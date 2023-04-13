Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swaggy P's Kitchen and Bar 818 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

818 South Main Street

Madisonville, KY 42431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

Papaw's Breakfast

$6.99

2 eggs cooked to order, choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, toast or biscuit. Substitute country ham. 3.79

Sunny Side Special

$7.99

2 eggs cooked to order, choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, crispy hash browns, toast, or biscuit. Substitute country ham. 3.79

Smothered Biscuit Platter

$8.99

Open-faced biscuit, choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, topped with crispy hash browns, Cheddar cheese. Two scrambled eggs and smothered with country sausage gravy

The Big Daddy

$9.99

3 eggs cooked to order, 3 slices of slab bacon, a country sausage patty, crispy hash browns, and a biscuit with country sausage gravy

Swaggy P's Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs cooked to order, a choice of 3 slices of slab bacon or 2 country sausage patties, crispy hashbrowns, biscuit & gravy, and a golden waffle. Substitute country ham. 3.79

Pork Fritter Breakfast

$10.99

Breaded pork loin fried golden brown. Topped with white gravy. Served with 2 eggs cooked to order, crispy hashbrowns, toast, or biscuit

Belgian Waffles

Golden Belgian Waffle

$3.79

Delicious and golden. Add-ins 0.50 add bacon or sausage 3.25

Strawberry Topped Belgian Waffle with Whipped Topping

$4.99

Delicious and golden. Add-ins. 0 .50 add bacon or sausage. 3.25

Apple Topped Belgian Waffle with Whipped Topping

$4.99

Delicious and golden. Add-ins. 0 .50 add bacon or sausage. 3.25

French Toast

French Toast

$3.99+

Texas toast dipped in a cinnamon vanilla egg batter, fluffy and tender on the inside, toasted to a golden brown, and dusted with powdered sugar

Three Egg Omelets

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Diced smoked ham and Cheddar cheese served with crispy hashbrowns and a choice of buttery toast or biscuit

KY Omelet

$9.99

Pulled pork with pepper Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeno peppers, diced onions, and diced tomatoes served with crispy hashbrowns, and the choice of buttery toast or biscuit

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Diced onions, diced tomatoes, baby spinach leaves, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese served with crispy hashbrowns and the choice of buttery toast or biscuit

Eggcellent Omelet

$9.99

Smoked slab bacon, country sausage, diced ham, Cheddar cheese, diced onions, and tomatoes served with crispy hashbrowns and the choice of buttery toast or biscuit

Biscuits and Gravy

One Biscuit and Gravy

$2.49

Two Biscuit and Gravy

$3.79

Breakfast Biscuits

Slab Bacon and Egg

$3.49

Add American cheese. 0.50

Country Sausage and Egg

$3.49

Add American cheese. 0.50

Country Ham and Egg

$3.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.25

3 slices

Sausage Patties

$3.25

2 pieces

Country Ham

$4.99

Toast

$1.39

Biscuit

$1.39

Sausage Gravy

$1.19

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Southern Grits

$2.29

Add cheese. 0.50

Egg

$0.99

Turkey Sausage Patties

$3.25

2 pieces

Slice Tomato

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Waffle

$4.99

Served with a choice of 2 slices of slab bacon or a country sausage patty

Kids 2 Egg

$4.99

Served with 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of 2 slices of slab bacon or a country sausage patty, and toast or biscuit

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

One hand-breaded jumbo chicken tender served with a side of your choice

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

House-baked mac & cheese served with a side of your choice

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

American cheese melted in a tortilla served with a side of your choice

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Juicy hamburger and American cheese served with a side of your choice

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Melted American cheese in between butter-toasted white bread served with a side of your choice

Coffee & Drinks

Drinks

RC

$2.99

Diet RC

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

7-Up

$2.99

Ale-8

$2.99

Cherry Ale-8

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Add peach 0.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Add peach 0.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Fresh Ground Coffee

$1.99

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Water

Lemonade

$2.99

Bottled Water

$0.99

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Tea

Hot Chocolate

Dark Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Teas

Earl Gray

$1.99+

Chai Tea

$4.25+

The London Boy

$4.25+

Earl gray & vanilla

Swaggy P Drink Specials

44oz Bigg Swagg

$10.99

Triple Swagg

$4.59+

Dark & white chocolate, sea salt caramel sauce, caramel chocolate drizzle

Mocha

$4.79+

Espresso, milk, chocolate

Swaggy P's Mocha

$4.59+

White chocolate, caramel, caramel drizzle

Caramel Macchiato

$4.59+

Espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel

Cookies N Cream

$4.59+

Toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate, white chocolate, chocolate drizzle

Caramel Brulee

$4.59+

Cinderella

$4.59+

Pumpkin spice, white chocolate, blue sugar sprinkle

Latte

$4.19+

Espresso, milk

Abby's Latte

$4.19+

A simple latte with almond milk

Americano

$3.19+

Espresso, water

Apple Pie Latte

$4.99+

Bourbon Ball Latte

$4.99+

Cappuccino

$4.19+

Espresso, steamed milk

Caramel Apple Machiatto

$4.99+

Cupids Latte

$4.99+

Espresso Shot

$0.75

German Chocolate Cake Latte

$4.99+

Gingerbread Man Latte

$4.99+

Harvest Latte

$4.99+

Lovers Latte

$4.99+

Lumberjack Latte

$4.99+

The Pumpkin King

$4.99+

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.59+

Peanut butter, dark chocolate, chocolate drizzle

S'mores

$4.59+

Toasted marshmallow, dark & white chocolate, spiced brown sugar, cinnamon, graham cracker crumble

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.99+

Swaggy P Roast

$1.79+

Sweetheart Latte

$4.99+

Swaggaccinos

Vanilla Bean Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Caramel Creme Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Cookies N Cream Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Cotton Candy Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Coconut Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Frozen Hot Cocoa Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Triple Swag Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Smores Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Orange Cream Swaggacinno

$4.99+

Green Tea Swaggaccino

$4.99+

Spiced Chai Swaggacinno

$4.99+

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$2.99

Nanas Cake Slice

$3.99

Dozen Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$29.99

Specialty Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.99

NY Cheesecake

$4.99

Specialty Cheesecake

$6.99

Pastries

Chess Bar

$1.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.89

Blueberry Muffin

$1.89

Bran Muffin

$1.89

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Banana Pepper Rings

$6.99

Battered, bite-sized banana pepper rings. Served with our house ranch

BBQ Fries

$8.99

House-smoked pulled pork on top of crinkle-cut fries topped with our famous sauce, Cheddar cheese, and bacon bits

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.99

Breaded homestyle boneless chicken wings served plain, BBQ, or buffalo style

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$7.99

Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded with breadcrumbs, fresh garlic, and parsley. Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Mozzarella jalapeño breaded cheese stick. Served with ranch sauce

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Mesa battered fried golden-brown and dill-vicious. Served with our house ranch

Salads

Side Salad

$3.89

Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and shredded Cheddar cheese served with the dressing of your choice

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, diced turkey, diced ham, boiled egg topped with Cheddar cheese, and croutons served with the dressing of your choice

Chicken Garden Salad

$9.99

Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and croutons, topped with crispy chicken served with the dressing of your choice

1/2 Pound Burgers

Swaggy P Burger

$10.99

1/2 burger topped with choice of Cheddar, pepper Jack, Swiss, or American cheese. Served with lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomato on a toasted bun

Grapevine Trail Burger

$14.99

1/2 lb burger topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, fried egg, and covered with chili on a toasted bun

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb burger topped with Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun

The Big Cheese

$11.99

1/2 lb burger topped with Cheddar, pepper jack, and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a toasted bun

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese and Bacon Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb burger topped with jalapeño pimento cheese and crispy bacon bits, served on a toasted bun

Sandwiches

BCSOE

$10.99

Best chicken sandwich on earth! Choice of crispy or grilled topped with regular or jalapeno pimento cheese and crispy bacon bits. served on a toasted bun. $10.99

BLT

$7.99

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Perfectly golden catfish filet served with creamy cole slaw on a toasted bun. $9.99 Also available buffalo style.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Four slices of American cheese on texas toast. $6.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served on a toasted bun, with side choice. Can be made buffalo style, bbq or spicy honey.

Croissant Sandwich

$9.99

A serving of delicious chicken salad, pimento cheese or jalapeno pimento cheese, served on a flaky croissant. $9.99 Chicken Salad Pimento Cheese Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served on a toasted bun, with side choice. Can be made buffalo style, bbq or spicy honey.

Now That's a Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Pepperjack, cheddar and american cheese and two slices of smoked bacon served on a jalapeno cornbread loaf. $8.99

Open Face Roast Beef

$8.99

Paul Dog

$8.99

Quarter pound, all- beef hot dog, cut in half topped with American cheese, two slices of smoked bacon, served on a toasted bun. $8.99

Pork Fritter Sandwich

$9.99

breaded pork loin with pickle and onion served on a toasted bun. $9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Swaggy Ps famous puled ork, pickle and onion served on a toasted bun. $9.99

Swaggy P Dog

$6.99

Quarter pound, all- beef hot dog served on a toasted bun. $6.99 Add Chili and shredded cheddar cheese $1.49

Swaggy Favorites

1 Piece Catfish Dinner

$9.99

Perfectly golden catfish served with hushpuppies and two sides of your choice.

2 Piece Catfish Dinner

$14.99

Perfectly golden catfish served with hushpuppies and two sides of your choice.

3 Piece Catfish Dinner

$18.99

Perfectly golden catfish served with hushpuppies and two sides of your choice.

BBQ Baked Potato

$8.99

Baked potato topped with our famous Swaggy P smoked bbq topped with bacon, cheese, and bbq sauce.

BBQ Pork Plate

$12.99

1/2 lb smoked pulled pork served with two sides of your choice

Boneless Wing Plate

$9.49

boneless wings in your choice of sauce, served with one side.

Catfish and Waffle

$12.99

Perfectly golden catfish served on top of our Belgian waffle. served with one side of your choice.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Three jumbo hand-battered chicken strips and our golden belgian waffle. Served with a side of fries

Chicken Liver Dinner

$9.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.99

Three jumbo hand-battered chicken strips served with side of your choice.

Chopped Steak Dinner

$13.99

1/2 lb chopped steak with savory mushroom gravy and grilled onions served with two sides of your choice

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Pork Fritter Platter

$12.99

Breaded pork loin covered with white gravy. Served with two sides of your choice

Pork Ribeye

$15.99

8 oz boneless ribeye grilled to perfection served with a house salad and a side of your choice

Smothered Chicken

$12.99

Vegetable Plate

$9.49

Kids Menu

Kids Waffle

$4.99

Served with a choice of 2 slices of slab bacon or a country sausage patty

Kids 2 Egg

$4.99

Served with 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of 2 slices of slab bacon or a country sausage patty, and toast or biscuit

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

One hand-breaded jumbo chicken tender served with a side of your choice

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

House-baked mac & cheese served with a side of your choice

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

American cheese melted in a tortilla served with a side of your choice

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Juicy hamburger and American cheese served with a side of your choice

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Cinnamon Apples

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Tater Tots

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Sweet Potato Souffle

$3.49

White Beans

$3.49

Mac and Cheese

$3.49

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.89

Fresh spring lettuce mixed with nine varieties of baby leaf lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and shredded Cheddar cheese served with the dressing of your choice

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Chili

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Premium Sides

Onion Rings

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Hashbrown Casserole

$3.49

Baked Potato Salad

$3.49

Mac and Cheese

$3.49

Bulk

Pound Pimento Cheese

$11.99

Pound Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

$11.99

Pound Chicken Salad

$13.99

Pan Sweet Potato Souffle

$19.99

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$7.99

Pan of Dressing

$19.99

1 Pound Pulled Pork

$11.49

Lb Chicken Livers

$8.99

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon of Unsweetened Tea

$4.99

Swaggy P Specials

Specials

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$24.99

Turkey and Dressing

$10.99

Rib Plate

$14.99

Whole Rack Ribs

$25.99

Meat Loaf Dinner

$8.99

Merch

T Shirt

$24.99

Pound of Coffee

$16.99

Extras

Sauces and Dressings

Ranch

$0.59

BBQ Sauce(hanson)

$0.59

BBQ Sauce

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Thousand Island

$0.59

French

$0.59

Italian

$0.59

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.59

Buffalo

$0.59

White Gravy

$1.19

Brown Gravy

$1.19

Sausage Gravy

$1.19
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted best breakfast, lunch and Best All Around Restaurant! Come in and enjoy!

Location

818 South Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big City Market & Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
23 Sugg Street Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
The Crowded House
orange star4.5 • 788
26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Duggers Bar and Grills
orange starNo Reviews
11 West Center St Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Scores Pizza - 401 Madison Square Dr Suite 21
orange starNo Reviews
401 Madison Square Dr Suite 21 Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Swaggy P's BBQ & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
45 Veterans Drive Hanson, KY 42413
View restaurantnext
Southern Table - 598 US Highway 41 N
orange starNo Reviews
598 US Highway 41 N Sebree, KY 42455
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madisonville

The Crowded House
orange star4.5 • 788
26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madisonville
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston