad With Grilled Chicken
Wedge Salad With Tenderloin Tips
Tuna Salad Plate
Quich Ala-Carte
Quiche & Salad
Veggie Delight
Veggie Delight with Grilled Chicken
Veggie Delight with Grilled Shrimp
Veggie Delight with Steak Tips
Veggie Delight with Salmon
Garden Salad Entree
Caesar Salad Entree
Wedge Salad Entree
Surf & Turf
N.Y. Sirloin & Baked Stuffed Shrimp
12 oz. N.Y. Sirloin & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Prime Rib & Lobster Pie
12 oz. cut of Prime Rib along with Baked Lobster Pie
Prime Rib & Single Boiled Lobster
12 oz. cut of Prime Rib served with a Single Boiled Lobster
Prime Rib & Baked Stuffed Shrimp
12 oz. cut of Prime Rib & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Fried Seafood
Homestyle Favorites
Old Fashioned Turkey Dinner
thick slices of moist turkey breast over herbed bread stuffing, topped with traditional gravy and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cranberry sauce
Yankee Pot Roast
slow roasted the old fashioned way so it's always moist and tender , topped with beef gravy and served with choice of potato and vegetable
Homemade Meatloaf
moist slices topped w/ mushroom gravy & served w/ mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day
Mac & Cheese
Traditional with cheese or upgrade if you like
Pasta & Meatballs
Homemade Meatballs served w/ our house marinara sauce, served w/ garlic toast
Open Faced Hot Roast Beef
over white bread topped with brown gravy; served with vegetable and choice of potato
Chicken Pot Pie
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
w/ Swiss Cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
Club Sandwich
triple decker club w/ lettuce tomato & Bacon (.50 for cheese) choice of Tuna, Turkey, Roast Beef or Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
rubbed with our house dry rub blend and smoked with apple wood in our house smoker , topped w/ BBQ sauce &served on a toasted torpedo roll
Monte Cristo
sliced ham & turkey, heaped high with Swiss cheese & served on egg dipped grilled texas toast
Filet of Fish
fresh haddock hand breaded & fried, served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato ( add cheese .50)
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
grilled with our house sweet bourbon sauce & topped w/ fried onion strings
Hot Dog
try it with any or all of our toppings
Prime Rib Sandwich
served on garlic toast w/ mozzerella cheese
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
served on your choice of roll or bread (.50 extra with cheese)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
grilled in Louisiana style Cajun spices w/ mozzarella cheese
Roast Beef Sandwich
piled high on a toasted bun
French Dip
roast beef served on garlic french bread with au jus on the side
Pastrami Rueben
served open or closed faced on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese
Clam Strip Roll
tender clam strips, served w/ tar tar sauce and lemon
Old Fashioned Turkey Sandwich
w/ traditional stuffing and cranberry sauce on the side
Yankee Pot Roast Sandwich
slow roasted served on freshly toast ciabatta bread (brown gravy on request)
Steak & Cheese
w/ sauteed onions on a sub roll
Trish's Favorite
pastrami, turkey, roast beef & Swiss Cheese w/ Russian dressing grilled Rye bread
Lobster Roll
5 oz. of fresh lobster meat w/ a hint of mayonnaise on a buttered grilled hot dog bun
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
BLT Sandwich
Appetizers
BONELESS BUFFALO Tenders HOT
Fresh Chicken Tenderloins Hand breaded and sauced served w/ carrots, celery & blue cheese
Combo Platter
chicken fingers, mozzerella sticks and potato skins
Nachos Deluxe
tortilla chips smothered w/ cheese, salsa, chili & jalapeno peppers topped w/ olives, tomato & lettuce (add guacamole extra .75)
JUMBO Shrimp Cocktail
2.99 per each piece of shrimp, minimum order of 3 pieces of shrimp
Fried Chicken Tenderloins BONELESS
Always quality, Tenderloins of chicken hand breaded and fried served w/ some of the best duck sauce you ever tasted
Potato Skins
fresh Idaho potatoes, hollowed, fried, then baked w/ Moterey Jack Cheese & bacon
Smoked Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack
Homemade Onion Rings
Fried Shrimp Basket
Fried Hot Buffalo Wings BONE - IN
Hot Bone - In Wings fried, tossed in a Hot Buffalo sauce then baked served with carrots, celery & blue cheese
Fried Mozzerella Cheese
Fettucine Alfredo
French Fries Baked in Cheese
Sauteed Mussels
sauteed in garlic & white wine
Fried Chicken Wings BONE - IN
Classic Favorite of Bone - In Wings breaded some call them "Wing Dings" served w/ duck sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip
Sea Scallops wrapped in Bacon
over a bed of rice pilaf
Fried Calamari
(w/ sauteed jalapeno, banana peppers, olives & tomatoes +1.00)
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Basket of French Fries
Basket of Garlic Toast
BBQ Texas Ribs
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Kid's Corner
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids Fish Sandwich & Fries
Kids' Hamburger & Fries
Kids' CheeseBurger & Fries
Kids' Macaroni & Cheese
Kids' Pasta & Meatball
Kids' Hot Turkey Sandwich
sliced roast turkey served over white bread with gravy; served with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce
Kids'Chicken Fingers & Fries
chicken tenderloins fried golden brown & served w/ fries & duck sauce
Kids' Hot Dog & Fries
Dessert
Apple Crisp
Brownie Sundae
Cheesecake
Cheesecake w/ Strawberries
Penut Butter Cup Pie
Molten Lava Cake
Strawberry Sundae
Tapioca Pudding
Tapioca Royale
Grapenut Pudding
Pecan Pie
Special Birthday Cake
Add Ice Cream
Hot Fudge Sundae
Scoop of Ice Cream
Mudd Pie
Raspberry Cake
Baked Alaska
Strawberry Shortcake
Fried Cheesecake
Creme Brulee
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Pudding w/ ICE CREAM
Strawberry Cake
2 Scoop Ice CReam
BBQ Pit
Extras & Sides
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Loaded Mashed Potato
Side of Baked potato
Side of Loaded Baked Potato
Side of Broccoli
Side of French Fries
Side of Vegetable of the Day
Side of Rice Pilaf
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetable Kebobs
Baked Stuffed Shrimp (one piece)
Extra Meatball
Side of Pasta
Side of Coleslaw
Piece of Garlic Toast
Side Fried Jalapenos
Bowl Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Prime Rib Bone (one)
Extra Hot Dog
Blue Cheese $
Ranch $
Duck Sauce $
Chips/ Bread$
Bowl Pasta Butter
GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS
Veggie Delight
Chicken Delight
Shrimp Delight
Steak Tips Delight
Salmon Broiled Delight
Salmon Grilled/ Delight
Swordfish Delight
NY Sirloin
Rib Eye Steak
Tenderloin Tips
Grilled Salmon
Broiled Salmon
Swordfish
Broiled Haddock
Broiled Scallops
Grilled Chicken
Chicken & Broccoli
Dinner Specials
Broiled Seafood Platter
Nashville Hot Wings
Avocado Salad
Fried Zuccini
Cobb Salad
Fried Dough
T- Bone Steak
Stuffed Peppers
Fried Lobster & Shrimp
Fried Mushrooms
Lobster Quesidilla
Pork Osso Bucco
Roast Garlic Chicken
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
