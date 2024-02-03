- Home
- /
- Winter Springs
- /
- Greek Eatery - 1160 E State Road 434 Unit 1188
Greek Eatery 1160 E State Road 434 Unit 1188
No reviews yet
Florida Highway 434
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Vegetarian Menu
Sides
- Small Greek Salad$4.99
- Large Greek Salad$8.99
- Regular Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
- Large Fresh Cut Fries$3.99
- Cajun Fries$4.99
Topped with feta cheese, cajun lemonato sauce and spices
- Greek Fries$4.99
Topped with feta cheese, creamy garlic sauce
- Fire Fries$5.50
Topped with spicy feta, cajun lemonato sauce
- Sautéed Vegetables$3.99
- Side Gyro Meat$5.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$5.99
- Side Rice$2.99
- Onion Rings$3.50
- Extra Dressing and Sauce$0.75
- Feta$1.99
- Spicy Feta$1.99
- Kalamata Olives$1.99
- Falafel$0.75
- Extra Pita$1.00
Soups
Combos
- Small Combo #1 gyro with fries and drink$12.99
Gyro with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #1 gyro with fries and drink$13.99
Gyro with fries and drink
- Large Combo #1 gyro with fries and drink$14.99
Gyro with fries and drink
- Small Combo #2 gyro with salad and drink$12.99
Gyro with salad and drink
- Regular Combo #2 gyro with side salad and drink$13.99
Gyro with salad and drink
- Large Combo #2 gyro with salad and drink$14.99
Gyro with salad and drink
- Small Combo #3 chicken with fries and drink$12.99
Chicken gyro with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #3 chicken with fries and drink$13.99
Chicken gyro with fries and drink
- Large Combo #3 chicken with fries and drink$14.99
Chicken gyro with fries and drink
- Small Combo #4 chicken with salad and drink$12.99
Chicken gyro with salad and drink
- Regular Combo #4 chicken with side salad and drink$13.99
Chicken gyro with salad and drink
- Large Combo #4 chicken with salad and drink$14.99
Chicken gyro with salad and drink
- Small Combo #5$12.99
Turkey and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #5$13.99
Turkey and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Large Combo #5$14.99
Turkey and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Small Combo #6$12.99
Ham and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #6$13.99
Ham and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Large Combo #6$14.99
Ham and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Small Combo #7$12.99
Falafel pita with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #7$13.99
Falafel pita with fries and drink
- Large Combo #7$14.99
Falafel pita with fries and drink
- Combo #8$44.99
4 gyros, 4 fries and 4 drinks
Kids' Menu
Desserts by the Piece
- Walnut Baklava$3.99
- Chocolate Baklava$5.99
- White Chocolate Baklava$5.99
- Lemon Cheesecake$6.99
- Cheesecake with Strawberry$6.99
- Chocolate Cake$6.99
- Mini Walnut Baklava$1.75
- Mini Chocolate Baklava$2.49
- Mini White Chocolate Baklava$2.49
- Almond Cookies$1.25
- Rice Pudding with Cinnamon$3.99
- Tiramisu$6.99
- Carrot Cake$6.99
- Sea Salt Carmel$6.99
Daily Specials
Pita Platter
- Small Lamb Gyro$12.99
- Regular Lamb Gyro$13.99
- Large Lamb Gyro$14.99
- Small Chicken Gyro$12.99
- Regular Chicken Gyro$13.99
- Large Chicken Gyro$14.99
- Small Shawarma Beef$12.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef$13.99
- Large Shawarma Beef$14.99
- Small Shawarma Chicken$12.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken$13.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken$14.99
- Small Falafel$12.99
- Regular Falafel$13.99
- Large Falafel$14.99
- Small Spicy Chicken$12.99
- Regular Spicy Chicken$13.99
- Large Spicy Chicken$14.99
- Small Veggie$12.99
- Regular Veggie$13.99
- Large Veggie$14.99
Subs "N" Buns
- Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
Steak mixed with grilled onion, green peppers melted cheese and mayo
- Greek Eatery$12.99
Gyro meat, sauce, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and banana peppers
- Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Chicken mixed with grilled onion, green peppers, melted cheese and mayo
- Turkey Cheese$10.99
Smoked turkey topped with American cheese, garnished with lettuce tomatoes, red onions banana peppers and mayonnaise
- Fire Chicken Sub$11.99
Chicken finger, onions, green peppers, hot sauce and melted American cheese
- Fire Burger$12.99
Homemade burger with spicy feta cheese, veggies
- Athena Cheeseburger$11.99
Homemade burger with feta cheese, gyro meat, veggies
- Veggies Sub$8.99
Grilled veggies, cold veggies, sauces and feta cheese
- Willy's "Reuben"$12.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island sauce on toasted rye bread
Appetizers and Mazzah
Dips App
- Hummus$6.99
A pureed garbanzo bean dip with middle eastern origins
- Tzatziki$6.95
Yogurt mixed cucumbers, garlic, salt and garlic
- Spicy Feta "Kopanisti$7.95
Greek spicy feta cheese and kalamata olives, topped with oregano and extra virgin olive oil
- Baba Ganoush$6.95
Smoked eggplant puree flavored with tahini, olive oil and garlic
- Spinach Feta Dip$6.95
Baby spinach cooked with lemon juice mixed with feta cheese and olive oil
- Feta and Olives$7.50
Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives, topped with oregana and extra virgin olive oil
- 3 Combo Dips$13.99
Your choice of your favorite dips
- Tabbouleh$5.99
Baked App. "N" Pies
- Dolmadaka "Stuffed Grape Leaves"$8.95
Grape leaves stuffed with lean ground beef, lamb, rice, and Greek herbs
- Spanakopita Spinach Pie$6.50
Fine layers of filo dough, baked with fresh spinach and feta cheese
- Mushrooms Pie$6.50
Fine layers of filo dough baked with mushrooms, feta cheese and herbs
- Potato salad$6.95
Fried App
- Falafel 7 pcs$6.99
7 pieces. Fried bean croquette with hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and creamy garlic sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$9.99
Lightly breaded and fried on our premises topped with a coconut sauce
- Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
4 pieces of fried chicken tenders with fries served with BBQ sauce or creamy garlic sauce
- Calamari$11.99
Lightly breaded and fried on our premises
Greek Eatery Create Your Own
On Pita
- Small Lamb Gyro pita$7.99
- Regular Lamb Gyro pita$8.99
- Large Lamb Gyro pita$9.99
- Small Chicken Gyro pita$7.99
- Regular Chicken Gyro pita$8.99
- Large Chicken Gyro pita$9.99
- Small Shawarma Beef pita$7.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef pita$8.99
- Large Shawarma Beef pita$9.99
- Small Shawarma Chicken pita$7.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken pita$8.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken pita$9.99
- Small Falafel pita$7.99
- Regular Falafel pita$8.99
- Large Falafel pita$9.99
- Small Keftdes$7.99
- Regular Keftdes$8.99
- Large Keftdes$9.99
- Small Veggie pita$7.99
- Regular Veggie pita$8.99
- Large Veggie pita$9.99
On Salad
- Regular Gyro Greek salad$12.99
- Large Gyro Greek salad$14.99
- Regular Grilled Chicken salad$12.99
- Large Grilled Chicken salad$14.99
- Regular Grilled Salmon$12.99
- Large Grilled Salmon$14.99
- Regular Grilled Shrimp$12.99
- Large Grilled Shrimp$14.99
- Regular Fried Falafel salad$12.99
- Large Fried Falafel salad$14.99
- Regular Chicken Spicy$12.99
- Large Chicken Spicy$14.99
- Regular Chicken BBQ$12.99
- Large Chicken BBQ$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef salad$12.99
- Large Shawarma Beef salad$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken salad$12.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken salad$14.99
On Rice
- Regular Gyro Bowl$12.99
- Large Gyro Bowl$14.99
- Regular Grilled Chicken Bowl$12.99
- Large Grilled Chicken Bowl$14.99
- Regular Shrimp Bowl$12.99
- Large Shrimp Bowl$14.99
- Regular Falafel Bowl$12.99
- Large Falafel Bowl$14.99
- Regular Veggie Bowl$12.99
- Large Veggie Bowl$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Bowl - Beef$12.99
- Large Shawarma Bowl - Beef$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Bowl - Chicken$12.99
- Large Shawarma Bowl - Chicken$14.99
- Regular Mushroom Bowl$12.99
- Large Mushroom Bowl$14.99
On Hummus
- Regular Lamb Gyro Hummus$13.99
- Large Lamb Gyro Hummus$15.99
- Regular Chicken Gyro Hummus$13.99
- Large Chicken Gyro Hummus$15.99
- Regular Falafel Hummus$13.99
- Large Falafel Hummus$15.99
- Regular Veggie Hummus$13.99
- Large Veggie Hummus$15.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef Hummus$13.99
- Large Shawarma Beef Hummus$15.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken Hummus$13.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken Hummus$15.99
- Regular Mushroom Hummus$13.99
- Large Mushroom Hummus$15.99
Greek Traditional Dishes
Beef and Lamb
- Lamb Kabob$19.99
Chunk of lamb, marinated with fresh herbs, then grilled with onions, green peppers
- Lamb Chops$29.99
A generous portion of lamb chops, grilled to your liking
- All Lamb Mix$29.99
Lamb chops, lamb kabobs and gyro meat
- Half and Half Kabob$24.99
Lamb kabobs and chicken kabob
- Dolmadaka Dinner$14.99
Stuffed with lean ground beef, lamb, rice and Greek herbs, lemon sauce served with sauteed vegetables
- Lamb Shank$24.99
Baked lamb shank with bon topped with tomato sauce
Chicken
- Chicken Lemonato$17.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated with fresh herbs, lime juice and olive oil
- Chicken Kabob "Our Favorite"$19.99
Chicken tenders, onions, green peppers and mushrooms, grilled with Mediterranean herbs
- Mixed Shawarma Plate$23.99
Beef and chicken with grilled veggies cooked together, comes with rice and hummus, pita and sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp$29.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated with fresh herbs, lime juice and olive oil and grilled shrimp
- Mixed Grill Dish$39.99
Two char grilled lamb chops, two keftedes, braised chicken breast. Eat to the extreme
- Grecian Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomato sauce and feta cheese
Seafood
- Lemon Salmon Fillet$19.99
Fresh salmon fillet grilled with lemon herb sauce served with rice and vegetables
- Scallops Ala Greek$29.99
Grilled scallops with oregano and topped with garlic butter sauce served with rice and vegetables
- Grouper Fish$16.99
Grilled grouper fillet topped with lemon sauce. Served with rice and vegetables
- Mix Seafood$39.99
Grilled grouper fillet, fresh salmon filet and grilled shrimp
Pepsi Beverage Template
Pepsi Drinks
- Brisk Iced Tea Lemon - 2L Bottle
Bold lemon flavored iced tea
- Crush Grape Soda - 2L Bottle
Crush offers an exciting rush of grape flavor and fun in every sip
- Crush Orange Soda - 2L Bottle
The original orange soda.
- Crush Strawberry Soda - 2L Bottle
Crush offers an exciting rush of strawberry flavor and fun in every sip
- Diet Mtn Dew - 2L Bottle
All the great, exhilarating taste of Mtn Dew, without the calories.
- Diet Pepsi - 2L Bottle
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
- Dole Lemonade - 2L Bottle
Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar
- Dole Lemonade 2L Bottle
Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar
- Dr. Pepper - 2L Bottle
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
- Mtn Dew - 2L Bottle
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
- Mtn Dew Code Red - 2L Bottle
All of the great taste and exhilaration of Mtn Dew with a kick of cherry.
- Mug Root Beer - 2L Bottle
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment
- Pepsi - 2L Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.
- Pepsi Wild Cherry - 2L Bottle
Cola with a thrilling burst of unique cherry flavor and a sweet, crisp taste
- Schweppes Ginger Ale - 2L Bottle
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles
- Starry - 2L Bottle
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
- Diet Dr. Pepper - 2L Bottle
Diet Dr. Pepper offers the same blend of 23 flavors as the original, without the calories.
- Aquafina - 16.9oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.
- Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.
- Brisk Iced Tea Lemon - 12oz Can
Bold lemon flavored iced tea
- Brisk Iced Tea Lemon - 20oz Bottle
Bold lemon flavored iced tea
- Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle
Crush offers an exciting rush of grape flavor and fun in every sip
- Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle
The original orange soda.
- Crush Strawberry Soda - 20oz Bottle
Crush offers an exciting rush of strawberry flavor and fun in every sip
- Diet Lipton Green Tea Citrus - 16.9oz Bottle
Smooth, delicious green tea blended with the tang of citrus and none of the sugar or calories
- Diet Lipton Green Tea Citrus - 20oz Bottle
Smooth, delicious green tea blended with the tang of citrus and none of the sugar or calories
- Diet Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle
All the great, exhilarating taste of Mtn Dew, without the calories.
- Diet Pepsi - 16oz Bottle
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
- Diet Pepsi - 1L Bottle
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
- Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
- Dole Lemonade - 20oz Bottle
Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar
- Dole Lemonade 20oz Bottle
Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar
- Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
- LIFEWTR - 1L Bottle
Purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes added for taste.
- LIFEWTR - 20oz Bottle
Purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes added for taste.
- Lipton Iced Green Tea Citrus - 20oz Bottle
Smooth, delicious green tea blended with the tang of citrus
- Lipton Iced Tea Berry Splash - 20oz Bottle
Delicious black iced tea with a splash of fruit juice for a totally refreshing taste experience
- Lipton Iced Tea Peach - 20oz Bottle
A unique blend of real tea and peach essence for a deliciously refreshing taste
- Lipton Iced Tea Tropical Splash - 20oz Bottle
Delicious black iced tea with a splash of fruit juice for a tropical taste experience
- Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
- Mtn Dew Code Red - 20oz Bottle
All of the great taste and exhilaration of Mtn Dew with a kick of cherry.
- Mtn Dew Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle
The bold taste and exhilarating charge of the original Dew but with none of the sugar
- Mug Root Beer - 20oz Bottle
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment
- Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.
- Pepsi Wild Cherry - 20oz Bottle
Cola with a thrilling burst of unique cherry flavor and a sweet, crisp taste
- Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar
- Pure Leaf - Diet Lemon Iced Tea (Sweetened) - 18.5oz Bottle
Real tea leaves complemented with the flavor of lemon for a refreshing, carefree iced tea.
- Pure Leaf - Extra Sweet Iced Tea - 18.5oz Bottle
Brewed using freshly picked tea leaves and sweetened with real sugar so every sip is as sweet as the last.
- Pure Leaf - Iced Tea Lemonade - 18.5oz Bottle
Start with fresh-picked leaves brewed just right, add lemon for balance and finish it with real sugar.
- Pure Leaf - Lemon Iced Tea (Sweetened) - 18.5oz Bottle
The deliciously tart flavor of lemon is the perfect companion for freshly brewed tea.
- Pure Leaf - Mango Hibiscus Herbal Iced Tea - 18.5oz Bottle
Masterfully crafted to be the perfect combination of fresh brewed hibiscus and natural mango flavor.
- Pure Leaf - Not Too Sweet Iced Green Tea with Honey - 18.5oz Bottle
The subtle notes of real-leaf brewed green tea combined with just the right amount of deliciously real honey.
- Pure Leaf - Peach Hibiscus Herbal Iced Tea - 18.5oz Bottle
Delicate hibiscus combined with orchard-ripe, sweet peach flavor notes to deliver a refreshing juicy taste
- Pure Leaf - Peach Iced Tea (Sweetened) - 18.5oz Bottle
Drink in the deliciousness of real-leaf brewed tea and luscious peaches, sweetened with real sugar.
- Pure Leaf - Raspberry Iced Tea (Sweetened) - 18.5oz Bottle
Sweet and tangy raspberry pairs perfectly with classic iced tea.
- Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea - 18.5oz Bottle
Freshly picked tea leaves sweetened with real sugar for a delicious fresh-brewed taste.
- Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Green Iced Tea - 18.5oz Bottle
The crisp, clean taste of green tea brewed and bottled without adding sugar or color.
- Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Iced Tea - 18.5oz Bottle
Iced tea brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color.
- Schweppes Ginger Ale - 20oz Bottle
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles
- Starry - 20oz Bottle
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
- Tropicana Lemonade - 12oz Bottle
The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors
- Diet Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle
Diet Dr. Pepper offers the same blend of 23 flavors as the original, without the calories.
- Brisk Iced Tea Raspberry - 12oz Can
Brisk has become the badge of creative hustlers everywhere. By bringing in-your-face flavors and vibrant colors to the juice drink and iced tea game we help you make your mark on the world.
- Brisk Lemonade - 12oz Can
Bold, fruit-flavored lemonade juice drink
- Crush Grape Soda - 12oz Can
Crush offers an exciting rush of grape flavor and fun in every sip
- Crush Orange Soda - 12oz Can
The original orange soda.
- Crush Strawberry Soda - 12oz Can
Crush offers an exciting rush of strawberry flavor and fun in every sip
- Diet Dr. Pepper - 12oz Can
Diet Dr. Pepper offers the same blend of 23 flavors as the original, without the calories.
- Diet Mtn Dew - 12oz Can
All the great, exhilarating taste of Mtn Dew, without the calories.
- Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
- Dole Lemonade 12oz Can
Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar
- Dr. Pepper - 12oz Can
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
- Mtn Dew - 12oz Can
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
- Mtn Dew Code Red - 12oz Can
All of the great taste and exhilaration of Mtn Dew with a kick of cherry.
- Mtn Dew Zero Sugar - 12oz Can
The bold taste and exhilarating charge of the original Dew but with none of the sugar
- Mug Root Beer - 12oz Can
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment
- Pepsi - 12oz Can
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.
- Pepsi Wild Cherry - 12oz Can
Cola with a thrilling burst of unique cherry flavor and a sweet, crisp taste
- Pepsi Zero Sugar - 12oz Can
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar
- Schweppes Ginger Ale - 12oz Can
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles
- Starry - 12oz Can
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
- Brisk Iced Tea + Lemonade - Fountain
It's Half Iced Tea, Half Lemonade, and all bold. That's Brisk Baby!
- Brisk Iced Tea Lemon - Fountain
Bold lemon flavored iced tea
- Brisk Iced Tea Raspberry - Fountain
Brisk has become the badge of creative hustlers everywhere. By bringing in-your-face flavors and vibrant colors to the juice drink and iced tea game we help you make your mark on the world.
- Brisk Iced Tea Unsweetened - Fountain
Brisk has become the badge of creative hustlers everywhere. By bringing in-your-face flavors and vibrant colors to the juice drink and iced tea game we help you make your mark on the world.
- Brisk Sweet Tea - Fountain
Brisk has become the badge of creative hustlers everywhere. By bringing in-your-face flavors and vibrant colors to the juice drink and iced tea game we help you make your mark on the world.
- Diet Mtn Dew - Fountain
All the great, exhilarating taste of Mtn Dew, without the calories.
- Diet Pepsi - Fountain
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
- Dr. Pepper - Fountain
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
- Mtn Dew - Fountain
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
- Mug Root Beer - Fountain
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment
- Pepsi - Fountain
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.
- Pepsi Wild Cherry - Fountain
Cola with a thrilling burst of unique cherry flavor and a sweet, crisp taste
- Schweppes Ginger Ale - Fountain
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles
- Starry - Fountain
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
- Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain
The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors
- Tropicana Pink Lemonade - Fountain
The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors
- Crush Orange Soda (Hecho en Mexico) - 12oz Glass
The Mexican Crush formula made with 100% real sugar
- Pepsi (Hecho en Mexico) - 12oz Glass
The Mexican Pepsi formula made with 100% real sugar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Florida Highway 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708