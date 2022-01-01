Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barber's Crossing North 175 Leominster Road

review star

No reviews yet

175 Leominster Road

Sterling, MA 01564

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tenderloins BONELESS
Trish's Favorite
Mac & Cheese

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.50

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.99

Lobster Bisque Cup

$4.99

Chili

$7.50

baked w/ onions & cheese w/ tortilla chips

Veggie Delight

$12.99

A Steamed Medly of vegetables served over rice pilaf with scampi sauce

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.99

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$6.99
Baked Onion Soup

Baked Onion Soup

$5.99

baked w/ a crouton & cheese

Quiche A La Carte

$9.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Wedge Salad

$8.99

wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, onions, carrots, hard boiled egg, crumbled bacon & blue cheese dressing

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99

Quiche & Salad

$13.99

Steaks

New York Center Cut Sirloin

New York Center Cut Sirloin

$26.99

12 oz. Grade A USDA N.Y. Sirloin topped with three fried onion rings

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$27.99

14 oz cut of steak

Tenderloin Tips

$23.99

12 oz. of tips over rice pilaf w/ garlic toast

Chopped Beef Steak

$13.99

grilled ground sirloin beef topped with mushroom gravy

Liver & Onions

$13.99

with bacon add 1.50

12 Ounce Prime Rib

$23.99
1 Pound Prime Rib

1 Pound Prime Rib

$28.99
2 Pound Prime Rib Bone - In

2 Pound Prime Rib Bone - In

$43.99

Sirloin Au Poivre

$26.99

Kona Rub Rib Eye

$29.99

Seafood Entrees

Baked Haddock

$14.99

w/ Ritz Cracker topping

Baked Scallops

$18.99

w/ Ritz Cracker topping

Baked Seafood Trio

$16.99

w/ haddock, shrimp & scallops topped w/ Ritz Cracker breading

Baked Shrimp

$15.99

w/ Ritz Cracker topping

Lobster Pie

$26.99

5 oz of fresh lobster meat topped with ritz cracker breading and served with choice of potato or vegetable

Broiled Haddock

Broiled Haddock

$16.99

a fresh filet of haddock broiled with lemon & white wine; served with choice of potato or vegetable

Broiled Sea Scallops

$21.99

served with choice of potato or vegetable

Fried Sea Scallops

$21.99

served with french fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.99

served w/ french fries and coleslaw

Haddock New Orleans

$17.99

broiled and topped with salsa & rice pilaf

Crabmeat Stuffed Haddock

$18.99

fresh haddock topped w/ homemade crabmeat stuffing then baked and served w/ choice of potato or vegetable

Jumbo Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$17.99

4 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed w/ our Ritz cracker breadingserved with choice of potato or vegetable of the day

Seafood Alfredo

$20.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

over choice of pasta with garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

sauteed w/ tomatoes in a garlic butter scampi sauce, over rice pilaf

Fish & Chips

$16.99

hand breaded served w/ french fries & coleslaw

Baked Salmon with Ritz Cracker Breading

$18.99

Plain Broiled Salmon

$18.99

Maple Bourbon Salmon

$18.99

Single Lobster

$21.99Out of stock

Not A Button

$18.99Out of stock

Plain Grilled Swordfish

$18.99

Grilled Lemon Pepper Swordfish

$18.99

Grilled Cajun Style Swordfish

$18.99

Barnyard

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$13.99

Bourbon Chicken Breast

$16.99

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

tenderloins of chicken sauteed & served over fettuccine w/ garlic toast (add Broccoli 1.50)

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Chicken Scampi

$16.99

sauteed in a rich scampi sauce served over a bed of rice pilaf w/ garlic toast

Chicken Tenderloins

$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$16.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

$14.99

Sauteed Chicken & Broccoli

$16.99

served over linguini w/ garlic toast ; sauteed w/ garlic oil

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.99

Burgers

The Burger

$11.99

100% Ground USDA Sirloin Black Angus Beef w/ lettuce & tomato

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$13.99

topped w/ bacon & cheese

Cajun Burber

$12.99

Cajun is Spicy w/ Mozzarella cheese

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.65

The Burger w/ choice of cheese

Italian Burger

Italian Burger

$12.99

Topped w/ marinara sauce, mozzerella cheese & Parmesan cheese

Maple Bourbon Burger

$13.99

Topped w/ maple bourbon sauce, cheddar cheese & onion strings

Mexican Burger

$12.99

topped w/ chilli, salsa & Monterey Jack Cheese

Mushroom Burger

$12.99

w/ sauteed mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Texas Burger

$12.99

topped w/ chili, chopped onion & Swiss Cheese

Dinner Salads

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Garden Salad With Steak Tips

$17.99

Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$14.49

Garden Salad With Salmon

$17.99

Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$13.49

Caesar Salad With Steak Tips

$18.50

Caesar Salad With Salmon

$18.99

Wedge Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Wedge Salad With Salmon

$21.99

Wedge Salad With Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Wedge Salad With Tenderloin Tips

$21.99

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99

Quich Ala-Carte

$8.99

Quiche & Salad

$13.99

Veggie Delight

$12.99

Veggie Delight with Grilled Chicken

$20.99

Veggie Delight with Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Veggie Delight with Steak Tips

$25.99

Veggie Delight with Salmon

$25.99

Garden Salad Entree

$4.99

Caesar Salad Entree

$5.50

Wedge Salad Entree

$8.99

Surf & Turf

N.Y. Sirloin & Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$34.99

12 oz. N.Y. Sirloin & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Prime Rib & Lobster Pie

$48.99

12 oz. cut of Prime Rib along with Baked Lobster Pie

Prime Rib & Single Boiled Lobster

Prime Rib & Single Boiled Lobster

$46.99

12 oz. cut of Prime Rib served with a Single Boiled Lobster

Prime Rib & Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$30.99

12 oz. cut of Prime Rib & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Fried Seafood

Clam Strip Dinner

$14.99
Whole Belly Clam Dinner

Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$24.99

Fishermans Platter

$24.99

Captains Platter

$26.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$20.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

hand breaded served w/ french fries & coleslaw

Fried Sea Scallops

$21.99

Homestyle Favorites

Old Fashioned Turkey Dinner

$13.99

thick slices of moist turkey breast over herbed bread stuffing, topped with traditional gravy and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cranberry sauce

Yankee Pot Roast

Yankee Pot Roast

$15.99

slow roasted the old fashioned way so it's always moist and tender , topped with beef gravy and served with choice of potato and vegetable

Homemade Meatloaf

$13.99

moist slices topped w/ mushroom gravy & served w/ mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day

Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Traditional with cheese or upgrade if you like

Pasta & Meatballs

$13.99

Homemade Meatballs served w/ our house marinara sauce, served w/ garlic toast

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef

$14.99

over white bread topped with brown gravy; served with vegetable and choice of potato

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

w/ Swiss Cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll

Club Sandwich

$12.99

triple decker club w/ lettuce tomato & Bacon (.50 for cheese) choice of Tuna, Turkey, Roast Beef or Burger

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

rubbed with our house dry rub blend and smoked with apple wood in our house smoker , topped w/ BBQ sauce &served on a toasted torpedo roll

Monte Cristo

$12.99

sliced ham & turkey, heaped high with Swiss cheese & served on egg dipped grilled texas toast

Filet of Fish

Filet of Fish

$9.99

fresh haddock hand breaded & fried, served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato ( add cheese .50)

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

grilled with our house sweet bourbon sauce & topped w/ fried onion strings

Hot Dog

$7.99

try it with any or all of our toppings

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

served on garlic toast w/ mozzerella cheese

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$11.99

served on your choice of roll or bread (.50 extra with cheese)

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

grilled in Louisiana style Cajun spices w/ mozzarella cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

piled high on a toasted bun

French Dip

$14.99

roast beef served on garlic french bread with au jus on the side

Pastrami Rueben

Pastrami Rueben

$12.99

served open or closed faced on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese

Clam Strip Roll

$9.99

tender clam strips, served w/ tar tar sauce and lemon

Old Fashioned Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

w/ traditional stuffing and cranberry sauce on the side

Yankee Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

slow roasted served on freshly toast ciabatta bread (brown gravy on request)

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$11.99

w/ sauteed onions on a sub roll

Trish's Favorite

Trish's Favorite

$11.99

pastrami, turkey, roast beef & Swiss Cheese w/ Russian dressing grilled Rye bread

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.99

5 oz. of fresh lobster meat w/ a hint of mayonnaise on a buttered grilled hot dog bun

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Appetizers

BONELESS BUFFALO Tenders HOT

BONELESS BUFFALO Tenders HOT

$11.99

Fresh Chicken Tenderloins Hand breaded and sauced served w/ carrots, celery & blue cheese

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$12.99

chicken fingers, mozzerella sticks and potato skins

Nachos Deluxe

Nachos Deluxe

$9.99

tortilla chips smothered w/ cheese, salsa, chili & jalapeno peppers topped w/ olives, tomato & lettuce (add guacamole extra .75)

JUMBO Shrimp Cocktail

JUMBO Shrimp Cocktail

$3.25

2.99 per each piece of shrimp, minimum order of 3 pieces of shrimp

Fried Chicken Tenderloins BONELESS

$10.99

Always quality, Tenderloins of chicken hand breaded and fried served w/ some of the best duck sauce you ever tasted

Potato Skins

$8.99

fresh Idaho potatoes, hollowed, fried, then baked w/ Moterey Jack Cheese & bacon

Smoked Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack

$11.99

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Fried Hot Buffalo Wings BONE - IN

$11.99

Hot Bone - In Wings fried, tossed in a Hot Buffalo sauce then baked served with carrots, celery & blue cheese

Fried Mozzerella Cheese

$8.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

French Fries Baked in Cheese

$8.99
Sauteed Mussels

Sauteed Mussels

$12.99

sauteed in garlic & white wine

Fried Chicken Wings BONE - IN

$10.99

Classic Favorite of Bone - In Wings breaded some call them "Wing Dings" served w/ duck sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.99

Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip

$9.99

Sea Scallops wrapped in Bacon

$15.99

over a bed of rice pilaf

Fried Calamari

$10.99

(w/ sauteed jalapeno, banana peppers, olives & tomatoes +1.00)

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

Basket of Garlic Toast

$6.99
BBQ Texas Ribs

BBQ Texas Ribs

$12.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Kid's Corner

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Kids Fish Sandwich & Fries

$7.99

Kids' Hamburger & Fries

$6.99

Kids' CheeseBurger & Fries

$6.99

Kids' Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Kids' Pasta & Meatball

$6.99

Kids' Hot Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

sliced roast turkey served over white bread with gravy; served with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce

Kids'Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.99

chicken tenderloins fried golden brown & served w/ fries & duck sauce

Kids' Hot Dog & Fries

$5.99

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$4.50

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Cheesecake

$4.50

Cheesecake w/ Strawberries

$5.50

Penut Butter Cup Pie

$4.99

Molten Lava Cake

$5.99

Strawberry Sundae

$3.99

Tapioca Pudding

$3.50

Tapioca Royale

$4.50

Grapenut Pudding

$3.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Special Birthday Cake

$8.99

Add Ice Cream

$1.25

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Mudd Pie

$6.99

Raspberry Cake

$6.00

Baked Alaska

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

Creme Brulee

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Pumpkin Pudding w/ ICE CREAM

$6.48

Strawberry Cake

$5.99

2 Scoop Ice CReam

$2.99

BBQ Pit

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.99

1/2 Roasted Chicken in our own special BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken & Ribs

$20.99

1/2 Rack of St. Louis Ribs & 1/2 BBQ Chicken

BBQ Texas Ribs

BBQ Texas Ribs

$15.99

Four slowly roasted Beef Ribs w/ BBQ Sauce

St. Louis Smoked Ribs FULL RACK

$21.99

St. Louis Smoked Ribs HALF RACK

$13.99

Extras & Sides

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Side of Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.50

Side of Baked potato

$2.00

Side of Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Side of Broccoli

$3.50

Side of French Fries

$2.00

Side of Vegetable of the Day

$2.00

Side of Rice Pilaf

$1.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Vegetable Kebobs

$2.00

Baked Stuffed Shrimp (one piece)

$4.50

Extra Meatball

$4.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Piece of Garlic Toast

$0.75

Side Fried Jalapenos

$2.00

Bowl Onion Rings

$3.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Prime Rib Bone (one)

$4.50

TAKE OUT TAKE OUT

Extra Hot Dog

$4.00

Blue Cheese $

$0.50

Ranch $

$0.50

Duck Sauce $

$0.50

Chips/ Bread$

$2.00

Bowl Pasta Butter

$5.99

GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS

Veggie Delight

$12.99

Chicken Delight

$20.99

Shrimp Delight

$21.99

Steak Tips Delight

$24.99

Salmon Broiled Delight

$25.99

Salmon Grilled/ Delight

$25.99

Swordfish Delight

$25.99

NY Sirloin

$26.99

Rib Eye Steak

$27.99

Tenderloin Tips

$23.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Broiled Salmon

$18.99

Swordfish

$18.99

Broiled Haddock

$16.99

Broiled Scallops

$19.99

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Chicken & Broccoli

$15.99

Dinner Specials

Broiled Seafood Platter

$26.99

Nashville Hot Wings

$9.99

BUFFET

$25.99

Avocado Salad

$13.99

Fried Zuccini

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Fried Dough

$5.99

T- Bone Steak

$25.99

Stuffed Peppers

$16.99Out of stock

Fried Lobster & Shrimp

$23.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Lobster Quesidilla

$18.99

Pork Osso Bucco

$24.99

Roast Garlic Chicken

$19.99

Function Specials

Fish & Chips

$20.99

Prime Rib

$28.99

Marinated Chicken Breast

$19.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Lunch Meatball/ Sausage Sub

$11.99

Lunch Turkey Melt

$14.99

Lunch Seafood Trio

$14.99

Lunch Ham Sandwich/ Soup

$10.99

Lunch Lobster Roll/ Chowder

$28.99

Lunch Lobster Roll/ Salad

$28.99

Lunch Mac & Cheese

$10.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

175 Leominster Road, Sterling, MA 01564

Directions

Gallery
Barber's Crossing North image
Barber's Crossing North image
Barber's Crossing North image
Barber's Crossing North image

