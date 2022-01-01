Salty's on 2nd 706 2nd Avenue
176 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best BRUNCH in town, with BAR to match!
Location
706 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Food Factory - 275 Bentley Trust Rd
No Reviews
275 Bentley Trust Rd Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurant
C & J's Drive In - 2233 South Cushman
No Reviews
2233 South Cushman Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurant