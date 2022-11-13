Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Barn8 Restaurant

65 Reviews

10500 W. Highway 42

Goshen, KY 40026

Popular Items

Pumpkin & Sunflower Cheesecake
Agnolotti
Grilled Carrots

Dinner

Housemade Bread & Spreads

$15.00

Flaxseed Sourdough (Vegan), Sweet Potato Brioche Rolls (Vegetarian), & Focaccia (Vegan), Served with Sorghum Brown Butter, Apple Chutney, and Beurremont Fleur de Sel

Cast Iron Cornbread

$14.00

Anson Mills Cornmeal, Served with Sorghum Brown Butter (Gluten Free)

Simple Salad

$12.00

Local Greens, Apple Shrub Vinaigrette, Smoked Gouda, Apples (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

Burrata

$16.00

Peach Jam, Broadbent Country Ham, Herbs (Gluten Free)

Grilled Carrots

$16.00

Barn8 BBQ Rub, Dill Labna, Massaman Curry Oil, Candied Walnuts, Herbs (Gluten Free)

Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Pickled Golden Raisins+Fresno Chiles, Barn8 Everything Spice+Chili Crisp, Garlic Toum, Dill (Vegan/Gluten Free)

Canestri

$29.00

Housemade Pasta, Roasted Beets, Black Garlic Butter, Toasted Hazelnuts, Whipped Goat Cheese (Vegetarian)

Agnolotti

$31.00

Rootbound + Hermitage Farm Eggplant, Housemade Ricotta, Amatriciana, Parmigiano

Red Kuri Squash Spatzle

$28.00

Delicata Squash, Frondosa Farm Mushrooms, Cultured Cream, Herbs (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

Riverence Trout

$32.00

Red Curry, Roasted Cauliflower, Crispy Kale, Tajin (Gluten Free)

Monkfish

$35.00

Swiss Chard, Miso Vinaigrette, Clarified Butter (Gluten Free)

Groce Family Farm Pork Loin

$39.00

Guajillo-Grits, Fennel Soubise (Gluten Free)

Single Silverware Set (Biodegradable)

Desserts

Apple Toffee Pudding

$14.00

Baked Apple Cake, Grand Marnier Toffee Sauce, Apple Butter, Chai Ice Cream, Popped Sorghum (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Tea Panna Cotta

$12.00

Elmwood Inn Tea + Coconut Panna Cotta, Toasted Cake Crunch, Lemon Syrup, Candied Lemon Peel (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Pumpkin & Sunflower Cheesecake

$15.00

Layered Cheesecake, Citrus Maple Caramel, Seeded Crust, Maple Chantilly, Seeded Brittle (Gluten Free)

Chocolate Budino

$14.00

Chocolate Pudding, Peanut + Bourbon Mousse, Chocolate Sucre, Malted Sourdough Pretzel Crunch (Vegetarian)

Single Silverware Set (Biodegradable)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

12 oz. Can

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz. Can

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz. Can

Ginger Ale

$2.50

12 oz. Can

check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Barn8 is a fresh take on farm-to-table dining. Originally building number 8 of Hermitage Farm’s historic horse stables, this innovative and delightful venue treats guests to sumptuous Kentucky flavors, all carefully composed from on-site gardens. This unique southern experience is truly food-forward.

Website

10500 W. Highway 42, Goshen, KY 40026

Directions

Barn8 image
Banner pic
Barn8 image
Barn8 image

Map
