Bella Ciao 200 Delaware Ave

Small Plates
Roman Artichokes
Arancini
Meatballs App
bourbon demi-glace or marinara
Tuna Crudo
Antipasto Board
Stuffed Peppers
Three Cheese Garlic Bread
Beef Tartare
Burrata App
V - roasted tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, balsamic glaze, rustic bread
French Fries
Truffle Fries
Fingerling Potatoes
Soups and Salads
House Made Pasta
Large Plates
Wood Fired Pizzas
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Bella Ciao Signature Cocktails
Glass Wine
Moscato Glass/ Capasaldo
Sauv Blanc Glass/ Silver Gate
Pinot Grigio Glass/ Ecco Domani
Gavi Glass/ Castello Banfi
Chardonnay Glass/ Kenwood
Rose Glass/ Marius
Pinot Noir Glass/ Coastal Est.
Valpolicella Glass/ Masi
Montepulciano Glass/ Gio Barba
Chianti Glass/ Castello Banfi
Super Tuscan Glass/ Col De Sasso
Cab Sauv Glass/ Seven Deadly
Prosecco Glass/ Martini and Rossi
Prosecco Rose Glass/ Martini and Rossi
Bottle Wine
Moscato Bottle/ Capasaldo
Moscato Bottle/ Cupcake
Riesling Bottle/ Pacific Rim
Sauv Blanc Bottle/ Silver Gate
Sauv Blanc Bottle/ Cakebread
Sauv Blanc Bottle/ Kim Crawford
Pinot Grigio Bottle/ Ecco Domani
Pinot Grigio Bottle/ Masi Delle Venezie
Pinot Grigio Bottle/ Santa Marghterita
Gavi Bottle/ Castello Banfi
Vermintino Bottle/ Poggio al Tersoro
Lugana Bottle/ Allegrini
Soave Bottle/ Pieropan
Chardonnay Bottle/ Kenwood
Chardonnay Bottle/ Rodney Strong
Chardonnay/ Kendall Jackson
Chardonnay Bottle/ Hess Allomi
Rose Bottle/ Marius
Rose Bottle/ Whispering Angel
Pinot Noir Bottle/ Coastal Est.
Pinot Noir Bottle/ Ken Wright
Valpolicella Bottle/ Masi
Montepulciano Bottle/ Gio Barba
Chianti Bottle/ Castello Banfi
Chianti Bottle/ Candoni
Chianti Bottle/ Ruffino Ducale Gold
Red Blend Bottle/ Locations I
Super Tuscan Bottle/ Col di Sasso
Super Tuscan Bottle/Brancaia Tre
Super Tuscan Bottle/ Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto
Barbaresco Bottle/ Michele Chiario
Barolo Bottle/ Renato Ratti
Super Tuscan Bottle/ Ranieri invetro
Primitivo Bottle/ Tormaresca
Brunello Bottle/ Castello Banfi
Cab Sauv Bottle/ Seven Deadly
Cab Sauv Bottle/ Joel Gott
Cab Sauv Bottle/ Cakebread
Amarone delle Valpolicella Bottle/ Masi
Prosecco Bottle/ Martini and Rossi
Prosecco Bottle/ Santa Margherita
Prosecco Rose Bottle/ Martini and Rossi
Brut Spumante Rose Bottle/ Santa Margherita
Champagne Bottle/ Piper Heidsieck
Champagne Bottle/ Taittinger La Francaise Brut
Champagne Bottle/ Roederer Cristal
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
Big Ditch Hayburner IPA Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Ellicottville Blueberry Draft
Flying Bison Rusty Chain Draft
Labatt Blue Light Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Sam Seasonal Draft
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Draft
Stella Artois Draft
Ellecottville Tailgate Draft
Southern Tier IPA Draft
Founders Breakfast Stout
Whiskey
Recipe 21 Whiskey (well) 1oz
Jim Beam 1oz
Jefferson's Ocean 1oz
Maker's Mark 1oz
Mchter's Small Batch 1oz
Southern Comfort 1oz
Three Chord Bourbon 1oz
Widow Jane 10yr 1oz
Woodford Reserve 1oz
Angel's Envy Bourbon 1oz
Bulleit Bourbon 1oz
Knob Creek 1oz
Michter's Sour Mash 1oz
Weller Special Reserve 1oz
Maker's 46 1oz
E. H. Taylor Jr. Barrel Proof 1oz
Blackened Wes Henderson Bourbon 1oz
Four Roses Single Barrel 1oz
Four Roses Small Batch 1oz
Pappy Van Winkle 10 yr 1oz
Pappy Van Winkle 12yr 1oz
Recipe 21 Whiskey (well) 2oz
Angel's Envy Bourbon 2oz
Blackened Wes Henderson 2oz
Bulleit Bourbon 2oz
E. H. Taylor Jr. Barrel Proof 2oz
Four Rose's Single Barrel 2oz
Four Rose's Small Batch 2oz
Jefferson's Ocean 2oz
Jim Beam 2oz
Knob Creek Bourbon 2oz
Maker's 46 2oz
Maker's Mark 2oz
Michter's Small Batch 2oz
Michter's Sour Mash 2oz
Pappy Van Winkle 10yr 2oz
Pappy Van Winkle 12yr 2oz
Southern Comfort 2oz
Three Chord Bourbon 2oz
Weller Special Reserve 2oz
Widow Jane 10yr 2oz
Woodford Reserve 2oz
Angel's Envy Rye 1oz
Bulleit Rye 1oz
Sazerac Rye 1oz
Three Chord Amplify Rye 1oz
Angel's Envy Rye 2oz
Bulleit Rye 2oz
Sazerac Rye 2oz
Three Chord Amplify Rye 2oz
Dewars White Label 1oz
Johnnie Walker Black Label 1oz
Johnnie Walker Blue Label 1oz
Glenlivet 12yr 1oz
Macallan 12yr Double Cask 1oz
Macallan 12yr Sherry Cask 1oz
Dewars White Label 2oz
Johnnie Walker Black Label 2oz
Johnnie Walker Blue Label 2oz
Glenlivet 12yr 2oz
Macallan 12yr Double Cask 2oz
Macallan 12yr Sherry Cask 2oz
Jack Daniels 1oz
Crown Apple 1oz
Crown Royal 1oz
Bushmills 1oz
Jameson 1oz
Jack Daniels 2oz
Crown Apple 2oz
Crown Royal 2oz
Bushmills 2oz
Jameson 2oz
Vodka
Recipe 21 Vodka (well) 1oz
Deep Eddy Lemon 1oz
Grey Goose 1oz
Ketel One 1oz
Ketel One Citroen 1oz
Absolut Vanilla 1oz
Tito's 1oz
Recipe 21 Vodka (well) 1.5oz
Deep Eddy Lemon 1.5oz
Grey Goose 1.5oz
Ketel One 1.5oz
Ketel One Citroen 1.5oz
Absolut Vanilla 1.5oz
Tito's 1.5oz
Recipe 21 Vodka (well) 2oz
Deep Eddy Lemon 2oz
Grey Goose 2oz
Ketel One 2oz
Ketel One Citroen 2oz
Absolut Vanilla 2oz
Tito's 2oz
Tequila
1800 Silver 1oz
1800 Reposado 1oz
1800 Cristalino Anejo 1oz
Casamigos Blanco 1oz
Casamigos Reposado 1oz
Patron Anejo 1oz
Patron Reposado 1oz
Patron Silver 1oz
Don Julio 1942 1oz
Recipe 21 Tequila (well) 2oz
1800 Silver 2oz
1800 Reposado 2oz
1800 Cristalino Anejo 2oz
Casamigos Blanco 2oz
Casamigos Reposado 2oz
Patron Silver 2oz
Patron Reposado 2oz
Patron Anejo 2oz
Don Julio 1942 2oz
Rum
Recipe 21 Rum (well) 1oz
Bacardi Superior 1oz
Captain Morgan 1oz
Recipe 21 Rum Coco 1oz
Recipe 21 Rum (well) 1.5 oz
Bacardi Superior 1.5 oz
Captain Morgan 1.5 oz
Recipe 21 Rum Coco 1.5
Recipe 21 Rum (well) 2oz
Bacardi Superior 2oz
Captain Morgan 2oz
Recipe 21 Rum Coco 2oz
Gin
Reciipe 21 Gin (well) 1oz
Bombay Sapphire Gin 1oz
Empress Gin 1oz
Hendrick's Gin 1oz
Tanqueray Gin 1oz
Recipe 21 Gin (well) 1.5oz
Bombay Sapphire Gin 1.5oz
Empress Gin 1.5oz
Hendricks Gin 1.5oz
Tanqueray Gin 1.5oz
Recipe 21 Gin (well) 2oz
Bombay Sapphire Gin 2oz
Empress Gin 2oz
Hendrick's Gin 2oz
Tanqueray Gin 2oz
Cordials
Amaro Montenegro 1oz
Aperol 1oz
Campari 1oz
Caravella Limoncello 1oz
Chambord 1oz
Dekuyper Strawberry 1oz
DiSaronno 1oz
Fernet Branca 1oz
Liquur 43 Chocolate 1oz
Lockhouse Espresso 1oz
St. Germain 1oz
Three Chord Bourbon Cream 1oz
Grand Marnier 1oz
Amaro Montenegro 2oz
Apero 2oz
Campari 2oz
Caravella Limoncello 2oz
Chambord 2oz
Dekuyper Strawberry 2oz
DiSaronno 2oz
Fernet Branca 2oz
Liquor 43 Chocolate 2oz
Lockhouse Espresso 2oz
St. Germain 2oz
Three Chord Bourbon Cream 2oz
Grand Marnier 2oz
Cocktails
Complimentary Service
Michelob Ultra Draft (comp)
Labatt Blue Light Draft (comp)
Stella Artois Draft (upcharge)
Ellicottville Blueberry Draft (upcharge)
Recipe 21 Vodka well (comp) 1.5 oz
Recipe 21 Rum well (comp) 1.5oz
Recipe 21 Tequila well (comp) 1.5oz
Recipe 21 Gin well (comp) 1.5oz
Recipe 21 Whiskey well (comp) 1.5oz
Grant's Well Scotch (comp) 1.5oz
Tito's Vodka (upcharge) 1.5oz
Bacardi Superior Rum (upcharge) 1.5oz
1800 Silver Tequila (upcharge) 1.5oz
Bombay Sapphire Gin (upcharge) 1.5oz
Jim Beam Bourbon (upcharge) 1.5oz
Dewars White Label Scotch (upcharge) 1.5oz
Alamos Cab Sauv Glass (comp)
Sycamore Lane P.G. Glass (comp)
Coastal Est. P.N. Glass (upcharge)
Kenwood Chardonnay Glass (upcharge)
Marius Rose Glass (upcharge)
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Lemonade
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer (Can)
Grapefruit
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Loganberry
Milk
MOCKtail
OJ
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Pineapple Juice
Unsweetened Tea
Virgin Bloody Mary
Labatt N/A Btl
Small Plates
Roman Artichokes RS
Breaded or Grilled (Please Specify), Lemon Garlic Aioli
Arancini RS
Hungarian Peppers, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pesto
Meatballs App RS
Seasoned Ricotta, Marinara
Tuna Crudo RS
Eggplant Caponata, Fresno Chile, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Antipasto Board RS
Domestic & Imported Meats & Cheeses, Proper Accompaniments & Rustic Bread
Stuffed Peppers RS
Five Cheese Blend, Marinara
Three Cheese Garlic Bread RS
Mozzarella, Fontina, Pecorino, Marinara
Beef Tartare RS
Aged Reggiano, Chives, Lemon, Rustic Bread
Burrata RS
Prosciutto, Fig, Candied Walnuts, Aged Balsamic, Rustic Bread
Salads and Soups
Chopped Salad RS
Romaine, Spicy Salami, Red Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Fontina, Italian Vinaigrette
Burrata Salad RS
Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette, Avocado, Rustic Bread
Meatball Salad RS
Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Pecorino, Ricotta, Aged Reggiano, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad RS
Romaine Hearts, Grilled Lemon, Aged Reggiano
Minestrone Soup RS
Chianti Braised Short Rib Soup RS
House Made Pasta
Alfredo Fettuccine RS
Aged Reggiano
Tomato Basil Spaghetti RS
Garlic, Aged Reggiano
Vodka Rigatoni RS
Tomato Cream, Pecorino
Bolognese Bucatini RS
Pancetta, Crushed Tomatoes, Aged Reggiano
White Whine Linguine RS
Fresh Chopped Clams, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Parsley, Garlic
Scampi Linguine RS
Shrimp, Lemon, Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Herbs
Large Plates
Parmigiana RS
-Chicken or Eggplant- Mozzarella, Marinara, with a side of Tomato Basil Spaghetti
Chicken Milanese RS
Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Lemon, Parmesan, Aged Balsamic
Lasagna RS
-Wild Mushroom or Bolognese- Mozzarella, Béchamel, Marinara, Garlic Cream Sauce
Salmon RS
Grilled Artichokes, Eggplant Caponata, Grilled Lemon, Basil Pesto
Strip Steak RS
14 oz., Fingerling Potatoes, Arugula, Aged Reggiano, Aged Balsamic, Red Wine Demi
Pork Chop RS
Peperonata, Polenta, Fennel, Apple Demi
Pizza
Pepperoni RS
Traditional Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino, Oregano
Margherita RS
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil -Add Prosciutto-
Four Cheese White RS
Garlic Cream Sauce, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino, Basil
Prosciutto & Arugula RS
Garlic Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Vinaigrette, Balsamic
Spicy Salami RS
Traditional Red Sauce, Pecorino, Shredded Mozzarella, Hot Honey, Crushed Red Pepper
Panini
Desserts
Drinks
Pepsi 20oz RS
Diet Pepsi 20oz RS
Dr. Pepper 20oz RS
Starry 20oz RS
Root Beer 20oz RS
Water Bottle 20oz RS
Apple Juice Box RS
Large Regular Black Coffee 16oz RS
Med Regular Black Coffee 12oz RS
Large Decaf Black Coffee 16oz RS
Med Decaf Black Coffee 12oz RS
Large Regular Iced Black Coffee 16oz RS
Large Decaf Iced Black Coffee 16oz RS
Large Hot Chocolate 16oz RS
Med Hot Chocolate 12oz RS
Single Shot Espresso RS
Double Shot Espresso RS
Large Mocha Latte 16oz RS
Med Mocha Latte 12oz RS
Large Caramel Latte 16oz RS
Med Caramel Latte 12oz RS
Large Iced Mocha Latte 16oz RS
Large Iced Caramel Latte 16oz RS
Bud Light Btl RS
Corona Btl RS
Heineken Btl RS
Labatt Blue Btl
Labatt Blue Light Btl RS
High Noon RS
Togroni RS
Cutwater Strawberry Margarita RS
Nutrl Pineapple RS
Nutrl Watermelon RS
Prosecco/Martini and Rossi Split RS
Pinot Grigio/Santa Margherita 375ml (12.6oz) RS
Chardonnay/St. Francis 375ml (12.6oz) RS
Pinot Noir/J Vineyards 375ml (12.6oz) RS
Cab Sauv/St. Francis 375ml (12.6oz) RS
TITOS VODKA BOTTLE RS
GREY GOOSE VODKA BOTTLE RS
BACARDI RUM BOTTLE RS
CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY BOTTLE RS
MAKER'S MARK BOURBON BOTTLE RS
THREE CHORD BOURBON BOTTLE RS
WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON BOTTLE RS
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN BOTTLE RS
PATRON SILVER TEQUILA BOTTLE RS
PATRON REPOSADO TEQUILA BOTTLE RS
