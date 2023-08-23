Big Boy's Pizza
8 S Main St
Marlboro, NJ 07746
FOOD
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Bacon and Tomato Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy buffalo chicken with ranch dressing
Cheesesteak Pizza
Peppers, onions, American cheese & mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, bacon & ranch dressing
Chicken Francaise Pizza
Lightly egg battered chicken pieces with a Francaise sauce & light mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham & mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & olive oil
Meatball Parmigiana Pizza
Penne Vodka Pizza
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions
Tortellini Alfredo Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli & tomato
Stromboli
Wings
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sicks (6)
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of sauce
Rice Balls (3)
Sicilian style fried rice balls filled with peas and meat and served with a side of sauce.
Bruschetta (4)
Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Breaded mozzarella sticks dipped in hot sauce and served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Chicken Fingers (5) w/ Fries
Served with french fries
Eggplant Rollatini (3)
Zuchini Sticks
Zuppa di Clams
Zuppa di Mussles
Prepared in either a fra diavolo, marinara or white sauce
Fried Calamari
Soups
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes and red onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with home-style croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar
Big Boy Salad
Fresh spinach with mandarin oranges, sliced strawberries, pecans with feta cheese. Topped with blackened chicken.
Mackenzie Salad
Iceberg lettuce with hardboiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chopped up bacon and green peppers. Topped with breaded chicken & drizzled with ranch.
Chef Salad
Caprese Salad
Romaine lettuce with chopped roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles topped with your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken
Boom Boom Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes & red onions. Topped with breaded boom boom chicken
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, red onions and fresh mozzarella. Topped with rolls of ham, provolone & salami
Italian Heroes (Cold)
The Big Boy Hero
Ham, prosciutto, capicolla, salami, pepperoni & provolone
Ham & Provolone Hero
Ham, Capicola & Provolone Hero
Ham, Salami & Provolone Hero
Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Hero
Roast Beef & Turkey Hero
Roast Beef Hero
Tuna Hero
Turkey & Provolone Hero
Turkey Hero
Italian Heroes (Hot)
Wraps/Paninis
Boom Boom Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato & American cheese with boom boom sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with balsamic glaze
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato with ranch
Chicken Caesar
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken with your choice of vodka or tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Rustico
Grilled chicken, fried onions & bacon topped with Swiss cheese
Monte Cristo
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Roast Beef Melt
Sautéed roast beef with fried onions topped with melted Swiss cheese
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sausage and broccoli rabe with mozzarella cheese
Siciliano
Eggplant with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze
Turkey Club
Thinly sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo topped with yellow American cheese
Veggie
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Philly Steaks
Classic Italian Pasta
Baked Pasta
Chicken Entrees
Veal Entrees
Seafood Entrees
Vegetable & Other Entrees
Side Dishes
Veggie Sides
Healthy Eats
BEVERAGE
Cans
Bottles
Snapple
Jarritos
Stewart's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
8 S Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746