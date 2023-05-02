Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Luna's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

1168 Tree Swallow Drive

Winter Springs, FL 32708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Bella Luna's Pizzeria

Apps

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.99

Garlic Knots w/ Cheese

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Side of Meatballs (3)

$6.99

Side of Sausage (2)

$6.99

French Fries

$4.99

Wings

10 Piece (10)

$15.99

Hot, Medium, Mild, Garlic Parm, BBQ. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

20 Piece (20)

$27.99

Hot, Medium, Mild, Garlic Parm, BBQ. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Add Celery

$0.75

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Large House Salad

$8.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Small Greek Salad

$8.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Large Greek Salad

$12.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Oil and Vinegar, Caesar

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Subs

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Sausage Parmigiana

$10.99

Sausage Pepper Onion w/ Sauce

$11.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.99

Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Cheesesteak Supreme

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken w/ Cheese

$12.99

Lunch Specials

2 Slice & Drink

$7.99

Specialty Slice

$3.75

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Pizza Roll

$8.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Small Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Large Calzone

$15.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Small Stromboli

$9.99

Cheese and 1 Topping

Large Stromboli

$13.99

Cheese and 1 Topping

Desserts

Zeppolas

$5.99

Fried dough with Powder Sugar

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.99

2 Liter Soda

$4.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea

$4.99

Coffee

$4.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Calzones

Small Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Large Calzone

$15.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$9.99

Large Stromboli

$13.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese

$14.99

16" Cheese

$16.99

14" Cheese Gluten Free

$14.99

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Bella Lunas Special

14" Bella Lunas Special (The Works)

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers

16" Bella Lunas Special (The Works)

$23.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers

14" The Works Gluten Free

$19.99

Bianca

14" Bianca

$17.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Cheese

16" Bianca

$19.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Cheese

14" Gluten Free Bianca

$19.99

Margarita

14" Margarita

$17.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil (NO SAUCE)

16" Margarita

$19.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil (NO SAUCE)

14" Gluten Free Margarita

$19.99

Pesto

14" Pesto

$17.99

Pesto Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic

16" Pesto

$19.99

Pesto Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic

14" Gluten Free Pesto

$19.99

Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon

16" Meat Lovers

$23.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon

14" Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$19.99

Veggie Lovers

14" Veggie Lovers

$19.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, Tomatoes

16" Veggie Lovers

$22.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, Tomatoes

14" Gluten Free Veggie Lovers

$19.99

BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella

14" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Chicken, Onions, Mild or Hot Sauce, Mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken, Onions, Mild or Hot Sauce, Mozzarella

14" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Caprese

14" Caprese

$17.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

16" Caprese

$19.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

14" Gluten Free Caprese

$19.99

Sicilian Pizzas

Sicilian Deep Dish

$19.99

Sicilian Bella Lunas Special (The Works)

$26.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers

Sicilian Margarita

$26.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil (NO SAUCE)

Sicilian Pesto

$26.99

Pesto Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$26.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon

Sicilian Veggie Lovers

$26.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, Tomatoes

Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$26.99

Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

Chicken, Onions, Mild or Hot Sauce, Mozzarella

Sicilian Caprese

$26.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

1/2 & 1/2 Specialties

Half & Half 14" S

1/2 The Works 14"

$20.99

1/2 Bianca 14"

$17.99

1/2 Margarita 14"

$17.99

1/2 Pesto 14"

$17.99

1/2 Meat Lovers 14"

$20.99

1/2 Veggie Lovers 14"

$19.99

1/2 BBQ Chicken 14"

$19.99

1/2 Buffalo Chicken 14"

$18.99

1/2 Caprese 14"

$17.99

Half & Half 16"

1/2 The Works 16"

$23.99

1/2 Bianca 16"

$19.99

1/2 Margarita 16"

$19.99

1/2 Pesto 16"

$19.99

1/2 Meat Lovers 16"

$23.99

1/2 Veggie Lovers 16"

$22.99

1/2 BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.99

1/2 Buffalo Chicken 16"

$21.99

1/2 Caprese 16"

$19.99

Half & Half 14" S (Copy)

1/2 The Works 14"

$20.99

1/2 Bianca 14"

$17.99

1/2 Margarita 14"

$17.99

1/2 Pesto 14"

$17.99

1/2 Meat Lovers 14"

$20.99

1/2 Veggie Lovers 14"

$19.99

1/2 BBQ Chicken 14"

$19.99

1/2 Buffalo Chicken 14"

$18.99

1/2 Caprese 14"

$17.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

📍New York style pizza, located in #wintersprings Orlando ☎️:4075425400 🍕Family owned & operated.

Website

Location

1168 Tree Swallow Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kava Culture - Winter Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1174 Tree Swallow Drive Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
District Eat & Play - Oviedo
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Oviedo Mall Boulevard Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Oviedo Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 463
1280 Oviedo Mall Blvd. Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Agave Azul: Winter Springs - 5248 Red Bug Lake Road
orange starNo Reviews
5248 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
COCINA MAYA
orange starNo Reviews
3590 US - 17, Suite 1026 Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Tuskawilla Road Tuscawilla, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Winter Springs
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston