Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big City Market & Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

23 Sugg Street

Madisonville, KY 42431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Specialty Beverage
Latte
Mocha

Sandwich

Chicken Salad (Bread)

$9.00+

Chicken Salad (Croissant)

$10.00

Big City Box *ADULT LUNCHABLE*

$7.00

Ham I Am

$9.00

Sweet & Smokey

$9.00

1\2lb Smokey Pimento Cheese Spread

$5.50Out of stock

Big City Club

$9.00Out of stock

BLT Sandwhich

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.99Out of stock

Large Soup

$7.50

Small Soup

$5.50

Lunch

$13.00Out of stock

Poppy Seed Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Bowl

Greek Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Cobb Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

SW Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Vegetarian Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Wrap

Blt WRAP

$9.00Out of stock

Greek Hummus WRAP

$10.99Out of stock

Southwest WRAP

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Cobb Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Side Item

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Olives

$1.50

Veggies

$1.50

Pita Chips + Hummus

$2.00

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad per Lb

$12.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.50

Pasta Salad\Potato Salad

By The Pound

$10.50Out of stock

Pasta Small Container

$4.00

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Blondie

$6.00+Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Bourbon Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Cookie

$3.25

Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$4.00

Oreo Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Almond Bar

$4.25Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie Bars

$4.50Out of stock

Cakecslice

$6.00

PB Oatmeal Dream Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Biker Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie

$5.75Out of stock

Smores Granola Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$6.00Out of stock

Monster Cookie Sandwiches

$6.99Out of stock

Bread

Croissant

$4.00

Breakfast

Pop Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Poptarts

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee

Americano

$2.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso

$1.50+

Fro-ccino

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$5.50+

Specialty Beverage

$5.50+

Fall Specialty Coffee's

Carmel Apple Latte

$5.50+

Carmel Apple Latte W/ Whip & Cinnamon Powder

White Mocha

$5.50+

White Mocha & Brown Sugar Cinnamon

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.50+

Oatmeal Cream pie W/ Sweet Cold Foam & Cinnamon Powder

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$5.50+

Iced Chai W/Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cold

Cold Brew Vanilla & Pumpkin

$5.50+

Cold Brew W/ Vanilla and Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cold Foam

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$5.50+

Pumpkin Pie Frappe W/ Whip & Cinnamon Powder

Pumpkin Waffle

$5.50+

Pumpkin Pie W/ Maple

Blueberry Waffle

$5.50+

Blueberry & Maple

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.25+

Redbull Infusions

Orangesicle

$6.50

Orange Juice, Peach, Coconut & Red Bull Energy Drink

Beach Dreams

$6.50

Pineapple, Coconut, Half & Half, Redbull Energy Drink

Duggers Special

$6.50

Raspberry, Coconut, Half & Half, Red Bull Energy Drink

Sodas & Favs

Big Apple WC Included

$4.50+

Canned & Bottled

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate WC Included

$3.50+

Milk/AJ

$1.50

MilkShake Includes 1 Syrup

$3.00+

Madcity Soda

$2.00+

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Voss /Fiji Water

$4.00

Redbull Can

$4.00

Tea

London Fog

$3.00+

My Chai Latte

$3.00+

Peach Dandy

$2.00+

Summer Nights

$2.00+

Tea

$0.50+

Brunch

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Ham Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Hillbilly Bite

$1.00Out of stock

Gravy

$2.50Out of stock

Quiche

$6.00Out of stock

Quiche Biscuit

$5.00+Out of stock

Scone

$3.75

Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Danish

$6.00Out of stock

French Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Loaf Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Ham & Brie Biscuit

$7.50Out of stock

Plates, Napkins, Forks,cups, Sugars\cream

$25.00Out of stock

Biscuit + Gravy(2)

$6.99Out of stock

Retail

Logo Cup

$22.00+

Long Sleeved

$32.00+Out of stock

Sunergos 8oz

$12.00Out of stock

T Shirt

$0.00+Out of stock

Torani Syrup

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 Sugg Street, Madisonville, KY 42431

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Duggers Bar and Grills
orange starNo Reviews
11 West Center St Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
The Crowded House
orange star4.5 • 788
26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Wildfire Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
17 West Center St Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Scores Pizza - 401 Madison Square Dr Suite 21
orange starNo Reviews
401 Madison Square Dr Suite 21 Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Southern Table - 598 US Highway 41 N
orange starNo Reviews
598 US Highway 41 N Sebree, KY 42455
View restaurantnext
Farm town - Calhoun, KY
orange starNo Reviews
220 hwy 81 Calhoun, KY 42327
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madisonville

The Crowded House
orange star4.5 • 788
26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madisonville
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston