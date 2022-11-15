Big Daddy’s BarBQ
1,359 Reviews
$$
107 Wickersham St
Fairbanks, AK 99701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Mt. Dew
Orange Crush
Gingerale
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Club Soda
Hot Tea
Kids Drink
Cranberry
OJ
Apple Juice
Shirley Temple
Chocolate Milk
Rock Star
Starters
Rib Tips
Half pound of our award winning rib ends sauteed in our own sweet and spicy BBQ sauce
Burnt Ends
Half pound of our award winning beef brisket sauteed in our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, chopped fresh vegetables and your choice of beef brisket, smoked chicken pulled from the bone or a combination of both and served with sour cream, salsa and nacho cheese
Hotzarrella Cheese Sticks
Motzarella cheese sticks, with seasoned breading, deep fried to a golden brown and served with marinara
BBQ Quesadilla
Your choice of brisket, chicken or pork, topped with melted cheese, jalapenos, onions and BBQ sauce between a flour tortilla
Fried Mushrooms
Whole mushrooms, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown served with our own sour ranch
Smoked Sausage
Half pound of smoked sausage, grilled and served with a side of honey mustard
Jalapeno Poppers
Tasty strips of breaded jalapenos and onions, deep fried and served with our sour ranch sauce
Moose Nuggets
In the South, they're called Hush Puppies. Deep fried balls of cornmeal, with diced onions, corn and ham and served with honey mustard
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips, battered and deep fried and served with a side of sour ranch
Pork Tacos
Two fried corn tortillas, filled with pulled pork and shredded cheese and served with 4 ounces of slaw
Smoked Wings
Whole smoked wings, deep fried or grilled and served with the sauce of your choice. Big Daddy's Original Hot, Buffalo, Sweet Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or Dry Rub Ranch.
French Fries starter
3/4 pound of fries, deep fried and seasoned with Big Daddy's Spice
Onion Rings
3/4 pound of battered and deep fried onion rings
Ponyshoe
Horseshoe
Burgers
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Half pound slow smoked over hickory, pulled off the bone and served on a kaiser bun
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Half pound award winning beef brisket, slow smoked over 12 hours and served on a kaiser bun
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Sllices of smoked turkey breast, served on a kaiser bun with fresh vegetables
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy smoked chicken, pulled from the bone and served on a kaiser bun with fresh vegetables
Smoked Ham Sandwich
Slices of smoked ham, dressed with fresh vegetables and served on a kaiser bun
Texas Cheesesteak
Slices of beef brisket, sauteed with peppers and onions, drizzled with cheese and our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce and served on toasted French bread
Sausage Sandwich
Grilled smoked sausage with grilled peppers and onions served on a hoagie roll with a side of honey mustard
Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich
A tasty cut of smoked prime rib, grilled and served on a toasted French roll and served with horseradish and au jus.
KC Stacker
Pulled pork, smoked sausage and brisket, drizzled with nacho cheese and our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce served on a toasted kaiser bun
BBQ Sliders
Three sliders with your choice of beef brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken. Served with a 4 ounce side of slaw
Cowboy Sundae
Starts with a layer of BBQ beans, then add your choice of beef brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken and topped with our creamy cole slaw and served with two slices of Texas toast
Dinner
Fish & Chips
Pacific cod, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with cole slaw, fries and Texas toast
Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp, deep fried and served with cole slaw, fries, Texas toast and a side of cocktail sauce
Kc Plate
Half pound of award winning beef brisket, slow smoked for over 12 hours for the most tender piece of meat you will ever find! Choice of two sides and Texas toast
Carolina Plate
Half pound of our pulled pork, slow smoked for over 10 hours, pulled and served on a corncake with two sides and Texas toast
Pig Out Platter
Beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, St. Louis spareribs, your choice of two sides and Texas toast
Chicken Plate
Half a chicken, slow smoked over hickory for the juiciest chicken you have ever tasted! Served with your choice of two sides and Texas toast
St Louis Plate
Half rack of our award winning St. Louis pork spareribs, slow smoked over hickory served with your choice of two sides and Texas toast
Chicken & Rib
Get your chicken and ribs too! Quarter chicken and spareribs served with two sides and Texas toast
Sides
Kids
Bulk Meats
Bulk Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Northern Most Southern BBQ
107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks, AK 99701