Grandpa's Bagels

Popular Items
Breakfast Combos "Forget it"
Two Eggs 1 Bagel`
2 eggs your way on a bagel or bread of your choice. Select "No Bread" if preferred.
3 Egg Omelette Sandwich & Home Fries
Build your own omelette on your choice of bread. Served with home fries. Select "No Bread" if preferred.
Eggs & Cheese
Two fried eggs & cheese
Egg White & Cheese
Egg whites & cheese
Bacon & Eggs
Two fried eggs & bacon
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs, bacon, cheese
Bacon, Egg White & Cheese
Bacon, egg whites & cheese
Sausage & Egg
Two fried eggs, sausage patty
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs, sausage patty, cheese
Pork Roll & Egg
Two fried eggs, pork roll
Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs, pork roll, cheese
Pork Roll & Cheese
Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Two fried eggs, turkey bacon
Turkey Bacon, Egg And Cheese
Two fried eggs, turkey bacon, cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs, hot ham, & cheese
Ham & Eggs
Two fried eggs, hot ham
Chorizo & Egg
Chorizo, Egg & Quesillo Cheese
Two fried eggs, Mexican chorizo & Quesillo cheese
The Western w/ Home Fries
Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, ham, American cheese, onions, peppers. Side of home fries.
The Mediterranean w/ Home Fries
Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, Feta cheese, onion, tomato. Side of home fries.
The Power w/ Home Fries
Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, egg whites, turkey bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, spinach, tomato, mushroom. Side of home fries.
The Florentine w/ Home Fries
Three eggs omelette style, your choice bread, Swiss cheese, spinach, onions. Side of home fries.
"Off The Charts" Combos
Grandpa's Lox
Fresh smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, capers, onions
Like Tomorrow's A Rumor
Two eggs over-easy, Everything bagel, sausage patty, hash brown patty, Cheddar cheese
Pipin' Hot Pepper Sandwich
Hot Calabrian Chili Pepper Bagel, two fried eggs, sausage patty, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado
Rosemarie Special
Egg white, spinach and feta on a Rosemary Olive Oil Bagel
Veggie Wedgie
Whole Wheat Everything Bagel with Veggie Tofu cream cheese, layered with cucumber, tomato, salt & pepper.
Lean & Green
Grilled chicken, egg whites, spinach, house made pico de gallo, salt & pepper on your favorite bagel or bread.
Open Faced Avo Bagel
Smashed avocado, two fried eggs, olive oil, tomato, salt & pepper, red chili flakes on your favorite bagel or bread.
Are You Kiddin' Me?
A bacon, egg & cheese drizzled in maple syrup on our signature French Toast bagel.
Rocco Boy Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel smothered in Nutella, fresh banana & strawberries
Classic BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw and a pickle.
Supreme BLT
Double bacon, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.
Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle or fries.
Mikey's Crunch Wrap
Chicken salad, BLT, hot pepper spread, on a wrap, bagel, or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.
Gone Fishing
White albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, hot pepper spread, on a bagel or bread of your choice. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.
Deluxe Grilled Cheese
Provolone, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, tomato on white bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle or fries.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Signature, classic and tasty! American cheese on white bread. Select alternate cheese or bread option if preferred.
Junior's Special
Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella & roasted red pepper, topped with fresh arugula and pesto. On your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle or fries.
Pizza Bagel
Open faced pizza bagel. Marinara, fresh mozzarella, salt, pepper and a hint of chili flakes. Crunchy and delicious!
Grandpa's Roast Beast Special
House-made roast beef sliced to perfection on a Rosemary Olive Oil bagel, topped with caramelized onions and non-gmo bone broth. Served with cole slaw & pickle or french fries.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Fresh chicken noodle soup with a side of our house-made bagel chips.
Cold Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad prepared with or without chopped celery, carrot, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
White albacore tuna salad prepared with or without chopped celery, carrot, onion. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Whitefish salad topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Fresh egg salad topped with lettuce, tomato, onion on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw & a pickle.
Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich
Lunch Combos
Grab & Go
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Freshly brewed all day. Strong, hot and delicious. Available in Classic, Dark Roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Decaf
Iced Coffee
Our coffee, on the rocks! Available in Classic or Decaf.
Hot Tea
Earl Grey, Peppermint, Chamomile, Chai Spice, Green Tea, Orange Spice, Raspberry Hibiscus
Hot Chocolate
4Jacks Nitro Cold Brew
4Jacks Signature Nitro Cold Brew. 3X the caffeine, 1/3 the acidity. Sweet without sugar, and smooth without cream.
Coca Cola
Coke,Seltzer,water
Diet Coke
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Poland Springs Water
33oz Essentia Water
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
Yoohoo Choco Milk
Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Apple Juice
Tropicana Cranberry Juice
Tropicana Grape Juice
Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade
Tropicana Grapefruit
Tropicana Orange Juice 52oz
Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water
Coconut Juice With Pulp
BAI
PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Clementine, Blueberry, Coconut, Cherry
SNAPPLE
PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Raspberry Tea, Peach Tea, Kiwi Strawberry, Lemon Tea, Sugar Free Lemon, Snapple Apple
Gatorade
PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Red, Orange
Polar Seltzer
Lemon Perfect
PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Original Lemon, Dragon Fruit Mango, Strawberry Passion Fruit, Peach Raspberry, Pineapple Coconut
Vibal Energy Tea
PLEASE SPECIFY FLAVOR IN SPECIAL REQUESTS: Wild Honey, Pomegranate, Spicy Ginger
Good2grow Fruit Fusion
Good2grow Chocolate Milk
Redbull
Celcius Live Fit
Dino Energy Drink
Frizz Bubbly Espresso
Stewarts Root Beer
Jarrito's Mexican Soda
Kevita Sparkling Probiotic
Chobani Yogurt Drink (Straw Banana)
Chobani Yogurt Drink (Berry)
GT'S Kombucha Gingerade
Naked
Sides
Bacon on side
Bacon, Turkey Bacon
Turkey Bacon on side
Sausage Patty on side
Hash brown Patty on side
Single fried hash brown patty
French Fries on side
Fried fresh to order
Home Fries Special! On Side
Cole Slaw on side
Macaroni Salad on side 8oz
1 EGG on side
2 EGGS on side
Lox on side
Chicken Noodle Soup
Vegetable Soup
Snacks & Sweets
Bagel Chips
Made in house
Deep River Kettle Chips
Please specify flavor in Special Requests: Original Sea Salt Salt & Pepper Mesquite BBQ Sour Cream & Onion Sweet Maui Onion Zesty Jalapeño New York Spicy Dill Pickle
Muffins
TOASTED Muffin
Brekki™️ Overnight Oats
Please note in Special Requests which flavor you want: Apple Cinnamon, Banana Maple Brown Sugar, Dark Chocolate
Kind Breakfast Bars
Crumb Cake Square
Brownie
Apple Turnover
Danish
Dessert for Two Crumb
Croissant
Dessert For Two Black N White
Housemade Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
This is not your average bagel joint. Our bagels are unbleached and unbromated. No additives. No dyes. No cutting corners. You have our word, you'll get quality ingredients in every bite. With a lot of hard work and a hint of nostalgia let us bring a little bit of our family to yours.
