APPETIZERS

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Meatball Side

$10.00

Sausage Side

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$9.50

Garlic Knots

$4.50+

Wings

$9.00+

PIES

Cheese

$16.00+

Pepperoni

$21.50+

Bianco Pizza (White Pizza)

$21.00+

The Don (Meat Lovers)

$23.00+

Veggie

$21.00+

Wiseguy

$23.00+

Bella Nona (gma pie)

$23.00

Tomato & Basil

$19.00+

La Margherita

$19.00+

A La Vodka Pizza

$21.00+

Hawaiian Luau

$21.00+

The Bella Roma

$21.00+

Kickin' Chicken & Bacon

$21.00+

Philly Cheez

$21.00+

PERSONAL PIES 12''

Gluten Free 12'' (Plain)

$12.00

Personal 12'' (Plain)

$12.00

Gluten Free 12'' Specialty

$15.00

Personal 12'' Specialty

$15.00

HEROES

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$12.00

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$13.00

Italian Hero

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$13.00

SALADS

Antipasto

$12.00

Chopped Wedge

$11.00

Greek

$12.00

Caesar

$9.00

House

$9.00

Side House

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

DINNERS

Bucatini & Meatballs

$15.00

Bucatini Carbonara

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$15.00

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.00

Lasagna Rustica

$15.00

Penna Alla Vodka W/ Pancetta

$15.00

Penna Pasta al Forno

$15.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

LUNCH SPECIAL 11-3:30

1 Plain + 1 Special & Fount. Soda

$8.50

2 specialty + Fount. Soda

$9.50

BEVS

2 liter

$3.75

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Can

$2.00

Energy Drink

$3.20

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.75

Snapple

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

DESSERT

Cannoli

$4.50

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

SLICE WINDOW

Cheese

$3.25

Specialty

$3.75

Sicilian

$3.75

Pin Wheel

$3.75

Rolls

$4.50

Stromboli

$6.50

Single Garlic Knot

$1.00

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

KIDS

2 Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$8.50

Spaghetti and Meatball

$9.50

SIDES

Fries

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Italian Sausage

$3.00

Meatball

$3.00

Side of Pasta w/Marinara

$7.00

Side of Pasta w/Butter

$7.00

Soup

Soup of the Day (16oz)

$5.50