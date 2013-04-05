Bella Roma Pizza Inc 18459 N Us Highway 41
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Bella Roma Pizza, we believe that pizza is more than just food – it's a way of life. That's why our slogan, "Live, Love, Eat Pizza," comes straight from the heart. Whether you're grabbing a quick lunch or enjoying a family dinner, our friendly staff and cozy atmosphere make Bella Roma Pizza the perfect place to relax and savor a slice of New York-style pizza.
Location
18459 N Us Highway 41, Lutz, FL 33549
Gallery
