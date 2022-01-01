Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Bro's

3515 Baseline Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

Big Bites - "Bigger is always better!"

Dr. Bro-Chos

$15.00

Chips topped with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork; cheese sauce, fresh jalapeños, and diced onions.

Rocket Bro-tato

$18.00Out of stock

A BIG potato topped with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork-The taste is truly out of this world!

Fat-Bro Fries

$14.00

A heaping pile of homemade fries with your choice of meat, cheese sauce, and our homemade Bro Sauce. Keep it Big Bro's way or let your inner Fat-Bro show and add all the toppings you can imagine!

Sandwich Meal Deal

$9.00

Sandwich, Chips, and Bro-aid

Slow Bro Sandwiches - "Smoked low and slow!"

“Marinated in our house seasoning blend and smoked low and slow”

Chopped Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.00

Perfectly smoked chicken in between a buttery brioche bun.

Chopped Beef Sandwich Only

$12.00

Our famous chopped beef sandwich is topped with coleslaw and Bro sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Only

$11.00

Pulled pork + slaw + Bro Sauce = The Perfect Combination.

Rib Sandwich Only

$14.00

Five bones of tender pork rib served with 2 pieces of white bread and two sides.

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Perfectly smoked chicken in between a buttery brioche bun. Paired best with our Bro Beans!

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Our famous chopped beef sandwich is topped with our homemade Bro sauce with slaw on the side. Try it with Lay’s Potato Chips and Bro-aid!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork + slaw + Bro Sauce = The Perfect Combination.

Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Five bones of tender pork rib served with 2 pieces of white bread and two sides. Best paired with Bro-Mac and candied yams!

Bro Burgers - "The classics- but Big Bro’s way!"

Lil Bro Burger Sandwich Only

$10.00

One grilled beef patty marinated in our house secret recipe-topped just the way we like it!

Lil Bro Burger w/ cheese Sandwich Only

$10.50

One grilled beef patties marinated in our house secret recipe hand patted to perfection—topped just the way we like it!

Big Bro Burger Sandwich Only

$12.00

Tre-Bro Burger Sandwich Only

$15.00

Just like our Big Bro but topped with chopped beef! You are sure to feel like a Boss-Hawg after devouring this! *Can not be modified*

TurkBro Burger Sandwich Only

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey patty grilled to perfection- all the toppings included!

Lil Bro Burger

$12.00

One grilled beef patty marinated in our house secret recipe-topped just the way we like it!

Lil Bro Burger w/ Cheese

$13.00

One grilled beef patty marinated in our house secret recipe hand patted to perfection—topped just the way we like it!

Big Bro Burger

$15.00

Big Bro's double burger with all the fixings!

Tre-Bro Burger

$17.00

Just like our Big Bro but layered with chopped beef! You are sure to feel like a Boss-Hawg after devouring this!

TurkBro Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey patty grilled to perfection- all the toppings included!

Q-Bro Plates - "Ya know, like “BBQ”!"

1 Meat

$15.00

2 Meat

$20.00

Vegetable Plate

$10.00

Feed The Family Platter

$40.00

Your choice of 4 smoked meats and 3 BIG sides. White bread and slaw included.

Manager Special

$15.50

Country Bro Sides - As country as they can get!

Bro Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Candied Yams

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Corn Wheels

$3.00Out of stock

Bro-Mac

$5.00

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Cornbread Dressing

$3.00

Bro-Aid - It's that Sizzurp!

Tropical Punch

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
At Big Bro's Catering we are dedicated to satisfying your cravings. Our heart and passion is the most important ingredient in every dish we create for you. We pride ourselves in "feeding you like family".

3515 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209

Directions

