Bella Ciao 200 Delaware Ave

Small Plates

Roman Artichokes RS

$14.00

Breaded or Grilled (Please Specify), Lemon Garlic Aioli

Arancini RS

$14.00

Hungarian Peppers, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pesto

Meatballs App RS

$15.00

Seasoned Ricotta, Marinara

Tuna Crudo RS

$18.00

Eggplant Caponata, Fresno Chile, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Antipasto Board RS

$24.00

Domestic & Imported Meats & Cheeses, Proper Accompaniments & Rustic Bread

Stuffed Peppers RS

$13.00

Five Cheese Blend, Marinara

Three Cheese Garlic Bread RS

$9.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Pecorino, Marinara

Beef Tartare RS

$19.00

Aged Reggiano, Chives, Lemon, Rustic Bread

Burrata RS

$15.00

Prosciutto, Fig, Candied Walnuts, Aged Balsamic, Rustic Bread

Salads and Soups

Chopped Salad RS

$14.00+

Romaine, Spicy Salami, Red Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Fontina, Italian Vinaigrette

Burrata Salad RS

$15.00+

Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette, Avocado, Rustic Bread

Meatball Salad RS

$22.00+

Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Pecorino, Ricotta, Aged Reggiano, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad RS

$14.00+

Romaine Hearts, Grilled Lemon, Aged Reggiano

Minestrone Soup RS

$10.00

Chianti Braised Short Rib Soup RS

$10.00

House Made Pasta

Alfredo Fettuccine RS

$22.00+

Aged Reggiano

Tomato Basil Spaghetti RS

$20.00+

Garlic, Aged Reggiano

Vodka Rigatoni RS

$22.00+

Tomato Cream, Pecorino

Bolognese Bucatini RS

$28.00+

Pancetta, Crushed Tomatoes, Aged Reggiano

White Whine Linguine RS

$28.00+

Fresh Chopped Clams, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Parsley, Garlic

Scampi Linguine RS

$29.00+

Shrimp, Lemon, Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Herbs

Large Plates

Parmigiana RS

$29.00+

-Chicken or Eggplant- Mozzarella, Marinara, with a side of Tomato Basil Spaghetti

Chicken Milanese RS

$29.00

Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Lemon, Parmesan, Aged Balsamic

Lasagna RS

$28.00+

-Wild Mushroom or Bolognese- Mozzarella, Béchamel, Marinara, Garlic Cream Sauce

Salmon RS

$35.00

Grilled Artichokes, Eggplant Caponata, Grilled Lemon, Basil Pesto

Strip Steak RS

$45.00

14 oz., Fingerling Potatoes, Arugula, Aged Reggiano, Aged Balsamic, Red Wine Demi

Pork Chop RS

$35.00

Peperonata, Polenta, Fennel, Apple Demi

Pizza

Pepperoni RS

$19.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino, Oregano

Margherita RS

$19.00+

Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil -Add Prosciutto-

Four Cheese White RS

$19.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino, Basil

Prosciutto & Arugula RS

$19.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Vinaigrette, Balsamic

Spicy Salami RS

$19.00

Traditional Red Sauce, Pecorino, Shredded Mozzarella, Hot Honey, Crushed Red Pepper

Panini

Parmigiana RS

$18.00+

-Chicken or Eggplant- Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella

Cured Meat RS

$18.00

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Mortadela, Fontina, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Meatball RS

$18.00

Mozzarella, Pecorino, Marinara

Caprese RS

$18.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, Aged Balsamic

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake RS

$7.00

Chocolate Brownie RS

$7.00

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie RS

$7.00

Drinks

Pepsi 20oz RS

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz RS

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 20oz RS

$3.00

Starry 20oz RS

$3.00

Root Beer 20oz RS

$3.00

Water Bottle 20oz RS

$3.00

Apple Juice Box RS

$1.50

Large Regular Black Coffee 16oz RS

$3.00

Med Regular Black Coffee 12oz RS

$2.50

Large Decaf Black Coffee 16oz RS

$3.00

Med Decaf Black Coffee 12oz RS

$2.50

Large Regular Iced Black Coffee 16oz RS

$3.00

Large Decaf Iced Black Coffee 16oz RS

$3.00

Large Hot Chocolate 16oz RS

$2.50

Med Hot Chocolate 12oz RS

$2.00

Single Shot Espresso RS

$1.50

Double Shot Espresso RS

$3.00

Large Mocha Latte 16oz RS

$4.50

Med Mocha Latte 12oz RS

$4.00

Large Caramel Latte 16oz RS

$4.50

Med Caramel Latte 12oz RS

$4.00

Large Iced Mocha Latte 16oz RS

$4.50

Large Iced Caramel Latte 16oz RS

$4.50

Bud Light Btl RS

$5.50

Corona Btl RS

$6.50

Heineken Btl RS

$6.50

Labatt Blue Btl

$5.50

Labatt Blue Light Btl RS

$5.50

High Noon RS

$7.00

Togroni RS

$8.00

Cutwater Strawberry Margarita RS

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple RS

$6.00

Nutrl Watermelon RS

$6.00

Prosecco/Martini and Rossi Split RS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio/Santa Margherita 375ml (12.6oz) RS

$25.00

Chardonnay/St. Francis 375ml (12.6oz) RS

$12.00

Pinot Noir/J Vineyards 375ml (12.6oz) RS

$17.00

Cab Sauv/St. Francis 375ml (12.6oz) RS

$15.00

TITOS VODKA BOTTLE RS

$54.45

GREY GOOSE VODKA BOTTLE RS

$64.50

BACARDI RUM BOTTLE RS

$34.97

CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY BOTTLE RS

$68.25

MAKER'S MARK BOURBON BOTTLE RS

$63.29

THREE CHORD BOURBON BOTTLE RS

$43.76

WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON BOTTLE RS

$65.58

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN BOTTLE RS

$52.19

PATRON SILVER TEQUILA BOTTLE RS

$67.50

PATRON REPOSADO TEQUILA BOTTLE RS

$76.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

