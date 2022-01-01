Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salty's on 2nd 706 2nd Avenue

176 Reviews

$$

706 2nd Avenue

Fairbanks, AK 99701

Order Again

Breakfast Faves

All American Classic

$16.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.50

Cheesy Grits & Sausage

$13.50

Chicken & Waffle

$16.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.50

Huevos Rancheros

$16.50

Prime Rib & Eggs

$19.50Out of stock

Prime Rib Skillet

$19.50Out of stock

Steak & Egg Taco

$16.50

Steak & Eggs

$23.50

The Morning After

$15.50

Hot Honey Butter Chicken & Waffle

$18.50Out of stock

Benedicts

Alaska Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.50

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.50

Caprese Benedict

$16.50

OG Benedict

$15.50

Country Benedict

$16.50

Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$15.50

OG Avocado Toast

$10.50

Loaded Avocado Toast

$12.50

Omelettes

The California

$17.50

The Philadelphia

$17.50

The Denver

$16.50

The Louisiana

$17.50

The Lou Ann

$16.50

Salty's Special

$17.50

Kid's Breakfast

Kids B&G

$6.00

All American Kid

$9.00

Kids French Toast Combo

$9.00

Kids Sammy

$9.00

Sweets

French Toast

$10.50

Sweet Waffle

$8.50

French Toast w/ Eggs & Meat

$16.50

Sweet Waffle w/ Eggs & Meat

$16.50

Pancake (2)

$8.50

French Toast Bake

$10.50Out of stock

Mixed Berry French Toast

$10.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

(1) Egg

$1.50

(2) Eggs

$2.50

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage Patty

$5.50

Hot Links

$5.50

Hashbrowns

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.50

(4oz) Hollandaise

$2.50

(8oz) Hollandaise

$4.50

(4oz) Gravy

$3.50

(8oz) Gravy

$5.50

Grits

$4.50

Ham

$5.50

Toast

$2.50

Maple Chicken Sausage

$5.50

Specials

Pumpkin spice waffle

$9.50Out of stock

Boo-berry French Toast

$12.50Out of stock

Pomegranate Avocado Toast

$14.50Out of stock

Mothers Day Brunch

Mothers Day Brunch Adult

$50.00

Mothers Day Brunch Child

$25.00

Appetizers

6 Wings

$12.00Out of stock

12 Wings

$24.00Out of stock

Cajun Green Beans

$10.50

Caprese Bruschetta

$15.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Coconut Shrimp

$15.50Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.50

Deep Fried Mac & Cheese

$15.50Out of stock

Fried Cheese Curd

$11.50

Popcorn Shirmp

$13.50

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

$11.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.50

Main Dishes

Asada Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Asian Glazed Salmon

$24.50

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.50

Halibut & Chips

$25.50

Halibut Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Louisiana Pasta

$24.50

Pasta & Meatballs

$19.50

Pork Belly Tacos

$17.50

Red Beans & Rice

$19.50

Shrimp & Grits

$23.50

Steak Dinner

$26.50

Veggie & Cheese Stuffed Tortelloni

$20.50

Chicken Alfredo

$21.50

Dinner Special

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$15.50

The Dunker

$16.50

Veggie Sub

$16.50

California Dreamer

$17.50

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Reuben

$16.50

Pastrami Melt

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Philly Steak Wrap

$16.50

Papas Pork Chop Sandwich

$16.50

Salty's Cheeseburger

$16.50

Mamas Meatball Sub

$16.50

Mob Sub

$16.50

Triple Decker Club

$16.50

Seafood Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Salad

Steak & Bleu Salad

$21.50

Cobb

$16.50

Caesar

$12.50

House Salad

$5.50

Chef Salad

$16.50

Pear, Walnut, Bleu Cheese

$13.50

Buffalo Salad

$16.50

Seafood Salad

$16.00

Soup

Cup Homemade Soup

$4.50

Bowl Homemade Soup

$8.50

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.50

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.50

Kids

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Kids Pasta Meatballs

$9.00

Salmon & Rice

$12.00

Kids Chicken & Fries

$9.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

MaryAlices 14K Carrot Cake

$10.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$8.50Out of stock

Berry Cobbler

$8.50Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.50Out of stock

Sassy Scoops Double

$7.50

Sassy Scoops Cookie w/ Single Scoop

$10.50Out of stock

Cookies & Milk Cake

$10.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cake

$10.50

Sides

Fries

$5.50

Waffle Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Cornbread

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Mac Salad

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Garlic Bread (sm)

$4.50

Garlic Bread (lg)

$6.50

(SM) Sauce

$0.75

(LG) Sauce

$1.50

Tanks

Razerback Tank

$25.00

Unisex Tank

$25.00

Crop Tank

$27.00

Tees

V-Neck

$27.00

Crew Neck

$27.00

Crop

$30.00

Sweaters

Hoodies

$45.00

Crew Neck

$45.00

Kids Crew Neck

$35.00

Glassware

Coffee Mug

$3.50

Salty's Tumbler 16oz

$25.00Out of stock

Salty's Tumbler 20oz

$27.00Out of stock

Salty's Tumbler Multi Colored

$38.00Out of stock

Salty's Gives Back Tumbler

$29.00

Salty's Givrs Back 32oz

$42.00

Stickers

Saltys Gives Back

$2.00

Mind Your Own Biscuits Rectangle

$2.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.50

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

$12.50

Cajun Green Beans

$10.50

Chips, Salsa, Guac

$11.50

Coconut Shrimp

$15.50

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.50

Main Dishes

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.50

Salty's Cheeseburger

$16.50

Po Boy

$16.50

Sides

Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$6.50
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Best BRUNCH in town, with BAR to match!

706 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Directions

