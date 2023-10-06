Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

Served with Tortilla Chips. Choice of: TRADITIONAL: Avocado, Onion, Cilanto, Lime FRUTAS: Avocado, Pomegranate, Vidalia Onion, Mango, Apple, Habanero ROJA: Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle, Lime

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.00

Slow roasted pork, finished with grilled pineapple then topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

APPETIZERS

Chipotle Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Bibb lettuce cups stuffed with Chicken Tinga, diced tomato, onions. Topped with Chipotle Aioli. Four (4) per order.

Flautas (3)

$13.00

Hand-rolled tacos stuffed with choice of filling then deep fried. Topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, cotija cheese and crema. Three (3) per order. Choose from: Chicken, Tinga, Chorizo or Carne Asada ($4.00),

Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Chihuahua and Oaxaca Cheese, Beans, Jalapeños, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream. Choice of: Plain (NO MEAT), Grilled Chicken, Chorizo or Carne Asada (+$4.00).

Mexican Street Corn on the Cob

$7.00

Grilled Corn on the Cob, Mayo & Queso Fresco.

Mole Wings (6)

$11.00

Wings tossed & marinated in a mild Mole Sauce. Six (6) per order.

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Melted Oaxaca Cheese, topped with Pico de Gallo and served with Tortilla Chips. Add Chorizo (+$2.00).

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Red Onions, Tomato, Garlic & Cilantro.

Stuffed Poblano

$10.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with Chorizo, Jasmine Mexican Rice, Corn & Chihuahua Cheese. Then battered and fried, served with a side of Salsa Roja.

Tostadas (3)

$13.00

Choice of Ceviche, Chicken Tinga, Carnitas and Carne Asada (+$4.00). Three (3) per order.

SALADS

Cucumber & Tomato

$13.00

Cherry tomato, Red onions, Cotija Cheese, Arugula, Mexican Oregano, Cilantro Oil & Vinegar.

Grilled Chicken Tequila Lime Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Pumpkin Seeds, Sliced Oranges, Tequila Lime Chicken, Grilled Avocado Slices & Lime Vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Mango, Tomato, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Mixed Greens

$13.00

Mesclun Greens, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Peanuts & Mango Pineapple Vinaigrette.

Spicy Steak Salad

$19.00

Spicy Marinated Flank Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Scallions, Tomatillos, Pickled Red Onions & Avocado Poblano Dressing.

Taco N Lime Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli & Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Tortilla & Lime Vinaigrette.

SOUP

Mexican Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken, Mixed Vegetables & Potato. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Chicken Fajita Soup

$8.00

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onion, Cilantro, Lime & Chihuahua Cheese.

STREET TACOS

All Street Tacos topped with Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde, Cotija Cheese and Crema. Served with lime wedge.

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.00

Slow-cooked beef topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

Steak seasoned with Mexican spices, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Braised pork topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

Crumbled Mexican pork sausage topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Seasoned, grilled chicken topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

Ground Beef Tacos

$13.00

Ground beef topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

Mix N' Match Tacos

$13.00

Mix N' Match any three (3) Street Tacos (additional charges may apply). Topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Seasoned, grilled shrimp topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.

GOURMET TACOS

Three (3) per order. *Mix N' Match not available with Gourmet Tacos at this time

Acapulco Tacos

$14.00

Chorizo, Red Onion, Scrambled Egg, Crema & Queso Fresco.

Baja Tacos

$17.00

Lime Marinated Mahi Mahi, Guacamole, Tropical Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Aioli.

Cabo Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Cilantro & Queso Fresco.

Puebla Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Citrus Cabbage Slaw & Pickled Red Onion.

Sinaloa Tacos

$15.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Chipotle BBQ & Tropical Pico de Gallo.

Tacos Americano

$14.00

Ground Beef, shredded Lettuce, shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomato and Sour Cream.

BIRRIA

Tacos Birria (3)

$15.00

Birria, Cilantro, Onion & Consomé. Three (3) per order.

Queso Birria (3)

$17.00

Birria, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Consomé. Three (3) per order.

Torta Birria

$15.00

Birria sandwich, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Cilantro Crema & Consomé.

Noodle Birria

$15.00

Two (2) tacos, Noodles & Consomé.

Pizza Birria

$33.00

Cilantro, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Consomé stuffed between two (2) giant tortillas. Cut into eight (8) slices.

BURRITOS & BOWLS

Carnitas

$15.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Carnitas Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Crema, Rice & Beans.

Chorizo

$13.00

Mexican Sausage, Scallions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Chilies, Rice & Beans. Select Burrito or Bowl.

Classic

$13.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Carne Asada (+$4.00) & Shrimp (+$4.50) with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Salsa.

Jamaican

$14.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Jerk Chicken, Sweet Plantains, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Coconut drizzle, Rice & Beans.

Mahi

$15.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Coconut Sesame Battered Mahi Mahi, Grilled Pineapple, Sriracha, Rice & Beans.

Shrimp

$13.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Ancho dusted chili Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Rice, Avocado, Crema, Pickled Red Onions & Arugula.

Truffle

$15.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Carne Asada, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, Salsa, Arugula, Rice & Beans with Truffle Cheese Blend.

Veggie

$12.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Avocado, Peppers, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Rice & Beans.

CHIMICHANGAS

Carnitas Chimichanga

$15.00

Carnitas Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Crema, Rice & Beans.

Chorizo Chimichanga

$13.00

Mexican Sausage, Scallions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Chilies, Rice & Beans.

Classic Chimichanga

$13.00

Select Burrito or Bowl. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Carne Asada (+$4.00) & Shrimp (+$4.50) with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Salsa.

Jamaican Chimichanga

$14.00

Jerk Chicken, Sweet Plantains, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Coconut drizzle, Rice & Beans.

Mahi Chimichanga

$15.00

Coconut Sesame Battered Mahi Mahi, Grilled Pineapple, Sriracha, Rice & Beans.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.00

Ancho dusted chili Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Rice, Avocado, Crema, Pickled Red Onions & Arugula.

Truffle Chimichanga

$15.00

Carne Asada, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, Salsa, Arugula, Rice & Beans with Truffle Cheese Blend.

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.00

Avocado, Peppers, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Rice & Beans.

QUESADILLAS

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$14.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Chipotle BBQ, Pineapple, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$16.00

Seasoned Steak, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Vidalia Onion, Corn Salsa & Chipotle Crema.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$13.00

Pulled Chicken, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños & Black Beans.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Ancho dusted chili Shrimp, Avocado, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Baby Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Avocado, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.

BURGERS & HANDHELDS

Add a side of French Fries (+$5.00) or Tortilla Chips (+$3.00).

Burge-Rito

$16.00

Signature Beef Blend, Chihuahua Cheese, Crunchy Tostada, Zesty Crème, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Tomato. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cemita

$16.00

Carnitas, Quesillo, Avocado, Chipotle Chilies, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans & Egg. Served on a Portuguese roll.

Conquistador Burger

$17.00

Signature Beef Blend, Sweet Plantains, Salsa Verde, Tortilla Strips, Queso Fresco, topped with an over easy egg served on a Portuguese roll.

Fried Chicken Poblano Sandwich

$17.00

Panko Breaded Chicken, La Morena Peppers, Chihuahua Cheese, Mayo, Avocado & Onions served on a Portuguese roll.

Mexican Street Burger

$16.00

SIgnature Beef Blend, Avocado, Elote, Pico de Gallo & Oaxaca Cheese served on a Portuguese roll.

Torta

$17.00

Flank Steak, Fried Potato, Scrambled Egg, Quesillo & Salsa Roja served on a Portuguese roll.

SIDES

Black Beans

$4.00

Side order of black beans.

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Served with Mike's Hot Honey, Bacon & Corn Pop Cereal.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla Chips served with choice of Salsa.

Esquites

$7.00

Charred Corn, Crema, Lime, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.

Fried Yuca

$10.00

Crispy, golden fried yuca topped with Avocado Crema.

Jasmine Mexican Rice

$5.00

Side order of Mexican rice.

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Fresh cut Fries, chopped Peppers & Onions, Queso Fresco, Scallions, Guacamole & Side of Crema. Add Chicken Tinga (+$5.00) or Carne Asada (+$8.00).

Plantains

$8.00

Served with Coconut Condensed Milk & Tropical Pico de Gallo.

Refried Beans

$5.00

Side order of refried pinto beans.

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Served with Lime Zest & Candied Peanuts.

KIDS MENU

Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.

Hot Dog

$12.00

Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.

Kids Burger

$12.00

Topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water. Add Chicken (+$2.00).

Kids Tacos (2)

$12.00

Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef or Carne Asada (+$2.00), topped with shredded Lettuce and shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips & Salsa or French Fries, plus choice of a Kids Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.

DESSERT

Banana Cheesecake Chimichanga

$8.95

Tortilla stuffed with banana cheesecake filling then deep fried and finished with cinnamon and coconut drizzle.

Churros

$6.00

Topped with cinnamon brown sugar and coconut drizzle. Four (4) per order.

Classic Flan

$6.00

Rich, creamy flan in a golden caramel sauce dusted with brown sugar.

Grilled Pineapple

$6.00

Pineapple Wedges marinated in cinnamon brown sugar then finished on the grill. Three (3) large wedges per order.

Nutella Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla chips topped with Nutella and finished with powdered sugar.

Stuffed Dulce de Leche Churros

$8.95

Stuffed with Dulce de Leche filling then finished with cinnamon brown sugar and coconut drizzle. Two (2) per order.

Tres Leche Cake

$7.95

Rich sponge cake soaked in a creamy Tres Leches mixture, topped with whipped cream and dusted with brown sugar.

BEVERAGES

Medium Fountain Soda

$2.95

Large Fountain Soda

$3.95

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$5.00

Mexican Sprite Bottle

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Jarritos Bottle

$3.95