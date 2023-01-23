Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Grandpa's Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

128 South Main St.

Marlboro, NJ 07746

Popular Items

Bagel Sandwich
Just Bagels
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bagel

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel with spreads, and a selection of add-ons

Just Bagels

Just Bagels

Whole bagels in a bag.

Breakfast Combos "Forget it"

Turkey Bacon, Pepperjack, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom

Two Eggs 1 Bagel`

$5.00

2 eggs your way on a bagel or bread of your choice. Select "No Bread" if preferred.

3 Egg Omelette Sandwich & Home Fries

$6.00

Build your own omelette on your choice of bread. Served with home fries. Select "No Bread" if preferred.

Eggs & Cheese

$6.00

Two fried eggs & cheese

Egg White & Cheese

$7.00

Egg whites & cheese

Bacon & Eggs

$7.00

Two fried eggs & bacon

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Two fried eggs, bacon, cheese

Bacon, Egg White & Cheese

$9.00

Bacon, egg whites & cheese

Sausage & Egg

$8.00

Two fried eggs, sausage patty

$9.00

Two fried eggs, sausage patty, cheese

Pork Roll & Egg

$8.25

Two fried eggs, pork roll

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

$9.25

Two fried eggs, pork roll, cheese

Pork Roll & Cheese

$5.65

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$7.50

Two fried eggs, turkey bacon

Turkey Bacon, Egg And Cheese

$8.50

Two fried eggs, turkey bacon, cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Two fried eggs, hot ham, & cheese

Ham & Eggs

$7.00

Two fried eggs, hot ham

Chorizo & Egg

$7.00
$8.00

Two fried eggs, Mexican chorizo & Quesillo cheese

$11.00

Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, ham, American cheese, onions, peppers. Side of home fries.

The Mediterranean w/ Home Fries

$12.00

Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, Feta cheese, onion, tomato. Side of home fries.

The Power w/ Home Fries

$13.00

Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, egg whites, turkey bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, spinach, tomato, mushroom. Side of home fries.

The Florentine w/ Home Fries

$10.50

Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, Swiss cheese, spinach, onions. Side of home fries.

"Off The Charts" Combos

Grandpa's Lox

$12.00

Fresh smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, capers, onions

$10.00

Two eggs over-easy, Everything bagel, sausage patty, hash brown patty, Cheddar cheese

$9.00

Hot Calabrian Chili Pepper Bagel, two fried eggs, sausage patty, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado

$8.50

Egg white, spinach and feta on a Rosemary Olive Oil Bagel

$7.00

Whole Wheat Everything Bagel with Veggie Tofu cream cheese, layered with cucumber, tomato, salt & pepper.

Lean & Green

$10.50

Grilled chicken, egg whites, spinach, house made pico de gallo, salt & pepper on your favorite bagel or bread.

Open Faced Avo Bagel

$8.00

Smashed avocado, two fried eggs, olive oil, tomato, salt & pepper, red chili flakes on your favorite bagel or bread.

$11.00

A bacon, egg & cheese drizzled in maple syrup on our signature French Toast bagel.

$7.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel smothered in Nutella, fresh banana & strawberries

Classic BLT

$8.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw and a pickle.

Supreme BLT

$11.00

Double bacon, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.

Chicken BLT

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle or fries.

Mikey's Crunch Wrap

$10.75

Chicken salad, BLT, hot pepper spread, on a wrap, bagel, or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.

Gone Fishing

$9.50

White albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, hot pepper spread, on a bagel or bread of your choice. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.

$11.00

Provolone, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, tomato on white bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle or fries.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Signature, classic and tasty! American cheese on white bread. Select alternate cheese or bread option if preferred.

$12.00

Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella & roasted red pepper, topped with fresh arugula and pesto. On your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle or fries.

Pizza Bagel

$8.00Out of stock

Open faced pizza bagel. Marinara, fresh mozzarella, salt, pepper and a hint of chili flakes. Crunchy and delicious!

$12.00

House-made roast beef sliced to perfection on a Rosemary Olive Oil bagel, topped with caramelized onions and non-gmo bone broth. Served with cole slaw & pickle or french fries.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh chicken noodle soup with a side of our house-made bagel chips.

Cold Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Salad prepared with or without chopped celery, carrot, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.

$9.00

White albacore tuna salad prepared with or without chopped celery, carrot, onion. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Whitefish salad topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh egg salad topped with lettuce, tomato, onion on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.

Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Lunch Combos

$8.00
$5.00
$6.00

Chicken Sandwich: Build Your Own

$6.00

Pastrami Sandwich: Build Your Own

$9.00

Grab & Go

Small Spreads To Go

Large Spreads To Go

Cold Salads To Go

$4.25+

Please select from 'Veggie Modifications' if you ordered Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad.

Grandpa's Coffee (1lb bag)

$8.99

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Freshly brewed all day. Strong, hot and delicious. Available in Classic, Dark Roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Decaf

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Our coffee, on the rocks! Available in Classic or Decaf.

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Earl Grey, Peppermint, Chamomile, Chai Spice, Green Tea, Orange Spice, Raspberry Hibiscus

Hot Chocolate

$2.40

4Jacks Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

4Jacks Signature Nitro Cold Brew. 3X the caffeine, 1/3 the acidity. Sweet without sugar, and smooth without cream.

Coca Cola

$2.00

Coke,Seltzer,water

Diet Coke

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.00

Poland Springs Water

$1.25

33oz Essentia Water

$3.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Yoohoo Choco Milk

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Grape Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade

$2.75

Tropicana Grapefruit

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice 52oz

$5.99

Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

$3.00

Coconut Juice With Pulp

$3.00

BAI

$2.50

PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Clementine, Blueberry, Coconut, Cherry

SNAPPLE

$2.50

PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Raspberry Tea, Peach Tea, Kiwi Strawberry, Lemon Tea, Sugar Free Lemon, Snapple Apple

Gatorade

$2.50

PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Red, Orange

Polar Seltzer

$1.25

Lemon Perfect

$2.50

PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Original Lemon, Dragon Fruit Mango, Strawberry Passion Fruit, Peach Raspberry, Pineapple Coconut

Vibal Energy Tea

$4.00

PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Wild Honey, Pomegranate, Spicy Ginger

Good2grow Fruit Fusion

$3.49

Good2grow Chocolate Milk

$4.59

Redbull

$2.50

Celcius Live Fit

$3.00

Dino Energy Drink

$2.50

Frizz Bubbly Espresso

$3.50

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.00

Jarrito's Mexican Soda

$2.00

Kevita Sparkling Probiotic

$3.25Out of stock

Chobani Yogurt Drink (Straw Banana)

$2.50Out of stock

Chobani Yogurt Drink (Berry)

$2.50Out of stock

GT'S Kombucha Gingerade

$3.00Out of stock

Naked

$3.99Out of stock

Sides

Bacon on side

$2.00

Bacon, Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon on side

$2.50

Sausage Patty on side

$3.00

Hash brown Patty on side

$1.00

Single fried hash brown patty

French Fries on side

$2.50

Fried fresh to order

Home Fries Special! On Side

$3.00

Cole Slaw on side

$1.00

Macaroni Salad on side 8oz

$3.00

1 EGG on side

$1.50

2 EGGS on side

$2.50

Lox on side

$9.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetable Soup

$5.99Out of stock

Snacks & Sweets

Bagel Chips

$5.00

Made in house

Deep River Kettle Chips

$1.00

Please specify flavor in Special Requests: Original Sea Salt Salt & Pepper Mesquite BBQ Sour Cream & Onion Sweet Maui Onion Zesty Jalapeño New York Spicy Dill Pickle

Muffins

$2.50

TOASTED Muffin

$2.50

Brekki™️ Overnight Oats

$3.50Out of stock

Please note in Special Requests which flavor you want: Apple Cinnamon, Banana Maple Brown Sugar, Dark Chocolate

Kind Breakfast Bars

$1.25

Crumb Cake Square

$3.50

Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$3.75Out of stock

Danish

$3.00

Dessert for Two Crumb

$5.00

Croissant

$1.75Out of stock

Dessert For Two Black N White

$5.00Out of stock

Housemade Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
This is not your average bagel joint. Our bagels are unbleached and unbromated. No additives. No dyes. No cutting corners. You have our word, you'll get quality ingredients in every bite. With a lot of hard work and a hint of nostalgia let us bring a little bit of our family to yours.

128 South Main St., Marlboro, NJ 07746

