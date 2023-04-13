- Home
Swaggy P's Kitchen and Bar 818 South Main Street
818 South Main Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
Papaw's Breakfast
2 eggs cooked to order, choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, toast or biscuit. Substitute country ham. 3.79
Sunny Side Special
2 eggs cooked to order, choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, crispy hash browns, toast, or biscuit. Substitute country ham. 3.79
Smothered Biscuit Platter
Open-faced biscuit, choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, topped with crispy hash browns, Cheddar cheese. Two scrambled eggs and smothered with country sausage gravy
The Big Daddy
3 eggs cooked to order, 3 slices of slab bacon, a country sausage patty, crispy hash browns, and a biscuit with country sausage gravy
Swaggy P's Breakfast
2 eggs cooked to order, a choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, crispy hashbrowns, biscuit & gravy, and a golden waffle. Substitute country ham. 3.79
Pork Fritter Breakfast
Breaded pork loin fried golden brown. Topped with white gravy. Served with 2 eggs cooked to order, crispy hashbrowns, toast, or biscuit
Belgian Waffles
Golden Belgian Waffle
Delicious and golden. Add-ins 0.50 add bacon or sausage 3.25
Strawberry Topped Belgian Waffle with Whipped Topping
Delicious and golden. Add-ins. 0 .50 add bacon or sausage. 3.25
Apple Topped Belgian Waffle with Whipped Topping
Delicious and golden. Add-ins. 0 .50 add bacon or sausage. 3.25
French Toast
Three Egg Omelets
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Diced smoked ham and Cheddar cheese served with crispy hashbrowns and a choice of buttery toast or biscuit
KY Omelet
Pulled pork with pepper Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeno peppers, diced onions, and diced tomatoes served with crispy hashbrowns, and the choice of buttery toast or biscuit
Veggie Omelet
Diced onions, diced tomatoes, baby spinach leaves, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese served with crispy hashbrowns and the choice of buttery toast or biscuit
Eggcellent Omelet
Smoked slab bacon, country sausage, diced ham, Cheddar cheese, diced onions, and tomatoes served with crispy hashbrowns and the choice of buttery toast or biscuit
Biscuits and Gravy
Breakfast Biscuits
Breakfast Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Waffle
Served with a choice of 2 slices of slab bacon or a country sausage patty
Kids 2 Egg
Served with 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of 2 slices of slab bacon or a country sausage patty, and toast or biscuit
Kids Chicken Tenders
One hand-breaded jumbo chicken tender served with a side of your choice
Kids Mac & Cheese
House-baked mac & cheese served with a side of your choice
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
American cheese melted in a tortilla served with a side of your choice
Kids Cheeseburger
Juicy hamburger and American cheese served with a side of your choice
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese in between butter-toasted white bread served with a side of your choice
Coffee & Drinks
Drinks
RC
Diet RC
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
7-Up
Ale-8
Cherry Ale-8
Sweet Tea
Add peach 0.50
Unsweetened Tea
Add peach 0.50
Decaf Coffee
Fresh Ground Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Water
Lemonade
Bottled Water
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Tea
Hot Chocolate
Swaggy P Drink Specials
44oz Bigg Swagg
Triple Swagg
Dark & white chocolate, sea salt caramel sauce, caramel chocolate drizzle
Mocha
Espresso, milk, chocolate
Swaggy P's Mocha
White chocolate, caramel, caramel drizzle
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel
Cookies N Cream
Toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate, white chocolate, chocolate drizzle
Caramel Brulee
Cinderella
Pumpkin spice, white chocolate, blue sugar sprinkle
Latte
Espresso, milk
Abby's Latte
A simple latte with almond milk
Americano
Espresso, water
Apple Pie Latte
Bourbon Ball Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk
Caramel Apple Machiatto
Cupids Latte
Espresso Shot
German Chocolate Cake Latte
Gingerbread Man Latte
Harvest Latte
Lovers Latte
Lumberjack Latte
The Pumpkin King
Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut butter, dark chocolate, chocolate drizzle
S'mores
Toasted marshmallow, dark & white chocolate, spiced brown sugar, cinnamon, graham cracker crumble
Spiced Apple Cider
Swaggy P Roast
Sweetheart Latte
Swaggaccinos
Vanilla Bean Swaggaccino
Caramel Creme Swaggaccino
Cookies N Cream Swaggaccino
Cotton Candy Swaggaccino
Coconut Swaggaccino
Frozen Hot Cocoa Swaggaccino
Triple Swag Swaggaccino
Smores Swaggaccino
Orange Cream Swaggacinno
Green Tea Swaggaccino
Spiced Chai Swaggacinno
Specialty Desserts
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Banana Pepper Rings
Battered, bite-sized banana pepper rings. Served with our house ranch
BBQ Fries
House-smoked pulled pork on top of crinkle-cut fries topped with our famous sauce, Cheddar cheese, and bacon bits
Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded homestyle boneless chicken wings served plain, BBQ, or buffalo style
Chili Cheese Fries
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded with breadcrumbs, fresh garlic, and parsley. Served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Jalapeno Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella jalapeño breaded cheese stick. Served with ranch sauce
Pickle Fries
Mesa battered fried golden-brown and dill-vicious. Served with our house ranch
Salads
Side Salad
Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and shredded Cheddar cheese served with the dressing of your choice
Chef Salad
Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, diced turkey, diced ham, boiled egg topped with Cheddar cheese, and croutons served with the dressing of your choice
Chicken Garden Salad
Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and croutons, topped with crispy chicken served with the dressing of your choice
1/2 Pound Burgers
Swaggy P Burger
1/2 burger topped with choice of Cheddar, pepper Jack, Swiss, or American cheese. Served with lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomato on a toasted bun
Grapevine Trail Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, fried egg, and covered with chili on a toasted bun
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun
The Big Cheese
1/2 lb burger topped with Cheddar, pepper jack, and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a toasted bun
Jalapeño Pimento Cheese and Bacon Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with jalapeño pimento cheese and crispy bacon bits, served on a toasted bun
Sandwiches
BCSOE
Best chicken sandwich on earth! Choice of crispy or grilled topped with regular or jalapeno pimento cheese and crispy bacon bits. served on a toasted bun. $10.99
BLT
Catfish Sandwich
Perfectly golden catfish filet served with creamy cole slaw on a toasted bun. $9.99 Also available buffalo style.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Four slices of American cheese on texas toast. $6.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served on a toasted bun, with side choice. Can be made buffalo style, bbq or spicy honey.
Croissant Sandwich
A serving of delicious chicken salad, pimento cheese or jalapeno pimento cheese, served on a flaky croissant. $9.99 Chicken Salad Pimento Cheese Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served on a toasted bun, with side choice. Can be made buffalo style, bbq or spicy honey.
Now That's a Grilled Cheese
Pepperjack, cheddar and american cheese and two slices of smoked bacon served on a jalapeno cornbread loaf. $8.99
Open Face Roast Beef
Paul Dog
Quarter pound, all- beef hot dog, cut in half topped with American cheese, two slices of smoked bacon, served on a toasted bun. $8.99
Pork Fritter Sandwich
breaded pork loin with pickle and onion served on a toasted bun. $9.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Swaggy Ps famous puled ork, pickle and onion served on a toasted bun. $9.99
Swaggy P Dog
Quarter pound, all- beef hot dog served on a toasted bun. $6.99 Add Chili and shredded cheddar cheese $1.49
Swaggy Favorites
1 Piece Catfish Dinner
Perfectly golden catfish served with hushpuppies and two sides of your choice.
2 Piece Catfish Dinner
Perfectly golden catfish served with hushpuppies and two sides of your choice.
3 Piece Catfish Dinner
Perfectly golden catfish served with hushpuppies and two sides of your choice.
BBQ Baked Potato
Baked potato topped with our famous Swaggy P smoked bbq topped with bacon, cheese, and bbq sauce.
BBQ Pork Plate
1/2 lb smoked pulled pork served with two sides of your choice
Boneless Wing Plate
boneless wings in your choice of sauce, served with one side.
Catfish and Waffle
Perfectly golden catfish served on top of our Belgian waffle. served with one side of your choice.
Chicken & Waffles
Three jumbo hand-battered chicken strips and our golden belgian waffle. Served with a side of fries
Chicken Liver Dinner
Chicken Tender Dinner
Three jumbo hand-battered chicken strips served with side of your choice.
Chopped Steak Dinner
1/2 lb chopped steak with savory mushroom gravy and grilled onions served with two sides of your choice
Country Fried Steak
Pork Fritter Platter
Breaded pork loin covered with white gravy. Served with two sides of your choice
Pork Ribeye
8 oz boneless ribeye grilled to perfection served with a house salad and a side of your choice
Smothered Chicken
Vegetable Plate
Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Cinnamon Apples
Coleslaw
Tater Tots
Fried Okra
Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Souffle
White Beans
Mac and Cheese
Loaded Potato Salad
Side Salad
Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and shredded Cheddar cheese served with the dressing of your choice
Mashed Potatoes
Chili
Baked Potato
Premium Sides
Bulk
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Voted best breakfast, lunch and Best All Around Restaurant! Come in and enjoy!
