FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Breaded Onion Rings

$9.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Potato Poppers

$12.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$12.00

Battered Corn Bited

$12.00

Beef Empanadas

$13.00

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$10.00

Salads/Soup

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Soup/Salad Combo

$10.00

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Seasonal greens, tomatos, olives, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons.

Chef Salad

$17.00

Seasonal greens topped with ham, turkey, bacon, mushrooms, tomatos, cucumbers, olives, hard boiled, croutons and Swiss and American cheese.

Southwestern Steak Salad

$20.00

Sliced flat iron steak over chopped salad, diced tomatos, red onions, avocado, cheddar jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips, topped with cilantro lime crema.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Doc Gooding

$20.00

Dinner salad topped with grilled halibut seasoned with your choice of Cajun or lemon pepper.

Baskets

Beer Battered Halibut

$20.00

We've partnered with Alaska Brewing Company and exclusively use Icy Bay IPA in our beer batter. Alaskan halibut deep fried served with Tatar sauce.

Chicken Strip

$16.00

Deep fried chicken strip basket.

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Deep fried Shrimp basket with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe

$17.00

Hand pressed patty with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.

Beyond Burger Deluxe

$15.00

Hearty three-grain veggie patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle.

BLT

$14.00

6 slices of Applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on our garlic toasted hoagie.

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$15.00

Hand pressed patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.

Chicken Breast Deluxe

$17.00

Grilled Chicken on a toasted bun with your choice of Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.

Club Sandwich

$18.00

Triple decker club with ham, turkey, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & a pickle.

Fishwich Deluxe

$20.00

Alaskan Icy Bay IPA beer battered halibut served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.

French Dip

$18.00

Roast Beef served on our garlic toasted hoagie with au jus.

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Halibut Melt

$20.00

Choose Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning topped with Swiss cheese on sourdough bread.

Hamburger

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$16.00

2 Sliders with crispy chicken, Nashville hot sauce, mayonnaise, pickle chips, served on a pimento pretzel knot, with a side of coleslaw.

Patty Melt

$15.00

Hand pressed patty on Rye bread with grilled onions and Swiss cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Our version of the classic Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions.

Pork Tenderloin Deluxe

$17.00

Hand breaded pork tenderloin, deep fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.

Reuben

$18.00

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on rye with Thousand Island dressing.

Sirloin Steak Sandwich Deluxe

$20.00

Grilled flat iron steak served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.

Turkey Melt Deluxe

$16.00

Turkey on a toasted bun, topped with melted Swiss & American cheese with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.

Works Cheesesteak

$19.00

Oasis Philly Cheesesteak with bacon, mushrooms, pepperoncini's and jalapenos

Bar Menu

Extras

Au Jus

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Beer Cheese

$4.00

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Gravy

$3.00

Large Salsa

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Small Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tots

$5.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Breakfast

$8.00

One Any Style Egg, Bacon or Sausage, and Toast

The Mighty Cashis Meal

$8.00

Mouse Shaped Pancake, With Choice of Bacon or Sausage

DRINKS

Bloodys

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Ghost Perer Bloody Mary

$9.50

Titos Bloody Mary

$8.50

Spicy Pickle Bloody Mary

$9.50Out of stock

Bloody Cesar

$9.50

Absolut Bloody Mary

$8.50

Draft Beer

$3.50 Matanuska APA

$3.50

Big DIPA

$7.00

Denali Lager

$7.00

AK Amber

$6.50

AK Cherry Seltzer

$6.50

AK Coffee

$6.50

AK Husky

$6.50

AK Icy Bay

$6.50

Ak Kolsch

$6.50

AK Lime Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

AK of the Month

$4.00

AK Juneau Juice

$7.00

AK White

$6.50

Blonde

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Ak Peach Seltzer

$6.50

Glacier Heffe

$7.00

49th State Donut

$7.00Out of stock

Kenai Raspberry Wheat

$6.50

Golden Ale

$6.50

Goose Island IPA

$3.00Out of stock

King Street Pilsner

$7.00

Latitude 65

$7.00

Matanuska Blueberry

$6.50

Matanuska Snow Bike White

$6.50

Pachanga

$6.00Out of stock

Pale Ale

$6.50

Stella Daft

$6.50Out of stock

Stout

$6.50

Twister Creek

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Big Wave

$6.50

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Bud Pounder

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Fire Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Coors LT Pounder

$5.50

Coors Original

$4.25

Corona

$5.25

Estrella

$5.00Out of stock

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$5.25

Heineken 0

$5.25

MGD

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Mike's Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Mike's Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lt Pounder

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$5.50Out of stock

PBR

$4.00

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Stella Cidre Bottle

$6.00

Twister Creek Can

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.25

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.25

White Claw Lime

$5.25

White Claw Mango

$5.25

White Claw Raspberry

$5.25

White Claw Watermelon

$5.25

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Pinapple

$4.50

V8

$2.50

Cranberry

$4.50

Grapefruit

$4.50

Energy

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.50

Oj

$4.50

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Oj

Kids Cranberry

Kids Pineapple

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Dr. Pepper

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Curt's Mimosa

$19.50

La Crema

$10.50

Merlot

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Xrated Mimosa

$12.50

Starburst Mimosa

$13.00

Coffee Drinks

5 Farms & Coffee

$8.50Out of stock

Bailys & Coffee

$8.50

Carolans & Coffee

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Fresh Irish Coffee

$8.50Out of stock

Peppermint Patty

$7.50

Disaronno Velvet & Coffee

$7.00

Toasted PB Coffee

$7.50

Cocktails

AMF

$13.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

FMR

$13.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Limeade

$11.00

Limeade

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

Long Beach

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhatten

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Titos Mule

$8.00

Trash Can

$13.00

White Russian

$8.00

Pitcher of Beer

$3.50 Matanuska APA Pitcher

$12.00

49th State Cider

$26.00

49th State Donut Pitcher

$26.00

49th State Lager

$26.00

AK Amber Pitcher

$24.00

AK Cherry Seltzer Pitcher

$24.00

AK Free Ride Pitcher

$24.00

AK Husky Pitcher

$24.00

AK Icy Bay Pitcher

$24.00

AK Juneau Juice Pitcher

$26.00

AK Kolsch Pitcher

$24.00Out of stock

AK of the Month Pitcher

$14.00

AK Peach Mango Seltzer Pitcher

$24.00

AK White Pitcher

$24.00

Blonde Pitcher

$26.00

Bud Light Draft Pitcher

$12.00

Golden Ale Pitcher

$24.00

Heffe Pitcher

$26.00

King Street Pilsner Pitcher

$26.00

Latitude 65 Pitcher

$26.00

Matanuska Blueberry Pitcher

$24.00

Matanuska Porter Pitcher

$24.00

Matanuska Snow Bike White Pitcher

$24.00

Sierra Nevada Pitcher

$20.00

Stout Pitcher

$24.00

Twister Creek Pitcher

$26.00

Whiskey

Amador

$7.50Out of stock

Black Velvet

$5.50

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$6.00

Blantons

$12.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$6.50Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Cocoa Bomb

$6.50

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Reserve

$12.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$7.00Out of stock

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$7.50Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

High West

$8.50Out of stock

High West Rye

$8.50Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jack Daniels Rye

$6.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$8.50

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye

$8.50Out of stock

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob Creek Rye

$7.50Out of stock

Legacy

$7.50

Licor 43

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Noble Oak

$7.50Out of stock

Old Forester 100

$10.00

Pendleton

$7.50

Pickle Whiskey

$6.50

R&R

$6.00

Screwball

$6.50

Segrams 7

$6.50

Slane

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Uncle Nearest

$8.00Out of stock

VO

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Whistle Pig

$12.00

Whistle Pig Smoke

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$6.50Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50Out of stock

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.50Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Vodka

360 Apple

$6.50

360 BBQ

$6.50

360 Cherry

$6.50

360 Dbl Chocolate

$6.50

360 Glazed Donut

$6.50Out of stock

360 Huckleberry

$6.50

360 Lemmon

$6.50

360 Lime

$6.50

360 Mango

$6.50

360 Orange

$6.50

360 Peach

$6.50

360 Raspberry

$6.50

360 Vanilla

$6.50

Absolute

$6.50

Absolute Pepper

$6.50Out of stock

Ak Blueberry

$6.50

Ak Ghost Pepper

$6.50

Ciroc Watermelon

$9.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.50

Proof

$8.00Out of stock

Sky Cherry

$6.50

Skyy Pinapple

$6.50

Skyy Strawberry

$6.50

Skyy Watermelon

$6.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Hot

$7.00

Svedka Cherry

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Citron

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka colada

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Cream Pop

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Cucumber Lime

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Grape

$6.50

Svedka Grapefruit Jalapeno

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Lemonade

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Mango Pinapple

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Peach

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Raspberry

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Strawberry colada

$6.50Out of stock

Svedka Vanilla

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

Well Vodka

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Anejo

$8.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Corralejo Anejo

$8.00

Corralejo Reposado

$8.00

Corralejo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Jose Gold

$6.50

Jose Silver

$6.50

Patron Silver

$10.00Out of stock

Prospero Anejo

$8.50

Prospero Reposado

$8.50

Prospero Silver

$8.50

Sombra Mezcal

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Shots

$3 Shot

$3.00

Choclate Cake

$7.50

Duck Fart

$7.50

Four Horse Man

$7.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Kamikazi

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Melon Ball

$7.00

Misdemeanor

$7.50

Raspberry Kamikazi

$7.50

Scooby Snack

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Washington Apple

$7.50

Gin

Bombay

$7.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Indoggo

$7.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Liqueur

5 Farms

$7.00

99 Bananas

$6.00Out of stock

Aperol

$6.00Out of stock

Apple

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Butter Schnapps

$6.00

Carolans

$6.50

Carolans PB

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$10.00Out of stock

Disaronno

$7.00

Disaronno Velvet

$7.00

Dorda coconut

$5.00Out of stock

Dorda Seasalt

$5.00Out of stock

Elderflower

$5.50

Fernet

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.50

Grand Mariner

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.50

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Pama

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Perppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tequila Rose

$6.50

Tuaca

$6.50

Xrated

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bumbu

$7.00

Bumbu Crema

$7.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Dark Myers

$5.75Out of stock

Don Q Coconut

$6.00

Don Q mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Don Q Passion

$6.00Out of stock

Don Q Piña

$6.00Out of stock

Malibu

$6.00

Salior Jerry

$6.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Scotch

Benriach

$9.00

Buchanans

$9.00Out of stock

Chivas

$8.00

Dewars White

$7.00

Glen Fiddich 12

$9.00

Glen Fiddich 15

$12.00Out of stock

Glen Grant

$9.00

Glendronach

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00Out of stock

Highland Park Magnus

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Macallan 15

$15.00

Singleton 12

$7.00

Brandy

E&J

$6.00

Korbel VSOP

$7.50

Well Brandy

$5.50

Iditarod Glass

Buy a Glass

$5.00

Buy Glass with AK Beer

$2.00