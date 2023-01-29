Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mugs Cafe I Argenta

review star

No reviews yet

515 Main St

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Scones

Apple & Cinnamon Scone

$4.25

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.25

Croissants

Traditional Butter Croissant

$3.35

Chocolate-Filled Croissant

$3.85

Muffins

Blueberry Crumble Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Cappuccino Muffin

$3.50

Bagels

Traditional Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Specialty Drinks

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, and Chocolate

Mayan Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, and Cayenne

Cuban

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk, and Tres Leche

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Black Tea, Masala Spice, Vanilla, and Half + Half

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, and Half + Half

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Tea, Milk, and Vanilla

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.25+

Coffee

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Batch Brew

$2.75+

Original Origin

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Bottomless Coffee

$5.25

Refill Bottomless

Other Drinks

16oz. Iced Tea

$2.50

16oz. Orange Juice

$4.50

12oz. Bottled Drinks

$2.75

16oz. Hot Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mugs Café is a place to eat and drink without the pressure to consume and move on.

515 Main St, North Little Rock, AR 72114

