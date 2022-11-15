Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Big Daddy’s BarBQ

1,359 Reviews

$$

107 Wickersham St

Fairbanks, AK 99701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Rib Tips

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mt. Dew

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Club Soda

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Kids Drink

$2.25

Cranberry

$3.25

OJ

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Rock Star

$4.00

Starters

Rib Tips

$8.00

Half pound of our award winning rib ends sauteed in our own sweet and spicy BBQ sauce

Burnt Ends

$12.00

Half pound of our award winning beef brisket sauteed in our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce

Nachos

$13.50

Tortilla chips topped with cheese, chopped fresh vegetables and your choice of beef brisket, smoked chicken pulled from the bone or a combination of both and served with sour cream, salsa and nacho cheese

Hotzarrella Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Motzarella cheese sticks, with seasoned breading, deep fried to a golden brown and served with marinara

BBQ Quesadilla

$14.00

Your choice of brisket, chicken or pork, topped with melted cheese, jalapenos, onions and BBQ sauce between a flour tortilla

Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

Whole mushrooms, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown served with our own sour ranch

Smoked Sausage

$8.00

Half pound of smoked sausage, grilled and served with a side of honey mustard

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Tasty strips of breaded jalapenos and onions, deep fried and served with our sour ranch sauce

Moose Nuggets

$13.00

In the South, they're called Hush Puppies. Deep fried balls of cornmeal, with diced onions, corn and ham and served with honey mustard

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Pickle chips, battered and deep fried and served with a side of sour ranch

Pork Tacos

$7.75

Two fried corn tortillas, filled with pulled pork and shredded cheese and served with 4 ounces of slaw

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Whole smoked wings, deep fried or grilled and served with the sauce of your choice. Big Daddy's Original Hot, Buffalo, Sweet Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or Dry Rub Ranch.

French Fries starter

$8.00

3/4 pound of fries, deep fried and seasoned with Big Daddy's Spice

Onion Rings

$10.00

3/4 pound of battered and deep fried onion rings

Ponyshoe

$9.00

Horseshoe

$16.00

Burgers

Big Daddy's Burger

$13.00

Swiss/Mushroom Burger

$15.50

Western Burger

$16.00

Bacon/Cheese Burger

$15.50

BBQ Burger

$15.50

Smoked Prime Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Half pound slow smoked over hickory, pulled off the bone and served on a kaiser bun

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Half pound award winning beef brisket, slow smoked over 12 hours and served on a kaiser bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Sllices of smoked turkey breast, served on a kaiser bun with fresh vegetables

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Juicy smoked chicken, pulled from the bone and served on a kaiser bun with fresh vegetables

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Slices of smoked ham, dressed with fresh vegetables and served on a kaiser bun

Texas Cheesesteak

$14.50

Slices of beef brisket, sauteed with peppers and onions, drizzled with cheese and our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce and served on toasted French bread

Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled smoked sausage with grilled peppers and onions served on a hoagie roll with a side of honey mustard

Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

$22.00

A tasty cut of smoked prime rib, grilled and served on a toasted French roll and served with horseradish and au jus.

KC Stacker

$14.00

Pulled pork, smoked sausage and brisket, drizzled with nacho cheese and our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce served on a toasted kaiser bun

BBQ Sliders

$14.00

Three sliders with your choice of beef brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken. Served with a 4 ounce side of slaw

Cowboy Sundae

$15.00

Starts with a layer of BBQ beans, then add your choice of beef brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken and topped with our creamy cole slaw and served with two slices of Texas toast

Dinner

Fish & Chips

$18.50

Pacific cod, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with cole slaw, fries and Texas toast

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Breaded shrimp, deep fried and served with cole slaw, fries, Texas toast and a side of cocktail sauce

Kc Plate

$22.00

Half pound of award winning beef brisket, slow smoked for over 12 hours for the most tender piece of meat you will ever find! Choice of two sides and Texas toast

Carolina Plate

$22.00

Half pound of our pulled pork, slow smoked for over 10 hours, pulled and served on a corncake with two sides and Texas toast

Pig Out Platter

$38.00

Beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, St. Louis spareribs, your choice of two sides and Texas toast

Chicken Plate

$15.50+

Half a chicken, slow smoked over hickory for the juiciest chicken you have ever tasted! Served with your choice of two sides and Texas toast

St Louis Plate

$21.00+

Half rack of our award winning St. Louis pork spareribs, slow smoked over hickory served with your choice of two sides and Texas toast

Chicken & Rib

$21.00

Get your chicken and ribs too! Quarter chicken and spareribs served with two sides and Texas toast

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

BBQ Beans

$3.50

Corn Cobb

$3.50

Creamed Corn

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Red Beans & Rice

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$7.00

Corn Muffin 2 Pieces

$2.00

Corn Muffin 4 Pieces

$3.50

Texas Toast 2 Pieces

$1.75

Texas Toast 4 Pieces

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

Kids chicken nuggets served with a side of fries

Kids Ribs

$7.25

Quarter rack of spareribs served with a side of fries

Kids Corn Dog

$7.25

Kids corn dog served with a side of fries

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$6.75

Chocolate Brownie Ala-mode

$6.75

Big Daddy's Bread Pudding

$6.75

Bulk Meats

Beef Brisket

$6.00+

Burnt Ends

$6.50+

Pulled Pork

$5.25+

Pork Loin

$4.75+

Smoked Sausage

$4.25+

Rib Tips

$4.50+

Smoked Chicken

$5.00+

St. Louis Spare Ribs

$8.00+

Bulk Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

BBQ Beans

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Creamed Corn

$3.00+

Collard Greens

$3.00+

Mac n Cheese

$3.00+

Corn Cob

$3.00

Extras

Mayo

$0.25

Sour Ranch

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Celery

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sourcream

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Sweet BBQ Sauce

$4.00+

KC Sweet Heat

$4.00+

Spicy Mustard Sauce

$4.00+

KC Sweet Sauce

$4.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Northern Most Southern BBQ

Location

107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Directions

Gallery
Big Daddy’s BarBQ image
Big Daddy’s BarBQ image
Big Daddy’s BarBQ image

Popular restaurants in Fairbanks

OASIS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE - 734 University Ave
orange star4.1 • 762
734 University Ave Fairbanks, AK 99709
View restaurantnext
Salty's on 2nd - 706 2nd Avenue
orange star4.1 • 176
706 2nd Avenue Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairbanks
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston