La Takeria Tacos

830 Laura St

Casselberry, FL 32707

Popular Items

Tacos
Chips
Birria Burrito

Soda

Fountain Coke (Here/ To-Go SM)

$3.19

Fountain Coke (To-Go LG)

$4.26

Fountain Sprite (Here/ To-Go SM)

$3.19

Fountain Sprite (To-Go LG)

$4.26

Fountain Fanta Orange (Here/ To-Go SM)

$3.19

Fountain Fanta Orange (To-Go LG)

$4.26

Fountain Powerade Mountain Berry Blast (Here/ To-Go SM)

$3.19

Fountain Powerade Mountain Berry Blast (To-Go LG)

$4.26

Fountain Diet Coke (Here/ To-go Sm)

$3.19

Fountain Diet Coke (To-go LG)

$4.26

Can Coke

$1.60

Can Sprite

$1.60Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$1.60

Jarrito- Pina

$2.67

Jarrito- Mandarina

$2.67

Jarrito- Tamarindo

$2.67

Jarrito- Fruit Punch

$2.67

Jarrito- Grapefruit

$2.67

Jarrito- Mango

$2.67Out of stock

Jarrito - Lime

$2.67

Jarrito- Sangria

$2.67Out of stock

Jarrito- Sidral

$2.67

Medio Litro Coke

$4.28Out of stock

Bottle Coke

$3.28

Bottle Fanta Orange

$2.67

Conchita Coco

$3.00

Jugo De Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Jugo De Parcha/ Passion Fruit

$3.00

Jugo De Pina

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Juice/Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca- Horchata SM

$2.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca -Horchata MD

$3.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Horchata LG

$4.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Pina SM

$2.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca -Pina MD

$3.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Pina LG

$4.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Jamaica SM

$2.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Jamaica Md

$3.50

Agua Fresca- Jamaica LG

$4.50

Agua Fresca- Melon MD

$3.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Melon LG

$4.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Sandia MD

$3.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca- Sandia LG

$4.50Out of stock

Daily Menu

Tacos De Queso Birria

$3.71

A shredded stewed beef taco served on a corn tortilla, stuffed with cheese and topped with onion and cilantro. The tortilla is dipped in the broth of the beef, to give it a red colored tint and to add an extra crisp to the tortilla. Served with a cup of the broth (consome) to dip the taco in.

Birria Burrito

$12.27

Includes Consome

Birria Torta

$12.27

Includes Consome

Jumbo Birria Quesadilla

$12.27

Includes Consome

Tacos

$3.18

Topped with onion and cilantro

Tortas

$11.20

Includes: Mayo, Lettuce, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cheese and Avocado

Burritos

$11.20

Includes: Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cilantro

Jumbo Quesadilla

$11.20

Large 12" Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat.

Pizza Birria

$27.25

Includes (2) Consomes

Sides (Copy)

Side Beans

$2.64

Side Rice

$2.64

Chips

$4.50

Extra Consome

$2.00

Extra Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Extra Salsas

$0.75

La Molienda

$3.00Out of stock

Mixnut Bar

Japoneses

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese Style Peanuts

Extra Pepinillos

$0.75

Side De Aguacate

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
🔥Authentic Mexican Tacos - Queso Birria Tacos🔥

Location

830 Laura St, Casselberry, FL 32707

