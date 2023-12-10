- Home
- /
- Madisonville
- /
- El Tapatio Mexican Cantina
El Tapatio Mexican Cantina
No reviews yet
401 Madison Square Drive Suite 37
Madisonville, KY 42431
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
- Cheese Fries$6.99
French fries topped with cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses with bacon bits. Served with signature El Tapatio Ranch.
- Colorado Chicken$12.99
Juicy grilled chicken breast smothered with melted cheddar and Monterrey jack cheeses, sliced bacon, jalapeños and sour cream on the side.
- Full Jalisco Special$14.49
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and served on a bed of rice smothered in our delicious cheese sauce.
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Spicy Fried Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Jalapeno Breaded Mozzarella sticks served with our signature El Tapatio Ranch.
- Cheese Fries$6.99
French fries topped with cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses with bacon bits. Served with signature El Tapatio Ranch.
- Coconut Shrimp$8.99
Fried coconut breaded shrimp served with orange zest sauce.
- Lopez Dip$5.99
Seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo smothered in cheese sauce.
- Cheesy Rice$4.99
A bed of rice topped with melted cheese dip.
- Cheese Dip (small)$4.29
- Cheese Dip (Large)$8.49
- Cheese Bean Dip$4.99
Cheese dip mixed with refried beans.
- Guacamole Dip$4.29
- Holy Guacamole$7.99
Ripe avocados, fresh diced tomatoes, onions, chopped cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.
- Fried Green Beans$6.99
Breaded and deep fried whole green beans. Served with our signature El Tapatio Ranch.
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Fried mushrooms served our signature El Tapatio Ranch.
- Chori Queso$5.99
Melted cheese dip mixed with chorizo.
- Wings$7.99
- cocktail camaron$11.99
From the Grill
- Señor Sirloin (6oz)$13.99
Sirloin 6oz
- Señor Sirloin (10)$16.99
10oz
- El Tapatio Ribeye Steak (8oz)$17.99
Our juicy USDA Angus Beef Ribeye (8oz)
- El Tapatio Ribeye Steak (10oz)$19.00
Our juicy USDA Angus Beef Ribeye (10oz)
- Rafael Filet$24.99
Our juicy & tender, 6oz. cut of USDA Angus Beef Filet Mignon
- Colorado Chicken$12.99
Juicy grilled chicken breast smothered with melted cheddar and Monterrey jack cheeses, sliced bacon, jalapeños and sour cream on the side.
- Three Amigos$22.99
Señor El Tapatio special combination of juicy grilled chicken breast, 6oz. Angus Beef Sirloin steak and your choice of grilled or coconut fried shrimp.
- Monterrey Chicken$12.99
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions and sliced mushrooms.
- Pork Chops$12.99
Two juicy pork chops served with your choice of two sides.
Salads
- House Salads$3.99
- Guacamole Salad$9.99
Fresh lettuce topped with fresh Guacamole, tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado slices.
- Chicken Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheddar topped with your choice of tender grilled chicken breast or fried chicken tenderloins.
- Grilled Steak Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes and shredded cheese topped with marinated Angus Beef Sirloin.
- Taco Salad$9.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken smothered in our delicious cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole.
- Taco Salad Fajitas$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken, sauteed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Smothered in cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole and tomatoes.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas$10.99
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Blancas$10.99
Three enchiladas covered in cheese sauce, served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Guadalajara$10.99
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce and sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Chimichangas$10.99
Stuffed flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep fried and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and Mexican salad.
Nachos
- Nachos with Everything HALF$9.99
Half Nachos Everything- Comes with beef, chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce,tomatoes,jalapeno pepper slices and sour cream.
- Nachos with Everything FULL$10.99
Full Nachos Everything- Comes with beef, chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce,tomatoes,jalapeno pepper slices and sour cream.
- Nachos Machos$12.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo cooked with onions, jalapeño and served with guacamole.
- Nachos Fajita HALF$9.99
Cheese nachos topped with steak or chicken and cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Covered with lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream.
- Nachos Fajita FULL$11.99
Cheese nachos topped with steak or chicken and cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Covered with lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream.
- Nachos Mamas HALF$9.99
Cheese nachos topped with marinated grilled chicken.
- Nachos Mamas FULL$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with marinated grilled chicken.
- Nachos Tapatio$12.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp.
A La Carte
- Combo Pick 2$8.99
Pick 2
- Combo Pick 3$9.99
Pick 3
- Regular Taco$2.75
Beef/Chicken comes with lettuce and shredded cheese.
- Regular Taco (3)$5.99
Choice of beef or chicken. Comes with lettuce and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Tacos Deluxe (1)$2.99
Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
- Grilled Taco Deluxe (3)$7.99
- Tacos Deluxe (1) Fish/Shrimp$3.49
Choice of fish or shrimp. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
- Tacos Deluxe (3) Fish/Shrimp$8.99
Choice of fish or shrimp. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
- Tacos Supremos (1)$2.99
Your choice of hard or soft shell with beef or chicken. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
- Tacos Supremos (3)$6.99
Your choice of hard or soft shell with beef or chicken. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
- Bean Burrito$3.50
- Burrito$3.49
Rolled flour tortilla with your choice of chicken or beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.
- Grilled Burritos$5.99
Rolled flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.
- Tamal (1)$3.25
A Tamal topped with your choice of beef or chicken and either enchilada sauce or cheese.
- Tamal (3)$7.25
Topped with your choice of chicken or beef and either cheese sauce or red enchilada sauce
- Enchiladas (1)$2.49
Your choice of chicken or beef rolled into a corn tortilla topped with red enchilada sauce.
- Enchiladas (3)$5.99
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef smothered in a red enchilada sauce.
- Grilled Enchiladas (1)$3.25
Choice of grilled chicken or steak rolled into a corn tortilla topped with enchilada sauce.
- Grilled Enchiladas (3)$6.99
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak rolled into corn tortillas topped with enchilada sauce.
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
- Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla filled with cheese sauce with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.
- Grilled Quesadilla$6.25
Flour tortilla filled with cheese sauce with your choice of grilled chicken or steak.
- Chile Relleno$3.25
one (chile relleno)
- Chile Relleno (2)$6.25
two (chile relleno)
- Chimichanga A la Carte$5.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken topped with cheese dip.
- Grilled Chimichanga A La Carte$6.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with either grilled chicken or steak.
- Chimichangas Shrimp A La Carte$7.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp.
- Nachos Cheese$4.49
Chips with cheese sauce.
- Nachos Bean$4.99
Chips with cheese and beans.
- Nachos$6.99
Chips with cheese and ground beef.
Sides
- Side of Beans$2.99
Refried beans
- Side of Rice$2.99
Mexican Rice
- Side of Beans & Rice$3.99
Beans and Rice
- Side of Sour Cream$0.99
Sour Cream
- Side of Pico de Gallo$1.49
Pico de Gallo
- Side of French Fries$2.99
French Fries
- Side of Shredded Cheese$0.99
Shredded Cheese
- Side of Tortillas$0.99
3 Tortillas (corn and flour)
- Side of Mixed Veggies$2.99
Mixed vegetables (zuchinni, squash, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.)
- Side of Grilled Mushroom$2.99
Grilled Mushrooms
- Side of Avocado Slices$2.99
Avocado Slices
- Side of 8 Grilled Shrimp$7.99
Grilled Shrimp (8)
- Side of Chorizo$5.99
Chorizo
- Side of Grilled Steak$6.99
Grilled Steak (7oz)
- Side of Grilled Chicken$6.99
Grilled Chicken (7oz)
- Side of Chiles Toreados$1.99
Chiles Toreados (3 grilled whole jalapeño peppers with onions)
- Side of Baked Potato$3.99
Baked Potato
- Side of Black Beans$2.99
Black Beans
- Side of pickled Jalapeños$1.49
- Side of Tilapia$3.49
Fajitas
- Single Fajitas$13.99
Made with your choice of beef, chicken or mixed cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Double Fajitas$23.99
Choice of beef, chicken or mixed cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Single Shrimp Fajitas$14.99
Cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Double Shrimp Fajitas$26.99
Cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Single El Tapatio Fajitas$14.99
Cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Double El Tapatio Fajitas$25.99
Cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Single Fajitas Mexicanas$14.99
Steak, chicken and chorizo sausage smothered in our delicious cheese sauce cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Double Fajitas Mexicanas$25.99
Steak, chicken and chorizo sausage smothered in our delicious cheese sauce cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Grilled Portabella Mushroom Fajitas$12.99
Sauteed portabella mushrooms,onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,zucchini and squash. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Giant Chimichanga Fajita$13.99
Huge Chimichanga stuffed with chicken or steak fajita style cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Baked Potato Fajita$11.99
Baked Potato with fajita meat, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream.
- Pineapple Fajita$15.99
Chicken, steak, shrimp and pineapple sauteed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes topped with chihuahua cheese.
- Ensalada$5.99
Rice and beans with shredded lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
House Specials
- El Tapatio Burrito (Ground Beef/Chicken)$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and red sauce. Served with rice and beans
- El Tapatio Burrito$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with steak or grilled chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and red sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Burritos Amigos$10.99
One beef and bean burrito and one chicken and bean burrito smothered with our delicious cheese and red sauce topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Texas$9.99
A burrito stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and avocado.
- Burrito Grande (Grilled Chicken/Steak)$11.99
A giant tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream. Smothered in our delicious cheese sauce.
- Burrito Grande (Grilled Shrimp)$12.99
A giant tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp with beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream. Smothered in our delicious cheese sauce.
- Burrito Blanco$7.49
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak and smothered with cheese sauce.
- Burrito Fiesta (Ground beef/chicken)$10.99
A grilled burrito stuffed with melted cheese, rice, beans and your choice of beef or shredded chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Burrito Fiesta (Steak/Grilled Chicken)$11.99
A grilled burrito stuffed with melted cheese, rice, beans and your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Burrito Mojado$10.99
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with beans, rice and cheese with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tips, smothered with cheese sauce and choice of green, red or tomatillo sauce.
- Teddy Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, sour cream, guacamole and french fries.
- El Tapatio Seafood$15.99
Two 4oz. Tilapia filets served with 6 jumbo grilled shrimp, rice, lettuce, bell peppers, onions and a lime wedge.
- Salmon Tapatio$13.99
Juicy salmon drizzled with chipotle sauce and served with steamed veggies and rice.
- Half Shrimp Cheese and Rice$9.99
A bed of rice smothered with our delicious cheese sauce topped with grilled shrimp.
- Full Shrimp Cheese and Rice$11.99
A bed of rice smothered with our delicious cheese sauce topped with grilled shrimp.
- Half Stk Cheese and Rice$9.99
A bed of rice smothered with our delicious cheese sauce topped with steak.
- Full Stk Cheese and Rice$10.99
A bed of rice smothered with our delicious cheese sauce topped with steak.
- Half Chicken Cheese and Rice$9.49
A bed of rice smothered with our delicious cheese sauce topped with grilled chicken.
- Full Chicken Cheese and Rice$10.49
A bed of rice smothered with our delicious cheese sauce topped with grilled chicken.
- Chile Verde$12.99
Shredded pork cooked with special green sauce and served with rice, beans and a side of flour tortillas.
- Cheesy Steak Tacos$12.99
Three flour tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and our delicious cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice.
- Tacos Del Mar$12.99
Three warm corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled fish or juicy shrimp. Served with rice and a Mexican salad.
- Carnitas$12.99
Pork tips served with rice, lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and avocado slices. Served with a side of flour tortillas.
- Tacos de Carne Asada$11.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak and served with mild tomatillo sauce, cilantro, onions and beans.
- Carne Asada$11.99
Thinly sliced steak with rice, beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and avocado slides. Served with a side of flour tortillas.
- Veracruz$13.99
Two tilapia filets topped with three grilled shrimp and a crawfish alfredo sauce. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
- Chicken Pasta Alfredo$11.99
Savory pasta cooked in a delicious alfredo sauce.
- Shrimp Pasta Alfredo$13.99
Savory pasta cooked in a delicious alfredo sauce.
- El Tapatio Special Dinner$13.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp cooked with a California vegetable blend on a bed of rice smothered with our cheese sauce served with tortillas.
- Street Tacos$11.99
Three corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro, lime, onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans. Meat options include steak, grilled steak and chorizo, grilled chicken and pineapple or pork.
- Carne Asada Fries$9.99
French fries topped with carne asada, cheese sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- California Tacos$11.99
Three flour tortillas with grilled chicken, onions and corn. Served with rice and salad (lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo)
- 8" Quesadilla Loca$7.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak smothered in our delicious cheese sauce.
- 10" Quesadilla Loca$8.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak smothered in our delicious cheese sauce.
- Spinach Quesadilla$10.99
Chicken, spinach and mushrooms served with cheesy rice.
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.99
A cheese quesadilla filled with sauted mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes and green peppers, then smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Quesadilla Fajita$9.99
Beef or Chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes stued between two cheese, filled tortillas. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Deluxe$10.99
Four 6” Quesadillas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one beef tips, one shrimp topped with cheese sauce and served with a Mexican salad.
- Quesadilla Grande$10.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with your choice of Mexican rice or French Fries.
- Philly Special$12.99
Grilled chicken,steak,bacon and onions on a hot skillet topped with cheese. Served with rice,beans and tortillas.
- Tapatio Special$13.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp on a bed of rice covered in our delicious cheese sauce.
- Chiles Poblanos$11.99
Chicken
- The Morgan Bowl$11.99
Made with 8 oz of delicious grilled chicken with cheese dip, along with rice, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions.
- Pollo Supreme$12.99
Marinated tender chicken breast smothered with our delicious cheese sauce and covered with chorizo sausage and freshly sliced mushrooms. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
- Pollo Feliz$11.99
Marinated tender chicken breast smothered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Chile Colorado$11.99
Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak cooked in our hot and spicy red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Durango Special$14.49
Tender grilled chicken and shrimp smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Full Jalisco Special$14.49
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and served on a bed of rice smothered in our delicious cheese sauce.
- Half Jalisco Special$12.49
- Pollo Loco$10.99
Tender marinated chicken breast served with rice, onions and bell peppers, tomatoes and lettuce.
- Hawaiian Chicken$13.99
8oz. chicken breast topped with pineapple and ham smothered in our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Half El Yucatan$10.99
Grilled chicken, steak and chorizo served on a bed of rice and smothered in cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
- Full El Yucatan$13.49
Grilled chicken, steak and chorizo served on a bed of rice and smothered in cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
Kids
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Kids Tacos, Rice and Beans$4.99
Hard or soft tortilla with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- One Enchilada, Rice and Beans$4.99
Corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or chicken, served with rice and beans.
- One Burrito, Rice & Beans$4.99
Flour tortila with your choice of ground beef or chicken served with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla, Rice & Beans$4.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of ground beef or chicken, served with rice and beans.
- Kids Taco Salad$4.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Kids Nachos$5.25
Corn chips with cheese sauce and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$6.99
- Cheeseburger & Fries$5.25
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries$5.99
- Kids Chicken, Cheese & Rice$6.99
Our cheesy rice with shredded chicken.
Desserts
- Sopapilla$5.99
Deep fried flour tortilla powdered with cinnamon and honey served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and cherry.
- Chimi Cheesecake$5.99
Deep fried chimchanga filled with cheesecake and served with ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.
- El Tapatio Signature Fried Ice Cream$5.75
A scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in crispy flakes and deep fried to perfection. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, sprinkles and a cherry.
- Chocolate Lavacake$5.99
Chocolate flavored cake with melty fudge in the center. Comes with scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
- Bahama Mama$6.25
- Bloody Mary$5.99
- Cosmopolitan$8.99
- Lemon Drop$8.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$6.49
- Pina Colada$6.99
- Fuzzy Navel$5.99
- El Tapatio On The Beach$6.25
- Screwdriver$5.99
- Tequila Sunrise$6.25
- Whiskey Sour$5.50
- White Russian$4.99
- Strawberry Daquiri$6.99
- Reg. House Marg.$4.99
- Jumbo House Marg.$6.99
- Pitcher House Marg$16.99
- Reg. Strawberry Marg.$5.49
- Jumbo Strawberry Marg.$7.25
- Pitcher Strawberry Marg.$18.99
- El Tapatio Margarita$9.99
- Patron Top Shelf Marg. 21 oz$9.50
- Italian Margarita 21 oz$8.99
- Golden Margarita 21oz$8.99
- Electric Blue Margarita$8.99
- Blue Patron Top Shelf Marg. 20oz$9.49
Bottled Beer
N/A Beverage
Red Wine
White Wine
Liquor
- Grey Goose$7.99
- Ketel One$7.99
- Titos Vodka$7.99
- House Vodka$6.49
- Absolut$7.99
- Tanqueray$6.99
- Bombay Saphire$6.99
- House Gin$5.99
- House Rum$5.99
- Montezuma Gold$6.99
- Cuervo Gold$7.49
- Sauza Gold$8.50
- 1800 Gold$8.50
- 1800 Solver$8.50
- Don Julio Anejo$8.50
- Don Julio Silver$8.50
- Don Julio Reposado$8.50
- Patron Silver$8.50
- Patron Reposado$8.50
- Patron Anejo$8.50
- Cabo Wabo Silver$8.50
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$8.50
- Herradura reposado$8.50
- Woodford Reserve$8.99
- Maker's Mark$8.99
- Jack Daniels$8.99
- Jim Beam$8.99
- Jameson$8.99
- Seagrams 7$8.99
- Dewars$8.99
- Bulleit$8.99
- Rye Whiskey$8.99
- Wild Turkey 101$8.99
- Crown Royal$8.99
- Weller$8.99
- Eagles Rare$8.99
- Blanton S$8.99
- H Taylor$8.99
- Well Scotch
- Chivas Regal
- Chivas Regal 18Yr
- Dewars
- Dewars 12Yr
- J & B
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Johnnie Walker Red
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.99
- Frangelico$5.99
- Grand Marnier$6.99
- Kahlua$5.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
401 Madison Square Drive Suite 37, Madisonville, KY 42431