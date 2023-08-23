$39.95 for 2 Lg Plain Pizzas, a Garden Salad, and 2 Liter Soda
$39.95 for 2 Lg Plain Pizzas, a Garden Salad, and 2 Liter Soda
Popular Items

Jarritos Pineapple 12.5oz

$3.50

Boom Boom Chicken

$11.95

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato & American cheese with boom boom sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato with ranch

FOOD

Pizza

Plain Pizza (Large)

$17.95

Plain Pizza (Medium)

$16.95

White Pizza (Large)

$20.95

White Pizza (Medium)

$19.95

Grandma Pizza

$21.95

Deep Dish Pizza

$20.95

Sicilian Pizza

$20.95

Cauliflower Crust Pizza (12")

$15.95

Gluten Free Pizza (12")

$14.95

Specialty Pizza

Bacon and Tomato Pizza

$23.95

Baked Ziti Pizza

$23.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Spicy buffalo chicken with ranch dressing

Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.95

Peppers, onions, American cheese & mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.95

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, bacon & ranch dressing

Chicken Francaise Pizza

$23.95

Lightly egg battered chicken pieces with a Francaise sauce & light mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$23.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$23.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$23.95

Pineapple, ham & mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & olive oil

Meatball Parmigiana Pizza

$23.95

Penne Vodka Pizza

$23.95

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$23.95

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$24.95

Supreme Pizza

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions

Tortellini Alfredo Pizza

$23.95

Veggie Pizza

$23.95

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli & tomato

Calzones

Ricotta & Cheese Calzone

$13.95

Made with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Stromboli

Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$10.95

Supreme Stromboli

$10.95

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$11.95

Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$10.95

Wings

Boneless Wings (8)

$15.95

Boneless chicken wings in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Boom Boom sauce, with a side of celery and carrot sticks

Chicken Wings (8)

$13.95

Chicken wings in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Boom Boom sauce, with a side of celery and carrot sticks

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sicks (6)

$8.95

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of sauce

Rice Balls (3)

$9.95

Sicilian style fried rice balls filled with peas and meat and served with a side of sauce.

Bruschetta (4)

$9.95

Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.95

Breaded mozzarella sticks dipped in hot sauce and served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Chicken Fingers (5) w/ Fries

$10.95

Served with french fries

Eggplant Rollatini (3)

$10.95

Zuchini Sticks

$10.95

Zuppa di Clams

$14.95

Zuppa di Mussles

$15.95

Prepared in either a fra diavolo, marinara or white sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Soups

Pasta Fagiole

$6.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes and red onions

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce with home-style croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar

Big Boy Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach with mandarin oranges, sliced strawberries, pecans with feta cheese. Topped with blackened chicken.

Mackenzie Salad

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce with hardboiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chopped up bacon and green peppers. Topped with breaded chicken & drizzled with ranch.

Chef Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce with chopped roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles topped with your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes & red onions. Topped with breaded boom boom chicken

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, red onions and fresh mozzarella. Topped with rolls of ham, provolone & salami

Italian Heroes (Cold)

The Big Boy Hero

$13.95

Ham, prosciutto, capicolla, salami, pepperoni & provolone

Ham & Provolone Hero

$10.95

Ham, Capicola & Provolone Hero

$11.95

Ham, Salami & Provolone Hero

$11.95

Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Hero

$12.95

Roast Beef & Turkey Hero

$11.95

Roast Beef Hero

$10.95

Tuna Hero

$9.95

Turkey & Provolone Hero

$10.95

Turkey Hero

$9.95

Italian Heroes (Hot)

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Veal California Hero

$10.95

Chicken California Hero

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Hero

$9.95

Pepper and Egg Hero

$9.95

Wraps/Paninis

Boom Boom Chicken

$11.95

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato & American cheese with boom boom sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

Caprese

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with balsamic glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato with ranch

Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.95

Breaded chicken with your choice of vodka or tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Rustico

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fried onions & bacon topped with Swiss cheese

Monte Cristo

$11.95

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Roast Beef Melt

$11.95

Sautéed roast beef with fried onions topped with melted Swiss cheese

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$11.95

Sausage and broccoli rabe with mozzarella cheese

Siciliano

$11.95

Eggplant with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze

Turkey Club

$11.95

Thinly sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo topped with yellow American cheese

Veggie

$11.95

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Philly Steaks

Cheesesteak

$9.95

California Cheesesteak

$10.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo

Pizza Steak

$10.95

Mozzarella and tomato sauce

Classic Italian Pasta

Pasta dinners served with a side salad and your choice of dressing.

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$13.95

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$14.95

Penne Vodka

$15.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Fettucine al Pesto

$15.95

Rigatoni all Norma

$16.95

Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe

$15.95

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$15.95

Cavatelli Primavera

$15.95

Tortellini Boscaiola

$16.95

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$16.95

Lasagna

$17.95

Baked Cheese Ravioli (6)

$17.95

Stuffed Shells

$17.95

Stuffed Rigatino in Vodka Sauce

$19.95

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Chicken Milanese

$20.95

Chicken Francaise

$21.95

Chicken Piccata

$21.95

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.95

Chicken Scarpariella

$22.95

Veal Entrees

Veal Parmigiana

$23.95

Veal Milanese

$23.95

Veal Pizzaiola

$23.95

Veal Marsala

$23.95

Veal Piccata

$23.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.95

Seafood Entrees

Seafood Combo (Seasonal)

$27.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.75

Shrimp Marinara

$19.75

Shrimp Scampi

$19.75

Mussels Marinara

$19.20

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$19.25

Vegetable & Other Entrees

Eggplant Parmesean

$17.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Side Dishes

French Fries

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Sausages (2)

$9.95

Meatballs (3)

$9.95

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Veggie Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$8.95

Sauteed Broccoli

$8.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.95

Sauteed Zucchini

$10.95

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$11.95

Healthy Eats

Blackened Chicken with Broccoli Alfredo

$19.50

Blackened Shrimp with Broccoli Alfredo

$19.95

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli

$18.50

Grilled Salmon with Broccoli

$23.00

BEVERAGE

Cans

Pepsi Can

$1.50
Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50
Starry Lemon Lime Can

$1.50
Crush Orange Can

$1.50
Mtn Dew Can

$1.50
Crush Grape Can

$1.50
Pepsi Real Sugar Can

$1.50

Bottles

Aquafina 16.9oz

$1.50
Pepsi 20oz

$2.50
Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.50
Crush Orange 20oz

$2.50
Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.50
Starry Lemon Lime 20oz

$2.50

Snapple

Snapple Iced Tea 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Peach 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Diet Iced Tea 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Diet Peach 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry 16oz

$2.50

Jarritos

Sidral Mundet 12oz

$3.50

Mineragua 12.5oz

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin 12.5oz

$3.50

Jarritos Lime 12.5oz

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple 12.5oz

$3.50

Stewart's

Stewart's Root Beer

$3.00

Stewart's Diet Root Beer

$3.00

Stewart's Black Cherry

$3.00

Stewart's Cream Soda

$3.00

Stewart's Orange & Cream

$3.00

Liters

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.50
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.50