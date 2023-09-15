- Home
- /
- Fairbanks
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- OASIS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE - 734 University Ave
OASIS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE 734 University Ave
762 Reviews
$$
734 University Ave
Fairbanks, AK 99709
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Salads/Soup
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
Soup/Salad Combo
Dinner Salad
Seasonal greens, tomatos, olives, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons.
Chef Salad
Seasonal greens topped with ham, turkey, bacon, mushrooms, tomatos, cucumbers, olives, hard boiled, croutons and Swiss and American cheese.
Southwestern Steak Salad
Sliced flat iron steak over chopped salad, diced tomatos, red onions, avocado, cheddar jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips, topped with cilantro lime crema.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Doc Gooding
Dinner salad topped with grilled halibut seasoned with your choice of Cajun or lemon pepper.
Baskets
Beer Battered Halibut
We've partnered with Alaska Brewing Company and exclusively use Icy Bay IPA in our beer batter. Alaskan halibut deep fried served with Tatar sauce.
Chicken Strip
Deep fried chicken strip basket.
Fried Shrimp
Deep fried Shrimp basket with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe
Hand pressed patty with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.
Beyond Burger Deluxe
Hearty three-grain veggie patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle.
BLT
6 slices of Applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on our garlic toasted hoagie.
Cheese Burger Deluxe
Hand pressed patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.
Chicken Breast Deluxe
Grilled Chicken on a toasted bun with your choice of Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.
Club Sandwich
Triple decker club with ham, turkey, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & a pickle.
Fishwich Deluxe
Alaskan Icy Bay IPA beer battered halibut served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.
French Dip
Roast Beef served on our garlic toasted hoagie with au jus.
Grilled Cheese
Halibut Melt
Choose Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning topped with Swiss cheese on sourdough bread.
Hamburger
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
2 Sliders with crispy chicken, Nashville hot sauce, mayonnaise, pickle chips, served on a pimento pretzel knot, with a side of coleslaw.
Patty Melt
Hand pressed patty on Rye bread with grilled onions and Swiss cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak
Our version of the classic Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions.
Pork Tenderloin Deluxe
Hand breaded pork tenderloin, deep fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.
Reuben
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on rye with Thousand Island dressing.
Sirloin Steak Sandwich Deluxe
Grilled flat iron steak served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.
Turkey Melt Deluxe
Turkey on a toasted bun, topped with melted Swiss & American cheese with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & a pickle.
Works Cheesesteak
Oasis Philly Cheesesteak with bacon, mushrooms, pepperoncini's and jalapenos
Bar Menu
Extras
Au Jus
Bacon
Beer Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Curly Fries
French Fries
Fruit Cup
Garlic Bread
Gravy
Large Salsa
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Salad Dressing
Small Salsa
Sour Cream
Tots
Hard Boiled Egg
Kids Menu
DRINKS
Bloodys
Draft Beer
$3.50 Matanuska APA
Big DIPA
Denali Lager
AK Amber
AK Cherry Seltzer
AK Coffee
AK Husky
AK Icy Bay
Ak Kolsch
AK Lime Seltzer
AK of the Month
AK Juneau Juice
AK White
Blonde
Bud Light Draft
Ak Peach Seltzer
Glacier Heffe
49th State Donut
Kenai Raspberry Wheat
Golden Ale
Goose Island IPA
King Street Pilsner
Latitude 65
Matanuska Blueberry
Matanuska Snow Bike White
Pachanga
Pale Ale
Stella Daft
Stout
Twister Creek
Bottled Beer
Big Wave
Bud Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Space Dust
Bud Pounder
Cold Fire Stout
Coors LT Pounder
Coors Original
Corona
Estrella
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken 0
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Lemonade
Mike's Mango
Miller High Life
Miller Lt Pounder
Modelo
Modelo Negra
PBR
Stella Bottle
Stella Cidre Bottle
Twister Creek Can
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Watermelon
NA Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Rootbeer
Powerade
Orange Fanta
Lemonade
Pink Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Hot Tea
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Coffee
Pinapple
V8
Cranberry
Grapefruit
Energy
Apple Juice
Oj
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Oj
Kids Cranberry
Kids Pineapple
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Dr. Pepper
Wine
Coffee Drinks
Cocktails
AMF
Black Russian
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Mule
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Espresso Martini
FMR
Fuzzy Navel
Limeade
Limeade
Liquid Marijuana
Long Beach
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhatten
Margarita
Old Fashioned
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Titos Mule
Trash Can
White Russian
Pitcher of Beer
$3.50 Matanuska APA Pitcher
49th State Cider
49th State Donut Pitcher
49th State Lager
AK Amber Pitcher
AK Cherry Seltzer Pitcher
AK Free Ride Pitcher
AK Husky Pitcher
AK Icy Bay Pitcher
AK Juneau Juice Pitcher
AK Kolsch Pitcher
AK of the Month Pitcher
AK Peach Mango Seltzer Pitcher
AK White Pitcher
Blonde Pitcher
Bud Light Draft Pitcher
Golden Ale Pitcher
Heffe Pitcher
King Street Pilsner Pitcher
Latitude 65 Pitcher
Matanuska Blueberry Pitcher
Matanuska Porter Pitcher
Matanuska Snow Bike White Pitcher
Sierra Nevada Pitcher
Stout Pitcher
Twister Creek Pitcher
Whiskey
Amador
Black Velvet
Black Velvet Toasted Caramel
Blantons
Brown Sugar Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Bourbon Rye
Canadian Club
Cocoa Bomb
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Reserve
Crown Salted Caramel
Crown Vanilla
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Fireball
High West
High West Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Rye
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Legacy
Licor 43
Makers Mark
Noble Oak
Old Forester 100
Pendleton
Pickle Whiskey
R&R
Screwball
Segrams 7
Slane
Tullamore Dew
Uncle Nearest
VO
Well Whiskey
Whistle Pig
Whistle Pig Smoke
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Honey
Woodford Reserve
Yukon Jack
Vodka
360 Apple
360 BBQ
360 Cherry
360 Dbl Chocolate
360 Glazed Donut
360 Huckleberry
360 Lemmon
360 Lime
360 Mango
360 Orange
360 Peach
360 Raspberry
360 Vanilla
Absolute
Absolute Pepper
Ak Blueberry
Ak Ghost Pepper
Ciroc Watermelon
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Proof
Sky Cherry
Skyy Pinapple
Skyy Strawberry
Skyy Watermelon
Smirnoff
Stoli
Stoli Hot
Svedka Cherry
Svedka Citron
Svedka colada
Svedka Cream Pop
Svedka Cucumber Lime
Svedka Grape
Svedka Grapefruit Jalapeno
Svedka Lemonade
Svedka Mango Pinapple
Svedka Peach
Svedka Raspberry
Svedka Strawberry colada
Svedka Vanilla
Sweet Tea Vodka
Titos
Well Vodka
Tequila
1800 Anejo
1800 Coconut
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Silver
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Patron Silver
Prospero Anejo
Prospero Reposado
Prospero Silver
Sombra Mezcal
Well Tequila
Shots
Liqueur
5 Farms
99 Bananas
Aperol
Apple
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Butter Schnapps
Carolans
Carolans PB
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoisier
Disaronno
Disaronno Velvet
Dorda coconut
Dorda Seasalt
Elderflower
Fernet
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Grand Mariner
Hennessy
Jager
Kahlua
Midori
Pama
Peach Schnapps
Perppermint Schnapps
Rumple Minze
Southern Comfort
Tequila Rose
Tuaca
Xrated
Rum
Scotch
Benriach
Buchanans
Chivas
Dewars White
Glen Fiddich 12
Glen Fiddich 15
Glen Grant
Glendronach
Glenlivet
Highland Park Magnus
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Singleton 12
Iditarod Glass
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
734 University Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Photos coming soon!