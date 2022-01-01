Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beef Shack - Huntley

499 Reviews

$

12372 Princeton Dr

Huntley, IL 60142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh-Cut French Fries
Cheezy Beef On Garlic
The Cheezy Beef

Beef

The Beef Sandwich

The Beef Sandwich

$9.39+

Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.

The Cheezy Beef

The Cheezy Beef

$9.59+

Our legendary beef covered in breathtaking melted cheese.

Cheezy Beef On Garlic

Cheezy Beef On Garlic

$9.79+

Our cheezy beef baked on fresh garlic bread buns that will slap your taste buds across the face with ﬂavor.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$8.69+

Traditionally seasoned, grilled fresh, and then drizzled with beef gravy ( because we're big beef fans here )

Combo: Beef & Sausage

Combo: Beef & Sausage

$10.69+

Grilled Italian sausage topped with our signature beef, for when one award winning meat isn't enough.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$1.00

Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle ) NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER

Double Chicago Dog

Double Chicago Dog

$4.99

Two Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle )

2 Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Mini Fry & Soda

$10.69

Plain Hot Dog

$1.00

NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Extra Dogs_Tues Only

$3.99

Must eats

Fresh-Cut French Fries

Fresh-Cut French Fries

$3.29+

Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.

Shack Sauce

Shack Sauce

$1.00

The sweet and tangy gateway sauce to life of maximum ﬂavor.

Cheezy Garlic Bread

Cheezy Garlic Bread

$3.00

One time our owner couldn't help it and just started eating the Cheezy Beef on Garlic before he put any beef on it. It was really good, so now it's a side order.

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Peppers

$1.00

Side Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Side Of Beef Gravy

Side Of Chipolte Mayo

$1.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.39

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Same thing as our cheeseburger but with bacon ( ever heard of it ? ) Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Double Cheeseburger

$11.39

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Hamburger

$8.69

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Double Hamburger

$10.69

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Bacon Hamburger

$9.39

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

24-hour marinated chicken breast with tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo for a deep-close-your-eyes-and-curse ﬂavor.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.29

The great American sandwich using brioche buns, overﬂ owing with cheesy goodness.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Healthy BS

The Shack Salad

$9.59+

Drinks

Coca-Cola Beverages

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Retail

Giardiniera - Jar

$4.99

Shakes_Online Only

Chocolate

$3.75

Vanilla

$3.75

Grab and Go

Half Tray Beef Or Sausage

$35.00

Full Tray Beef Or Sausage

$69.00

Half Tray Beef & Sausage Combo

$49.99

Full Tray Beef & Sausage Combo

$98.00

Half Tray Burgers

$37.00

Full Tray Burgers

$74.00

Half Tray Chicago Dogs

$31.00

Full Tray Chicago Dogs

$62.00

Half Tray Chicken

$38.00

Full Tray Chicken

$76.00

Half Tray Shack Salad

$35.00

Full Tray Shack Salad

$55.00

Half Tray Fresh Cut Fries

$20.00

Delivery Charge

$30.00

Cheese Sauce Catering

$10.00

Delivery Charge

$30.00

Large Shack Sauce

$10.00

A La Carte

Beef

$19.95

Italian Sausage (8)

$30.00

Italian Sausage (16)

$60.00

2 1/2 LBS Beef

$49.90

Sweet Peppers

$10.00

1 Pound Beef

$19.95

8 Inch French Rolls

$1.50

Catering Packages

Package For 20

$159.00

Package For 30

$215.00

Package For 45

$339.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bow down to THE Chicago Beef Legend. Packed with thin strips of juicy, award-winning, best-in-county-holy-cow roast beef, The Cheezy Beef™ is lovingly drizzled with a breathtaking blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Put it on a fresh garlic bread bun and toss hot or sweet peppers on top for maximum legendary goodness. It’s stupid-good.

Website

Location

12372 Princeton Dr, Huntley, IL 60142

Directions

Gallery
Beef Shack image
Beef Shack image
BG pic
Beef Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

More Brewing CO. Huntley
orange starNo Reviews
13980 AUTOMALL DRIVE HUNTLEY, IL 60142
View restaurantnext
Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)
orange starNo Reviews
2401 W US-20 Pingree Grove, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Hart's Garage
orange starNo Reviews
104 Pingree Grove 2401 US-20, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Maple and Hash Pingree Grove - 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110
orange starNo Reviews
2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110 Hampshire, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Byrds Hot Chicken Algonquin
orange starNo Reviews
1748 S Randall Rd. Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill Algonquin
orange starNo Reviews
1508 Randall Road Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntley

Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe - 11808 Main St
orange star4.7 • 82
11808 Main St Huntley, IL 60142
View restaurantnext
Tipsy's Bar and Pizza
orange star4.6 • 50
10753 Dundee rd Huntley, IL 60142
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntley
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston